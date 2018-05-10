Baozun: The 'Shopify Of China' Should Be A Top Holding In Any Long-Term Growth Portfolio

Recommendation:If you can handle high volatility and have a very long-term horizon, then BZUN should be a top holding in your portfolio. If not, look away.

With a Forward P/E of 41, BZUN still looks cheap relative to its growth potential.

Upper middle-class, internet penetration and e-commerce are rapidly rising in China and Baozun is well positioned to benefit from all these trends.

Baozun is often called the “Shopify of China” since both companies provide marketing campaigns, digital storefronts, and fulfillment services to big and small partners.

This is not an investment recommendation for the faint of heart.

Baozun (BZUN) is an e-commerce solutions provider in China, at the crossroads of a multitude of macro tailwinds. The rise of the Chinese middle-class, improvement of internet penetration in the People's Republic and increasing adoption of e-commerce in China are all inexorable forces that will continue to materialize over the next few years.

The company is well positioned to disproportionally benefit from these trends, along with a visionary founding management team with deep knowledge of the industry. And yet, it is still reasonably valued compared to its industry on a Forward P/E basis.

Over the last 12 months, the stock rose 280%.

To enjoy such a reward, investors had to suffer through significant draw-downs. For example, on August 22nd 2017, BZUN plummeted 24% in one day after its Q2 2017 earnings report (despite the quarter being actually pretty good). It happened again three months later when the shares slumped 17% on the day after its Q3 2017 earnings report.

Ask yourself: If you were holding a position in Baozun at the time, what would you have done?

We have defined the art of "buying and chilling" in a previous Seeking Alpha article. If you are the kind of investor able to buy and hold a highly volatile investment for more than five years, Baozun is potentially the best thing that could happen to your portfolio. Once you understand that high volatility can be a price to pay to see your portfolio deliver significant alpha, you are already well on your way to succeed.

If you have a short term investment horizon or if you are susceptible to panic and would see a 24% draw-down as a reason to panic and sell, we would strongly recommend you look away.

Source: Corporate presentation March 2018

Baozun: a leader in e-commerce services in China

Baozun is the market leader in brand e-commerce services in China with a 25% market share and growing. The company works with a growing portfolio of prestigious partners covering all kinds of consumer products: fashion, electronics, auto, appliances, home and furnishings and more.

Source: Corporate presentation March 2018

Baozun is providing a front-to-back solution for companies trying to expand their online business in the People's Republic. The company is monetizing through three main models:

Service Model (IT, operations, sales and marketing, customer service)

Consignment Model (warehousing and fulfillment)

Distribution Model (inventory ownership)

It has recently evolved in favor of a consignment model, reducing the inventory risk for the company.

Over the last two quarters, its product revenue (gross based, related to its distribution model) has been mostly flat, while its service revenue (net based, related to consignment and service fee model) has been growing more than 55%.

The impressive growth of the service revenue illustrates that Baozun has a sticky product and can upsell its merchant base over time.

Source: Corporate presentation March 2018

The Ultimate Growth Play

Baozun is well positioned to benefit from three market dynamics that can power its growth for years to come:

1. Rise of Chinese Upper Middle Class

According to a study by consulting firm McKinsey & Company, 76 percent of China's urban population will be considered middle class by 2022, including 54% considered upper middle class. To put things in perspective, in 2000, just 4 percent of the urban population was considered middle class. ​

As a result, China's consumption growth is on fire compared to other leading economies and suggests more discretionary income dedicated to the brands Baozun is providing e-commerce solutions for.

2. Internet user penetration rate in China:

Internet user penetration rate in China. Source: Statista

Internet penetration in China was 56% by the end of 2017. That compares to 88% in North America. By simply catching up over time, the Chinese population exposed to Baozun's online stores is about to grow more than 50% in the coming years.

3. E-Commerce in China

Retail E-Commerce sales in China in millions USD. Source: Statista

E-Commerce in China grew 28% in 2017 and is now 15% of China's total retail market.

Meanwhile, the Chinese economy grew 6.9% in 2017. As explained by Chi Lo, BNP Paribas Investment Partners economist for Greater China:

The Chinese economy is going through a phase of "creative destruction" as lively new economy sectors like e-commerce and online financial services coexist with still-dominant old economy sectors"

A team of co-founders and a visionary leadership at the helm of the company

Vincent Qiu, founder-CEO of Baozun, has a plan for continued success.

