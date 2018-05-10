Federal Reserve Power: Clues For Investing For The Wealthy

Good investment results over the past fifty years or so have come from following central bank and governmental policies and these investors have only gotten better with time.

Although these policies have been designed to stimulate economic growth and produce lower levels of unemployment they have also boosted the wealth of the wealthy.

Central Bank policies have contributed greatly to the rising income/wealth inequalities that we have observed in recent years.

“Quantitative easing has been good for those with shares of stocks, boosting their incomes. Many people don’t own shares. Low interest rates are punishing for people with savings. Most people are savers. A recent Bank study describes QE effects as including the largest redistribution of wealth across UK households ever, augmenting the wealthiest 10 per cent to the tune of £350,000 per household. This skewed largesse vividly illustrates Tucker’s claim that central banks no longer exist in a technocratic and neutral ‘rarefied zone’ but are ‘overmighty citizens’.” - Paul Tucker

“Tucker’s claim” comes from the book ‘Unelected Power: The Quest for Legitimacy in Central Banking and the Regulatory State,’ by Paul Tucker, a former deputy governor of the Bank of England. The book is published by Princeton University Press, but won’t be available until May 22.

My source of information on the book comes from article by Desmond King, Mellon professor of US politics at Oxford University in a review published in the Financial Times.

Mr. King summarizes the thrust of Mr. Tucker’s work asking the following questions: “to whom are central bankers responsible? How is oversight of their discretionary authority monitored in a democracy? Can central banks remain legitimate as they choose financial winners and losers?”

The issue is not a new one. For example, my most popular post of all time…until four months ago…had the title “Bernanke is Underwriting the Wealthy.” The article was posted on February 24, 2013, over five years ago.

Mr. Bernanke, then Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, in an effort to save the United States economy from the impact of the Great Recession, created a plan for monetary policy based upon his academic research produced while teaching at Princeton University. Mr. Bernanke’s research indicated that consumer spending could be stimulated if a wealth effect were created, the wealth effect coming from increasing stock prices.

The fundamental idea of the policy was that the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy was aimed at producing rising stock prices; the rising stock prices would create a “wealth effect” for consumers; and the consumers would respond to the increases in their wealth by stepping up consumption expenditures.

This approach evolved into three rounds of quantitative easing which only ended late in 2014.

By all accounts, Mr. Bernanke and the Federal Reserve were successful in their efforts and the United States economy ended its recession in the third quarter of 2009 and proceeded to become…at the present date…the second longest economic recovery since the Second World War.

But, also, income/wealth inequality expanded greatly during this time period. As Mr. Tucker is quoted above as writing “Many people don’t own shares.”

Here is the case of policymakers pursuing a “good things” like the end of the Great Recession, putting people back to work again, and keeping the banking system open and functioning smoothly, while, at the same time, producing greater and greater income/wealth inequality.

This is not a new thing.

I have been writing over a long period of time about how economic policies, although accomplishing a lot of good, also can tend to skew the income/wealth equation.

In the post-World War II period, this situation really exploded in the early 1970s. The economic stimulation provided by (undisclosed) deficit spending supported by monetary policy during the Kennedy-Johnson years, the emphasis upon the Phillips Curve that empirically showed a trade-off between higher inflation and lower rates of unemployment, and the acceptance by Richard Nixon of the fact that “we are all Keynesians now” produce an environment in which (wealthy) investors could count on (almost) continuous government programs to stimulate economic growth…and inflation.

By the early 1970s investors moved more and more into speculating on housing prices, gold, and other assets on a regular basis. Financialization took over the economy and we moved into an era of financial innovation subsidized by the government’s policies of credit inflation,.

The financial sector grew relative to the “real” sectors of the economy, financial engineering took over the corporate world…think General Electric becoming a “financial powerhouse” and stock buybacks becoming ubiquitous…and the inflation of prices became less of an issue than the inflation of asset prices…and asset bubbles.

And, who benefited most from this environment? Who could prepare for it? Who could amass the resources to take advantage of it? And, who had the political power to support it?

But, remember, this was all for the good of the working class…the programs were aimed to put people back to work and keep them employed.

The time period, however, became known for the fact that income/wealth inequality became more and more of a problem.

And, what about the stock market?

I have written constantly over the past ten years about how the level of the stock market was dependent upon the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. The only times the stock market seemed to waiver over the past ten years has been when questions arose about whether or not the Fed was backing off its support of rising stock prices.

This happened during the “taper tantrum” period in the second half of 2014 as the Fed announced its ending of the third round of quantitative easing. The Fed, however, was able to convince investors that it would continue to provide sufficient credit expansion in the future and so the stock market continued to rise in value.

Over the past four or five months there has been concern over whether or not the Fed will continue its largesse…and the stock market has stumbled and become more volatile as the uncertainty grew.

Recent moves on the Fed’s policy rate of interest and the reduction in its securities portfolio have raised further questions. The impacts of these movements have even impacted world financial, specifically those in Argentina and other emerging nations.

Mr. King’s article raising very interesting and important questions about the responsibility of central bankers…and government policymakers…but his piece also points up a modern reality of investment strategy.

As long as central banks and government policymakers produce policies based upon the fundamentals of credit inflation, investors must look at central bank’s and government’s as the primary source of the environment for investment decisions. This has been the way it has been since the 1970s and it is the way it will be until there is a change in the approach of government’s to constructing economic policies.

