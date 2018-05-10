Alibaba Group chairman Jack Ma was far from a stellar student before he became one of the most successful entrepreneurs in history. Ma embodies – and speaks often of – the message that you should never give up, something his less than stellar academic background and enormous career achievements attest to. This short podcast (1:58) makes the point that everyone has unique advantages they can put to good use in the marketplace. But success requires substance. The certificate you obtain is not the key.
Key To Success For New Grads (Podcast)
Includes: BABA
by: SA For FAs
Summary