Vincent Qiu understands his market and has a vision for future success:

Since day one, we have dedicated ourselves to the needs of our brand partners. We work closely with them to ensure our direction and thought processes are tightly aligned with their needs, and we continuously invest in supply chain technologies, IT systems, and innovation. In recent years, our investments have focused on in-store IT systems for next generation brands; O2O strategies; inventory integration and digital marketing. These services have proven to be visionary and effective. Our efforts not only ensure the success of our brand partners, but also provide benefits and showcase brand e-commerce to our industry peers. Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) have very different requirements. When it comes to making investments, we carefully assess our ability to provide adaptable, quality and cost-effective services."

Source: Corporate presentation March 2018

Baozun benefits from a strong leadership team with deep industry knowledge. It re-invests its profits in technology and innovation to serve clients better (computer vision, machine learning and data analytics) and strengthen its SAAS capabilities to provide solutions such as retail assortment planning or business intelligence. It has an edge with wholly-owned warehousing and logistics solutions called Baotong, or the Baozun Innovation Center created mid-2017.

Backed by strong partners and smart money

Baozun is backed by the top e-commerce company in China [Alibaba (BABA), 15.6%] and smart tech money [Japan's SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) 11.8%].

Not only is Baozun integrated into Alibaba's marketplaces (Tmall), but it has also partnered with Alibaba's top rival, JD.com (JD), as well as stores on Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) WeChat, the most popular messaging app in China.

This integration to other online retailers is very much reminiscent of the way Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) is set up in North America, partnering with the likes of Amazon (AMZN) or Instagram [owned by Facebook (FB)] as opposed to competing with them.

Valuation

Baozun's valuation is closely tied to its future revenue and EBITDA growth that relies on two leverages:

More customers : an increasing number of retailers need to move their businesses online, along with new foreign companies trying to enter the Chinese market.

: an increasing number of retailers need to move their businesses online, along with new foreign companies trying to enter the Chinese market. More revenue per customer: with market growth and the introduction of new value-added services in business intelligence, marketing, customer service, and logistics.

It is still a small company ($2.7 billion market cap), addressing a gigantic market that still has a lot of room to grow.

While we recognize that Baozun and Shopify are only superficially similar and are targeting two different markets, it is striking to watch how close their current financial performance is. Baozun had a slightly slower growth over the last two years, but is already profitable.

BZUN Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

Meanwhile, from a valuation perspective, Shopify is on an entire other planet, with a $15 billion market cap. Forward-looking ratios indicate that Baozun has more than 500% upside potential if it ever catches up with Shopify's P/S and P/E over time.

BZUN Market Cap data by YCharts

Focusing on Baozun alone, forward-looking metrics indicate that it is still reasonably valued.

Baozun's trailing P/E of 90 admittedly looks high relative to the industry average of 64 for online retailers. But its forward P/E of 41 looks reasonable, and indicates that the stock may actually be undervalued relative to its industry and earnings growth potential.

Regardless, what really matters isn't where Baozun's valuation will be next month. What matters is if it can sustain a market-beating performance for the next five years and beyond. And we believe that looking at valuation today is almost irrelevant, thanks to the multiple macro tailwinds and long-term prospects.

If you think you have already missed the boat with Baozun, look at how overvalued Shopify has been considered for most of its existence as a public company. And yet its price has appreciated with consistency over time for those who could look past high volatility, short-sellers' attacks and hectic news cycles.

Potential Headwinds

Baozun is subject to the same risks as other e-commerce companies in China. Among other things: economic downturn, trade war, and softer consumer spending. All could impact Baozun's growth.

Alibaba is still the top e-commerce player in China, but Tencent owns a big stake in its biggest rival, JD.com. Tencent has also partnered with a growing list of retailers, including Walmart (WMT) and Carrefour (OTCPK:CRRFY), to expand its payments ecosystem. The way Tencent is evolving into an O2O (online-to-offline) ecosystem could also directly connect consumers with their favorite brands without the help of Baozun.

Baozun is also burning through a lot of cash. Its cash and equivalents fell from $139 million at the end of 2016 to just $45 million at the end of 2017. Baozun attributes that decline to investments in technology and logistics, and those costs could keep rising as the company expands.

Conclusion

No, you have not missed the boat.

Any investor should feel grateful to come across a company like Baozun still early in its expansion. It is the ultimate growth play given its position as a brand e-commerce service leader in China. Considering the way its visionary management re-invests in its technology and logistics strengths, the forces behind its growth story are still working full sail. And we couldn't be more excited about seeing them put their plan into action and see what the future may hold.

Baozun is a top holding in our portfolio. And if your portfolio is focused on long-term growth, you should own it, too - as long as you have what it takes to hold it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BZUN, BABA, TCEHY, JD, SHOP, AMZN, FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.