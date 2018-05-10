There's More Upside To Manitex As The North American Crane Market Recovers

The market for cranes in North America seems to be coming back nicely after a difficult trough cycle brought on by the sudden downturn in the energy sector, but Manitex (MNTX) have flattened out some - while the stock is up a healthy 50%-plus over the past year, it's basically flat since the time of my last write-up on the company. In that time, Manitex reported restated financials and continued to see good demand and order growth in its core crane operations.

Manitex shares still look somewhat undervalued on discounted cash flow and potentially more exciting on EV/EBITDA, particularly as EBITDA should ramp up significantly over the next couple of years. Investors shouldn't lose sight of the risks, including an earlier peak to crane demand and rising input costs, but Manitex is an interesting under-followed machinery recovery story.

A Strong First Quarter

With only two sell-side analysts following the company, "average" estimates don't necessarily mean all that much here. Nevertheless, Manitex did do better than expected this quarter.

Revenue rose 41%, as the company continues to benefit from a recovery in demand for cranes, led by the construction industry and with improvements in energy market demand as well. Gross margin improved by over a point from last year's level and the company reported an operating profit for the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA also scaled up nicely from the year-ago quarter, with the margin moving from less than 1% to over 6%.

Manitex saw its backlog grow more than 40%, with PM Group's (knuckle boom cranes) contribution rising significantly from 28% to 38%. Management didn't provide order growth information, and there are comparability issues with the year-ago quarter, but it would seem orders rose close to 60% yoy. Management did note that not only are industry orders for straight mast cranes growing but Manitex is growing its market share (to over 50%, according to management) and seeing more orders for larger/heavier cranes - an area where Manitex not only has stronger share but where the ASPs are substantially larger.

A Generally Healthy Backdrop... But Where Are We In The Cycle?

Management's outlook for the second quarter was bullish, with a revenue guide of $60M to $65M versus the average sell-side estimate of $59M and likewise a more bullish call for adjusted EBITDA at around $5 million to $5.5 million. Relative to my own expectations (which are/were higher on the revenue line for 2018), this is more or less what I expected to see.

Overall, the market looks pretty healthy now. Manitowoc (MTW) saw 10% order growth, 49% backlog growth, and 35% revenue growth in the Americas, noting strong demand in the construction end-market. Terex (TEX) reported 19% growth in crane revenue and 35% growth in aerial work platform revenue, and Japan's Tadano (a manufacturer of mobile and truck loader cranes, among other equipment) guided for over 20% growth in North America for 2018. Admittedly, none of these companies are very good comparables to Manitex given very different business mixes, but I believe they do corroborate the general idea that crane demand, particularly in key markets like construction (commercial and residential) and energy, is improving.

How long and strong that improvement will prove to be remains to be seen. The U.S. construction cycle is pretty well along in its cycle and definitely closer to a peak than a trough. That doesn't necessarily mean the end is near for Manitex's run, though, as the cycle for equipment demand (particularly cranes) follows its own trajectory (typically lagging other parts of the construction market cycle). With that, I still think Manitex's turnaround could have a couple of good years left before a correction.

I'd also note that Manitex has long-term opportunities to grow its PM Group business. Management has gone to great lengths to demonstrate that the knuckle boom crane market is much larger than the straight mast boom truck market (around $2.3 billion in total) and that PM Group presently has only modest global share (around 3%). Manitex has been diligent in adding dealers, and the company has amply demonstrated that it can develop attractive follow-on products in its business segments. Palfinger (OTCPK:PLFRY) is still the market leader here (and knuckle cranes make up approximately 40% of its land revenue and a third of overall revenue) and a formidable competitor, but I do like Manitex's prospects for gaining share over time and becoming more of a rival to Palfinger and HIAB.

The Opportunity

I'm still looking for over $240 million in revenue in 2018 and $270 million in 2019, with gross margins improving into the low 20%s. I may be underestimating the gross margin leverage here, but I want to see how Manitex continues to manage rising steel costs and the challenges of ramping up production before getting too bullish. Likewise, my $17 million target for 2018 EBITDA may well be too low, but I do see EBITDA doubling from this level over the next two years.

I expect the company to have negative free cash flow this year on higher working capital requirements, but I expect the FCF margin to average out in the mid-single-digits over the next decade, with peak years getting at or close to double-digits. My long-term revenue growth outlook is still around 5% on an annualized basis, though I expect double-digit growth in both 2018 and 2019.

Discounting those cash flows back with a double-digit discount rate, I believe fair value for Manitex is now around $12/share. Discounted cash flow is not often a preferred method for cyclical equipment companies, and EV/EBITDA is a more popular approach. Assigning the "right" multiple is challenging, particularly when a company is in the early stages of an upcycle. Nevertheless, I don't think it's unreasonable to think that Manitex could be trading at 8x to 10x 2020 EBITDA a year from now, which would drive a $13 to $17 fair value or around $11.50 to $15 on a discounted basis today.

The Bottom Line

Manitex still looks like it has upside; I've done well in the past buying companies like Manitex when they trade below apparent DCF-based fair value and then selling them later in the upcycle when EBITDA starts to roll in. While this remains a significantly cyclical business, and the North American construction upswing is mature, I believe the recovery in the crane market can take these shares higher and the growth of the PM Group business offers some longer-term upside as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNTX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.