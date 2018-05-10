Worldpay's (WP) CEO Charles Drucker on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE:WP) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Nathan Rozof

Thank you. Good morning to everyone in the U.S., and good afternoon to those of you in the UK. Thank you for joining us today for Worldpay, Inc.’s first quarter 2018 financial community conference call. By now, everyone should have access to our first quarter 2018 earnings announcement which we have filed as an 8-K in the U.S. and released via the RNS in the UK. The 8-K filing also includes a slide presentation that we will refer to on today’s call. These documents can be found at Worldpay.com in the Investor Relations section.

I would like to direct your attention to the Safe Harbor statement and other required statements on Page 2 of our presentation. Our discussion today will include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and therefore you should not put undue reliance upon them. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Additional details concerning our business risks and the factors that could cause actual results to materially deviate from our forward-looking statements can be found in the forward-looking statement disclosure in today’s earnings release and in the 8-K we have filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Also, throughout this conference call, we will be presenting non-GAAP and pro forma financial information, including net revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share. These are important financial performance measures for the company, but are not financial measures as defined by GAAP. Reconciliations of our non-GAAP pro forma financial information to the GAAP financial information are presented on Schedule 2 of our earnings release.

Turning to Slide 3. During today’s call, Charles Drucker, our Executive Chairman and Co-CEO, will discuss highlights from the quarter and provide an integration update; Philip Jansen, our Co-CEO will describe Worldpay’s unique ability to harness the key trends driving growth across the global payments market; and Stephanie Ferris, our CFO, will review our first quarter financial results and provide our outlook for the second quarter and full year 2018. After that, Charles will provide some closing remarks and will open the call for questions.

With that, I will turn the call over to Charles Drucker, who will begin his comments on Slide 4. Charles?

Charles Drucker

Thank you, Nate and thanks to everyone for joining the call today. We closed our Vantiv Worldpay transaction on January 16 and it’s been a great pleasure to announce our first quarter of results as the combined company and update you on the progress we have made bringing our company together. Together, we have created the new leader in global integrated omnicommerce. We continue to create shareholder value by executing on our business model that can sustain high single-digit rates of revenue growth with upside from revenue synergy opportunities.

We started the year strong delivering on our commitments as our first quarter results exceeded our expectations. Together, we generated net revenue of $851 million in the first quarter. As reported, net revenue increased 81% as compared to Vantiv’s prior year results primarily due to the benefit of Worldpay acquisition. On a pro forma basis, the underlying of that business was equally strong. Capping out Worldpay in both the current and prior periods, our combined net revenue growth would have been 12%, demonstrating the strength of the underlying business momentum. Each of our segments performed well in the first quarter. Growth in our Technology Solutions segment was particularly robust growing well above 20% on a pro forma basis. In addition, we have several exciting new wins this quarter, including leading restaurants, retailers, airlines and financial institutions, all of which I will discuss in a few moments.

Our integration is progressing according to plan. We generated $10 million in cost synergies during the first quarter as we got off of the blocks quickly to begin combining our two companies. As a result, we generated adjusted net income per share of $0.81 in the first quarter, up 19% year-over-year which also exceeded our expectations. Based upon our strong first quarter performance, we are increasing our guidance for the full year, raising our net revenue range by $10 million and our adjusted EPS range by $0.05. It’s rewarding to see our companies come together with strong executions out of the gate. It reinforces the rationale for our transaction and increases our confidence for the future. Therefore Philip and I would like to thank all of our colleagues for their team work and dedication for delivering the promise of the new Worldpay.

Turning to our segment performance on Slide 5, you can see in the quarter our continued strong business momentum in each of our segments based on the strong revenue performance as well as many new wins and renewals that we are happy to announce this quarter. Touching first on revenue, growth in our Technology Solutions segment accelerated 29% on a pro forma basis driven by strong growth across both e-commerce and integrated payments which each posted similar 20 plus percent growth in the quarter. At Merchant Solution segment and Issuers segment also performed well and exceeded our expectation. Merchant Solutions grew 5% on a pro forma basis reflecting robust consumer spending across the U.S. during the first quarter. Issuer Solutions declined 4%, slightly better than our mid single-digit expectations as the underlying trends in the business remained healthy given our continued confidence that Issuer Solutions will return to growth in the back half of the year as we previously discussed.

Beyond the top line number, our momentum with our clients also remained very strong across the entire company as shown by our several new wins and key renewals that I highlighted on this page. Within global e-commerce we won IDT Telecom which is an industry leader in prepaid communication as well as Paddy Power Betfair, PLAY-ASIA.com and Supernova. We also won leading airline including a multiyear contract for a global e-commerce with Qantas. We have had continuous success in the restaurant vertical where I am pleased to announce that Hotel Chocolat, Marston’s and Penn Station selected WorldPay for payment services. Hotel Chocolat sells luxury chocolates and gifts at over 100 shops and cafés and restaurants globally. Marston is a well known brewery and pub operator with over 1,500 locations across the UK and Penn Station is an quick service restaurant with over 300 locations in the U.S. In addition to these three wins Dominos also chose to extend their relationship while we provide them with innovative suite of omni-channel payment solutions.

