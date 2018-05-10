Hiku: The Starbucks Of Cannabis

Welcome to our Discover Cannabis series where we introduce new cannabis companies to readers through in-depth research and analysis.

Overview

So far most of the companies entering the cannabis space have been focusing on the production side, or so-called licensed producer ("LP"). However, as any industry would show you that the value chain extends far beyond production to include marketing, retailing, adjacent products and experience. Hiku (OTCPK:DJACF) was formed on January 30, 2018, by the combination of DOJA Cannabis and TS Brandco. The formation of Hiku brings together three brands under the same roof: Tokyo Smoke, DOJA, and Van der Pop. Hiku announced a transformational acquisition of WeedMD (OTC:WDDMF) on April 19, 2018, which gave it 56,000 kg of annual capacity and a strong foothold among senior cannabis users. Investors so far have reacted negatively to the deal as share price dropped from $1.78 on the announcement date to $1.41 on Tuesday. We think Hiku has an interesting strategy but will also face tough competition in the retailing world as pharmacies and liquor retailers prepare to enter the scene, posing significant threats to Hiku's business plan.





Creation of Hiku

Hiku was created only in January 2018 by the combination of DOJA Cannabis Company and Tokyo Smoke. The thesis for Hiku was centered around a portfolio strategy that aims to design tailored product offerings for each of its three brands. The brands are still in their early days and products have not been unveiled and tested in the market for each of them. Our take: We think Hiku is still a young startup that still needs to prove its strategy and investors need to recognize that there are very high risks of its product strategy. The brands will face a significant test as the government has proposed stringent restrictions on marketing and packaging of adult cannabis products.

Operations and WeedMD

DOJA only received a cultivation license from Health Canada on June 16, 2017, and is now going through the pre-sale inspection. The company currently has a production facility with only 500 kg/annual in capacity and is expected to complete its second facility at Kelowna, B.C. that will bring its total expected capacity to 5,000 kg/annual. The company has applied for a cannabis oils license in March 2018 as well, pending the completion of its second site.

On April 19, 2018, Hiku announced that it has acquired another Canadian producer, WeedMD, in a transaction that will combine the two companies with Hiku shareholders owning 51.75% of the combined entity. WeedMD shareholders will receive 1.4185 shares of Hiku for each of their share, which had a value of $2.52 on the announcement date.

Our take: First of all, we think the acquisition of WeedMD is a push by Hiku to build out its capacity in order to become a meaningful player in the cannabis space. WeedMD brings 56,000 kg of annual capacity, significantly expanding Hiku's capacity of 5,000 kg. Capacities are important for WeedMD's strategy to operate a vertically integrated operation. In a way, it is Hiku's way of buying into the cannabis space by acquiring an established producer.

However, the deal also makes us wonder how WeedMD fits into the Hiku story. First of all, Hiku had no access to the medical cannabis market due to its late entry into the weed space. WeedMD was a leader in the medical cannabis space, specifically the senior care sector. The company signed supply deals with long-term care providers, tapping into the stable and growing senior care markets. Hiku was branding itself as the cool and modern company that has compared itself to Starbucks in the cannabis world. WeedMD, on the other hand, is more "boring" due to its focus on the senior care sector. Despite the addition of valuable production capacities, we think the strategies of Hiku and WeedMD are at odds with each other. Our initial reactions are mixed as we struggle to see the strategic fit and wonder whether Hiku could have acquired other producers that fit their profile and branding better.

Branding Strategy

The company differentiates itself from other cannabis companies by offering an opportunity to offer a vertically integrated cannabis play that starts with licensed production, retail, branding, and lifestyle. We think the company is an interesting concept given few of the cannabis players have been focusing on anything besides ramping up productions. The existing cannabis market in Canada is purely medical meaning that there is no retailing aspect involved at the moment. All of the medical patients have to be registered with Health Canada and LPs can only acquire patients through either their own direct online channel or through referrals from cannabis clinics. With the adult recreational market is set to be legalized later this year, however, investors also need to recognize that cannabis remained under strict regulation and marketing and branding will be heavily restricted.

