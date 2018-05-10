Small Cap Dividend Spotlight: Flowers Foods

The company will benefit from recent tax reform, but I still don't see a compelling enough reason to buy the stock.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) has some admirable qualities. It's a predictable business, with consistent free cash flow, and a reliable dividend. With that being said, it's not a stock I recommend buying right now for the following reasons:

Sales trends have basically been flat and adjusted earnings deteriorated in 2017, which takes into account divestitures, tax implications, and accounting changes.

Based on free cash flow, I don't see a meaningful upside in the stock.

A handful of peers trade at more attractive multiples. Hostess (NASDAQ:TWNK) is a good example given an EV/FCF of 16.21x and PEG of 1.35x. That's compared to Flowers Foods' EV/FCF of 36.97x and PEG of 2.11x.

Financial Snapshot

Flowers Foods' 2017 was kind of a mixed bag. Excluding sales related to a divestiture, sales did increase slightly by 0.4%. However, other performance metrics deteriorated:

EPS decreased $0.07 to $0.71/share, including approximately $0.23 related to tax reform.

Adjusted EPS decreased $0.04 to $0.89/share.

Adjusted net income decreased 3.8% to $187.2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 0.7% to $449.8 million.

The balance sheet is in decent shape. Its net cash position is negative, but I view it as pretty manageable. Free cash flow is predictable and can be used to pay down debt when necessary.

Data Source: Flowers Foods' SEC filings

Performance does look to improve during 2018, which is mainly from tax reform. According to the latest earnings release, the company gave the following guidance:

Sales in the range of approximately $3.92 billion to $3.98 billion (growth of 0.0% to 1.6%).

Adjusted EPS in the range of $1.04 to $1.16 (growth of 16.9% to 30.3%). This guidance includes $0.15 to $0.17 related to the impact of a lower effective tax rate from tax reform.

Capital expenditures for the year are estimated to be in the range of $95 million to $105 million.

Dividend Analysis - 3.05% Yield

Flowers Foods' dividend is my favorite quality of the stock. Consistent free cash flow has allowed the company to deliver a growing dividend for a long time. In recent years, dividend growth has accelerated, going from $0.078/share per quarter (2010) to $0.17/share per quarter (2018), which represents 118% growth over that period. Best of all, the payout ratio has remained reasonable and averaged 54% over the last 3 years. That leaves plenty of room for the dividend payment to continue growing.

Discounted Cash Flow Model

Based on free cash flow, I view the stock as fairly valued. This model assumes that Flowers Foods produces $240 million in free cash flow during 2018, which is the average over the last 3 years. Given a lower tax rate, there's a good chance the company beats that estimate. If the company produces say $260 million in free cash flow, this model would project 4% upside instead and I'd have the same conclusion about the stock being fairly valued.

Risk-Free Rate - I used the yield on a 30-year Treasury bond.

Equity Risk Premium - This figure is calculated every month by Aswath Damodaran, a Stern Business School Professor.

Required Rate of Return - Calculated by multiplying the Equity Risk Premium by Beta and then adding the Risk-Free Rate.

Value of Equity = CF1/(r - g).

CF1 = 2018's estimated free cash flow of $240 million.

"r" is the required rate of return and "g" is the long-term growth rate.

Wall Street has a similar prediction. Based on the consensus average price target of $22.78, there is negligible upside given where the stock currently trades.

Historical Valuation Multiples

Based on historical valuation multiples, Flowers Foods looks fairly valued (Data sources: Yahoo Finance & Reuters):

Forward P/E of 18.7x (5-year average of 20.5x).

Forward PEG of 2.1x (5-year average of 2.6x).

Price/Sales of 1.2x (5-year average of 1.1x).

Flowers Foods is within its historical EV/FCF range, but I do consider 36.97x as rather high. 2017 was a weaker year for cash flow, which does momentarily inflate this figure a bit, but it would still be high if a higher amount was used (like average free cash flow over the last couple of years).

FLO EV to Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Comparables Analysis

Relative to peers, Flowers Foods trades at a discount based on Forward P/E, Price/Sales, and PEG Ratio. I consider EV/FCF as the most important multiple, which makes the company look comparatively expensive. As I already pointed out, even if the company rebounds with good free cash flow in 2018, this multiple is going to still be high based on the stock price. A stock like Hostess Brands with an EV/FCF of 23.36x looks a lot more attractive to me.

Enterprise Value, Forward P/E, Price/Sales, and PEG provided by Yahoo Finance

LT Growth Rate derived from Forward P/E and PEG Ratio

EV/FCF provided by YCharts

Negative ratios and extreme outliers removed from average calculations

Conclusion

When I buy stocks, I like to see deep value. While I see Flowers Foods as reasonably valued, that just makes me think it's worth holding onto if you already own it. It's not worth adding to your portfolio at current prices. My opinion is based on my valuation analysis and also Wall Street's opinion. Sales growth has also been flat. While there will be some upside based on tax reform, sales that continue to be sluggish is always something doesn't appeal to me. I recommend waiting for the stock price to decrease at least another 15% before contemplating buying.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.