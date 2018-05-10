Juniper Pharmaceuticals' (JNP) CEO Alicia Secor on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNP) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Heather Savelle - IR

Alicia Secor - CEO

Jeff Young - CFO

Nikin Patel - COO

Analysts

Yasmeen Rahimi - ROTH Capital

Michael Higgins - Ladenburg Thalmann

Heather Savelle

Thanks for joining us to discuss Juniper's financial results for the first quarter of 2018. With me today are Alicia Secor, Chief Executive Officer; Jeff Young, Chief Financial Officer; and Nikin Patel, Chief Operating Officer. During today's call, Alicia will briefly recap the key highlights for the quarter, Nikin will then provide an update for our JPS and the CRINONE businesses, and Jeff will review the first quarter financial. We will then open the call for questions.

I'll now turn the call over to our Chief Executive Officer, Alicia Secor.

Alicia Secor

Thanks, Heather, and good morning, everyone. I'm pleased to report that we've maintained our double-digit growth momentum from the fourth quarter of 2017 through the first quarter of this year across our core businesses Juniper Pharma Services or JPS and CRINONE progesterone gel.

As we've stated at the beginning of the year, fueling the growth in our core businesses is our focus and clearly, our efforts thus far have resulted in tremendous progress. In tandem, we've also been focused on the goal of finding a partner for the development and commercialization of our intervaginal ring or IVR technology and we are excited to announce on April 25 that we've licensed the entire portfolio to Daré Bioscience.

Before I dive into the details around our progress, let me pause and remind everyone that we remain committed to exploring strategic alternatives in an effort to enhance shareholder value. We are continuing to work with Rothschild, our independent financial adviser to assist us with this effort. As I hope you can appreciate, we will not be discussing any developments or updates on this call other than to say that we remain laser-focused on maximizing shareholder value. We do not intend to discuss any developments with respects to this evaluation process unless a transaction is approved or disclosure becomes appropriate.

Now let me walk you through the progress we've made so far this year. In line with the prioritization of our core businesses, CRINONE and JPS, I'm excited to report that we achieved revenue growth of 30% for CRINONE and 55% for JPS year-over-year. As Nikin will discuss momentarily, the growth in JPS was driven by extended service offerings and new customer contracts with a particular focus in the U.S. while also benefiting from the strengthening of the British Pound against the U.S. Dollar year-over-year.

The continued growth that we've seen across JPS is a direct result of the efforts of the team and their dedication to high quality performance. While Nikin will provide more details a bit later, the continued growth has been a result of the addition of new contracts, expansion of services offers to existing customers and the addition of later stage development projects. The team has built this world-class contracts development and manufacturing organization and I thank them for their efforts.

As we've said previously, we expect that our investment in this business and the continued dedication of our very talented team will result in double-digit revenue growth for 2018. We also achieved a key strategic priority for 2018 with the extension of our supply agreements with our long standing partner, Merck KGaA for CRINONE progesterone gel for all ex-U.S. markets. The four and-a-half year extension will allow us to manage the supply of CRINONE through at least December 31, 2024.

I want to acknowledge our dedicated supply chain management team for their contributions. The diligence of this team and the on-time delivery of CRINONE to Merck and the 90 plus countries where they distribute the product may be extension of our supply agreement possible. Now let me turn to the status of our IVR portfolio.

In late January, we announced positive preclinical data that supported the advancement of our IVR technology. With this data enhanced, we were able to advance our dialog with potential partners for the developments and commercialization of our IVR portfolio. Our intent was to identify a strategic partner dedicated to women's health with an interest in advancing the portfolio.

Last month, we were very pleased to announce that we entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Daré Bioscience for the IVR technology platform including all three preclinical IVR candidates. This agreement achieved several corporate objective. We found an ideal partner for the entire IVR portfolio, which will allow us to focus our resources and investment exclusively in our growing core businesses. Under the agreement, Daré will be responsible for conducting all research, development and commercial activities for these programs. We're in the process now of transferring the portfolio and technology to Daré who will assume all related costs going forward.

