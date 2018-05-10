Shares Just Popped, But This 8.7%-Yielding BDC Is Still A Strong Buy

I consider the dividend to be reasonably safe since the company consistently outearns its dividend.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) offers investors both high, recurring dividend income and potential for higher shareholder returns going forward. The business development company released good results for the first quarter that point to a sustainable dividend over the short haul. The company also announced that it would seek shareholder approval to reduce its asset coverage requirement, which could be catalyst for a higher share price. An investment in Goldman Sachs BDC yields 8.7 percent.

I aggressively recommended Goldman Sachs BDC a month ago in my article titled "This 9.5%-Yielding Top-Notch BDC Is A Strong Buy On The Drop" when shares dropped to new 52-week lows.

Though shares have rebounded from their recent lows - largely because of Goldman Sachs BDC's robust first quarter earnings release and accompanying statement about its asset coverage requirement - I think more upside remains on the table.

Goldman Sachs BDC - Portfolio Overview

Goldman Sachs BDC is a business development company that primarily invests in relatively secure first and second liens. First and second liens accounted for a 89 percent of the company's investment portfolio at the end of the March quarter. Equity also has a representation in Goldman Sachs BDC's portfolio, but only represents 2.9 percent of total investments (both common and preferred stock).

Goldman Sachs BDC's investment portfolio saw little changes compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. At the end of the March quarter, Goldman Sachs BDC's investment portfolio consisted of 56 portfolio companies with a total investment value of $1.26 billion (based on fair value).

Here's a portfolio snapshot.

Goldman Sachs BDC has significant exposure to floating-rate assets, which will serve the company well as long as the U.S. economy doesn't slide into a recession and as long as the central bank keeps lifting interest rates. At the end of last quarter, 96 percent of Goldman Sachs BDC's debt investments were variable rate.

High Confidence In Goldman Sachs BDC's Dividend Sustainability

There are two reasons why I am confident about Goldman Sachs BDC's dividend sustainability.

For one, the company currently has no investments on a non-accrual basis, attesting to Goldman Sachs BDC's underwriting skills. Two, Goldman Sachs BDC has consistently overearned its dividend with net investment income.

Goldman Sachs BDC pulled in an average of $0.53/share in net investment income in the last eleven quarters, which compares favorably to a stable dividend rate of $0.45/share.

Goldman Sachs BDC's dividend coverage ratio has consistently remained above 100 percent.

Potential For Higher Shareholder Returns Going Forward

When Goldman Sachs BDC released earnings at the beginning of the month, the company also said that it would seek shareholder approval to reduce its asset coverage requirement.

Here's an excerpt from the press statement:

Subsequent to quarter-end, following a thorough review of the Small Business Credit Availability Act, the Company and its Board of Directors (the “Board”) have determined that the best course of action is to seek stockholder approval to reduce the Company’s asset coverage requirement at the annual stockholder meeting to be held on June 15, 2018. Accordingly, the Company has filed a proxy statement containing a unanimous recommendation by the Board to approve a proposal that would permit the Company to reduce its asset coverage requirement from 200% to 150%. If the proposal is approved, the base management fee payable to Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. by the Company will be reduced from 1.5% of gross assets to 1.0% of gross assets beginning immediately upon receipt of stockholder approval

The proposal, if approved, would greatly improve Goldman Sachs BDC's financial flexibility. By lowering the asset coverage requirement, BDCs like Goldman Sachs BDC can now effectively boost their leverage and expand their asset base. A higher degree of financial leverage can work in favor of a BDC or against a BDC, depending on its performance. Considering Goldman Sachs BDC's solid credit underwriting and low non-accruals, I'd think that an uptick in leverage would magnify the company's positive portfolio performance.

How Much Does Goldman Sachs BDC's Dividend Stream Cost Today?

Goldman Sachs BDC's shares currently cost income investors 11.0x Q1-2018 run-rate NII and 1.14x net asset value.

Your Takeaway

Goldman Sachs BDC is a high-quality business development company with no investments on non-accrual status, robust dividend coverage, and a defensive investment portfolio. The company retains upside through its large floating-rate debt investments which are set to throw off more cash in a rising rate environment, and through a potential increase in leverage in order to expand the size and depths of its investment portfolio. I consider the dividend to be moderately safe given Goldman Sachs BDC's history of outearning its dividend. Shares are reasonably valued given the company's financial performance. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

