The Acquistion Of Gramercy Property Trust

Gramercy Property Trust (GPT) has agreed to be acquired by Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII, an affiliate of Blackstone Group L.P. (BX), for $27.50 in an all cash deal. The offer is a 15% premium to the prior day's close and about 30% higher than the 52-week low price of $21.12. GPT shares quickly moved to the deal price on the day of announcement with volume north of 35M. Average daily volume prior to the acquisition announcement was around 1.5M. Factoring in the upcoming dividend, we estimate the risk premium to be approximately 3% based on an expected October deal close. We interpret this relatively low risk premium to indicate a high probability of the deal closing.

Recent Research

On February 27, 2018, we published a fundamental valuation estimate titled Gramercy Property Trust the Growth is Free. We estimated an intrinsic value range of $22-$34 per-share with an equally weighted average of $28 per-share. On that day GPT closed at $21.89. After the firm reported Q4, we published an updated NAV estimate of approximately $26.77. Seeking Alpha published the article on March 5, 2018, GPT closed at $22.24. Both articles were written because we believed there was an asymmetric return profile that offered substantial upside with limited downside. The public market failed to reprice shares, handing Blackstone an opportunity to purchase a high-quality portfolio with their patient capital.

Arbitrage Risk Spread

Arbitrageurs moved in on Monday and offered liquidity to sellers, presumably long-only managers exiting the investment. In our opinion the high volume and low risk spread of about 1% above T-bills offering 2% (October) indicate that arbitrageurs are highly confident in the deal closing.

Industrial REIT M&A

The Gramercy deal along with the announced Prologis acquisition of DCT has driven sector valuations higher. We believe Prologis is acquiring DCT to further tilt the portfolio towards infill locations. We previously authored an article titled Understanding Terreno from the Ground Up, and although Terreno (TRNO) was the focus, a demographic analysis of the peer group indicated the DCT portfolio was well located. The DCT industrial portfolio is large, about 72M sq. ft., and is big enough to make a material difference to Prologis relative to Terreno and Rexford. Terreno and Rexford have portfolio's of 13M and 18M sq. ft., respectively.

Moving forward we believe that Terreno (TRNO) and Rexford (REXR) are the most likely acquisition targets for institutional money focusing on infill locations close to the consumer. Duke (NYSE:DRE) is in play as well given that the portfolio characteristics are very similar to Gramercy.

Conclusion

The public markets significant mispricing of GPT shares opened the door for Blackstone. The deal appears likely to close based on a low risk spread. Investors still holding Gramercy shares are now involved in merger arbitrage and have lost exposure to the industrial REIT sector. Further complicating matters for investors that still desire exposure to the sector are increased industrial REIT valuations driven by the two announced acquisitions.

We have sold our position in GPT shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRNO.