As we first reported in our weekly report that Ontario has unveiled a simple and plain logo design for its provincially-run cannabis store. Although each province will run its own set of rules and Western provinces have announced their plans to permit private parties to run the retailing part, we think the gesture from Ontario does not bode well for companies like Hiku. For one part, Hiku is no longer able to participate in the cannabis retail business in Ontario and other provinces that plan to run provincial stores only. The win in Manitoba is helpful, but the all-important upcoming RFPs in BC and Alberta are must-wins for Hiku. If Hiku fails to score meaningful accounts in both provinces, we see little space for its retailing strategy to play out.

The bigger risk for Hiku and, frankly, all producers is the announcement from Health Canada that proposes to require all cannabis products to be packaged and labeled similarly to the picture below. The requirements include prominent display of health warning and use of only plain design. The proposal was submitted on March 19, 2018, and will be open for public consultation of 60 days. Many companies have voiced their concern regarding this proposal and said that if implemented, companies would have a tough time differentiating themselves from the black market products which would hurt the government's goal of eliminating the illegal market. Our take: For a company like Hiku that markets itself heavily on its branding and marketing, we see the potential impact of such restrictions as devastating. However, we note that these rules are for products, not retail stores. We think Hiku will also be influenced by the rules and regulations around retailing, especially restrictions around the display and in-store marketing.

(Health Canada)

E-Commerce

We think one of the largest risks for Hiku is the e-commerce channels that most provinces and LPs will aggressively rely upon post-legalization. Just like other retail sectors that have been floundering since the rising of e-commerce, we think cannabis sales are in no different situation here. Consumers have been pursuing medical cannabis through various LPs' online portals for several years and one could imagine the convenience of pursuing online will have many consumers choose it over visiting brick-and-mortar stores. Hiku has no e-commerce infrastructure and will be competing with industry majors that already have the online sales channel built. No to mention that provinces and many producers have picked Shopify (SHOP) to run their online platforms, which could provide a modern and superior shopping experience to consumers that will drive further traffic to the online channel. The implications for Hiku are much smaller addressable market than it has predicted, given a large percentage of the sales will be from online channels which it lacks.

Financials

Hiku is a very young company formed in January 2018 and currently has zero revenue! Investors need to understand that Hiku without WeedMD does not have any presence in the medical cannabis space and was only licensed in June 2017 to start cultivation at its tiny facility. The company currently has just around $200 million in market capitalization which seems rich for such a young company with no proven track record. The only asset so far has been the award of the master retail license in Manitoba, a small province with just over 1 million population. There is really nothing to analyze for Hiku at this point, and the financial profile of the company will transform once the WeedMD acquisition is completed. The benefit of the deal would be improved investor awareness and better access to capital markets. It's an all-stock deal so no need to raise cash. Hiku has $17 million in cash and equivalents at the end of 2017, which will ensure sufficient capital resources for 2018.

Final Thoughts

We think the retailing and branding opportunities inside the cannabis space might not be as large as Hiku had estimated. If the government kept its early proposals to impose heavy restrictions on the packaging and labeling of cannabis products, we would doubt that retailers like Hiku will be able to pursue its strategy effectively. Just imagine how much the company can do if all cannabis products look like the example we showed above. We think the risk of heavy government regulation and the threat of e-commerce will make it very difficult for Hiku implement its strategy and margins might disappoint. At the end of the day, Hiku needs to prove itself by winning meaningful shares of the British Columbia and Alberta retail market. If Hiku fails to execute on these two upcoming RFPs, we see the value proposition of the company simply not going to work out in favor of the investors. However, if Hiku can successfully break into the two large markets we think there are opportunities for the company to make something happen given its newly acquired capacity from WeedMD and focus on operating a vertically integrated operation. We rate the shares Hold (Speculative) as the execution hinges on the upcoming RFPs.

Additional Resources

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.