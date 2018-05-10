Value + Catalysts = 50% Upside

First United (FUNC)

This is a safe, well-managed bank in Maryland and West Virginia.

First United's equity is still an opportunity, even after its stock price has doubled in the last three years.

Value

Their past quarter was among the strongest in the banking sector. They earned $0.35 per share and reported a 3.68% net interest margin. Tangible book value increased by $0.39 to $14.17 per share, margin improved by 0.31%, and their deposit cost remained a low 0.34%. Credit quality is improving. They had some loan growth and they added to their reserve. The stock is still a bargain compared with almost any other bank. They generate over a 10% return on tangible equity. The stock trades at about 132% of its tangible book value. Beneath 150% of tangible book value, this would be an opportunity based on its value alone, which is why I have owned it and why I discussed it on Sifting the World (members can read updates on this opportunity here and here).

Catalysts

First United's board and management can be trusted to maximize shareholder value in the years ahead. They have been able to boost earnings by controlling costs such as in reducing headcount from 330 to 319 this year. Ultimately, it is likely that they are bought by a strategic acquirer looking to expand into their geography. First United would be worth around $30 per share to a buyer. At today's price, you can buy a safe, cheap bank which you can hold long enough to get long-term tax treatment before the chance to sell for a 50% gain if it becomes an M&A target. There is another way to win. It is likely to grow its $131 million market cap to over $150 million by this time next year in time to qualify for membership in the Russell 2000 (IWM). Such inclusion would lead to index funds needing to buy a large percentage of First United's float without any price-sensitivity. After this reconstitution, the stock price will probably be somewhere in the upper $20s. This could happen even faster. If First United makes the cut off, it could get added this year. The valuation date is Friday, May 11. The preliminary list of new members will be released Friday, June 8. The reconstitution will occur on Friday, June 22. So, it is possible - possible - that this opportunity can be largely captured this quarter.

Schedule

May 11 4 PM - It's Rank Day! Russell reconstitution based on market cap.

June 8 after 6 PM - Preliminary add & delete lists posted to FTSE Russell.

June 15 & 22 - Lists updated.

June 22 - Reconstitution is final after markets close.

June 25 - Markets open with reconstituted Russell.

Conclusion

The good news: this is an opportunity to own a cheap stock in a safe bank.

The bad news: it is a small and illiquid opportunity.

The stock typically trades under ten thousand shares per day. Regulatory restrictions make it difficult to get approval to buy over 10% of the equity. So, it can be hard to establish a significant position. However, in this case, the bad news could be good news. Index funds based on the Russell 2000 could need to buy around 8% of the float. Their job will be to buy about half a million shares all at once. It is not their job to buy these shares with any sensitivity to price. So, if you own a Russell 2000-based index fund or exchange-traded fund such as the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, you are likely to be a (tiny) owner of First United in the days ahead. However, you will have paid $8-9 per share more for your shares than they cost today. That is why this is one of my favorite banks, Russell 2000 reconstitution candidates, and investments for this quarter.

