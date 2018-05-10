L.B. Foster: Get On This Train While It Is Still Cheap

This report reviews the first quarter of 2018 performance of L.B. Foster (FSTR). For background information and past performances, please read our reports provided here (Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4).

Briefly, L.B Foster has been our portfolio's crown jewel. We started investing in the stock in early 2016 when it was riddled with issues. Regarding market value, it had declined 80% to $9 from $50 a share six months before. Regarding company headlines, the company reinvested massively in the Tubular and Energy segment in a bid to take advantage of an early recovery in the oil industry. Instead, oil prices stayed low at $40 a barrel for over a year after the investments. As a result, oil drilling activities in the US came to a halt, and tubular businesses suffered. Meanwhile, its core segment, Rail Products and Services, was experiencing stagnant freight rail traffic flow. Few quarters after and the company was churning out huge impairment charges. Horrific earnings results throughout 2016 and part of 2017 were the reflection of the company issues.

However, remarkably, all this time, FCF was positive and importantly, backlog, and new orders were incredibly resilient. Poor headlines and growth were all the market wanted, it disregarded L.B. Foster's strong fundamentals, as such, share prices fell as low as $9. Our point is, alpha is found in fundamentals, which more often than you think is derailed from market sentiment. Thus, being patient with your investment is incredibly important.

Now, L.B. Foster is, on course, to generate stronger FCF and continuously reduce debt; the company has completely turned around. The debt level is currently at just $100M, reduced from 168M since the beginning of 2016. Tubular and Energy segment is no longer a problem child. Instead, it has grown to become the main driver of growth for the company. L.B. Foster is stronger than ever, yet again there is a sense that the market has gone back to sleep on this name.

It is also comical to find no analyst at the latest conference call! When a good company is this underfollowed, it presents an advantage to retail investors, who have all the time to analyse and enter! Then sit and watch the paint dries.

We reiterate that L.B Foster is cheap at $22. Let's review some of the main points of the quarter.

Q1 Earnings Result Highlights

Tubular and Energy

The biggest highlight of the quarter was the stellar performance of Tubular and Energy segment. Midstream Protective Coatings and Precision Measurement Systems businesses were particularly strong, both of which helped by continued improving market conditions. And while the segment got most of the gross profit increase from projects that support midstream pipeline applications, the single greatest increase in sales is from the test and inspection services division that primarily serves upstream applications.

This together resulted in a stellar sales increase of 26%, reversing years of making a loss to now generating a profit. Now, it also operates with margins higher than other segments (6% vs. 3.3% in Rail and 0.1% in Construction) and generates a quarter of the company's sales and half of the profit!

Going forward, the management expects more growth to come for Tubular and Energy services.

…changes with Pemex are opening doors to other oil companies in Mexico. We are benefiting from new additive and injection systems being supplied to integrated oil companies that are getting more established in Mexico's gasoline distribution network.

Q1-18 Earnings Call

Source: Earnings call slide 1Q18

Rail also impressed with increased sales and profit, coupled with extremely strong new orders and backlog, which we will visit later. The low-light of the quarter was the 22.5% drop in sales of Construction Products segment. This was expected and was due to its biggest project, Peace Bridge, which will phase out in the second half of 2018 and coupled with lower pilling sales and declined grid decking projects. Despite, the segment posted strong new orders and backlog.

New Order and Backlog

In fact, Q1 was a record quarter for new orders and backlog in all segments! With $176M and $220M respectively, the company has never achieved this height since the first quarter of 2014. This brings revenue visibility farther at least to the next 2-3 quarters!

Source: Created by the author with data collected from Earnings Call Slides 1Q16-1Q18 ($M)

The good news is the core segment; Rail Services achieved the highest growth in both orders and backlog, thanks to strong sales in the European businesses, proving there are still opportunities to grow in its core segment.

Source: Created by the author with data collected from Earnings Call Slides 1Q16-1Q18 ($M)

Litigation

A low-light in the quarter was the increased litigation costs of $1.2 million. We will continue to watch this figure closely.

"We were anticipating an increase in legal expenses related to the Union Pacific concrete time matter, as we prepare for an October trial date. We are subject to court established deadlines regarding the completion of discovery, preparation and filing, our pretrial motions and other requirements, which will result in additional work in the second quarter. This activity will keep legal expenses above 2017 levels."

Q1-18 Earnings Call

Cash Flow

OCF in the first three months of 2018 was $2.6 million compared to $10.7 million in 2017. We are fairly surprised of the $8M drop here. However, $4.1 million was related to 2017 incentives that were paid out during the first quarter of 2018 and $3.8 million was due to increase in inventory to support the first quarter new order activity and backlog. So, taking the effect of the incentives out, the drop in cash due to inventory growth will be poured back into the operation in the form of sales in the future.

CapEx has been kept at the minimum in the last few years. First quarter capital expenditures were $723,000 compared to $3.5 million in the prior year. However, as the company is now scouring for growth, CapEx will be higher.

We anticipate our 2018 capital expenditures to range between $6 million and $8 million. Our capital expenditures will continue to focus on programs that are targeted at improving both our new and existing business opportunities." …we expect to increase this spending in future quarters as more opportunities are surfacing to fund growth and efficiency improvement.

Q1-18 Earnings Call

Overall, cash flow was good but could be better.

Debt

At year-end 2017, the company has paid down $29M of debt and achieved $36M EBITDA, pulling its leverage ratio down to just 2.6x. During Q1, it used the repatriated cash of $24.7M to pay off a further $27.6M of net debt. Net of cash, debt is now at $91M.

The benefit of paying down debt showed in the decrease of interest expense by $150K. And as leverage ratio improve further, interest rates will be lower beginning in May.

These are wildly healthy financials and put the company in a solid position to fund future growth or return even more to shareholders as a dividend or share buyback.

Long-term Outlook

At the Baird Investor conference, the management set out short-term and long-term goals. With short-term goals already achieved, the long-term goals are more likely achieved early too.

Long-Term Goals

Total Company EBITDA margins above 10%

Net Debt to EBITDA Ratio in a range between 1.0 to 2.0x

Restore dividend

Last year EBITDA was already $36M, with the company's focus now turn to increasing sales and profitability, hypothetically let's say a 5% growth each year, the company will achieve their goals in a just few years.

Take Away

L.B. Foster has rounded another solid start to the year; we anticipate solid revenue growth next quarter as a significant amount of piling and rail distribution growth continue to grow this year. L.B. Foster is diversified, has growth potential, limited risk, and extremely underfollowed. The stock remains cheap.

