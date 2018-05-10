CEF JCE: Should You Be Buying?

The fund currently offers a 7.56% yield on the market price and a 7.45% yield on NAV price. This is on a quarterly pay schedule.

JCE uses a mathematical investment strategy designed to achieve long-term returns in excess of the S&P 500 with equal or less risk than the benchmark.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE) is a small fund at just $235,287,183 in total assets as of March 29, 2018. The fund objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, primarily through long-term capital appreciation and secondarily through income and gains. The fund attempts this by investing in a portfolio of actively managed common stocks selected from among the 500 stocks comprising the S&P 500 Index, and using a proprietary mathematical process designed and implemented by INTECH, a sub-adviser of the fund. The fund will also sell call options with a notional value of up to 50% of the fund's equity portfolio to potentially enhance risk-adjusted performance that would be found in a straight equity portfolio. JCE has an inception date of March 27, 2007.

INTECH was founded in 1987 in Princeton by pioneering mathematician Dr. E. Robert Fernholz, and according to their website, they serve some of the world's leading institutional investors, delivering global equity and absolute return solutions. INTECH uses a process that consists of three steps; 1. they estimate volatility and correlations of stocks in a benchmark, 2. they determine the optimally diversified portfolio weights for each client's risk-return objectives, 3. they actively and cost-efficiently re-balance to target weights - seeking trading profit, replenishing diversification, and compounding gains over time. More can be read about the INTECH team at their website.

Performance

So, have the fund managers been able to deliver on their objectives?

Source - JCE Fund Website

Looking at their past performance, I would say they have done a pretty good job, putting up some impressive numbers, but their goal is to beat the S&P 500 and provide "alpha" to shareholders.

Source - S&P Index Website

When comparing the above charts on a total return basis, it's easy to see that 10-year annualized returns for JCE are about in line with the S&P 500 returns of 9.06% and 9.02%, respectively. When looking at the 3-year and 5-year total annualized returns, JCE is lagging the S&P with returns of 8.94% at the 3-year and 11.25% returns for the 5-year, with the S&P coming in at a 3-year return of 10.57% and 5-year return sitting at 12.96%.

When looking at the S&P returns, the percentage coming in is 0.38%. This is when looking at the comparable ending of April 30, 2018, to JCE. JCE shows for that time frame, ending April 30, 2018, a return of 1.72% on the NAV. That's impressive, but overall, it's not meeting the expectations that it set out to achieve, at least not in my opinion.

JCE does sit at a discount to NAV of -1.41% with the current market price at $14.69 a share and an NAV price of $14.90. When looking at its 1- year average discount, it currently sits at a -2.50%. So, it would indicate that at least in the 1-year time frame, the fund is overvalued from its average, giving JCE a z-score of 0.70.

Source - CEFconnect

And further, when looking at its chart since inception, it would indicate that, over the long term, it is overvalued by quite a bit compared to its past pricing.

Source - CEFconnect

This would indicate that, even though the fund has some impressive returns, in my opinion, now may not be the time to pull the trigger and pick up shares. Being patient may lend an opportunity to purchase shares at a more attractive price in the future.

Distribution

The current distribution for JCE is at a rate of $0.2775 per share. This gives the fund a market yield of 7.56% and a NAV yield of 7.45%. The fund pays out a quarterly distribution which some investors may find not appealing, at least for me. I don't completely write off the idea of investing in a CEF just because it's at a quarterly pay schedule.

Source - JCE Fund Website

The fund did pay out a significant long-term cap gain distribution just last December. Otherwise, it would appear they have maintained the same rate going back to October 2016.

JCE does have a managed distribution policy but was not clear what the set parameters are when reading through it in the Annual Report. They just state that they intend to establish a relatively stable common share distribution rate that roughly corresponds to the projected total return from its investment strategy over an extended period of time.

When looking at the sources of the distributions from 2016 and 2017, it's showing that, for 2016, they utilized ROC in their distribution. This doesn't indicate that it is destructive ROC as the NAV return for 2016 was 3.25%, meaning that the NAV still grew for that year. The ROC merely provides a way to defer taxes by lowering the cost basis of the shares that an investor buys.

Source - JCE Annual Report

The above image cannot be used for an indication of what future sources are, but I would like to just show what the fund's past has looked like.

Holdings

Source - JCE Fund Website

The fund website additionally shows that the fund has 210 holdings all together as of the latest information that is available from December 29, 2017.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) is a company that develops, manufactures, and markets robotic products designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients through minimally invasive surgery. The company does not currently offer a dividend. ISRG announced their latest earnings on April 17, 2018, showing a Q1 EPS of $2.44, beating estimates by $0.35. Revenue came in at $847.5 million, beating estimates by $64.22 million.

The Boeing Company (BA) is a pretty well-known company as they design, manufacture, and sell airplanes, rotorcraft, rockets, and satellites worldwide. BA currently has a dividend of 2.01%, paying out $1.71 for its quarterly dividend. The big news impact on Boeing right now is that the U.S. President announced a withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, while Boeing has agreements to sell Iranian airlines planes worth ~$20 billion. But this is tiny when compared to the company's total order book. Boeing ended Q1 with a production backlog of 5,800 planes, which include more than 4,600 orders for the narrow body 737 aircraft. So, while the business would be nice to get for Boeing, it should not have too large an impact on the business.

Conclusion

While I like the idea of JCE, I wouldn't recommend jumping into the CEF right now. I would be looking for some sell-off at some point to be able to acquire shares at a wider discount that is closer to its longer-term average. There is no reason to jump into JCE today as the distribution is not attractive enough to be a "got to have" yield. I believe, at this time, there are more attractive equity options without having to pay up for JCE. For current holders of JCE, I wouldn't necessarily be selling either, though, as long-term performance looks like it can be attractive enough to maintain a position if you are continuing to be bullish on the market.

Going forward, though, I will keep an eye on JCE just in case an opportunity should arise!

Please feel free to leave any questions or comments below in the comments section! If you like this article, please consider clicking the "Follow" button above to stay up-to-date on future articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.