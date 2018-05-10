Canary In The South Korean Coal Mine

South Korean exports are down, signaling a decline in US earnings and corporate profits.

South Korea is a major player in the global economy and an exporting bellwether. South Korea is often seen as a leading indicator of economic activity due to its heavy reliance on exports and production. If South Korean exports slow, it often signals weakening global demand.

The last time South Korean export growth went negative, it properly signaled a global growth and recession scare in 2015-2016.

Due to the high correlation in global demand, South Korean export growth also has been correlated to global earnings growth. The chart below shows South Korean export growth and global earnings Per share growth, year over year.

South Korea Export Growth Vs. Global EPS Growth:

Source: BofA Merrill Lynch Global Investment Strategy, Bloomberg

South Korean industrial production growth also typically leads global industrial production growth. Industrial production growth is still rising in the United States, but this indicates that we may start to experience decelerations in the months ahead.

South Korea Industrial Production Vs. World Industrial Production:

(Source)

Despite these clear warning signs, South Korean equities, expressed here through the ETF EWY, have not been impacted yet.

South Korea Stock Market (US ETF) (EWY):

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

The correlation between South Korean exports and global economic activity is hard to ignore. Going back to 1980, South Korean exports have nearly a 60% correlation to US corporate profits, and that correlation has steadily increased over the years.

South Korea Export Growth Vs. United States EPS Growth:

(Source)

Should this correlation hold true, S&P 500 EPS growth will correct sharply toward the end of 2018 and early 2019. With a very difficult comparison coming in Q1 2019 based on the effects of the tax-related boost in Q1 2018 profitability, the possibility for negative year-over-year EPS growth already is high due to the base effect.

South Korean export growth is signaling global demand is cooling, which is consistent with slowing data out of Europe and the United States, and this will put additional pressure on profit growth in the coming quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.