How BP Views The Oil Market And Why It Matters

The latest earnings report for BP (NYSE:BP) was a solid one for the company, as its upstream and downstream assets performed very well for the oil giant. With its share price climbing to its highest level since 2010, some analysts are questioning whether or not it's close to hitting a ceiling.

Grupo Santander said this:

“We note that BP is trading at a highest level since May 2010 and that also with Brent oil at $115 per barrel in June 2014 BP shares reached only 523.9 pence per share. This makes BP’s current level look “full.”

The question is how much more the price of oil has room to move up as well. According to The Wall Street Journal, Saudi Arabia is pushing for the price of oil to climb to $80 per barrel in 2018.

A senior official that provided the $80 quote, asserted, “There is no intention whatsoever from Saudi Arabia to do anything to stop the rally.”

Even so, there are a number of significant offsetting catalysts that will determine whether or not Saudi Arabia gets what it wants. It will also determine the performance of BP through the remainder of the year.

Some of the catalysts

The major catalysts I see in regard to the price of oil in 2018 include U.S. shale oil production, the number of new rigs put into play, midterm U.S. elections, and decisions associated with the OPEC/Russian production-cutting alliance.

Even though the U.S. has ended the nuclear deal with Iran, it doesn't appear there will be any meaningful reaction from Europe or Asia in the near term. Some analysts say oil production in Iran could fall from a range of 300,000 to 1 million bpd.

While the Saudis have an obvious self-interest in that happening, it has said if the price of oil were to take off from lower supply, it's ready to step in and boost production to make up the difference. Even so, it's probable it'll add support to oil prices until there's more visibility.

Concerning the midterm elections in the U.S., the last thing the Republicans want is for oil prices to soar and voters to feel the pinch on their wallets. For that reason, I think there'll be some pressure on the Saudis to further ramp up production, depending on Iranian production levels through the remainder of the year.

As for the continuing increase in new oil rigs in the U.S. and the accompanying increase in production, that has been visible for some time, although it has surprised a number of people and organizations as to how quickly it has happened.

Further out, it's going to be the pace of U.S. oil production gains against the decision of OPEC and other participants concerning production cuts remaining in place. The IMF has said the Saudis need oil at about $87 per barrel to meet its budgetary requirements.

BP and the fundamentals of the oil market

One thing I have appreciated about BP over the last few years is its discipline in basing decisions and outlooks upon the fundamentals of the market, rather than outliers and dubious predictions about the time frame oil has left before demand plummets.

This hasn't always been beneficial to the company as far as increasing shareholder sentiment. For example, even though many in the market are looking at oil prices climbing much further this year, BP maintains its very modest price outlook for the remainder of 2018, where it sees prices being in a range of $50 to $60 per barrel. Most of that is based upon the expected increase in shale production and supply.

BP has also publicly stated it sees oil demand remaining robust through at least 2040. I believe BP is correct in that determination, and is probably even underestimating the robust demand that will continue to grow.

What the company does very well is resist the outliers, such as theories based upon alternative fuel sources that will rapidly take significant market share away from fossil fuels, and temporary interference in the market, as in the case of the production cuts.

In my view, BP has a moderate view of those influences, and makes decisions based upon its belief that fossil fuels will be in demand for a long period of time.

That of course doesn't mean it won't gradually invest in more alternative energy sources in the future, only that it isn't going to be in a hurry to do so because of its intense focus on and belief in the fundamentals of the market as it now stands, and should remain in place over the next couple of decades.

Conclusion

Even though the cash flow for the latest reporting period dropped sequentially, that was because of the payments and one-off charges it incurred from the Deepwater Horizon accident. Payments are expected to continue to shrink going forward. Still, cash flow climbed to $3.6 billion for the quarter, and without the charges, it would have soared to $7 billion in the quarter.

During the current quarter, I expect earnings and cash flow to continue to improve, and probably pulling back some in the latter part of the year. The degree of the decline will be directly related to the price of oil. Even if oil does fall to levels BP projects, it would still be able to enjoy some growth, although it wouldn't be near what it generates in the first half.

With BP lowering its oil price and performance expectations, if it surprises to the upside, which is possible if the Iran situation results in significant lower production, and the output cuts of OPEC and others remain in place, it could easily outperform through the end of 2018.

I continue to like BP in the short and long term, and unless the price of oil was to collapse, its dividend will remain one of the best in the industry, and should at least remain where it's at.

If oil prices continue to find support and hold better than I believe they will in the second half of 2018, there's good chance BP will boost its dividend.

