The Stars Group's (TSG) CEO Rafi Ashkenazi on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Tim Foran – Director-Investor Relations

Rafi Ashkenazi – Chief Executive Officer

Brian Kyle – Chief Financial Officer

Marlon Goldstein – Chief Legal Officer

Analysts

Chad Beynon – Macquarie Group

David McFadgen – Cormark Securities

Simon Davies – Canaccord Genuity

Maher Yaghi – Desjardins Capital Markets

Suthan Sukumar – Eight Capital

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session for analysts will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded today, Thursday, May 10, 2018. Replay details are included in The Stars Group's earnings press release issued earlier this morning.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Tim Foran, the Stars Group's Director of Investor Relations.

Tim Foran

Thank you, operator. Welcome to The Stars Group's first quarter 2018 conference call. This morning, The Stars Group issued an earnings press release and filed its first quarter 2018 MD&A and consolidated financial statements on SEDAR and EDGAR. These documents and a webcast presentation will also be available on The Stars Group's website at www.starsgroup.com. A link to the presentation is included in the earnings press release.

Some of our comments today will contain forward-looking information and statements under applicable securities laws that reflect management's current views with respect to future events, such as The Stars Group's outlook for future performance. Any such information and statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such information or statements.

Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially are set forth in the documents The Stars Group has filed or furnished with applicable securities regulatory authorities, or otherwise made publicly available, including, without limitation, today's earnings press release, financial statements and MD&A for the first quarter of 2018. Except as required by law, Stars Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or statements as a result of new information or future events.

During the call, we will reference non-IFRS and non-U.S. GAAP financial measures. Although The Stars Group believes these measures provide useful, supplemental information about its financial performance. They are not recognized measures and do not have standardized meanings under IFRS or U.S. GAAP. Reconciliations to the nearest IFRS measures are included in today's earnings press release, earnings presentation and MD&A for the first quarter of 2018, which will all be available on our website. Unless otherwise noted, all currency figures presented on this call are in U.S. dollars. I would also would like to highlight that first quarter results reflect roughly one month contribution from our acquisition of the majority ownership interest to CrownBet on February 27.

I will now turn the call over to Rafi Ashkenazi, The Stars Group's Chief Executive Officer.

Rafi Ashkenazi

Thank you, Tim, and thank you everyone for joining us. With me on the call this morning are Brian Kyle, our Chief Financial Officer; and Marlon Goldstein, our Chief Legal Officer. The Stars Group reported strong results for the first quarter of 2018 and continued its trajectory over organic growth. Our quarterly revenues of $393 million represent a 24% increase from the prior year. This improvement was aided by organic growth in each of our verticals: poker, casino and sportsbook.

As a result of this revenue growth, our quarterly adjusted EBITDA increased by 16% to $175 million. Our poker platform, which increased its revenues by 12%, continues to benefit from the July 2017 launch of our Stars Rewards loyalty program. This program has not only deepened our engagement with our poker base, but it has also facilitated our cross-selling of these customers into our casinos and sportsbook businesses.

We remain focused on improving the product and customer experience offered by these verticals. This improvement as well as the addition of roughly one month of CrownBet performance has increased casino and sportsbook revenues by 55% during the first quarter. The Stars Group’s strong first quarter is evidenced of the exceptional foundation provided by our existing business. Since the beginning of 2018, we have built upon that foundation by announcing three acquisitions: CrownBet, William Hill Australia and Sky Betting and Gaming. These acquisitions will significantly improve both our risk profile and our revenue potential.

These acquisitions will also transform The Stars Group into the world's largest publicly listed online gaming company. Our business will feature unmatched scale, a diversified revenue base, greater exposure to regulated market and a global footprint. Our vision remains to firmly establish The Stars Group as the world’s favorite online gaming destination. Our 2018 acquisition significantly accelerates our pursuit of that goal.

I will now pass the call to Brian, who will review our financial results for the first quarter. I’ll then provide some greater detail on both our operational performance and our promising future.

Brian Kyle

Thank you, Rafi. As you mentioned, The Stars Group enjoyed a very successful first quarter, maintaining the momentum of our record 2017. Our quarterly revenues of $393 demonstrate not only encouraging progress in each of our verticals, but also greater diversity among those verticals. Approximately 63% of our quarterly revenues were generated from poker and approximately 34% were generated from a combination of casino and sportsbook.

For the first quarter, revenue from our poker verticals were $246 million, an increase of 12% when compared to the prior year. This improvement can be attributed to the implementation of the stars reward loyalty program, strong growth in the new shared liquidity market in southern Europe and a positive impact of foreign exchange fluctuations. It's notable that this improvement was achieved despite both appreciation of poker operations in Australia and Columbia and the normalization of activity in Portugal following its relaunch in late 2016.

