Herbalife Net Income And Free Cash Flow Trend Lower Despite Years Of 'Beats And 'Raises'

The stock's rise in price is insane and in no watch matches the underlying fundamentals of the company's business - rather it could be a result of a tightening float.

In my opinion these "beats" are a result of the company manipulating guidance and they draw attention away from the attrition in net income and FCF.

Herbalife has "beat", "raised" and "exceeded" guidance 8 times over the last 3.5 years, while the company's TTM net income and FCF trends lower.

The story for Herbalife (HLF) has been the same over the last couple of years: Underneath it all, the operating results aren’t anything to write home about, but the stock price continues to move higher as a result of short squeezes, buybacks and various other methods that the company's share structure can be manipulated.

The company stated it:

"exceeded guidance" on May 3, 2018

exceeded "updated reported and adjusted EPS guidance" on August 1, 2017

"exceeded first quarter 2017 reported and adjusted EPS guidance" on May 4, 2017

reported "record full year 2016 worldwide volume" in February 2017

"beat both reported and adjusted third quarter EPS guidance" on November 1, 2016

"reported record second quarter 2016 volume results" and "raised full year adjusted guidance" on May 5, 2016

"raised adjusted full year guidance" on November 3, 2015

"raised full year guidance" on August 5, 2015

Wow - with all of these beats and raises, it's no wonder the stock is moving higher! Unless of course, this has all been for show - and the company's net income has actually been in a noticeable downtrend the entire time the company has been "beating" and "raising" over and over again.

Here's what 8 "beats" and "raises" and "exceeding guidances" look like on the net income line:

But Herbalife stock continues its momentous run higher, shoving it in the face of short-sellers like myself who believed - and continue to believe - that the company‘s business model is a fallacy. Regardless of my contention for years that the multilevel marketing business model is a joke that rips off people who are not fully cognizant of how it works – and the FTC’s finding in its complaint against the company of nearly the same exact thing – the market doesn’t really seem to care. The market also seems to be ignoring some of the early findings of Herbalife bulls like John Hempton who, despite owning the stock in 2013, made some wickedly accurate observations about the company.

To start, here's a reminder of what the Federal Trade Commission found from its investigation into Herbalife:

1. Herbalife's "program does not offer participants a viable retail-based business opportunity. Defendants’ compensation program incentivizes not retail sales, but the recruiting of additional participants who will fuel the enterprise by making wholesale purchases of product"

2. "The retail sale of Herbalife product is not profitable or is so insufficiently profitable that any retail sales tend only to mitigate the costs to participate in the Herbalife business opportunity."

3. "The overwhelming majority of Herbalife Distributors who pursue the business opportunity make little or no money, and a substantial percentage lose money"

But personally, I think Herbalife bull John Hempton (who now calls the company "highly ethical" and a "national treasure") said it best at several points in 2013. In September of 2013, Financial Times reported that Mr. Hempton said the following, after doing on the ground due diligence on a nutrition club in Queens:

I will – in the interest of fairness – include the main negative observation: the man who ran this shop covered his rent (we worked that out) but he was cheerful man working hard (80 plus hours a week) and making an amount that was less than minimum wage. I gather than many (possibly a majority) of Herbalife clubs do not cover rent (consistent with the observation that there are lot of Herbalife clubs in Google maps that no longer seem to exist). Minimum wage appears to be the upside.

Mr. Hempton's statements continue in this Business Insider article that was apparently written by Mr. Hempton himself in early 2013:

This showed both the benefit and problems with multi-level marketing. The benefit is that it allows a company (in this case Herbalife) to get deep into a community and that is a necessary part of the product - the product they are selling is community support for weight loss and they can't do that without getting into the community. The problem is that the company actively recruits distributors to the point that it is impossible for the distributors to be good businesses. Indeed as the rewards to many people in the chain are on recruitment (and you can't make it up the chain without a substantial "down-line") it is likely that recruitment will continue until the distributors make nothing (or less than nothing when convinced to sign up by hard-sell rather than rational argument).



There were so many Herbalife clubs around Queens that I suspect on average the Herbalife shops make something near nothing or less than nothing

In the same little known article, Mr. Hempton also states:

"This was the first time I had drunk a protein shake. I can tell you they suck - so does the tea for that matter. This stuff tastes unbelievably bad. It is flat-out-gross. I sent an email (with the trusty smart-phone) to a friend in Asia explaining where I was and told him how gross it was."

I sent an email (with the trusty smart-phone) to a friend in Asia explaining where I was and told him how gross it was." "Like Alcoholics Anonymous it has millions of members and looks - at least externally - a bit like a cult."



"Herbalife like Alcoholics Anonymous has millions of members because it works. It does not work because one nutrition powder is better than another (indeed some nutritionists argue soy based powders are inferior) ."



