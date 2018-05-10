Key Energy Services (KEG) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) Q1 2018 Earnings Call May 10, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

West P. Gotcher - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Robert Wayne Drummond - Key Energy Services, Inc.

John Marshall Dodson - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Analysts

Daniel J. Burke - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Operator

Good morning. My name is Christina, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Key Energy Services' Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Thank you.

West Gotcher, Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

West P. Gotcher - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Thank you, Christina and thank you all for joining Key Energy Services for our first quarter 2018 financial results conference call. This call includes forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this call, including risk factors discussed in our 2017 Form 10-K and other reports most recently filed with the SEC, which are available on our website at www.keyenergy.com.

This call may also include references to non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our previously posted earnings release, which can be found on our website, for a reconciliation of any non-GAAP financial measures provided in this call to the comparable GAAP financial measures. For reference, our general investor presentation is available on Key's website at keyenergy.com under the Investor Relations tab.

I'm now going to turn the call over to Robert Drummond, Key's President and CEO, who will provide some comments regarding Key and trends he's seeing in the business and in the market; then Marshall Dodson, our CFO, will review our financial results.

I'll now turn the call over to Robert.

Robert Wayne Drummond - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Thank you, West, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate your interest in our company. I'm very pleased with our progress so far in 2018. Despite the slow start of many of our customers in January and significant weather impacts to activity at the beginning and the end of Q1, we had another quarter of solid revenue growth and what is typically a pretty flat quarter sequentially.

Our revenues improved 8% sequentially with our Coiled Tubing delivering the largest percentage increase at 24% and our Rig Services segment was up another 8.5%. All of our segments benefited to some degree from price increases in the first quarter and we will get a full quarter's impact next quarter. As 2018 began, we decided to continue our investment in people and equipment to take advantage of improving market conditions across all of our businesses and in doing so, created another quarter where our earnings were burdened with the high deployment costs associated with adding people and preparing once (00:02:50) that equipment.

As we progress through the second quarter, we expect the benefit of the spending and higher pricing to show up in our bottom line. We saw at the beginning of these benefits in March and again into April. So far this year, since the slow start in January, each month has been better than the one before in revenue and adjusted EBITDA and we expect that to continue through all of Q2.

We believe we are now clearly experiencing the beginning of the recovery in the well servicing business. As you know, our company is strategically positioned to focus largely on production services and well servicing in particular. And through the downturn, we took steps to position our industry leading workover rig fleet to maximize our operating leverage to take advantage of the activity recovery that we have expected associated with improving oil prices, increased horizontal new well completions and the aging of the horizontal oil wells.

While we do not offer fracturing services, these new horizontal well completions are creating strong demand for both our industry leading fleet of large diameter coiled tubing units and Class 4 and Class 5 well service rigs.

Despite our unique focus on production services, we are benefiting greatly from the growth and completion activity, which represents over 25% of our current revenues. And this is clearly demonstrated in the continued growth of our Coiled Tubing business and in the steady growth of our 24-hour rig activity, which is mostly related to completion packages.

The increasing completion activity is also improving demand for our rental and fluid management assets. After these new wells go in production and begin to age, they continue to provide a growing market for us as we work with our customers, utilizing the same fleet of Class 4 and Class 5 well service rigs to maintain production and manage declines (00:05:09). I believe we are seeing the beginning of the activity impact of this today and we will see demand for well repair and maintenance continuing to grow in the quarters and years to come as these wells continue to age.

We also believe that the improvement in commodity prices has made an increasing number of conventional producing wells' economics for our customers to repair and manage production. Many more wells make economic sense for our customers with prices north of $50 a barrel and at $70 a barrel just about every oil well in the U.S. makes economic sense to repair and produce. While we have not yet seen substantial increases in activity in the traditional conventional areas such as California, we believe the improving oil price environment and outlook is making this return accretive well repair work more attractive to our customers, while also improving the cash flows and financial ability to invest, to improve the returns from existing wells.

