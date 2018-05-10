Take An Escalator Up The Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) has been a roller-coaster over the last couple years, jumping up or down based on iron-ore pricing, with every announcement about Section 232, and each time CLF's management alters guidance. The polarizing and very candid CEO of Cliffs, Lourenco Goncalves (LG), has done a wonderful job over the last couple years of improving the debt profile at the very least. The cost to equity investors was high as the dividend was axed and several rounds of dilution occurred. After the amount of dilution that has taken place and with the much different landscape of today, the stock price certainly won't see stock prices of 5 years ago for a very long time, if ever. However this article is intended to show that while the stock price has done terribly over the last 7 years and remains volatile to date, the fundamentals will push this stock higher over the next 1-3 years. Here is what CLF's stock price has looked like over the last 10 years:

From a debt perspective, an investment in CLF today is a considerably safer bet than just a couple years ago. At the end of 2015, the net debt stood at $2.47 B, while at the end of 2017 it was at $1.3 B. To make the debt picture even better, EBITDA has gone up during the same time. At the end of 2015, the Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio stood at 8.4x, while it was at 2.57x at the end of 2017. A couple years ago there could have been reasonable concerns about going into default if things did not go well. Not only are the days of worrying about default over, but CLF's interest expense has also fallen from $228.5 M in 2015 to $132 M in 2017. So larger portions of EBITDA are also making it through to cash flows with less being eaten up by interest expense. Like I was saying, LG, if nothing else, has significantly improved the debt profile and made CLF a much safer investment. Despite being a much safer investment, CLF is still priced as a risky play, but I'll get to that more in valuation. The stock price chart, while still bumpy, looks much better over the last three years as the debt profile was improved:

Now to the recent numbers and guidance provided in the Q1 2018 conference call: EPS of -$.29 on Revenue of $239 M. Revenues and earnings came in much lower compared to Q1 2017 due to Cliffs changing the months they recognize revenue and profits from in Q1, as well as considerable costs to start the process of closing down their Asian Pacific Iron Ore (APIO) business, as it is no longer profitable. Guidance has given the stock price a jolt over the last couple weeks, with CLF increasing the amount of ore they plan to sell in 2018 from to 20.5 M long tons from 20.0 M long tons (previous guidance) in their US segment. Along with the increased demand, they also are seeing higher prices and are guiding for $102-$107/long ton.

The above numbers compare to 18.7 M long tons sold at a price of $88/long ton in 2017 in Cliff's US segment. In 2017, CLF still saw a decent chunk of revenue from its APIO segment, but it was not nearly as profitable. This segment is currently being shut down. Now I would like to show the comparison of the calculated numbers from 2017 to Cliff's guidance for 2018 with the increased price of Iron Ore and the increased guidance in amount they expect to sell. The increases may seem small, but it is astounding how much their profit should increase. I used the midpoint of all ranges in guidance:

Source: CLF 10-K and Author

Now you'll notice I have the Revenues and Cost of Goods Sold marked with an asterisk. This is because, as they explain in their 10-K, this is an adjusted Revenue and CoGS, due to the fact that there is a shipment cost passed straight through to the customer. This increases revenue and CoGS an equal amount, so it doesn't affect Gross Profit (and thus doesn't affect the above comparison). I just thought I'd mention that in case you notice that the Revenue/CoGS I used for 2017 does not match the US Revenue/CoGS exactly.

But back to the point, with the strong demand for Iron Ore in the US (USIO), the guidance from CLF looks amazing. It would be close to a 75% increase in Gross profit from 2017 in the US segment. Now let's break it down further and see how much we can expect to get through to EBITDA. I added in the Adjusted EBITDA number contributed from APIO in 2017 that Cliffs will no longer have in 2018 and the increased guidance in SG&A costs for 2018.

Source: CLF 10-K and Author

So with losing the comparatively small amount of EBITDA contributed by APIO in 2018 and the increased SG&A costs, the increase in approximate EBITDA is less than the increase in gross profit. Let me be clear that these approximate EBITDA numbers I came up with do not match Cliff's reported numbers. CLF had several non-recurring instances of extinguishing debt that affected EBITDA numbers along with some other factors. The comparison I've provided is to give an idea of how much more money CLF will make in 2018 if they hit guidance as it relates to true gross profits then removing administrative costs. I feel it is important to look at CLF in this sort of comparison because of how messy their accounting was in 2017 with so many non-recurring events that don't affect operations.

Now I'd also like to look at how much of that EBITDA we should expect to make it through to the bottom line. In 2017, CLF reported $1.24 of EPS. As with the EBITDA number provided by Cliffs, I think this number is quite misleading and tough to compare to 2018 estimates due to several charges with extinguishing of debt and a big tax benefit in Q4 2017. So I've come up with my own approximate EPS for 2017 and estimated for 2018 based off guidance. I used the interest expense and depreciation reported for 2017 and kept these about the same for 2018. I didn't include taxes at all because as I understand it CLF will have basically no taxes for some time due to how much losses they are carrying forward from previous years. It also makes for a much better comparison between 2017 and 2018 to take the tax benefit which was basically a balance sheet adjustment (and not affecting ongoing operations) out of it.

