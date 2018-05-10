EVO Payments Proposes Terms For $210 Million IPO

EVOP's expansion plans are ambitious but financial metrics are showing strain and the company has a heavy debt load.

The firm provides payment processing services in the U.S. and Europe.

EVO Payments (EVOP) intends to raise $210 million from the sale of Class A shares in a U.S. IPO.

The company provides electronic payment processing services to merchants in the U.S. and Europe.

EVOP is growing top line revenues quickly and has a credible international expansion plan.

Company And Technology

Atlanta, Georgia-based EVO was founded in 1989 to provide merchant payment processing services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions in the U.S. It expanded in 2012 to provide processing service offerings to Europe.

Management is headed by James Kelly, who has been with the firm since 2012 and was previously Chief Financial Officer of Global Payment Inc.

EVO has developed a robust partnership program via ISVs, IPOS dealers and eCommerce gateway providers.

Additionally, it has ‘exclusive referral relationships with eleven leading financial institutions... [representing] more than 10,000 branch locations which actively pursue new merchant relationships on our behalf every day.’

Investors with 5% or greater stockholdings include Blueapple and Madison Dearborn Partners. The firm has raised more than $237 million in financing since inception.

EVO provides payment processing to approximately 525,000 merchants with local operations in 10 countries. The firm has capabilities to provide its services in 50 countries.

Customer Acquisition

EVO gains new merchant processing customers primarily through its referral partnerships via financial institutions, point of sale sellers and gateway providers.

EVOP’s cost of revenue has trended upward unevenly in the last three years:

2017: 32.6%

2016: 33.6%

2015: 30.8%

Selling, G&A costs as a percentage of total revenue have increased, indicating decreased selling efficiencies over the past three years:

2017: 43.8%

2016: 41.6%

2015: 41.4%

So, it appears EVO’s costs of obtaining and servicing new customers have risen as a percentage of its top line revenues, presenting a challenge to management to improve financial results to reverse this negative trend.

Market And Competition

As merchants transition from offline-only methods of transaction processing to online, the number of payment processors has exploded.

EVO is one of four global merchant acquirers, which provide a range of services to onboard, underwrite and manage the transaction presentment process.

Major competitive vendors that provide similar services include:

First Data (FDC)

Global Payments (GPN)

Vantiv

Barclaycard

Elavon

Management says that recent reforms in the EU have resulted in lower interchange pricing schedules, which will cause ‘local in-country schemes to evolve or face elimination in the face of direct competition from the two dominant international card networks. We believe this likely market shift provides us with the opportunity to leverage our existing technology and product infrastructure across the EU without the burden of certifying to the myriad of local EU schemes. Prior to this legislative change, an acquirer would have needed to invest significant time and resources to certify to all in-country debit networks to offer ubiquitous acceptance to merchants.'

So, EVO’s management believes that these structural changes will benefit the firm through its scale and ability to offer processing services throughout the EU in a more competitive fashion than local companies historically focused on specific countries.

Financial Performance

EVOP’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing top line revenue at an increased rate of growth in 2017

Uneven operating profit

Uneven operating margin

Sharply reduced cash flow from operations in 2017

Below are the company’s financial results for the past three years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: EVOP S-1/A)

Revenue ($)

2017: $504.8 million, 20.4% increase vs. prior

2016: $419.2 million, 17.9% increase vs. prior

2015: $355.5 million

Operating Profit ($)

2017: $45.2 million

2016: $40.4 million

2015: $49.6 million

Operating Margin (%)

2017: 8.9%

2016: 9.6%

2015: 13.9%

Cash Flow from Operations ($)

2017: $8.2 million

2016: $32.8 million

As of December 31, 2017, the company had $205.1 million in cash and $1.53 billion in total liabilities.

IPO Details

EVOP intends to sell 13.33 million shares of Class A common stock and a selling stockholder intends to sell 666,667 shares of Class A common at a midpoint price of $15 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $210 million.

Class A shares will be entitled to one (1) vote per share. Class B holders as a group will be entitled to an aggregate of 15.9% of voting rights. Class C holders will be entitled to 3.5 votes per share. Class D holders will be entitled to one (1) vote per share.

Multiple share classes are a way for existing shareholders to retain voting control even if they lose economic control of the company in the future.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms that have multiple share classes in its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s post-IPO market capitalization would be approximately $1.15 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to purchase 18,492,942 LLC Interests directly from EVO LLC at a purchase price per LLC Interest equal to the initial public offering price per share of Class A common stock less underwriting discounts and commissions payable thereon. EVO LLC anticipates that it will use the $177.5 million in net proceeds it receives from the sale of LLC Interests to us to repay a portion of the second lien term loan borrowings under our Senior Secured Credit Facilities and to repay in full the deferred purchase price under the Sterling acquisition, with the remainder used for general corporate purposes. Our Senior Secured Credit Facilities are comprised of a revolver, first lien term loan and second lien term loan which are scheduled to mature on December 2021, December 2023 and December 2024, respectively. As of March 31, 2018, our Senior Secured Credit Facilities had an interest rate of 7.75% for revolver borrowings, 5.88% for first lien term loan borrowings, and 10.88% for second lien term loan borrowings. We entered into our Senior Secured Credit Facilities in December 2016 and used the proceeds to refinance our then-existing credit arrangements with our lenders, repay a portion of the BMO Loan (as defined herein) and partially finance our acquisition of Sterling.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Barclays, Cowen and Co, Goldman Sachs, PKO BP Securities, Regions Securities and William Blair.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: May 22, 2018.

