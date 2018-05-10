Liberty Media Buying Its Own Shares Of Sirius XM Tracker

Liberty Media (LSXMA) (LSXMB) (LSXMK) (FWONA) (FWONK) (BATRA) (BATRK) announced today that the company has started a share buyback program which applies to any of the tracking stocks within its portfolio. The first buyback moves were applied to one of the trackers tied to Sirius XM (SIRI). In Q1 of 2018, Liberty bought back $100 million worth of its LSXMK stock at an average price of $41.16.

The valuation gap between Sirius XM and Liberty's trackers has gone as high as 30% this year, whereas it is usually at about 15%. Liberty has been making some pretty bold moves and never tends to allow such a disparity to exist for very long. Liberty has another $1.2 billion in its share buyback program. Look for the company to close the gap on the bigger spreads, but not to ignore other strategic initiatives as well.

On its Q1 call, the company outlined an update on all of its business interests including a segment relating to the possible moves on iHeartMedia (OTCPK:IHRTQ). On the iHeart front, Liberty holds $600 million of the company's debt and remains interested in working a deal with the company provided it is at the right price. The offer that was initially put on the table would have had Liberty Media and Sirius XM combine to take a stake in the company.

Because the iHeart issue will take some time to work through, Liberty Media is working on other fronts, such as buying back shares of its tracking stocks to narrow the discount that typically happens with trackers. Buying back shares of LSXMA and LSXMK will not increase the ownership level of Sirius XM, but does serve to increase the value of the tracker shares.

The biggest takeaway that investors should have is simple. Liberty sees Sirius XM as an undervalued asset, and sees the discount in the tracker as even more undervalued. This should be a very big clue to investors that Liberty will be buying up its own shares in LSXMK to narrow the gap. Add Liberty demand to existing demand, and you have a recipe to see stock appreciation in the near term.

For readers that play Sirius XM, the lesson of Q1 also simple. Sirius XM is slowing its own buyback program. Savvy investors will grasp the dynamics between Sirius XM and Liberty and will take every advantage they see. Between these two quarterly calls, a clear strategy to play the near term has materialized. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long LSXMA, LSXMK, BATRA, BATRK, FWONA, FWONK, SIRI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.