First quarter revenues for our combined casino and sportsbook vertical were $135 million, an increase of 55% compared to the prior year. The growth in our casino revenues, were primarily due to our enhanced and improved product offerings as well as positive foreign exchange fluctuations. In sportsbook, we also benefited from the introduction of new product offerings as one of the inclusion of one month's revenue of $11 million from CrownBet. The impact of foreign exchange and the favorable gross win margin.

As I turned to our operational performance, I'd like to note that these metrics quarterly active unique, net yield and net deposits do not reflect any inclusion of CrownBet. The Stars Group served $2.2 million quarterly active unique players during the first quarter. This metric declined 5% compared to the first quarter of 2017. However, on a like for like basis, it was down approximately 1%. This means that excluding the impact of open, closed or impaired markets, quarterly active uniques were essentially unchanged from the prior year. This result reflects our strategic reduction of promotions and marketing incentives for high volume poker customers in favor of increased incentives for high value new and recreational players.

This strategy continues to deliver results and we see our net yield increased to $165 in the first quarter up approximately 27% compared to last year. On a constant currency basis, quarterly net yield improved to $155, an increase of approximately 19%. Net deposit trends gauge expected revenue performance across our current offerings and help guide our decision making around product changes. This metric is closely correlated to our reported revenue as some or all net deposits eventually become revenue when our customers use their funds to play.

Net deposits for first quarter increased by 26%, when compared to the prior year. This increase was primarily the result of The Stars Rewards, the positive currency fluctuations and our focus on high value customers as well as the continued improvement of our casino and sportsbook products. It is important to note that net deposits are not representative of revenue bookings or deferred revenue. Currency movements can have a significant impact on our results as is evidenced by our financial results reported today. Traditionally, the movement of the euro to the U.S. dollar have had the greatest impact on us.

Looking forward with the recent acquisitions, the relative strength or weakness of the pound and Aussie dollar versus U.S. dollars will also be factors in our reported results. The impact of foreign exchange on our business may become more pronounced. There is some natural hedges in place for our business, but over the next few months we will be assessing prudent and appropriate strategies to mitigate foreign exchange impact were practical. Looking specifically at this quarter, FX did have a positive impact on our results. On a constant currency basis, our total revenue grew by 12.5% rather than the headline number of almost 25%. On a geographic basis, revenue for the first quarter were split approximately as follows: 63% from the 28 countries in the European Union, 19% from the rest of Europe, 12% from the Americas and 6% from the rest of the world.

Net gaming revenues from locally licensed or tax jurisdictions were approximately 56% during the first quarter. This level will increase following the completion of our acquisitions, which generate all of their revenues within regulated markets. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $175 million, 16% increase when compared to the prior year. This improvement can be attributed to both our increase in revenues across all verticals and the impact of foreign exchange.

This improvement was partially offset by incremental marketing expenses primarily poker and sportsbook and the inclusion of CrownBet, increased G&A expenses primarily resulting from the inclusion of CrownBet and the increasing compensation expense due to growth in staffing levels and greater variable costs related to revenue growth within tax markets. As a result of these factors, our first quarter margin of 45% represented a decline when compared to 48% in the prior year. Both our adjusted EBITDA and margins reflect approximately one month of performance from CrownBet and its sports betting operations.

Sports betting traditionally generate lower margins than our historical business and you will see this impact reflecting our results as the contribution of this vertical grows. Net earnings for the first quarter were $74 million, an increase of 13% when compared to the prior year. In addition to the factors noted for adjusted EBITDA, our net earnings reflected increased financial and other costs, which related primarily to a $7.5 million unrealized loss on a deal contingent forward that we established to lock in the FX rates associated with our Australian acquisitions, partially offset by $4 million of lower interest expense.

Net earnings were also impacted by acquisition related costs of $7.7 million in quarter one 2018. I should also note that our acquisition related costs include expenses incurred to date for all three of our announced acquisitions during 2018. And finally impacting net earnings is a $6.7 million reversal of an impairment on an investment recognized in G&A in the prior year period. Our first quarter diluted net earnings per common share were $0.36 per share compared to $0.33 in the prior year. Adjusted net earnings for the first quarter were $139 million, an increase of 23% when compared to the prior year. This increase was primarily driven by the factors I noted for adjusted EBITDA and net earnings.

