American Capital Senior Floating's (ACSF) CEO Kevin Braddish on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

American Capital Senior Floating, Ltd. (OTC:ACSF) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2018 12:00 PM ET

Executives

Veronica Mendiola - IR

Kevin Braddish - Director, President & CEO

Penni Roll - CFO

Analysts

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the American Capital Senior Floating's First Quarter ended March 31, 2018 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded on Thursday, May 10, 2018.

And I will now like to turn the call over to Veronica Mendiola, Investor Relations.

Veronica Mendiola

Thank you. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today for ACSF First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. I am joined today by Kevin Braddish, our Director, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Penni Roll, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I want to remind you that comments made during the course of this conference call and webcast and the accompanying documents contain forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as anticipate, believe, expect, intend, will, should, may, and similar expressions. ACSF's actual result could differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements for any reason, including those listed in SEC filings.

ACSF assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Please also note that past performance or market information is not a guarantee of future results. ACSF's 8-K and 10-Q, both of which were filed today are also available on our website at www.acsf.com.

Just to note before we begin, this morning, via an 8-K and press release, ACSF announced that its Board of Directors unanimously approved a plan of complete liquidation and dissolution. Also today, ACSF filed a preliminary proxy statement indicating that the company plans to hold a special meeting of stockholders to seek approval as to complete the plan. As a result, we will not be able to answer any questions on this call. We encourage you to do review the preliminary proxy materials, should you have further questions.

I will now turn the call over to Kevin Braddish. ACSF's CEO.

Kevin Braddish

Thank you, Veronica. Good afternoon and thanks again to everyone for joining us. As Veronica mentioned, this morning we announced that our board has determined that it is in the best interest of the company and our stockholders to recommend a plan of liquidation and dissolution. Before we discuss the plan further, Penni will provide a brief overview of our first quarter results and then I will provide some commentary on the recent announcement. I'll now turn the call over to Penni.

Penni Roll

Thank you, Kevin. For the first quarter of 2018, we reported net investment income of $0.22 per share, a decrease of $0.03 per share from the fourth quarter of 2017 and $0.09 per share from the first quarter of 2017. As we discussed on our last call, we have been very active in repositioning our loan portfolio since taking over as ACSF manager at the beginning of 2017. While assets drive compression continues to impact the spreads on our portfolio, the total portfolio yield increased to 7.2% at March 31, 2018 from 7.05% at December 31, 2017, primarily benefiting from increases in LIBOR through our loan portfolio.

The yield on the loan portfolio grew by 38 basis points to 6.46% at March 1, 2018 from 6.08% at December 31, 2017. However, yields in cash flows on our CLO investments which represent a 19% of our portfolio at March 31, 2018 have been impacted by declining loan spreads and by the mismatch between the LIBOR index on the underlying loan portfolio and the CLO's liabilities, reducing the yield on our CLO portfolio by 63 basis points to 9.96% at March 31, 2018 from 10.59% at December 31, 2017.

While we had a higher portfolio yield at the end of the first quarter, our investment income was down versus the prior quarter due to having a smaller average investment portfolio reflecting the continued challenges of finding investments that provide what we believe to be an appropriate risk adjusted return that meets the investment objectives of the company.

Net expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2018 were $1.9 million, consistent with net expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2017 and up 21% from the three months ended March 31, 2017. The increase over the first quarter of 2017 is related to an increase in interest expense, primarily due to rising LIBOR rates and the exploration of the voluntary expense Cap on general and administrative expenses.

We had net realized and unrealized gains on investments of approximately $900,000 during the quarter resulting in net earnings of $3.1 million or $0.31 per share compared to $0.25 per share in the fourth quarter of 2017 and $0.28 per share in the first quarter of 2017. We ended the quarter with a net asset value of $13.11 per share as compared to $13.09 per share at the end of 2017.

Looking at the right-hand side of our balance sheet as of March 31, 2018, we had $93.8 million of debt outstanding under our credit facility and our debt to equity ratio was 0.7 to 1, up from the 0.67 to 1 at December 31, 2017. In addition at March 31, 2018, we had $3.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and $41.2 million of available capacity under our revolving credit facility.

Turning to our portfolio composition, as of quarter end, we had a $225 million portfolio at fair value comprised of $171 million or 75.5% in first lien loans, $13 million or 5.8% in second lien loans and $42 million or 18.7% in CLO equities. The weighted average yield at cost for the entire portfolio as of March 31, 2018 was 7.2%.

Now with that, I would like to turn the call back over to Kevin.

Kevin Braddish

Thanks, Penni. Since Ivy Hill became the manager of ACSF in January of 2017, we've been committed to managing ACSF in the best interest of its stockholders. Accordingly after conducting a strategic review, our board has determined that it is in the best interest of the company and our stockholders to initiate a plan of complete liquidation and dissolution and to return the proceeds to stockholders. The management team and the board believe that conditions in the liquid credit market will continue to challenge the company's ability to improve its level of earnings in the foreseeable future.

In addition with the challenges of being able to cover its dividend from current net investment income and ACSF's common stock trading at a significant discount to its net asset value, the company is not in a position to scale without meaningful dilution to stockholders. For these reasons, we and the board believe that in managed liquidation is the best outcome for stockholders. In addition to considering our complete liquidation and dissolution, we and our board also explored various other strategic options. We also examined maintaining the company as a standalone entity with increased leverage, potentially permitted through the Small Business Credit Availability Act and engaging in a merger or acquisition within affiliated with third party company.

Following the review process mentioned above, we concluded that a managed liquidation and distribution of the net cash proceeds to stockholders provides the most attractive option to enhance stockholder value when considering costs, certainty of result, timing and other factors.

As outlined in the preliminary proxy materials, the plan is to sell all or substantially all of our assets and resolve our remaining liabilities and then distribute the net proceeds to our stockholders after which the company will be dissolved.

Based on the fair value of our portfolio as of March 31, 2018, we currently estimate the aggregate amount of distributions received by each stockholder including cumulative dividends declared and payable after March 31, 2018 will be between 97% to 99% of the company's NAV or net asset value per share as of March 31, 2018 of $13.11, representing a range of $12.71 to $12.98 per share. This estimate is subject to certain assumptions which were more fully described in the preliminary proxy statement that was filed earlier today.

The actual distributions received by each stockholder could be more or less than this estimated range and the timing of the asset sales and liquidating distributions is on certain. As mentioned previously, we intend to hold a special meeting of stockholders to seek approval of the plan. We will file definitive proxy materials in the near future which will establish the meeting date.

Further, the board declared a monthly dividend of $0.97 per share, consistent with the previous monthly dividend level for stockholders who have record on May 21, June 20 and July 20, 2018. In light of the initiation of the plan, the board will evaluate the payment of dividends on a monthly basis after the payment of the July 2018 dividend.

As I trust you all understand, we are currently unable to provide any additional information or answer any questions at this time. Please refer to the preliminary proxy materials that were filed with the SEC this morning for additional information. There is a Frequently Asked Question and answer section contained in the preliminary proxy that is also posted on our website for your review.

Lastly, we have appreciated the opportunity to manage the company and want to thank everyone for their time today and over the past year. That concludes our prepared remarks.

Question-and-Answer Session

End of Q&A

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes our conference call for today. If you missed any part of today's call, an archive replay of this conference call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through May 24, 2018 at 5:00 PM. To domestic callers by dialing 877-344-7529 and to international callers by dialing 412-317-0088. For all replays, please reference conference number 10119904. An archive replay will also be available on the webcast link located at the homepage of the investor resources section of our website. Thank you and have a good day.