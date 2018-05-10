The Worst Might Be Over For Argentina

While higher interest rates and an IMF credit line should stabilize Argentina’s bond market and the currency in the short-term, the country still needs a tighter fiscal policy and FDIs.

Another economic crisis in Argentina?

Argentinian assets (ARGT) have been hit hardly by a coincidence of several market developments. First, emerging markets have been under pressure since the beginning of the year due to U.S - China trade tensions, a slowdown in eurozone economic activity and lower-than-expected global growth. The chart below plots the JPM EM Currency Index.

Source: Bloomberg

Second, rising yields on the US Treasury notes are another headwind for emerging markets. Although history tells us that EM assets can perform well in a rising US interest rate environment, Argentina has a significant share of dollar-denominated debt. In addition, as shown below, the dollar and US yields have finally started rising in tandem, putting additional pressure on emerging markets.

Source: Bloomberg

Finally, last month Argentina implemented a capital gains tax on foreign investors. That has led to an acceleration of capital outflows from the country.

As a result, investors rushed for the exit. The yield on the 1-month Lebac note (Argentina’s sovereign bonds) increased from 26% to 39%, while the peso depreciated by almost 10%. The equities have been also hit hard, especially $-denominated ADRs.

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

The regulator’s response was reassuring. The Argentina’s central bank (BCRA) raised its benchmark rate by 1275bps in a week. Although the move has triggered a further sell-off in the Lebac notes and the peso, we believe higher interest rates should decrease volatility in Argentinian assets and stabilize the currency.

What is important here is that the BCRA regained its credibility in the eyes of investors. Even though the Argentina’s government supported the actions of the BCRA, we note that higher interest rates could slowdown the ongoing recovery of the Argentinian economy, and, hence, could have a negative effect on approval ratings of Mauricio Macri, Argentina’s president. As a reminder, the next Argentinian presidential elections are scheduled to be held in 2019.

The obvious question here is why the Argentinian peso remains so volatile and sensitive to global risk sentiment. The simple answer is that the country is still suffering from a widening current account deficit.

Source: Bloomberg

Moreover, according to Bloomberg consensus, the deficit is expected to widen even further. Given that was a well-known fact, why did investment funds buy Argentinian assets so aggressively? As a reminder, last year, Argentina issued $2.75B worth of century bonds, with an effective yield of just 8%. Notably, the sale was almost 4 times oversubscribed.

Source: Bloomberg

First off, it is well worth noting that a current account deficit is not a negative in itself. In fact, several countries have been able to maintain a large current account deficit for many years. Moreover, the deficit in Argentina is attributed to its economic recovery. The country’s economy is going through a major transformation and investments have been growing rapidly in Argentina. That led to a pick-up of import, in particular capital goods.

For the past several years, the deficit has been funded by short-term capital inflows or the so-called “hot money”. Economists and investors had expected that these short-term capital inflows would be gradually replaced by FDIs (foreign direct investments), which are a much more stable funding source. Many emerging countries experienced such a shift in their trade balances, and even the International Monetary Fund argued that Argentina would not be a pioneer.

Final thoughts

Things escalated very quickly and suddenly for Argentina. While this sell-off was certainly very painful for investors, the good news here is that long-term fundamentals of the country’s economy are still intact. Aside from rate hikes, Argentina has also reduced its fiscal deficit target from 3.2% to 2.7% of GDP. In addition, Mauricio Macri has asked the IMF for a credit line. These measures should stabilize the country’s bond market and the peso in the short-term. However, Argentina still needs a tighter fiscal policy and FDIs, which will finance the trade deficit. Those largely depend on the Macri’s administration, which will play a crucial role in this process. Hence, there is still a political risk.

Without a doubt, as we have said for a while now, Argentinian assets will remain highly volatile. However, our view is that the worst is over for the equities and we have already seen the lows. Importantly, the much awaited MSCI upgrade is still on the cards. As a reminder, there is a high chance that the country will be reclassified from Frontier Markets to Emerging Markets in 2018. According to JPMorgan Research, should that happen, Argentina's stocks would attract around $1.5B of passive inflows from MSCI EM-tracking funds. That level of flows should definitely put upward pressure on Argentina’s stocks.