Adjusted net earnings excludes the following. The amortization of acquisition intangibles of $32.2 million, financial expenses of $18.7 million primarily reflecting $12.5 million of non-cash interest accretion on debt related items and the $7.5 million loss on the previously mentioned deal contingent forward. Our first quarter adjusted net earnings per diluted share were $0.66 per share compared to $0.56 in the prior year representing a 19% increase reflecting the impact of diluted securities. The Stars Group performance continues to result in exceptional cash generation. We generated approximately $132 million in net cash inflows from operating activity during the first quarter compared to $96 million during the prior year or $112 million after removing the movement of customer deposit liabilities. This increase was primarily due to the strong growth in our EBITDA.

Free cash flow for the first quarter which is net of CapEx and required debt servicing costs was $82 million compared to $65 million in the first quarter of the prior year. Our completed and proposed acquisitions will further benefit our strong cash flows. This cash flow will also support any one-time costs associated with the integration of these businesses and the realization of associated synergies. The Stars Group concluded the first quarter with approximately $257 million of operational cash excluding customer deposit balances. The principal amount of our outstanding debt was $2.46 billion at a weighted average interest rate of 5.05%. Subsequent to the conclusion of the quarter, we increased, amended and extended our c and revolving credit facility.

In tandem with our acquisition of Sky Betting and Gaming, we secured approximately $6.9 billion of fully committed debt financing to finance the cash portion of the consideration, refinancing our existing first lien term loans and repay SBGs outstanding debt. This financing was comprised of $5.1 billion of first lien term loans, $1.4 billion of senior unsecured notes and an unfunded $400 million revolving credit facility. As we gain greater visibility into the makeup of our combined businesses, we intend to share our view regarding our optimal capital structure and an associated deleveraging strategy. While we are comfortable with where our leverage will sit following the close of the SBG acquisition.

We are committed to deleveraging our balance sheet in an orderly fashion. We believe we have demonstrated that we have built the commitment and the cash flow to do so. Beyond our results, I'd like to provide a brief update on some regulatory matters across our various geographies. As I mentioned, the January launch of shared of liquidity in France and Spain had a positive impact upon our first quarter results and we’re excited at the prospect of Portugal now joining these countries to form a growing pool of regulated players in Southern Europe.

The larger the player pool, the more we are able to offer these customers in terms of prices, promotions and game selection all of which aid and creating the best player experience possible. In the United States, we look forward to applying for approval to operate in Pennsylvania, where that process begins in June. As legislation in the U.S. advances, we believe our growing scale positions us well to participate in this market future. In Russia, we continue to monitor the development of recent regulations that may restrict the number of Russian payment processors for gaming transactions. We have a strategy prepared to help mitigate any potential negative impact.

Prior to handing the call back to Rafi, I want to touch on the outlook for our business. We're very pleased with how our existing business performed during the first quarter and our outlook for the business in 2018 remains unchanged. Our acquisition of the majority interest in CrownBet, which closed during the first quarter and the acquisition of William Hill Australia that closed late last month are tracking to expectations and we are pleased with the initial stages of their integration. Our largest the most recently announced acquisition Sky Betting and Gaming is expected to close early in the third quarter.

These acquisitions truly transform our business and as a result we intend to update our 2018 guidance to reflect the contributions from these acquisitions in August alongside the announcement of our second quarter results. At that time, we will also likely revisit the presentation of the combined businesses results from a financial reporting perspective and intend to present them in a manner most helpful to our shareholders. A critical component of the presentation will be to provide the appropriate level of insight into the diversification of our revenue base, the progress of our integration efforts, the realization of cost synergies, the creation of new revenue opportunities as well as our greater exposure to regulated markets.

I’ll now turn the call back to Rafi, who will provide some commentary on both our first quarter operation and our strategic vision for The Stars Group's future.

Rafi Ashkenazi

Thank you, Brian. As I mentioned in the outset of the call, we're very pleased with our organic growth demonstrated by each of our verticals during the first quarter. This growth was most notable within the core poker business, where the benefits of both our Stars Rewards program and shared liquidity in Southern Europe more than offset the impact of broad authorization of poker operation in Australia and Colombia and their normalization of activity in Portugal following its relaunch in late 2016. Pokers growth can also be attributed to our marketing of this vertical, which is highlighted by compelling promotional events, player responded positively to our tournament offerings during the first quarter and excitement is building in advance of the next January’s live PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship in the Bahamas.

This excitement will now extend to India, which launched PokerStars.in in April. This business is operated by Sachiko Gaming, a Sugal & Damani Group Company. While it may take some time before this market generates meaningful license fee, we are excited by the continued global growth of the PokerStars brand and the game as a whole. We’re pleased with our casino performance during the first quarter, where we witnessed strong growth in yield. This growth can be partially attributed to our focus on enhancing our user experience, while we believe our casino offering is now firmly entrenched in the top five position among our public competitors, we’ve also recognize that they remain room for improvement in the quality of our product. This represents an opportunity for organic growth. In pursuit of this improvement, our casino has introduced more than 200 new games since this point last year, which helped to drive performance during the first quarter.

