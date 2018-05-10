Plug Power: A Step Toward Making A Buck

If the company cannot take this critical first step toward breaking even consistently an investment in the name would be ill-advised.

Plug Power (PLUG) has just reported earnings and once again there is much to digest. A few years ago, we had high hopes for this company, but much of the spark is gone despite Plug growing its presence globally and significantly increasing sales. The reality is that this company just can't seem to turn a profit, and that has us very cautious on the stock. It is our opinion that if the company cannot deliver breakeven returns after all its expansion and its sales growth, it may never achieve profitability. In this column, we discuss sales and cash flow issues. We also offer our outlook for the remainder of 2018, and discuss a critical first step for the company in its path to making a buck.

Top line

Sales are the company's strong suit, and yet remain one of the largest points of contention. Plug Power, and the articles that cover the name, continues to draw very passionate bulls and perennial bears. Regardless of which camp you as the investor are in, the top-line growth is undeniable:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing (Q1 revenues depicted)

While the growth has been a bit volatile quarter to quarter based on the timing of shipments, we know that over time sales are up significantly, as shown. Total revenue for Q1 2018 was $29.1 million, up 90% year-over-year. That is impressive relative to all prior Q1s in recent memory. If we look at all quarters in the last few years, we do know there are a few quarters here and there that are sluggish, but for the most part the company continues seeing double-digit increases in revenues year-over-year.

We realize that timing of contracts and deals impact what we see quarter-to-quarter, so keep that in mind if you are looking to compare quarters in the same year. Therefore, we prefer to look at annual performance. If we look back to 2017, on an annual basis, we see revenues did rise 55% over 2016 revenues to $133 million. We are looking for another 30% growth or so here in 2018. We are off to a strong start with Q1's performance.

What drove this top line? Well shipments were up significantly year-over-year. The company shipped a total of 347 GenDrive units, which was down from 439 a year ago. Remember it is all about timing of the orders and shipments. In addition, three GenFuel sites were installed as opposed to just two last year.

What we see as one strength is growth in the positive margin services side of the business. Factoring in the activity over the last year, there are now over 17,000 GenDrive units under service or PPA contracts, up from 12,000 a year ago. It is here that the company has a chance to push back toward profit. The company is eating a lot of losses right now to get those units sold and deployed, but can start making money on the back-end service agreements.

It is our belief however that the company has got to be significantly more aggressive in cutting costs, as the company is burning cash, and not turning a profit.

Still no profits

Despite another solid quarter for revenues at $29.1 million, expenditures continue to burden the company. On a GAAP basis, there was an improving margin thanks to a better product mix and more efficiency in the product lines, but the company is still losing money. Gross loss was -$4.0 million or 14.6% of sales versus a gross loss for Q1 2017 of -$4.5 million or 29.4% of sales. Factoring in other expenditures, the company isn't even close to breakeven, nor has it been on the last 6 quarters on a per share basis:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

We were wrong about seeing breakeven by 2017, clearly. While the losses were less this year versus a year ago, and it appears the degree of losses is improving, the company is still burning cash. It is a tough investment case because investing is about earnings, or at least the expectation of future earnings and for two decades there really haven't been any. In the last few years, the focus has been on what is happening with sales, and sales rising are a good thing, but without the expectation of profits, it is tough to get behind the name here. Sales are impressive, but the continued losses are in no way a positive, and it leads to the company needing to raise cash.

Cash matters

Back in Q4, the company saw positive free cash flow, which impressed us. However here in Q1, cash flow was once again a big negative, and cash burn overall is exceptionally high. Free cash flow was negative $18.3 million in Q1. Now, this does look better compared to negative $30.0 million Q1 2017, but it is a major hit. Cash flow fluctuates with quarterly activities and orders etc., but has predominately been negative:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Given the continued cash burn, the company raised some cash during the quarter via a $100 million convertible bond offering. Here is what was interesting. A portion of the proceeds were used to purchase a call option to increase the conversion price of the bonds to double the issuance stock price while another large portion used to buy back approximately 14 million shares of common stock, which by definition, leads to a small bump in shareholder value and earnings per share. This cash raise should fund the company well into 2019.

At the end of the quarter Plug Power had a total cash position of $89.0 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $46.8 million and restricted cash of $42.2 million. As you can imagine, getting cash burn under control would be a big positive. How can the company do this? It takes us back to working to get to breakeven.

Looking ahead

Are profits here a pipe dream? Are they simply out of reach? Despite a sluggish start to 2018, the second half of the year should see improvement. This is because Plug is trying to rein in costs, will have more service contract revenue and will improve product margins. However, the company must deliver.

Here is what we expect and we think investors should be looking for. On the top line, we are looking for the company to deliver revenues of $160 to $180 million. At the high end of these expectations, the top line will rise 35%. We expect the company to be at the higher end of this guidance. With $29 million in revenues in Q1 and the company guiding for around $40 million in Q2, the company will have a strong jump on this goal. But there are a few reasons to be slightly optimistic.

We think margins will continue to slowly improve. It is worth noting that we are looking for positive margins in the low single digits in Q2, and think that this can happen for the year as well, given the efficiencies the company has worked on over the last few years, which we have discussed numerous times. In addition, while we believe EBITDA will be negative in Q2, we continue to believe that EBITDA will hit an inflection point later this year as we discussed several months ago.

This latter point is critical. By getting EBIDTA to inflect to positive, the company will take a meaningful, and documented step to breaking even. Of course, on a per share basis, the company will need enough EBITDA to stay positive after interest, taxes etc. But it is a critical first step. As such, investors should be specifically on the lookout for Q3 and Q4 EBITDAs later this year, while next quarter we want to ensure EBITDA comes in better than -$10 million.

It is our belief that if the company cannot get to breakeven now, with all the work that has been put in to expand globally, acquire contracts and to improve EBITDA, it may never be profitable. Therefore, investors must watch these figures carefully.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles that are time sensitive. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "email alerts" under "Follow."

Free trials end soon, sign up to profit for free while you still can! We find beaten down stocks, and profit from their reversals. Swing trades and deep value plays are suggested almost daily. Dozens of investors are winning thanks to ideas like this. Our members profit daily. We've generated thousands of profitable ideas, but our best ideas are reserved for our members. Invest in your future by joining BAD BEAT Investing for free. You can try BAD BEAT Investing free for the next few weeks only. Are you going to get in the game? Subscribe now to the BAD BEAT Investing Philosophy, and let's start winning together.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.