So let me go back to Q1, in our Rig Services segment, revenues increased sequentially, benefiting from both higher activity levels and incremental pricing that we gained late in the quarter. As we discussed on last quarter's call, we began to see demand improve and the well service rig market tightened mid-quarter, particularly for our Class 4 and Class 5 well service rigs. The AESC rig count reflected this, as the well service rig count increased 63 rigs during the first quarter. This 5% increase in industry activity over a couple of months does not sound like a lot, but given the market where qualified labor is scarce, this tightened the market and when coupled with the expectations for future demand, provided the backdrop for the high single to low double-digit price increases implemented in the back half of the quarter.

This improvement in rig demand and pricing experience through Q1 has continued into April, with April revenue per work day be at 7% higher than March and 14% better than the first quarter average. If we continue to see a supported macro environment and demand for our services like we are experiencing today, I would expect that further price increases will be warranted in the back half of the year. Since we began to see an improvement in activity last fall, we have prepared about 45 rigs for deployment and the cost to do this, as well as the cost to staff up and train new employees weighed on our margins.

We believe we have enough rigs ready to meet demand increases we expect over the next couple of months and we'll be evaluating the economics to deploy more rigs and finding and hiring more crews, as we move through the rest of the year.

With where labor availability is today in our industry, we will need to see higher price from our customers before we can afford to continue to reach into new industries in areas of the country to recruit talent to meet future demand. But I should add that we have had success so far, adding 200 net new field rig employees since Q3, but the cost to do so continues to increase.

Our truck activity was down about 6% in our Fluid Management segment, driving the revenue reduction of about $500,000 or 2%. The lower trucking activity was somewhat offset by improvements in price and non-trucking revenues such as disposal volumes and frac tank rentals. Some of the decline in trucking activity was seasonally driven, but most was due to customer and regional transition as we moved assets away from the lowest price work in regions and into those where the demand for our economies were stronger, closing two trucking yards during the quarter. We expect the activity to recover next quarter to our prior quarters run rate and at a slightly better price.

As we continue to have greater activity, we are actively working with customers who want to pipe water into our salt water disposal locations and in those markets where we have reduced our trucking presence, we are now opening more of our disposal capacity up to third-parties. As with last quarter, a shortage of drivers is constraining our revenue growth and so for (00:10:25) increases in price have offset labor and fuel inflation, and I expect increasing demand to enable this dynamic to continue going forward.

Our Fishing & Rental business saw a revenue improvement of 4% in the first quarter. During the quarter, we incurred cost preparing a number of assets that we expect to have deployed in the second quarter. An example includes pumps used in pump-down perforating operations where demand continues to increase. We've added some new veteran leadership to this business and intend to grow our presence not only in our existing markets, but also in areas where Key has not historically had much of a rental equipment presence. We are taking advantage of good investment opportunities in this segment that meet our economic hurdles and I am confident that we will be able to continue to capitalize on this, and the improving demand for our fishing services.

In our Coiled Tubing segment, revenues improved 24% sequentially or $3.5 million. As we have additional units working and improved pricing making it the fourth quarter in a row of nearly 20% of greater revenue growth. Our Q1 Coiled Tubing revenues today are more than three times greater than they were in the first quarter of 2017. We now have 13 of our 14 large diameter units deployed. And we define large diameter as 2 3/8 inch units or greater. This also includes a new 2 5/8 inch unit that we took delivery of in the last week of March and dedicated to a customer working 24/7 at the first week of April.

Due to the weather and startup delays, we averaged only 5 units working daily during the first quarter, somewhat behind our schedule. But with our fleet today, I expect that we'll average close to 7 units working daily in the second quarter, with further improvement over the second half of the year as all the operating teams have worked out and we reach full effective utilization.

In the first quarter last year, we had 2 units to 3 units deployed and around 90 employees. Today, 13 units are operational and deployed and we have over 280 Coiled Tubing employees. We did not have our full fleet deployed in April, but revenue in April was 33% higher than the Q1 average and almost 60% better than what we did in January of this year. The growth and weather over the past couple of quarters have had a lot of cost inefficiencies. But as our excellent crews and equipment hit their operating stride, I expect adjusted EBITDA margins to recover nicely. Demand remains strong for our large units with price increasing throughout Q1 and improvements continuing into April.

Customer inquiries regarding dedicated contracts are increasing along with their activity plans, which we expect to provide further opportunities to improve operating margins.