We intend to continue this accelerated integration of new content and will complement the introduction of Q1 third-party games with a focus on launching more in-house [indiscernible]. We will also continue rolling out our new mobile up into more markets as well as proprietary slots and promotional tools into regulated markets. We also intend to significantly improve our web platform and improved offering along with personalized treatment will help us to capture a greater share of the wallet of our higher value customers, who currently visit multiple online gaming destination. Our focus is on continuing to increase the lifetime value of our casino players across our existing markets and continue to close the gaps with competitors in this regard.

Finally, we're very encouraged by the performance of BetStars, our European focused sportsbook. These verticals recorded several milestones during the first quarter including its first million best weeks, its first $20 million turnover week and its first week hosting more than 100,000 unique players. While BetStars did better fits from a favorable growth we margin during the first quarter, these milestones are evidenced of the progress of this platform. Our sportsbook product like our casino product has been enhanced by focus on an improved mobile experience. As a result its quality and advancing towards the startup set by our competitors.

We’re also investing in compelling marketing to compliment this improved product. This marketing is highlighted by our first ever multi-brand campaign, which will take full advantage of this summer's World Cup. The £100 Million Challenge is a free-to-enter completion in which players can correctly select all 64 World Cup results to win £100 million. This marketing campaign is centered around BetStars, but includes promotion for both PokerStars and PokerStars Casino. The World Cup is obviously an event that captures the attention of global online gaming community. As a result of our sportsbook development, we are excited that The Stars Group will be able to play a role in this event for the first time in our history.

The growth of our sportsbook vertical will also accelerates considerably as a result of the three recently announced acquisitions. Our Australian acquisition, CrownBet and William Hill Australia reached completion at the end of April providing us with 80% ownership of the combined businesses. We're pleased with the performance at this very early stage as well as build the product in the marketing strategies they currently have under underway. Our third acquisition of Sky Betting and Gaming will also primarily benefit our sports betting vertical. These three total acquisition represents a game changing moment in The Stars Group’s history. Like The Stars Group, SBG is 100% digital intently focused on offering the best possible customer experience and recognized leader in the online gaming industry.

Their rapid growth has been driven by both best-in-class products and a strong relationship with Sky, Europe's leading media company, sports right owner and pay-TV broadcaster. Over the past three years, SBG has used these advantages to double their online market share within the United Kingdom, the world’s largest online gaming geography. As a result, they are now home come to the UK's largest online customer base. This primarily recreational customer base is young, mobile focused and most importantly loyal. Nearly 60% of SBG’s sports betting customers which are exclusively on the company's Sky Bet platform.

As I discussed on the call following the announcement of the acquisition, the addition of SBG offers us significant financial and operational benefits. Foremost, the mortgage benefit is revenue growth. Sports Betting is now the world’s largest and fastest growing online gaming segment and the acquisition of SBG as their industry-leading Sky Bet sportsbook to our portfolio. Sky Bet and our BetStars product will complement each other well providing us with unique reach into international markets, forming the foundation for strong revenue synergies.

The combination of these sportsbook in our core poker offering will allow The Stars Group to move from straint to straint becoming one of the only operators capable of leveraging two low cost acquisition channels. We will look to cross-sell customers between both of these two verticals and our high yield in casino offerings. A second significant benefit to this acquisition is scale. In our business scale matters and the addition of SBG will fortify our footprint across the world’s regulated online gaming markets. We’ll not only become a major presence within the United Kingdom, but we will also gain a greater position in exiting and emerging European markets as well as new markets opening around the world. Another key benefit is diversification.

When including each of these three acquisitions, we have announced this year our pro forma 2017 revenue mix would have been 37% poker, 34% sports betting and 26% casino. Finally, the acquisition of SBG will strengthen our risk profile. Our revenue base will gain both greater diversity and exposure to regulated markets. On the same pro forma basis, roughly 75% of our 2017 revenues would have been generated within locally regulated or taxed markets. As a result, the acquisition of SBG represents a reality in that in both reduces our risk and improves our potential.

The task before us now is the integration of not only this new acquisition, but also our previously announced acquisitions of CrownBet and William Hill Australia. One element of this integration will be realization of various cost synergies, which we believe will total at least $110 million across the three acquisitions, we have been measured in our implementation of these synergies with a clear and disciplined approach to achieving full value.

