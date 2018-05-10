SK Telecom: Discouraged By Core Business Weakness

1Q18 results came in line with expectations which were already low because of: 1) a change in accounting standards; 2) an unfavorable base caused by the absence of one-off gains; and 3) deeper cell plan discounts and further rate reductions for the underprivileged.

While efforts to prepare for the 4th industrial revolution and the 5G era added to cost burdens, downside pressure on mobile plans worked to erode revenue and profitability. Several business divisions with unrealized potential have yet to contribute to the company’s enterprise value. Until then, earnings will likely remain sluggish. What we need to see now is: 1) SK Planet’s meaningful margin improvement through a corporate governance reshuffle; 2) realization of the value of SK Broadband and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL); and 3) a stronger shareholder return policy.

2) Major issues and earnings outlook

Based on K-IFRS 1115, SKT reported consolidated revenue of KRW4.18tn and operating profit of KRW325.5bn for 1Q18. For comparison, revenue based on the old accounting standard stood at KRW4.22tn (-0.3% YoY) and operating profit at KRW359.5bn (-12.4% YoY).

Mobile ARPU, at KRW33,299 (-3.8% YoY), has been hit by deeper cell plan discounts and further rate reductions for the underprivileged. Wireless profit also declined 4.6% YoY to KRW2.57tn.

Marketing cost based on the old standard was KRW715.9bn, which represented 23.9% of service revenue (+0.7%p YoY). Based on the new standard, it was KRW738.3bn, as 2017’s marketing cost was deferred to 2018.

Despite the weakness of the core business, other businesses such as media and commerce displayed marked growth. IPTV subscribers net-added 94,000 to 4.46mn and IPTV revenue rose 22% YoY to KRW287.5bn. The online shopping mall 11st saw a 3% YoY increase in sales, stripping off the effects of the accounting change over OK Cashbag reward points. 11st’s marketing cost-to- sales ratio improved by 9%p YoY to 27%. Equity-method income totaled KRW642.4bn thanks to Hynix’s strong performance.

3) Share price outlook and valuation

Shares have nearly priced in negative sentiment caused by regulatory pressure, in our view. We expect the arrival of the 5G era and corporate governance reshuffle to help realize the company’s intrinsic value. We maintain BUY but trim our target price to KRW320,000.