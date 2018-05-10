Azul: Results Don't Reflect Pessimism

I see the stock reaching $45/ADS by the end of 2020, suggesting an upside opportunity of 23% per year from current levels.

External factors (e.g. crude oil price hike, depreciating Brazilian Real) have been getting in the way of Azul stock in the past few weeks.

The headwinds are not immaterial. With crude oil having risen sharply since mid 2017 and the Brazilian Real depreciating fast vs. the U.S. dollar, external factors have been getting in the way of Azul (AZUL) stock in the past few weeks. Shares have dipped about 20% since the beginning of April vs. -5% for the broad Brazilian market (EWZ) and -27% for main peer Gol (GOL).

Source: Hotelier

But the company's 1Q18 results, released this Thursday morning, don't seem to fully justify investor pessimism. Revenues of R$2.21 billion lavishly beat my expected R$1.92 billion, and topped consensus by a more modest R$60 million (using the March 31st exchange rate of R$3.30/USD). Earnings per ADS of R$1.86 (vs. consensus R$1.02) also impressed, despite fuel costs (the most relevant of Azul's operating expenses) that shot up by 24% YOY along with global crude prices.

Digging deeper into the key drivers, I saw few reasons, if any, to turn any less bullish on this company and stock. I have been covering Azul's monthly operational updates regularly, so there was nothing that surprised me today regarding the robust traffic, aircraft occupation and revenue per passenger metrics.

Reassuring was a 19% YOY increase in average airfare that I believe was largely driven by a fast revenue mix shift towards higher ticket, higher-margin international travel. Per my estimates, however, I also believe domestic airfare increased significantly YOY, which is consistent with my belief that Azul has a unique and fairly well-protected competitive advantage in small- to mid-sized destinations in Brazil.

Also encouraging to see was the increase in opex ex-fuel that, while moderate, was largely justified by and consistent with a significant YOY bump in ASK (available seat per kilometer) of 12.2%. As a result, break-even load factor of 72.0% improved 40 bps YOY - well above the company's reported 82.2% - suggesting that Azul continues to do a good job at managing costs that are largely within its control (i.e. excluding fuel).

See below the company's income statement by quarter since 2016, in Brazilian Reais except where noted.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Not as evident in the financial results, the company's TudoAzul loyalty program continues to grow at a dizzying pace. Gross billings (ex-Azul points) increased 48% over 1Q17 and membership reached 9 million vs. 7.6 million only three quarters ago, while qualitatively the program has been awarded the best among its Brazilian peers by a well-known local travel publication. Despite being nearly irrelevant to Azul's financial results today, I continue to believe that the wholly-owned TudoAzul venture is a valuable asset that, particularly in the event of a future spin off, might be worth $1.6 billion to Azul's shareholders.

On the stock

Following a strong 1Q18, I remain optimistic about Azul as a foreign stock play. The risks of investing in this name are certainly not immaterial, considering the company's exposure to the volatility of crude oil prices, foreign currency rates and macro factors associated with a slowly-recovering, developing Latin American country. Add to the uncertainties the possibility that the current race for commercial air travel dominance in Brazil could eventually lead to oversupply and a reduction in occupancy rates.

But I believe Azul is performing well amid all the unfavorable external factors. In the long term, I continue to see the stock reaching $45/ADS by the end of 2020 (see full calculation in my previous post), suggesting an upside opportunity of 23% per year from current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AZUL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.