Since the third quarter of 2017, our consolidated quarterly revenues have improved 13% over a period generally flat to down due to seasonal effects. Year-on-year, our first quarter consolidated revenues have increased 24% with 50% incremental margins, taking our adjusted EBITDA from negative $11 million in the first quarter of 2017 to about $1 million positive this quarter. And I do not believe the first quarter of 2018 is really reflective of our recovery even this startup and weather impacts to our earnings. With the equipment and people we have in the field today and improving seasonality, I expect that the top line growth we see in the second quarter will approach what we did in Q1 and we will see solid fall through into our EBITDA.

So now, let me turn the call over to Marshall to get into some of the detailed results.

John Marshall Dodson - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Thanks, Robert. Consolidated revenues grew $9 million or 7.7% quarter-over-quarter. Our consolidated net loss increased $2.6 million from $22.3 million in the fourth quarter to $25 million in the first quarter, with our first quarter operating results being burdened by an additional $2.3 million in employment related taxes over the fourth quarter levels and again a $4.7 million on the sale of assets not suited for today's U.S. market to an international buyer.

Our Rig Services revenues increased $5.5 million or 8.5% in the first quarter, as our rig average grew about 6.5%. Price increases accounted for about 2% of the revenue increase. Completion activity as a percentage of our rig hours stayed pretty flat to Q4 at 13%, with our 24-hour rigs making up about 9% of our average rig count of 199 in Q1.

Workover activity improved the most in the first quarter, as our workover hours increased about 12% sequentially. We expect to see continued improvement in this aspect of our business as well as the 24-hour work, as we move through the rest of the year. Our adjusted EBITDA margins in the first quarter were impacted by continued startup inefficiencies and about $1.2 million in payroll related taxes. This segment was also impacted by a gain on sale of assets to an international buyer of $1.6 million, which we excluded from adjusted EBITDA.

As we move into the second quarter, the full quarter impact of price increases will translate to about a 4% improvement in revenues over the first quarter and a continued run rate of our current activity with improved seasonality is expected to add another 5% to 7% increase in revenues. With the full benefit of price reduction, startup inefficiencies and non-recurring in the Q1 payroll tax impact, we expect adjusted EBITDA margins to improve between 500 basis points and 700 basis points from first quarter levels in the second quarter.

In our Fluids Management segment, revenues fell about $0.5 million to 2%. As Robert stated, this decline was a result of the 6% decline in trucking hours, but the decline in trucking activity was offset by a 2.5% increase in revenues due to price, as well as higher frac tank rentals and water volumes. Adjusted EBITDA declined $1 million sequentially, due largely to the impact of the lower activity, first quarter payroll taxes and costs associated with some facility closures and clean up.

As we move into the second quarter, we expect to see about a 2% improvement in second quarter revenues, due to the full quarter impacted price increases and a recovery in the trucking activity will increase revenue another 3% to 5%. Adjusted EBITDA margins are expected to recover to the low-teens as a result of the price increases, better activity and moving past the Q1 payroll tax impact.

Revenues in our Fishing & Rental segment increased in the first quarter by $470,000 or 4%. Margins though declined 200 basis points resulting in a reduction of adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter from fourth quarter levels. As Robert said, this is largely due to personnel and equipment costs associated with repairs and make-ready and our expectation is that this margin impact reverses in the second quarter.

We expect revenues in our Fishing & Rental segment to improve 7% to 10% in the second quarter, as more equipment is deployed with adjusted EBITDA margins recovering to the high-teens for the second quarter on their way back to the high-20s or 30s margin level we would generally expect from this business.

In our Coiled Tubing segment, the additional deployments in price offset somewhat by weather combined for the 24% sequential improvement in revenues with our adjusted EBITDA negatively impacted by Q1 payroll taxes and the cost of staff and make-ready units not only deployed in the first quarter, but also units deployed in early April, resulting in an approximately 650-basis-point margin decline and a $670,000 reduction in adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter from the fourth quarter.

Moving past the seasonal impacts of the first quarter and with the equipment we have deployed today, we expect revenues in the second quarter to increase about 35% from first quarter levels, putting us on a run rate of just over $100 million in annual revenues from this segment. Adjusted EBITDA margins will also recover and improve in the second quarter to the upper-20s, as we're able to efficiently utilize the personnel we've added and through reduction in our equipment costs.

