Parker Drilling Can't Go Any Lower, So It Seems

One crucial element that distinguishes the company from most of its peers is that in contrast, PKD has a substantially more percentage of its revenues from international markets.

Parker Drilling's revenues for the 2018 first quarter compared with the 2017 fourth quarter decreased 5.7% to $109.68 million from $116.33 million.

Source: Parker Drilling Rig 114

Investment Thesis

Parker Drilling (NYSE:PKD) is a mid-tier US onshore/inland water driller and rental tools service provider with operations spread all over the World. Parker Drilling's business model could be compared with Helmerich & Payne's (NYSE:HP) and Nabors Industries' (NYSE:NBR).

PKD has lost over 50% of its value due to an almost continuous slide since January 15, 2018. The company reached a multi-year low of $0.483 last month, and it is not hard to figure out what caused this brutal fall after analyzing the recent first-quarter 2018 results. Yes, of course, they are not stellar, while I do not see an imminent threat of bankruptcy, the company will have to take care of its credit facility which matures in early 2020 as well as its August 2020 notes. A lot to chew for investors.

While I recognize that the company has many challenges to overcome in 2018, I believe the stock price should be strongly accumulated below $0.60 and offers a great opportunity now based on valuation, even if the stock may be forced to implement a reverse split late this year to regain compliance with the NYSE's listing standards. Gary Rich, the CEO, said in the conference call:

I would like to address before discussing our first quarter results is our share price and our New York Stock Exchange listing notice. We are seeking shareholder approval to allow the Board of Directors to execute a reverse stock split to ensure we can meet the New York Stock Exchange listing requirements... Assuming our shareholders approve the reverse stock split during next week's Annual Meeting, we will have the means to address the exchanges requirements and continue our listing. Based on our proxy statement, a proposed reverse split show if implemented would be no less than one for five and no more than one for fifteen.

PKD data by YCharts

Revenues come from two main segments:

Onshore drilling for 56.7%.

Rental tools for 43.3%.

Parker Drilling - Balance Sheet and Production in 1Q 2018: The Raw Numbers

Parker Drilling 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 173.42 148.75 130.50 105.29 97.19 94.03 98.27 109.61 118.31 116.33 109.68 Net Income in $ Million -48.62 -35.65 -95.83 -39.82 -46.23 -48.93 -39.81 -31.13 -21.22 -29.60 -29.70 EBITDA $ Billion - - - - - 1.60 5.61 13.93 22.74 14.66 12.597 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share - - - - - -0.39 -0.31 -0.23 -0.15 -0.21 -0.21 Cash from operations in $ Million 5.76 53.26 -15.71 15.52 -1.38 22.14 -27.59 10.02 -6.84 31.14 -12.20 CapEx in $ Million 17.86 15.73 7.89 8.37 4.74 7.96 14.45 12.11 18.28 9.70 8.92 Free Cash Flow (YCharts) in $ Million -12.10 37.53 -23.60 7.15 -6.12 14.18 -42.04 -2.09 -25.12 21.44 -21.13 Total Cash $ Million 104.65 134.29 108.43 109.03 103.61 119.69 149.69 146.23 121.04 141.55 118.32 LT Debt in $ Billion - - - - - 576.33 576.73 577.13 577.55 577.97 578.40 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million - - - - - 124.84 130.14 137.83 138.30 138.70 138.77

Courtesy: PKD Filings and Morningstar

Balance sheet snapshot

1 - Revenues

Parker Drilling's revenues for the 2018 first quarter compared with the 2017 fourth quarter decreased 5.7% to $109.68 million from $116.33 million. Operating gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization expense (gross margin) dropped 25.8% to $18.1 million from $24.4 million, and gross margin as a percentage of revenues was 16.5 percent compared with 21.0 percent for the 2017 fourth quarter.

Mike Sumruld, CFO, said in the conference call:

Our drilling services contracted backlog was $241 million at the end of the fourth quarter compared with $257 million in the third quarter. Of the $241 million in backlog, 46% falls in 2018 and 26% is projected in 2019.

The company anticipates 2018 capital expenditures to range between $50 million and $60 million, which are higher than previously thought.

One crucial element that distinguishes Parker drilling from most of its peers is that in contrast, the company has a substantially more significant percentage of its revenues from international markets, which have not experienced the recoveries seen in the U.S. Parker Drilling's revenues from the International segment represent 67.1% of the total revenues this quarter.

2 - Free Cash Flow



Free cash flow for 2017 was a negative $47.81 million. However, the company managed to show a positive $21.44 million in 4Q'17. PKD is not passing the FCF test, but the situation is getting better with a positive outlook for 2018.

3 - Net Debt

Net debt in 1Q'18 was $460.09 million using total cash.

Mike Sumruld said on the conference call:

Total long term debt outstanding at quarter end was $578 million, which includes the principal amount the $585 million, less $7 million of an amortized debt issuance cost. Our net debt position was $467 million or 64% of net capitalization.

Net debt-to-EBITDA is now x7.2 with EBITDA ("TTM") of $63.93 million. Moody's downgraded the debt to Caa1 on January 17, 2018, reflecting Parker's high debt levels relative to its expected cash flow. However, the situation is improving in 2018, and the debt is less a worry.

Credit Facility Amendment On February 14, 2018, the Company executed an amendment to the 2015 Secured Credit Agreement, modifying the credit facility to an Asset-Based Lending structure and reducing the size of the revolver from $100 million to $80 million. The amendment eliminates the financial maintenance covenants required in the 2015 Secured Credit Agreement and replaces them with a liquidity covenant and a monthly borrowing base calculation based on eligible rental equipment and eligible domestic accounts receivable. The liquidity covenant requires the Company to maintain a minimum of $30 million of liquidity (defined as availability under the borrowing base and cash on hand), of which $15 million is restricted, resulting in a maximum availability at any one time of $65 million. The amendment also allows greater flexibility to refinance the Company's existing Senior Notes on either a secured or unsecured basis.

The company recognizes the fundamental concern regarding the approaching maturity in early 2020 of its credit facility and of its August 2020 notes. The company is considering various options to address both, but nothing concrete has been announced, which adds more uncertainty.

Technical analysis and commentary

PKD tumbled to $0.48+ early April to a multi-year record low. With this new low in place, we can correct the line support (replacing the blue line above), and we can imagine new line support from April 2017 at $0.48 to about $0.60 (buy flag). The line resistance is still $0.90 (sell flag).

The new pattern is called an ascending triangle. The ascending triangle is a bullish formation that forms typically during an uptrend as a continuation pattern. There are instances when ascending triangles form as reversal patterns at the end of a downtrend, but they generally are continuation patterns.

PKD is oversold and is bottoming out from a surprisingly low valuation because the stock may be forced to implement a reverse split to stay listed in the NYSE.

Therefore, I expect the stock to trend up and re-test the resistance at 0.90 where I recommend to take profit off and eventually sell out while waiting for the reverse split to be implemented.