We understand and that successful integration requires more than nearly the elimination of duplicate costs, each of these businesses is unique and our intention is to protect the individual cultures, identities and advantages while building a stronger complementary hold. As a result, we will adopt phase and deliberate approach towards our integration, focusing on accelerating the growth of our existing core and creating the best possible online experience for our global customer base.

Before I conclude today’s call, I would like to take a moment to appreciate this landmark moment in The Stars Group growth. It is not my nature to look backwards especially giving the steps we have taken to distinguish Stars future from its past. However, it is important to note only a few years ago, our company was in a challenging position. Since that point, we have transformed our business. We have overhauled our leadership, recruiting veteran executives and experienced directors. We have advanced our proprietary innovative technology. We have introduced new products compelling marketing and a successful loyalty program in pursuit of constantly improving customer experience.

We have increased our exposures to regulated markets enhancing the overall risk profile of our business. Most importantly, we have dramatically diversified our revenue base creating casino and sportsbook offerings capable of complementing our position as the world’s poker leader. Our 2018 acquisition represents the next phase of our transformation. Upon completion of our acquisition of Sky Betting and Gaming, The Stars Group will be the world's largest publicly listed online gaming operator with leading positions in the United Kingdom and Australia, the world’s two largest online gaming markets.

This leadership positions are merely the first goal in a greater game to come. The Stars Group will soon posses unprecedented scale that scale will afford us not only new opportunities for revenue growth, but also the ability to realize our vision of becoming the world's favorite iGaming destination. Stars remarkable transformation is a result of the tireless efforts of each of our employees. Their belief and perseverance have facilitated our success and these same qualities give me great confidence in our future.

Thank you, operator. We may now turn to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now be conducting a question-and-answer session for analysts. In the interest of time, we ask that you please limit yourself to one question and one follow up question and requeue for additional. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Chad Beynon with Macquarie Group. Please proceed.

Chad Beynon

Hi, good morning and thanks for taking my question.

Rafi Ashkenazi

Good morning, Chad.

Chad Beynon

Congrats on the announcements in the quarter here. First of all, I just want to start with your 2018 guidance, giving the strong results in the first quarter. It represents roughly 27.5% of the annual EBITDA.

So could you help us think about what some the negatives maybe in your guidance kind of what you’re including? If you’re assuming any change in Russian business or additional marketing? I’m just trying to get a sense of your guide versus the first quarter, given a lot of the strong revenue items that you talked about earlier. Thanks.

Brian Kyle

Good morning Chad it’s Brian. Again, I think the starting point needs to always be around management’s commitment to guidance. So we've been talking about that over the last number of quarters and I think that needs to resonate with people that we are committed to the guidance range that we are presenting.

In our prepared remarks today, we did comment around the fact that we were pleased with our first quarter results. We had some positive results in there in connection with our rewards program, shared liquidity in Southern Europe, which has been very, very favorable to us. And we had some tailwinds around FX. So I think, that leaves the framework for the first quarter.

In connection with how we are trending into the balance of the year what I can share with you is our core business or our existing business. April is trending in line with quarter one so we are continuing to see some positives in our business, which we are pleased with.

With respect to the acquisition of CrownBet and William Hill again early days, but as Rafi mentioned, we are pleased with where we are progressing on that front. So those are the positives that have been built into your guidance. As we move forward into the balance of the year, we are continuing monitoring Russia. We may have some impact to that. We are building mitigating plans around that as our business becomes more aware of that. But monitoring Russia and impact of Russia will have an impact in the guidance range.

But I think the real piece that we just need to make sure the market addresses and understands is the three acquisitions that we’ve had there truly transformative to our business. And we’re going to be integrating those businesses, we’re going to be facing in cost synergies, we are going to be building revenue synergies into our results. We are going to be confirming some accounting and policy changes into these three businesses, all of which will have an impact on our results that we will get further clarity through the process of the integration.

So I think those are some of the challenges that we’re having right now. And I think just to finalize the discussion on that, I think, the way it look at guidance when we're going forward is we will be combining all of our businesses, we will be reporting a revised guidance reflective of the consolidated business when we report our second quarter results.

So there's a lot of moving parts in there but the overriding is just building in a understanding a clarity around the acquisitions.

Chad Beynon

Very helpful, thank you Brain. My follow-up is just maintenance question around any change in terms of percentage of poker players that are now offered the casino sports products. Any change in the first quarter versus 2017? Thank you.

Rafi Ashkenazi

Q1 2018 is pretty much in line with Q4 2017. So no change. In terms of sportsbook it's still 63%, and in terms of casino it's still 77% approximately

Chad Beynon

Okay, thank you very much. I appreciate it.

Rafi Ashkenazi

Welcome.

Operator

Our next question is from David McFadgen with Cormark Securities. Please proceed.