G&A expenses for the first quarter of 2018 were $24.5 million, which includes $2 million of equity-based compensation expense. This compares to G&A of $16.8 million in the fourth quarter, which included a gain of $4 million due to changes in equity-based compensation. The increase quarter-on-quarter was based on the timing of expenses and accruals are expected to be at around this run rate, up $1 million or so next quarter.

Depreciation and amortization expense was $20.4 million and interest expense was $8 million. We expect our run rate in this cost to be consistent next quarter. On taxes, we continue to not record any benefit at this point.

Cash flow used in operations was $23.4 million for the first quarter as compared to $2.7 million used in the fourth quarter. The increase is due largely to the timing of property tax and compensation payments, including an additional payroll period in the first quarter and the impact of collections from the holiday months.

Capital expenditures for the first quarter were $9.4 million with $6.9 million in asset sale proceeds. We still expect to spend $30 million to $35 million of CapEx in 2018 and also expect to generate about $15 million of cash from obsolete asset sales and other non-operating sources this year with about another $5 million of that to be received in the second quarter.

On liquidity, we ended the fourth quarter with $78.2 million in total liquidity. We had $50.5 million in unrestricted cash down $19.6 million from the prior quarter, due to the first quarter payments of annual expenses and a quarterly interest payment. We also had $27.7 million available under our credit facility. Our asset coverage ratio at the end of March stood at 1.29 times (sic) [1.92 times] (00:21:26) versus the debt covenant minimum of 1.35 times. In the second quarter of 2018, we expect our cash balance to stay fairly flat to the end of March and availability under our credit facility to increase on the higher sales and accounts receivable. And expect total liquidity at the end of 2018 to be fairly flat for the end of 2017.

With that, I'll turn it back over to Robert.

Robert Wayne Drummond - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Thanks, Marshall. As the first quarter progressed and we moved past the slow start of January, I was pleased with the top line growth progress, as activity and price increases took effect in March. Over that same time, we purposefully continued to bring on additional personnel and invest money ensuring that the additional crews and equipment were deployed for customers in a reliable, efficient and safe manner. This decision, at least for the first couple of months of the quarter, delayed the incremental profitability that I would expect from this business.

As we ended the quarter though, after completing most of the growth investments that we are now benefiting from, we see solid fall through from the revenue growth, as we moved from February to March and now March to April. As I guided in last quarter's call, I am confident that the revenue growth we have seen over the past three quarters is generating EBITDA for solid Q2 incrementals.

I am very pleased with and proud of our employees and management team, especially those working hard for our customers in the field every day. While there's still much for us to do, I expect our Q2 results to be the best that we've delivered since I joined Key three years ago. This would not have been possible without the dedication of the men and women that stuck it out through this long production services downturn. They've been adding new members to our team, bringing additional equipment out to serve the growing needs of our customers, while providing safe, reliable and high quality service. I'm excited about where we sit in the market today. And I see a number of trends that I believe will continue to drive our recovery and growth over the next quarters and years to come.

Christina, this concludes our prepared remarks. And we'll now open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

And your first question comes from Daniel Burke from Johnson Rice. Your line is open.

Daniel J. Burke - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Yeah. Hey guys. Good morning.

John Marshall Dodson - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Good morning.

Robert Wayne Drummond - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Good morning, Dan.

Daniel J. Burke - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

I'll start with one on the Quail (00:24:23) side, really encouraging to see that the revenue progression there continuing and the pace in which you've got large units out during the month of April. It would seem to me based on the comment that on the large side, you will average 5 units or so in Q1, if I recall, will average closer to 7 units in Q2. It would seem like that in turn infers that when we look to the second half of the year or at least the third quarter, there's still a potential to see another quarter of kind of 20% plus revenue growth, is that fair? Just trying to figure out where this top line gets once you're effectively deployed across the large fleet?