We retain significant downstream life to the platform. We will receive a one-time upfront payment of $250,000 from Daré, as well as annual license maintenance fees of $50,000 and $100,000. In addition, we're entitled to receive potential milestone payments of up to $43.8 million for each IVR candidates and we're also eligible to receive royalties based on future net sales of any of the platform candidates.

Finally, Daré represents the ideal partner for this portfolio, given their expertise in women's health and their mission to identify, develop and bring to market novel and differentiated therapies that expands treatment options and improved outcomes and facilitate the convenience for women. They have a management team experience in women's health and a track record of successfully raising capital. The IVR transaction and partnership with Daré enable us to streamline our operation and allows us to focus exclusively on growing our core businesses while decreasing our operating expenses.

As we previously disclosed, we've made some strategic changes to our development plans in the associated headcount reduction in our R&D organization. The associated reduction in R&D spend coupled with a strong growth we've maintained across both JPS and CRINONE have all contributed to our solid financial position. We expect these trends to continue and anticipate ending 2018 cash flow positive. Jeff will get into greater detail on our financial position a little bit later during the call.

Earlier this year, we also announced the appointment of Richard Messina to Juniper's Board of Directors. Richard is the Founder, President and CEO of The Benchmark Company, an investment banking and financial advisory firm. We are really excited to welcome Rich to our board where he will undoubtedly bring his knowledge and perspective as a long-time shareholder as we work to grow our core businesses.

Before I turn the call over to Nikin, let me take a moment to again congratulate the team on the tangible progress we've made and successfully executing on multiple strategic priorities so early in the year. The licensing of our IVR platform will allow us to continue to focus on growth in our core businesses and has resulted in streamlining our entire organization.

As I said at the start of the call, our investigation of strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value remains ongoing and our accomplishments so far this year give me confidence in our future success. As always, as we pursue our 2018 goal, we are committed to the prudent use of capital. We continue to make great progress in this regard and we fully intend to continue this momentum throughout 2018.

With that, let me turn the call over to Nikin to discuss our JPS and CRINONE results in more detail. Nikin?

Nikin Patel

Thank you, Alicia, and good morning, everyone. As Alicia mentioned at the beginning of the call, we had an impressive first quarter across our core businesses of CRINONE and JPS. JPS revenues were up 55% year-over-year in 2017 and CRINONE revenues increased 30%. Clearly, our businesses remain strong and we look forward to continued growth.

The growth in JPS revenues is a direct result of the solid execution of our business strategy. As we have mentioned previously, we make significant investments in JPS throughout 2017 in order to expand our service offerings. These investments have allowed us to take on larger and later stage Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical development projects for alkalines. Additionally, we are observing excellent retention and project expansion with current clients. Notably with additional multiple molecules coming to us from our existing client base. Finally, our U.S. revenue continues to grow as this has been and remains a focus area for us.

Throughout 2018, we are committed to our ongoing long-range plan of expanding the JPS infrastructure capabilities and manufacturing capacities to allow us for even more later stage developments, continued client retention and a growing presence in the U.S. We look forward to keeping you abreast of these initiatives as the year progresses.

Turning to CRINONE, as Alicia mentioned, we were pleased to announce at the start of this year that we finalized an extension to the ongoing agreement with our partner Merck KGaA for the supply of CRINONE progesterone gel for all ex-U.S. Markets. The extension provides an additional four and-a-half years to at least through December 31, 2024 and we expect continued long-term growth throughout the extension period as Merck thrives organic growth in key markets.

As part of the new Merck extension, we have agreed to increase the capacity loss supply chain so support the expected long-term growth of CRINONE and we initiated this capacity increase project in the first quarter. Finally, we have continued with the process to secure alternative progesterone suppliers in support of the potential future growth. We are continuing to secure regulatory approvals for a change to a new supplier in additional countries and remain on track to complete this approval process for all remaining countries over the next two years. We look forward to updating you on our progress throughout the year.

