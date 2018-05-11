3 Things In Biotech, May 10: AstraZeneca Expands, Roche Digs In, OncoSec Gets A Collab

Note: Subscribers to Avisol Capital Partners Total Pharma Tracker got an early look at this publication. Try for free today and see what we're talking about! Here is some more information if you're curious.

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

AstraZeneca expands the PARP program in Europe

Company: AstraZeneca (AZN) and Merck (MRK)

Therapy: Olaparib

Disease: Ovarian cancer

News: AZN and MRK announced that the EMA has allowed for the expanded approval of olaparib in the EU for use as maintenance therapy for patients with platinum-sensitive, relapsed ovarian cancer. The important parts of this approval include that no BRCA test is needed to initiate therapy; any women can receive this therapy. Furthermore, olaparib is now approved for use as tablets, which reduces the pill load substantially. The approval was based on findings from SOLO-2 and Study 019, which showed substantial PFS benefit for patients with this form of ovarian cancer.

Looking forward: This is not much of a surprise, considering olaparib has already been approved for this treatment setting in the United States in the tablet form. But the expansion into Europe places more and more pressure on rivals Clovis (NASDAQ:CLVS) and Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO), which have not yet found a key way to differentiate their PARP inhibitors from AZN's. Thus, AZN has been able to use its juggernaut status and first-mover advantage to build a blockbuster.

Good news for AZN and MRK, and good news for patients who do not want to take 12 pills a day for their cancer treatment.

Roche digs its heels into CLL just a bit more

Company: Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF)

Therapy: Rituximab

Disease: Chronic lymphocytic leukemia

News: Results of the open-label MABLE study were published in the journal Haematologica, giving a look at the use of bendamustine-rituximab in patients who are ineligible for fludarabine-based standard therapy. Compared with rituximab-chlorambucil, rituximab-bendamustine yielded improved complete remission rates and progression-free survival in the first-line setting. Tolerability was generally similar, overall, although more patients did discontinue rituximab-bendamustine due to toxicity.

Looking forward: These findings may not be that sexy to a biotech investor, since rituximab is generally on its way out for RHHBF as a key moneymaker due to the loss of patent protection. However, in the world of CLL, the question as to what therapy should be used for which patients remains critical, and a lot of patients with this disease are elderly and have comorbidities. So this kind of news helps clinicians nail down ideal treatment selection that balances toxicity and efficacy for each patient. This has important implications for other drugs in the space, like obinutuzumab (made by Roche) and ibrutinib (made by AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)), which are currently infiltrating the first-line treatment space. And it is possible that we'll see studies comparing the regimens in the near future.

Not immediately and obviously impactful, but it's still important news for patients and clinicians, and the astute investor will be as knowledgeable in the whole field of CLL management as he/she can.

OncoSec hooks up with Merck to start a new trial

Company: OncoSec (ONCS)

Therapy: ImmunoPulse IL-12

Disease: Triple-negative breast cancer

News: ONCS announced that it will initiate a phase 2 trial with MRK to assess the combination of its IL-12 therapy with pembrolizumab in patients with inoperable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. Patients will have progressed on at least one prior line of therapy to be eligible for this study. Further details of the collaboration are pending.

Looking forward: This kind of news gets a lot of shareholders excited, as it makes it clear that big pharma is paying attention. However, I would caution any would-be investor not to jump in too quickly, since the immune checkpoint inhibitors are currently being combined with everything under the sun, thanks to their mild tolerability profile. So I would not advise that you see this as the dawn of a major partnership, although anything could happen! Furthermore, triple-negative breast cancer remains a dire unmet need in oncology, so I'm definitely rooting for them here.

Interesting news, but it will take quite some time to get this trial running and obtain preliminary results that are worth looking at.

Author's note: Thank you for taking some time out of your day to read some commentary on recent biotech happenings. I hope you'll consider leaving a comment or a question in the section below! This is one way in which Seeking Alpha is able to gauge the effectiveness of its writers and the platform. So if you want to keep seeing more editions of "3 Things," go ahead and participate!

As I mentioned above, I am now collaborating with Avisol Capital Partners on their Marketplace service known as the Total Pharma Tracker (TPT). Some of my work will be available to TPT subscribers either exclusively, or in advance. I will also collaborate in developing watchlists and other investment essentials. Please subscribe to TPT by clicking on this link - Total Pharma Tracker.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.