Robert Wayne Drummond - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Daniel, good question. I think your assumption there is accurate. As you're coming out of warm stack and re-entering the market, it's almost like starting a new business in some ways, we're re-establishing ourselves the customers and we weren't really so happy with five average daily in Q1, but as we go into April, our revenue is almost in the $100 million run rate now and that's only we've say 7 average in Q2. As we go into 3 and 4, as we get more established in the schedules with customers and established a track record to Key's worked out (00:25:46) we start approaching 9 I would say. So you kind of do the math on what that looks like top line was.

Daniel J. Burke - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Okay.

Robert Wayne Drummond - Key Energy Services, Inc.

And we'll have all the – once that equipment repaired as well, I would say there and we'll start getting back to what you would expect to see from a big core unit margin perspective kind of high-20s maybe even low-30s.

Daniel J. Burke - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Okay. And so, I should think of 9 of 13 or 9 to 14 is reflecting theoretical effect of full utilization. Is that fair?

Robert Wayne Drummond - Key Energy Services, Inc.

That's right. Every now and then, (00:26:17) a little bit and not much.

Daniel J. Burke - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Okay. Perfect. And then, Marshall, I appreciate the detailed comments on the segment outlook here for Q2. It looks like if I was keeping up with the scorecard real-time like that probably places your adjusted EBITDA margin in Q2 maybe just short of double-digits. I know in the past you guys have talked about high single to double-digits, so you're right in the ballpark there. But maybe define what are the tolerances in there, what could lead you to crossover into double-digit EBITDA margins in Q2 or if not I'll leave it there in Q2?

John Marshall Dodson - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Yeah. Thank you. And before I answer that, I want to clarify one thing. (00:27:06) popped out and I gave the wrong asset coverage ratio, it's 1.92, not 1.29. So just wanted to clarify that. On the – going back to the margins, I think really the driver is going to be our effectiveness in getting equipment out, ensuring that we don't have any more kind of – when we bring units out, we fix everything we know regarding (00:27:35) the field. And in some cases, there's a further kind of Phase 2 make-ready and some of that's expected to happen again in the second quarter.

So if that comes to pass and it doesn't happen that could cause margins to get into the double-digit range. Your math is right. It's a high single based on everything. But it's really going to be kind of as we hit that utilization stride ensuring that we don't have any more kind of failures right coming out of the gate. And then, additionally, we're assuming we get some more labor inflation and things like that. So depending on how all that shakes out, it could turn out to be slightly better.

Robert Wayne Drummond - Key Energy Services, Inc.

And I also add that our 24-hour rig count, we see a lot of inquiries there. And if that accelerates beyond where our current, say, plans aren't as (00:28:33) possible, then, it could also help us.

Daniel J. Burke - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Okay. Great. I'll add one more in smaller segment here Fishing & Rental. My impression is you guys are putting some growth capital into that business this year. I don't know if you wanted to quantify that figure, but it doesn't feel like we're really seeing that in the first half of the year, is that fair?

Robert Wayne Drummond - Key Energy Services, Inc.

So yes, we have been placing a little bit of growth CapEx around assets that work around the rigs, pipe handling equipment, a little bit of tubulars, but we are – and you haven't seen at the top line certainly in Q1, but we got a little bit of visibility already in April and as Marshall guided in his commentary, we're going to see the top line begin to respond here in Q2. And I'd also say that we're rebuilding some pumps that's allowed us to kind of enter into the pump-down perforating – the pump down business around pump-down perforating, not doing the perforating, but providing the pump down there. We had spent a bit of money on in the latter part of Q4 and in Q1 that we don't see that repeating going forward.

So yes, you will see the top line and start to benefit from some of that growth CapEx spending. In fact, we have numerous opportunities there and we're just kind of going slow to stay within our kind of our liquidity plan, but we will take advantage of those, as we start to deliver the EBITDA we're kind of thinking it's going to occur in Q2 (00:30:08).

Daniel J. Burke - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Okay. Perfect. I'll leave it there guys. Thanks for the time.

Robert Wayne Drummond - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Thank you, Dan.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I turn the call back over to West Gotcher.

West P. Gotcher - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Thank you, Christina. This concludes our call. A replay of this call can be accessed on our website at keyenergy.com under the Investor Relations tab. Also under the Investor Relations tab, we have posted a schedule of our quarterly rig and truck hours. Thank you for joining us today.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.