David McFadgen

Hi, couple of questions. So I noticed the casino uniques were down event in the quarter. I was kind of surprised by that. What is really driving that?

Rafi Ashkenazi

So casino is basically inline – I mean, the seasonality of the casino players is pretty much in line with the seasonality of the poker business. If we exclude Portugal and the impact that we have on Poland, we actually experience a small growth in the casino active. We did have the normalization of Portugal versus last year. And we did not add any new market in Q1. So that's basically probably the answer of your question.

One thing that I do want to point out, which is maybe going back to what Brian said before in regard to the guidance and when it comes to casino, currently we are actively cross-selling from our poker business into our casino business. So we are cross-selling from poker player base into the casino. As our BetStars business continues to grow, we will have new acquisition channel that we will be able to cross sell into the casino, as well.

Now obviously with the integration – with the future integration of Sky Betting & Gaming into our business, we will have a very meaningful acquisition channel that we will also be able to cross sell into the casino. So there is still a lot of cross sell opportunity going forward and with our casino business.

David McFadgen

Okay, thank you. So just moving on to Russia, on the press release you said there could be some negative operating conditions starting in late May given May 10, do you expect that really to happen or is it still just the potential possibility right now?

Rafi Ashkenazi

No, it’s not definite. We are still monitoring it. To my recollection, the law comes into effect on May 27. And from our perspective we’re still monitoring, and we are continuing to build our workaround in order to ensure we can mitigate the impact.

David McFadgen

Okay. Based on everything today do you expect the work around to fully mitigate any impact?

Rafi Ashkenazi

I can’t really anticipate is it going to fully mitigate or partially mitigate, it’s really unclear how this flow will come into effect and how the blocking will turn out to be. So it's really not something that I can advise on.

David McFadgen

Okay. And then Brian when you talked about April you said it was trending in line with Q1. Does that mean that the revenue growth is turning in line with Q1 including FX or were you are talking excluding FX?

Brian Kyle

I would look at that on a like for like basis excluding FX.

David McFadgen

Okay, right, right, okay. May be…

Rafi Ashkenazi

I would like to make a quick comment, if you don’t mind, around the FX. And maybe take the opportunity to explain a little bit more about the FX impacts on our business. When we’re reporting our revenues, obviously, most of you would look at it on a constant-currency basis. But I just want to explain that for 70, call it 74% of our business, approximately 74% of our business, we actually generate revenues in U.S. dollars. So the conversion of values in these currencies into U.S. dollars happens at the deposit phase. So when a player comes from say Germany, and deposits a €100, we convert this €100 into dollars and we rate in dollars. And we basically generate our revenues in dollars.

So 74% of our business what we see eventually in the bank is U.S. dollars. So around 25%, 26% of our business which is locally regulated market, we do generate revenues in euros. I'm referring to France, Portugal, Spain, and Italy. And this is really transformation of euros into dollars. So I think it’s quite important to understand – distinguish between currency translation and revenue generation, because it’s a bit different from other companies.

David McFadgen

Okay, thank you. As I again follow-up on one other question, is there any update on Kentucky lawsuit and when do you expect the ruling?

Rafi Ashkenazi

On the Kentucky lawsuit front, we do have some news on April 18 the Kentucky court of appeal had a oral argument hearing. And again, that was really in respect to both the liability and damages in Kentucky proceedings. So there has been some positive movement on that front but it certainly is still in the decision-making stages.

David McFadgen

So why win that and then positive the oral argument hearing?

Marlon Goldstein

Hey David it’s Marlon. The oral argument was incredibly encouraging from our perspective in terms of the talent of the judges we’re conveying, in line of questioning that they were advancing and the areas that they were focusing on. They all went to the substantive issues that we have a great deal of confidence in that we have been advancing the field. Obviously, there’s no certainty to the outcome and we wait for the decision, but very encouraged by what we would…

David McFadgen

So if I may push a little bit more on when based on the comments that were being asked, what’s the tone of questioning along the line of why would we – why wouldn’t we look at net deposits like net winning sorry net losses?

Marlon Goldstein

So as we mentioned before, there are several key issues on appeal, some of which to go to the calculation of damages. But most significantly and where the quarter was focused quite a bit during the oral argument were on fundamental issues of law such as standing can a lawsuit be run, such as liability? Can the operator effect would be LIBOR as a looser and other key issues.

Again that’s not indicative of where the court may ultimately rule. And that’s not entirely indicative of where the opinion may shakeout. But it is very encouraging from our perspective we had advantage of judges that were very engaged that appeared to have been very well read and versed on the briefings that were booked before them. So our view is positive coming out of the oral argument.