And lastly, I want to share my sincerest thanks to the teams for their efforts that have led to this successful first quarter. And with that, I'll turn the call over to Jeff for the review of the financials. Jeff?

Jeff Young

Thank you, Nikin, and good morning, everyone. I'll now take a few minutes to review the company's first quarter financial results. Total revenues increased 38% from $11.2 million in the first quarter of last year to over $15.5 million in the first quarter of this year. The increase in our core revenue was the result of continued growth of CRINONE in our key markets and continued growth in both volume and mix of our JPS customer portfolio.

CRINONE revenue increased 30% to $10.1 million for Q1 2018 as compared to $7.7 million in the same period last year. This year-over-year growth with larger reflects continued expansion of our existing key markets. In addition, under the new revenue recognition accounting guidance, the company recorded revenue in Q1 based on the average historical selling price and no longer defers revenue until the product is sold through to its end market.

As a result, the company included in revenue approximately $1.4 million related to the adaption of the new revenue recognition standard, ASC 606. Excluding the impact of this new accounting standard, revenue grew approximately $1 million or 13%. We are pleased with this growth and we continue to anticipate strong year-over-year growth in 2018.

JPS revenue increased 55% or approximately $2 million to $5.5 million in Q1 2018 versus the first quarter of last year. This increase was largely due to the continued strengthening of our existing and new customer base that continue ongoing improvement of our specialized service offering for challenging to develop molecules and additional later-stage contracts from our existing clients. In addition, our JPS revenue also benefited from the strengthening of the British Pound versus the U.S. Dollar year-over-year.

Gross profit increased 39% to $6.5 million in the first quarter of this year, compared with $4.7 million in the first quarter of 2017. JPS gross profit increased $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2018 versus the first quarter of last year due to the mix of more profitable customer contracts. CRINONE gross profit improved $0.6 million in Q1 2018 as compared to the first quarter of 2017, due largely to stronger sales by Merck to customers in more profitable markets where we benefit from higher selling price.

CRINONE product margin was 40% for the first quarter compared to 44% from the prior year. The primary reason for the decline was higher progesterone cost as well as certain administrative cost incurred to support the execution of our Merck extension as well as the supply chain for CRINONE. JPS margin improved to 45% in the first quarter of 2018 from 36% of the same period last year. This year-over-year improvement is due to the mix of services being provided in our customer portfolio.

Total operating expenses were down 11% year-over-year. Total operating expenses were $5.5 million in the first quarter of 2018 as compared to $6.1 million in the first quarter of 2017. The key driver of this decrease was lower R&D spend of $0.4 million during the first quarter of 2018, largely due to the reduction of program and employer-related spend which resulted from our strategic repriotization as we have announced in September of 2017 and $0.3 million lower G&A spend.

Research and development expenses were approximately $1 million for the first quarter of this year, compared to $1.3 million for the same period last year. With the out-licensing of our IVR platform, we anticipate similar research and development spend in the second quarter of 2018 as we wind down our program operations and transfer the development of these programs to Daré Biosciences who will be responsible for the research development and commercial activities on the programs going forward.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2018 was $4.1 million. This compares to $4.4 million in the same quarter in 2017. The decrease in G&A is primarily related to the efforts in Q1 2017, related to our financial restatement for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2013 through 2015 through the mediation of the material weaknesses resulting from the financial statements in 2016 and other business development efforts that did not recur in the first quarter of 2018, offset in part by additional spend related for strategic alternative initiative.

In the first quarter of 2018, we reported net income of $0.8 million or $0.06 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $1.4 million or $0.13 net loss per share for the same period in 2017. Lastly, we ended the quarter with $20.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, down slightly from $21.4 million at December 31, 2017.

