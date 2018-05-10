PRA Group Once Again Exceeds Expectations On Healthy Cash Collections

The changes PRA Group's (NASDAQ:PRAA) management have made over the last few quarters continue to pay off in terms of improved performance. Although the shares haven't offered much performance over the past year (particularly when compared to rival Encore (NASDAQ:ECPG)), the company appears to be on a better trajectory and expectations are moving higher. With double-digit return potential from here and the potential for operating conditions (and results) to improve further, this remains a worthwhile name to consider.

Better Performance Becoming A Trend

Renewed purchases of charged-off receivables and significant increases in hiring are continuing to drive improving results at PRA Group. First quarter revenue rose 8% as reported on a 12% reported improvement in cash collections (up more than 8% in constant currency). While Americas Core collections improved by more than 8%, those results were weighed down in part by results from Brazil; US collections grew 22% year over year. PRA Group also saw double-digit growth in its Americas Insolvency business, and while results from the European operations were inflated by currency, constant currency Core and Insolvency growth of 6% and 22% respectively weren't bad.

PRA's amortization rate ticked up slightly from last year (by 20bp), and I like this more conservative revenue recognition approach. While gross impairments increased significantly on both yoy and qoq bases (and this needs to be watched), net impairments shrank as the company booked some recoveries.

Compensation expense growth of more than 18% drove an 11% increase in operating expense, but this increase in expense was amply discussed by management in prior quarters as part of its plan to hire more collectors. Growth in income from operations was still feeble, but the company did manage to beat EPS expectations. Reported EPS of $0.47 was $0.12 better than expected (and $0.05 above the high estimate), and even subtracting $0.06 from an unexpectedly lower tax rate preserves a meaningful beat.

Europe Is Still Tough

One of the more frustrating, intractable issues with PRA Group is the volatility in the company's purchasing activity. These purchases drive future revenue and earnings, but supply volumes and quality are not consistent on a quarterly basis, nor is competitive bidding activity. Purchases declined 26% from last year, with only Americas Core growing (up 14%) and even that was down about 20% sequentially.

Europe remains a challenging market. PRA Group purchased 54% less paper this quarter (almost 90% less than in the fourth quarter), with management characterizing the situation as "obviously not ideal" and noting that more than half of purchases were at mid-single-digit returns or lower. While it seems like the company's European competitors are getting little more judicious about their actions, it's still a very competitive market and PRA is only going to swing at the right pitches - a decision which means there's always going to be quarter-to-quarter volatility.

As far as the U.S. market goes, the story is more or less the same as it has been for a few quarters. Consumer credit continues to expand, with many banks actively working to expand their card businesses and grow card loan balances. At the same time, charge-offs are ticking higher. This is on balance a good set-up for PRA Group - the company needs higher charge-offs (people not paying their bills) to create its "raw materials", but it also needs prevailing economic conditions to be strong enough that people still have the means to pay.

It's also worth another reminder that the U.S. supply of receivables is still constrained by uncertainties regarding the regulatory environment. The three largest prior sellers of receivables are still out of the market. This may be the new normal … or it may still be a "fixable" situation if the regulatory environment gives the banks enough clarity/certainty that they feel safe in selling the paper. One ongoing risk to PRA Group (and Encore), though, is that these bank have been improving their own internal collection efforts. Historically it was more efficient for almost all lenders to sell their uncollectable receivables, but the longer they go on having/choosing to do it themselves, the better they will likely get at it.

The Opportunity

PRA Group saw its collections per paid hour dive 31% from the year-ago level as the company absorbs all of those new, untrained, inexperienced collectors. PRA Group has always had strong training programs, though, and as these collectors mature in their roles, they will get more efficient - collections efficiency was up about 4% from the fourth quarter of 2016 and I look for ongoing improvement throughout 2018.

I'm still valuing PRA Group on the assumptions of mid-teens long-term ROEs, mid-single-digit long-term annualized revenue growth, and improving free cash flow generation. I don't expect PRA to ever return to the glory days of FCF generation, but I believe the company can get back to a point where it converts more than 20% of its recognized revenue to free cash flow.

The Bottom Line

I continue to believe that PRA Group shares are undervalued into the low $40s. I believe the company is winning back credibility and investor confidence, and I think the combination of rising consumer credit charge-offs, more conservative revenue recognition, and improving collection capacity will continue to drive improving results in 2018.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PRAA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.