Operator

Our next question is from Simon Davies with Canaccord Genuity. Please proceed.

Simon Davies

Good morning guys. First from me, can you talk a bit about the actual impact of shared liquidity in France and Spain? And you talked about it being a particularly positive feature. And when do you think Italy is also likely to launch pooled liquidity? And do you think this is going to be a trend that we will start to see spreading across the rest of Europe?

Rafi Ashkenazi

So the positive that we see currently being started real between France and Spain is really around increasing engagement. We have bigger and pool of players participating in tournament. We can increase the prices that we have. There are lot of really positive that are coming for the combination of France and Spain. And obviously we see the revenue growth. I mentioned on the last call that we have experienced something along the lines of 30% to 35% revenue growth. Just by the combination of France and Spain.

Portugal is likely to be headed to the pooled liquidity this month, potentially very soon. And that will – I have no doubt that will boost the revenues that we're currently generating from Portugal on the basis of everything that I explained before.

In terms of Italy, we don't anticipate Italy to basically join the liquidity this year. But we are working in order – working in and not being in order to get Italy also to join the liquidity because Italy will have a major impact. Italy is a very significant standalone poker market today. So we are going to push quite aggressively for Italy because it will really boost the shared liquidity, I believe more than anyone – more than any times we do.

We don’t anticipate Italy to join this year, but we're hopeful that Italy will join early next year.

Simon Davies

And do you see other European countries following suit?

Rafi Ashkenazi

I'm not familiar with any other discussions or any other countries. The discussions that we currently see in places like Netherlands, or Sweden it really joining the .com liquidity. And from my perspective this is perfect, it is actually even preferred. Between the four countries Portugal, Spain, France and Italy, it's a very significant network. It's definitely above the threshold that we need in order to continue building this magic cycle of continuously increasing engagement prices, tournaments and revenues.

So we’re satisfied with the four countries.

Simon Davies

Perfect. And second from me, can you talk a bit about your expectations in terms of marketing spend for the year? And in particular, do you expect a ramp up marketing around the World Cup? And at what stage are you going to ramp up marketing in terms of trying to recruit direct acquisition of casino players rather than cross sell?

Rafi Ashkenazi

So we have increased marketing spend in the first quarter and we have anticipated to increase marketing spend in Q2 ahead of the World Cup. We just started the World Cup campaign at the beginning of May, the £100 million campaign in the UK. And similar campaigns in the Nordics countries. So you will see an increase of marketing spend in Q2.

When it comes to the rest of the year, I think, which would be obviously lower is usually is usually our lowest quarter for marketing spend and will probably start to ramp up again in Q4. But I don't think it would be as big as big we had so far at the beginning of the year. So the marketing spend is more front loaded this year versus back loaded.

Regardless, when it comes to casino, we are planning to start acquiring casino first customers towards the end of the year. But nonetheless, and again I’m going back to what Brian answered in relation to the guidance, we are going to integrate here quite a major company within the hopefully once it’s closed within the next – within this year or within the third quarter of the year.

And we will need potentially to reconsider how do we market casino, and we basically deal with overall cross selling and why are the opportunities for the company? We've been thinking about it for awhile, but we still need to confirm a strategy that would be looking at the company on a more holistic way, rather than on a standalone basis that we are today.

Simon Davies

Perfect. Just very briefly on Russia, have you been cutting back on your marketing into the Russian market ahead of these potential regulatory changes? And is it still a top five country for you?

Rafi Ashkenazi

The marketing in Russia really related to the events that we're running in Sochi. When we receive an ordinance to run an event in Sochi, it means that we can actually – we actually have an approval to start the marketing campaigns and we would start them. We’ve increased marketing in H2 of 2017 in Russia and we could the uptick in Russia in terms of revenue and it’s a growing market for us. So it’s really marketing spend is related and co-related with Sochi live event that we are running.

Simon Davies

Perfect, many thanks.

Rafi Ashkenazi

Not a problem.

Operator

Our next question from Maher Yaghi with Desjardins Capital Markets, please proceed.

Maher Yaghi

Thank you for taking my questions. This is Maher from Desjardins. I wanted to ask you on the current ongoing regulatory review in UK on betting terminals and I think you’ve clearly indicated in your presentation for Sky Betting the bet size for – in Sky Betting is actually small, those are not big amounts that are being bet on average. Can you may be just tell us your view on this regulatory undertaking in the UK, what can be the potential outcome for other betting, online betting if any?

And my follow-up question is now that you're ramping up some of your marketing campaigns, historically we've seen you casino gaming players mostly being PokerStars customers. Can we expect less than – or are you – what are your expectations in terms of getting a left on act of unique that are coming from other platforms or gaining market share from other platforms?

