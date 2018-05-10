The Market Is Overreacting To MiMedx's Latest Bad News

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) is under pressure again today because of a report that a few healthcare workers in South Carolina have been indicted on conspiracy and healthcare fraud. Even though this has no direct bearing on MiMedx or any of its current employees, guilt by association has helped create another buying opportunity that has made the stock attractive again for those betting against the real MiMedx issue, which is its own internal investigation.

Here is how MiMedx's stock finished off the day after the latest bad news hit the stock.

MDXG Price data by YCharts

Notice that the original news brought the stock down almost 20%, but it traded up over the afternoon to finish down approximately 7.5%. The initial news and headlines appear to have created an overselling of the stock that might continue to be an opportune time to buy the stock at lower prices in the following days. Here's what I think is wrong with the latest indictments, and why I think this might be another potential buying opportunity before the stock recovers back to the $8 level, where it was trading before the recent bad news hit. MiMedx stock should continue to remain mostly range bound until it releases the results of its own internal investigation, which should clear the uncertainty around the company either one way.

First, the Bloomberg article on the story gets the point exactly when it has a one sentence paragraph that comes to the point in a very succinct and meaningful way. "Neither MiMedx or any company officials were charged." This encompasses the brunt of what I believe is an overreaction by the market on the initial release of the charges. MiMedx appears to be working within the bounds of the law in selling its products, and appears to not be directly responsible for whether or not Veterans Affairs Department employees "excessively" used the company's products from legal sales operations. Considering that MiMedx appears to suffer yearly from news that seems to cut its stock price in half, which has made terrific buying opportunities in the past, this latest headline could pass quickly as it looks to have little meaningful impact on the company moving forward.

MDXG data by YCharts

Second, the three VA workers mentioned in the indictment received benefits that don't seem to be that out of place in the world of medical conferences and presentations. Prosecutors allege the three received payments, meals, gifts and other inducements including $20,000 in fees for speaking engagements on behalf of MiMedx. These charges are real and meaningful, but the gifts might be defensible as speakers at medical conferences often get reimbursements for meals, airfare, and hotels from their employers or from the company organizing the conference. Considering one of the defendants is a nurse practitioner and another is a physician, speaking fees and meals might be hard to prosecute if the evidence isn't enough to implicate MiMedx directly as the originator of these fees and gifts.

Third, the damages that resulted from the so-called fraud and conspiracy against the VA center around "the excessive use of MiMedx products." There might be several problems with proving these damages. First off, clinical studies continue to show benefits to using MiMedx products over competition which has allowed the company to grow rapidly over the past few years. This is one of the reasons why it is number 5 on Fortune magazine's list of top 100 fastest growing public companies. It might be hard to prove that VA employees were excessively using MiMedx's products if the VA employees truly believed they were using best-in-class products. Why might VA employees use inferior products given similar price points if they truly believed that MiMedx products had some superior properties? Secondly, the VA continues to use competitive products, so what defines excessive use could easily be debated and mean each product would have its unique positive and negative attributes. It would be a different story if MiMedx's product was the only product used, which appears not to be the case as far as I can tell.

The latest news release seems to have minimal ramifications for MiMedx shareholders over the long-term, which means a potential almost 8% gain coming at the $8 level it traded at before the news hit. The latest news has no legal implications for MiMedx or its employees at this time except for loose association. Gifts and fees are common for speaking engagements in the medical field, so the fraud and conspiracy allegations might be a little difficult to prove unless more details come out. Finally, the potential "damages" to the VA are damages that can potentially have multiple reasons attributed to them as the company's products can be argued as best in class. I believe that MiMedx's stock should continue to trade around the $8 level until the results of the company's internal investigation are released, which means a nice potential of 7-8% upside from these depressed levels. Be aware though that this is a risky bet at this time for both longs and shorts with big gains or losses in store for either side based on the results of the company's internal investigation, which is what really matters. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDXG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.