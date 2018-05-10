Gold's Safe-Haven Bid Is Fading

Gold remains under pressure from a strengthening U.S. dollar and higher Treasury bond yields. The gold price is lying atop its critically important 200-day moving average and, barring a strong short-covering effort in the next couple of days, risks a breakdown below this important benchmark. In this report, we’ll examine the prospects for an immediate-term rally with a continued focus on a defensive position until gold’s technical picture improves.

Gold prices were lower on Wednesday as safe-haven buying failed to kick in after the U.S. withdrew from the Iranian nuclear accord, and as rising U.S. Treasury yields added pressure. Spot gold was lower by 0.1 percent to close at $1,312. June gold futures settled down 70 cents, or 0.05 percent, at $1,313.

According to an article in The Guardian newspaper, the European Union reacted to President Trump’s latest move by trying to arrange a “crisis meeting” with Iran in an attempt at salvaging the 2015 agreement. Iranian president Hassan Rouhani said Europe had a “very limited opportunity” to save the deal, The Guardian reported.

Also weighing on gold, geopolitical tensions in the Korean peninsula eased further as North Korea freed three American detainees ahead of talks between Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un. Gold’s safe-haven bid has been reduced considerably thanks to the fading geopolitical concerns among investors.

Meanwhile, the dollar index (DXY) rose to a 2018 peak on an intraday basis Wednesday as U.S. producer prices rose less than expected. Shown here is the PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP), which reflects the persistent strength of the currency. A move decisively above the December high of $24.50 in UUP would likely have the same effect that the rally above $24.50 did in May of 2016, namely spillover weakness in the gold price due to gold’s currency component.

Source: BigCharts

Also weighing on gold is the prospect of more U.S. interest rate increases. Treasury yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury (see TNX chart below) note breached the psychologically significant 3 percent mark on Wednesday. Higher rates are attracting more investment capital to the bond market from foreign investors, many of whom are faced with much lower bond yields in their own countries. This too is providing stiff competition for gold.

Source: BigCharts

Turning our attention to gold’s immediate-term technical picture, gold has been able to maintain support above its widely-watched 200-day moving average of late largely because of safe haven flows. With investors’ fears over geopolitical tensions diminishing, however, safety demand for the metal is on the wane. Shown here is the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) in relation to its 200-day and 15-day moving averages. The latter is my favorite indicator for gauging the immediate-term (1-4 week) trend of the gold ETF. The 200-day MA by contrast can be considered as a benchmark of the intermediate-term (3-9 month) trend.

Source: BigCharts

The above graph shows that IAU is currently being subjected to the dual forces of continued intermediate-term strength and immediate-term weakness. As previously mentioned, a 2-day higher close above the 15-day MA is needed to relieve IAU of its immediate-term pressure and get it out of the proverbial danger zone, especially in light of continued strength in the U.S. dollar index. This needs to happen soon, though, as gold's window for spring-boarding higher off its 200-day MA is closing fast. As I alluded to above regarding UUP, if the dollar strengthens any more from here, it will put undue pressure on gold and will likely result in a break below the 200-day MA in the gold ETF.

For now, I continue to recommend that short-term traders remain in cash after the latest weakness in the gold price. IAU remains below its 15-day moving average but is still above the $12.50 level – the lower boundary of a 3-month trading range and also the level where the 200-day moving average is visible in its daily chart shown above. Until IAU confirms a renewed immediate-term (1-4 week) buy signal as mentioned here previously, traders should keep their powder dry and avoid new long commitments.