Source: CLF 10-K and Author

Once again, this is intended to show a comparison of how great 2018 should be from an operational standpoint. Because of ongoing costs with shutting down operations in Australia as part of closing down their APIO, segment I expect EPS will come in lower from a GAAP standpoint (maybe $1-$1.50) in 2018. However, operationally, it shows how much the increases in IO prices and increased guidance for long tons to be shipped in 2018 will make it through to the bottom line. Because SG&A and Interest Expense took away such a large portion of profits in 2017, a 72% increase in gross profit, while keeping expenses relatively the same is making an even bigger increase (120%) in Adjusted EPS.

Risks

Now I've gone through just how much safer CLF is from a debt perspective and how good 2018 looks operationally. As far as risks go, I really hardly even see the debt profile as a risk anymore, especially as Tim Flanagan reiterated that they still "have a net debt target of approximately $1 billion" in the Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call. LG added that the main reason they didn't hit this $1 B net debt target in 2017 was because they saw some opportunities and made 3 strategic acquisitions seeing how much demand was likely going to be needed in 2018. Here's what LG had to say during the conference call related to the net debt target of $1 B,

That would have been accomplished at the end of last year, had not spent close to $300 million, making three very strategic acquisitions, that people tend to forget about. We acquired the minority position of U.S. Steel at Tilden. We acquired the minority position of ArcelorMittal at Empire and we acquired land in Nashwauk Minnesota. And we would be at 1 billion net debt by the end of the year, if we had not done that.

Considering just how much more EBITDA/earnings CLF is guiding to make in 2018 from the increased output, these acquisitions seem well worth putting off that net debt goal of $1 B for a little while. But back to my point of debt basically not being a risk at all anymore. I expect CLF to get very close to this net debt number of $1 B in 2018 and if for some reason they don't, I expect it is because they are making smart investments as they did in 2017 that will grow the business even faster. But if we assume $1 B in net debt and using $772 M in EBITDA we estimated, it puts the Net Debt to EBITDA at an extremely low 1.30x.

So now that I've hopefully convinced you debt is no longer a risk while demand for Iron Ore is so strong. That brings me to what I see as the biggest risk. CLF is still a relatively small company that only makes money from selling Iron Ore pellets in the US (now that APIO is closing shop). They basically have no pricing power and while USIO prices look fantastic in 2018, who knows what 2019 and beyond holds. One positive for CLF is that they still have a strong customer base centered around the Great Lakes where Cliffs has superior shipping capabilities. While I could certainly see the price of USIO going down as well as volume shipped in the future, I don't see them losing money in this segment as eventually happened with their lower quality APIO. So while there are plenty of reasons to have a lower P/E ratio than more diversified, larger companies that have more pricing power (meaning in other industries), I don't see any reason CLF should trade at a 4.3x forward P/E (using $8.00 price for CLF and our estimated 2018 EPS of $1.85). Even if we use a much lower $1.25 EPS estimate, it would mean a forward P/E of 6.4x.

Other than a lack of pricing power, there is also risk that some clients will move away from needing as much iron ore in pellet form in the future. LG is prepared for this with the Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) plant CLF has started constructing in Toledo. It's a $700 M CapEx project that is already fully funded with cash on hand and is intended to take DR (Direct Reduced) grade Iron Ore pellets and turn that into HBI, which is used in newer electric arc furnaces. LG talked about the importance of this project in the Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call, "this is an incredibly important project. Not just from a business diversification standpoint, but also in that it will add significant EBITDA power to Cleveland Cliffs." The HBI plant is not scheduled to be finished until 2020, at which point I see CLF getting a boost from growth and diversification. I very much like to see LG taking measures to prepare for the future while IO prices are high.

Conclusion

2018 will show just how much cash CLF can pump out now that USIO pellet pricing is very high along with the increased production from 2017. If CLF hits all of its projections in 2018, it is a screaming buy under $8. Even if we assume that CLF is being much too bold with their guidance, there is a lot of room for prices to drop or for less IO shipped than projected and to still beat 2017. Furthermore the company is so much safer than it was a couple years ago. The dilution felt over the last few years, as well as APIO becoming unprofitable, will likely mean CLF will not return to prices seen 5 years ago anytime soon. However, diluting the company over the last couple years ensured its survival and made them a much safer company to invest in going forward.

2019 could take a step back from 2018, mostly due to how good IO pricing and demand is expected to be in 2018. It really could go either way, but regardless if EBITDA goes up or down in 2019, CLF is still positioned to have very high cash flows after moving away from the less profitable APIO business and increasing production of USIO pellets. If 2018 goes as well as the company is projecting, I could see CLF starting a dividend again or buying back shares in 2019.

2020 should be a great year, hopefully seeing the HBI plant come online. This would increase growth and diversify the business. If the market hasn't already properly rewarded CLF before 2020, I expect the continued growth and decreased risk over several years to do the trick. I'm setting my 1 year price target at $12 with a Strong Buy rating. Some people enjoy climbing mountain cliffs; in this case I prefer to take the escalator. Expect the stock price of CLF to be an escalator ride up over the next 3 years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.