Rafi Ashkenazi

Okay, so I’ll answer the first question around the UK. So we don't know what would be the triennial outcome yet. There are more and more views that the outcome of the triennial will end up at £2 stake limits for these four pieces for the terminals, for the fixed-odds betting terminals, which I believe will have an impact overall on the industry, especially on operators who are operating large scale betting terminals in the UK.

Now the fact that there will be an impact on the betting terminals and the overall trend that we see currently in the UK, not currently, the trend that exists for the last few years, which is essentially a shift from the retail into the online, we believe the impact on Sky Betting & Gaming business will be a very positive one. Essentially, for – I mean part of the Sky Betting & Gaming strategy for the growth is really the shift from retail into the online. We believe the impact on the Sky Betting & Gaming business will be a very positive one, essentially, or, I mean, the part of the Sky Betting & Gaming strategy for the growth is really the shift from the retail into online. So to a large extent, the outcome of the triennial would be a positive one for us.

When it comes to casino if I'm going to your second question. When it comes to casino, as I mentioned, before, we will need to revisit our strategy when it comes to casino in the view of the combined business between the core Star Group business and Sky Betting & Gaming integration. Our [indiscernible] and our current strategy is really to start marketing and start acquiring casino first customers in Q4 of this year. That’s the current plan that we have. But this plan may be shifted because we are going to have quite a significant secondary acquisition channel that comes from sportsbook and there would be a lot of opportunity for cross sell from the sportsbook business.

And regardless we also see BetStars really ramping up their activities and increasing their acquisition. Especially, in the back of now the World Cup campaign that just started. So there is still a lot of cross sell opportunities with casino and there would be even more with Sky Betting & Gaming and the various different international markets. But regardless we are planning also to start casino first acquisition.

Maher Yaghi

Thank you for this clarification. And I just follow-up on the UK. At this point in time you are not aware or let’s say you're not expecting a change in the regulatory – or the implementation of this regulatory change to effect online. And it would stick to retail locations that’s your view currently, right.

Rafi Ashkenazi

We don’t know what the outcome regarding the online and if there would be any change of taxation for the online. We have basically taken into account the case if really - [indiscernible] for the online business – for the online will increase. So we will be prepared for that if necessary. But currently we are not aware of any changes.

Maher Yaghi

Okay great. Thank you very much.

Rafi Ashkenazi

Not a problem.

Operator

Our next question is from Suthan Sukumar with Eight Capital. Please proceed.

Suthan Sukumar

Good morning guys. First question from me is on sportsbook. Now we continue to see strong two AU trends in sportsbook. Are you seeing more direct acquisition now versus cross sell from in casino and poker?

Rafi Ashkenazi

You still see a lot of cross sell going on in sportsbook. I mean the opportunity with sportsbook is quite substantial. We have approximately 35% growth in casino and I don't see any reason that we would not have 35% cross sell for sportsbook from our existing poker player base. So there is a still a lot of opportunity there and we are pushing cross sell. And I can see number performance very well, especially performing well in our regulated markets, in France, Italy and Spain. The numbers are really increasing very nicely for the past – from the bringing of the year. So the cross sell opportunity is still great when it comes to sportsbook.

Nonetheless, we are investing more in marketing when it comes to bet size. Again as I mentioned before, especially, on the back of the World Cup campaign there is the – that will take place in June. We’ve already started quite as unique module campaign for the World Cup with £100 million, which is running in the UK and also some of the Nordic countries. So we are expecting to see a ramp up of acquisition for BetStars in the coming months.

Suthan Sukumar

Okay great. That’s great. And just on CrownBet, what was the actual contribution this quarter? And can you speak to some of your initial observations that you’re seeing with respect to the player base in terms of engagement, playing volume and frequency, et cetera.

Brian Kyle

Yes hi. In the quarter we did recognize one worth of results for CrownBet. Think of it as around a little over $11 million of revenue that we reported into our sportsbook category. And from a contribution basically flat for the year. And again, I mean with the first quarter that we own them the one month worth of operation. Some cutoff issues in connection with those results. But overall in line with what we were expecting for April.

With respect to the wagering, wagering came in line what we were expecting relatively strong like a lot of the other operators in the industry, there were some downward pressure on gross win margins. But again as I mentioned, as we start looking into April, we’re seeing some improvement as a lot of operators are. And we’re pleased with the direction of the operations at this early stage.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the call back over to Mr. Ashkenazi for any closing remarks.

Rafi Ashkenazi

I like to thank everyone for participating on today’s call. We appreciate your growing interest and support to The Stars Group. Thank you and goodbye.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. And thank you for your participation.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.