." "The biggest difference that I can see between AA and Herbalife is that Herbalife is (emphatically) a for-profit institution (and possibly quite an exploitative for profit institution) whereas AA is just a club."



whereas AA is just a club." "Bill Ackman spends most of his presentation arguing that Herbalife's product is the business opportunity. He argues for instance that most the product is sold to "distributors". This was clearly true in the Herbalife club I visited. Almost every customer was also a distributor. "

" "But this is not really a story about Herbalife - Herbalife will survive globally. Like all multi-level marketing schemes it will have its ups and downs. There will be all sorts of problems (such as tax compliance throughout the scheme, cash handling, perhaps even using Herbalife accounts to launder money)."

Also in January 2013, Mr. Hempton made the following statements about Herbalife on the air on CNBC, when he called Herbalife "scumbags" on no less than 3 occasions:

"I short scumbags, I'm pretty familiar with scumbags. Multi-level marketing schemes are scumbags . This one's got 2.5 million people in their chain and Bill Ackman's case is that they rip them off. Well, you know, look at smoking companies. Tobacco companies kill 5 million people a year - twice as many people a year globally as Herbalife has in its network."

. This one's got 2.5 million people in their chain and Bill Ackman's case is that they rip them off. Well, you know, look at smoking companies. Tobacco companies kill 5 million people a year - twice as many people a year globally as Herbalife has in its network." " They're scumbags , but they've returned cash to shareholders for decades and if you've shorted them you've been run over."

, but they've returned cash to shareholders for decades and if you've shorted them you've been run over." "It buys back stock regularly, it has a fairly hefty dividend - they're scumbags , but they're the stock market's scumbags."

, but they're the stock market's scumbags." "All Herbalife needs to do is find somebody who was fat and is less fat because of Herbalife and somewhere in their 2.5 million distributors there'll be a few of those. And all they do is wheel them out in front of [the FTC]."

"A thesis that says I have to wait for the government is a bad thesis."

But, let's face it: these facts from a government regulator and from one of the company's biggest bulls haven't been able to stand in the way of Herbalife's stock, which continues to chug higher despite the underlying fundamentals not doing the same.

If Mr. Hempton put his "scumbag" argument aside and let his monetary interests get the best of him - by buying Herbalife stock - he has made a handsome profit, and for that, I congratulate him.

HLF data by YCharts

But the stock move higher continues to fascinate me, as the underlying data behind the business, including net income, cash flow and volume points all continue to trend in the opposite direction of the stock the last few years. Take this last quarter for instance. The company put out a press release stating that it beat adjusted EPS guidance and the stock has risen since then. But the trends in the above chart tells a different story. The company's net income - its profit before "adjustments" seems to only be trending lower. Its free cash flow is trending lower too.

Its volume points continue to show the same. China - the company's most promising geographic location over the last couple of years, saw a 22% decline YOY in volume points.

And excluding the company's adjustments - the Worldwide Total of volume points would have been lower by (0.5%).

This is not a growth story right now.

But this all comes on the heels of the company working to buyback a significant amount of stock during a Dutch tender and announcing that it would be doing a two for one split, a tool that will obviously increase the amount of outstanding shares but make the stock price look affordable to investors that are incapable of pricing out the equity using the company's market cap, earnings and cash flow.

Looking further into the company's most recent "beat" - calculations performed by @FearandGreedSA on Twitter show that normalized Q1 '18 Operating Income was DOWN 2.9%, Income Before Taxes was DOWN 12.2%, Net Income was DOWN 21.0% and that the company is trading at 31x Q1 '18 annualized normalized GAAP EPS.

Fear and Greed also notes that the company's YOY change in GAAP net income continues to fall.

But regardless, the stock moves higher and gets more expensive. An enterprise value that has almost doubled over the last couple of years while fundamentals fall apart.

HLF data by YCharts

Herbalife continues to take on leverage in order to fund its stock buybacks which are arguably at inflated prices. The fact that Herbalife is tendering for stock at these prices is alarming by itself, but the debt pile on the company's balance sheet also continues to grow while the cash flow trends remain heading in the wrong direction. Over the past 5 year period, total liabilities have risen 75.1% while ttm net income has fallen (56.6%).

HLF Total Liabilities (Quarterly) data by YCharts

I have given my mea culpa on the Herbalife trade a couple months ago with the stock at $95 and have admitted that as far as the trade is concerned, shorts have been run over over the last couple of years:

As I said on my most recent podcast, I have gotten the trade in Herbalife wrong for the last four or five years. I openly admit that.

Despite the fact of the stock has moved higher, my thesis that the company‘s business model is a an uncertainty and that the company's organic business may be deteriorating both still hold true, in my opinion.



People buying the stock here at $110 a share don’t seem to be getting any value. They are buying equity in a company with historically high levels of debt, they are still subjected to continued regulation by the FTC and they now own a company with an EV of over $10 billion that has seen ttm net income and FCF trend lower despite 8 "beats" "raises" and "exceeding guidance" mentions over the last 3.5 years. Its volume points - without adjustments or Non-GAAP nonsense - were again lower by (0.5%) last quarter.

This is not a growth story.

Herbalife is anything but cheap at these levels and, while the engineered move higher may continue, investors should understand that the underlying value that they are purchasing in buying the equity continues to get weaker, in this investor's opinion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in HLF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.