As discussed on our year-end call, we anticipated a modest cash burn early this year and large part due to the spend related to the completion of our huge study as well as cost associated with the evaluation of the strategic alternatives. However, we continue to expect to be cash flow positive for 2018. We are committed to remain prudent with our spend while continuing to execute on our strategy to focus on growth of our core businesses, which we believe will create further shareholder value.

With that, I will turn the call back over to Alicia.

Alicia Secor

Thanks, Jeff. It has been a fantastic first quarter and great start for the year and we're really pleased to have made such tremendous progress towards achieving our 2018 strategic goals and are thrilled to carry the momentum of 2017 into this new year.

Our efforts thus far this year have resulted in solid performance across both of our core businesses. We also made progress in realizing our commitment to building shareholder value through the licensing of our IVR platform. We look forward to keeping you posted as our business continues to evolve. This quarter was one of the solid execution for the Juniper team and we expect to continue to build on our success. We look forward to sharing any developments as appropriate in the future.

So with that, let me turn it over to the operator and open it up for questions.

Yasmeen Rahimi

Thank you so much, team, for taking my questions. Congratulations again for a very successful quarter. Jeff, maybe you could give me some color in terms of CRINONE going forward? You touched upon extension of additional markets. Some of the growth is driven by markets that have a higher pricing. But can you expand a little bit more and tell us? That would be great.

Jeff Young

Yes, I can. As we talked before, the portion of our revenue is related to countries where we have a percentage of the average sale price and we historically continue to see those areas grow, which obviously has benefited us in the revenue line. So we're very excited about that growth and we continue to expect to see that growth in '18.

Yasmeen Rahimi

And then in terms of the selection of Daré, you got partnered to hand off the IVR, can you tell us about the selection process? How you determine them on certain [indiscernible]? If you could give us some color around that would be helpful.

Alicia Secor

Sure. Thanks for the question and thanks for being on the call, Yasmeen. As I alluded to during this call, we were really looking for a partner that was dedicated to women's health and I think if you're following Daré, you can clearly see that they're an emerging powerful force as they're assembling a pretty impressive noble and differentiated portfolio dedicated to women's health products. I've known Sabrina, the CEO for a couple of years when I first assumed my role here. She and I established a dialog and from way back then, she expressed a sincere genuine interest in the IVR technology platform. So our dialog has continued, not to say that we didn't also entertain multiple inbound request from other potential partners, but we believe the financial terms and the selection of Daré was the best choice to ensure that we unlock the potential of this platform technology to create value for our shareholders.

Yasmeen Rahimi

Thank you so much, Alicia. Congratulations. I definitely agree with you with Daré doing great things and moving innovation. They're excited and congrats on the partnership for another strong quarter.

Alicia Secor

Thanks, Yasmeen.

Jeff Young

Thanks, Yasmeen.

Michael Higgins

First of all, congrats on the monetization of IVRS. That's on a strong quarter, especially in Q1, the top line growth looks very impressive. Is that top line growth sustainable for the next couple of years or should we just look for growth over 20%? What can you tell us, on outlook?

Alicia Secor

I think you were a little bit hard to hear, Michael, but I think your question is is the double-digit growth sustainable this year and into future years? I think I'll certainly defer it over to Jeff and Nikin to comment. My reaction is we've guided clearly that we anticipate double-digit growth for 2018 and we expect to be cash positive for the year. We're investing in the growth of JPS. They continue to deliver to secure new customers. The repeat business rate is incredibly high. We're expanding our capabilities, the CRINONE partnership with Merck is long-standing and solid and top line growth is continued or expected to continue. I don't think we're getting specific guidance beyond 2018 on the top line growth.

Jeff Young

That's fair. I think we saw some fantastic growth from '16 to '17 and I think using that as a baseline is an appropriate metric.

Michael Higgins

Okay, that's helpful. I just wanted to get some feedback as to the level of that growth. Double-digit would definitely be a pull back from what we've seen, but seeing 30% or 55% growth is likely unsustainable as well. It's great to have. But that's helpful. You mentioned cash flow positive at year-end '18. Could we tease out any further guidance on that where you may see an improvement in cash levels and part of that question is on SG&A and R&D. I noticed the SG&A was lower Q1 versus year-over-year and R&D you mentioned would be similar in Q2. But any helpful guidance you can provide on cash at year-end '18 would be helpful.

Jeff Young

Michael, as we've talked about, we are not providing any guidance, but what hopefully as you can see through the R&D spend, we do expect with the wind down and the transition to recur some R&D in the second quarter. But I think you can think about the third and fourth quarter being very modest in that regard. We'll see some savings there. And then on the G&A side, specifically as you think about 2017 on the cost incurred related to in the first half of the year in '17, related to the remediation of material weakness and the restatement, I think that cost would be mitigated this year so we'll see some down turn from a G&A perspective year-over-year.

Michael Higgins

Okay, that's helpful. Alicia, question for you regarding Rothschild. I realized it is difficult to speak on those ongoing discussions. Could you provide for us your thoughts as to how long the arrangement with Rothschild may continue? It's been up since maybe a quarter. But if you can give us any updates as to how long we may see that process go on? Thanks.

Alicia Secor

Sure. I can certainly understand and appreciate why you're asking the question. As I alluded to, we're very engaged with the Rothschild team. We announced the engagement on January 31 and we're just a few months into that engagement. These assessments of strategic alternatives can take time. I don't think I'm prepared to comment on the duration of the engagement. I think we'll have to wait and see how things play out, but obviously, things are going well and I'm pleased with the team that we're working with. They're a very accomplished global financial adviser with a strong track record in the healthcare sector and I think that's all I'll say at this point.

Michael Higgins

Okay, fair enough. Nikin, a couple for you if I could. In Q1 -- congratulations by the way on the tremendous growth. Can you give us an update on the mix between repeat and new customers, how that affected your performance in Q1?

Nikin Patel

Hi, Michael and thanks for the question. Sure. The growth we're seeing in JPS is a combination of a number of factors, but primarily, it's the execution of our strategy which started several years ago. What we are seeing is a very strong -- I can't give you a definitive percentage, but we have an increasing and a very strong repeat client base along with the fact that the repeat work that we are seeing is also for later stage development programs and those programs tend to be of a higher value. Overall, we're in a very strong position and also the pipeline of opportunities for both new and repeat customers is very strong.

Michael Higgins

Okay, thank you. It's very helpful. Would you expect to have further investments in '18 or do you manage the growth with your current footprint in current facilities?

Nikin Patel

Certainly we have capacity and infrastructure for the next few years, but we do see an opportunity for further increased growth of our services and hence, revenue. So we are making investments in 2018 into some key areas that will provide further growth potential for JPS and we've already started making those investments this year.

Michael Higgins

Any interest in providing little more granularity as to what those additional investments may be?

Jeff Young

Sure. One of the areas is increasing the capacity of our programs. We've been doing that over the last two to three years and we're going to continue to invest in equipment that gives us additional capacity, but also redundancy as well. We also have an opportunity to move from Phase 2 and Phase 3 development programs and potentially into commercial manufacturers. There's opportunities there that we're investing in and then coupled with that, we're looking at some specific key-enabling technologies. We have a very strong reputation, specialism for developing molecules that are quite difficult. So again, we are investing in some technologies which all equipment, should I say, which enable us to develop people's programs in the later stages using those enabling technologies.

Michael Higgins

Great. Congrats again, guys on the top line growth in Q1.

Jeff Young

Thanks Michael.

Alicia Secor

Thank you Michael.

Michael Higgins

Thank you.

Alicia Secor

Thank you, Operator and thanks, Yasmeen and Michael. And thank you, everyone for participating in the call today. We look forward to keeping you posted on this quarter's results next quarter. Thank you.