Turning to retail, we were net which operates more than 500 stores in the UK and another 200 globally. I am also happy to announce that we signed Reiss which is an influential fashion retailer in the UK. In our Issuer Solutions segment, we have won new and renewed important relationships with several companies. And finally, we continue to expand our breadth of distribution across multiple sales channels. For example, I am excited to announce that Lightspeed has joined us as the strategic partner in Integrated Payments. Lightspeed is a leading omni-channel point of sales company with more than 50,000 retail and restaurant customers globally. Arvest selected us as their exclusive merchant bank provider for more than 250 branches in the U.S. and Citizens Bank renewed our strategic referral and sponsorship relationship demonstrating the strength of our joint commitment to building long-term connections with our partners and clients.

Turing to Slide 6, I would like to point out that these impressive results reflect the chemistry of our people who are coming together across the enterprise from both our heritage companies to collaborate and share new ideas. Even prior to the closing of our transactions, our senior leaders from both companies met for several planning sessions in order to drive alignment and clarity across our company. As a result, we were executing against a detailed integration plan that enabled us to hit the ground running on day one. Our team is fully aligned across our objectives and we remain highly confident in our ability to achieve our cost synergy targets. We made significant progress in integrating our U.S. and global e-commerce business during the first quarter. In the U.S., we combined our sales force into a single team and successfully migrated hundreds of heritage Worldpay U.S. clients on to Vantiv’s highly scaled U.S. platform. We will begin the first wave of full scale client migration this summer and we continue to expect to complete our integration in the first half of 2019.

On the revenue side, I am also pleased with our progress in global e-commerce whereas we expect to generate a significant portion of our revenue synergies. We setup a global strategic solution team, which is building our pipeline of clients that will pave the way for revenue synergies in the second half of next year. As I mentioned, it’s rewarding to see our companies come together with strong execution out of the gates. I see the activity across the company and it highlights to me that we are going to do more together and either of us would have been able to do on our own. This is a tremendously exciting time in the payments with changes creating new opportunities for growth.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Philip to discuss these opportunities and how together we were uniquely positioned to win. Philip?

Philip Jansen

Thank you, Charles. Let me first add my appreciation to our colleagues. Their optimism and eagerness to embrace the vision of our newly combined company is both gratifying and truly inspiring. Our strong financial results and early success as a combined company are a direct outcome of our strategy and our people. This strategy is to build on our core strengths, while continuing to expand into high growth channels and verticals.

As shown on Slide 8, we are a leading global technology company in the large and a rapidly growing payments industry. We seek to win share by using our data to identify the fast growing part of the market and we expand aggressively into those areas, either organically or through M&A. We have done this strategically expanding into e-commerce, integrated payments, B2B as well as new fast growing geographies. Every time, we leverage our key strengths: of technology, of distribution and of scale to further accelerate our growth in these already fast growing part of the market, all while generating superior financial returns. It’s important to understand as there are three key trends that are driving so much growth across the global payments industry. And these are first, globalization; second, e-commerce and mobile; and third, the move to integrated payments. Worldpay is a truly unique position to harness each of these trends to generate sustainable above market rates of growth.

As we show on Slide 9, the global payments market is huge and growing rapidly as electronic payments continue to steadily replace cash and checks worldwide. Individually, we started off as leaders in the U.S. and Europe. New Worldpay is uniquely placed to benefit from increased globalization with an unrivalled geographic footprint in the rest of the world. Together, we are the leading global acquirer giving us the ability to benefit from secular expansion in the entire worldwide market. Specifically, we continue to make progress in markets like Asia and LatAm regions that are growing even faster than the market as a whole. We are building our strategy to pursue areas of high growth. The primary way that we will do this is e-commerce and mobile, which is also fueling the second wave of growth of payments.

As you can see on Slide 10, e-commerce volumes are projected to double by 2020 growing in the high-teens as consumer spending continues to shift online and cross-border e-commerce is expected to grow nearly twice as fast as the broader e-commerce market growing approximately 25% per year. Here as Charles mentioned, we are stronger together than either of us are on our own. Together, we are the number one player in the fastest growing e-commerce segment that is cross-border e-commerce, where we pay Worldpay’s global breadth with Vantiv’s strength in the U.S. to create a unique global solution.

The final secular trend was revolutionizing patients is Integrated Payments. The value proposition that integrated point-of-sale devices bring to businesses of all sizes is undeniable. These systems allow companies to automate their entire operations from taking inventory to pluck in and pluck out for employees or famously tied to the general ledger and with embedded payments. This technology will continue to expand globally from the U.S. to new markets across the world as business inevitably embraced technology and we will expand with it. Vantiv’s heritage is the leader in Integrated Payments as shown on Slide 11. Our superior distribution network of developers, partners and verticals have enabled us to win in this market by providing integrated payment solutions to SMBs at the point-of-sale in the U.S. We really are ideally trying to grow with our partners into new geographies as our clients embrace this technology around the world.

Now, before I turn over to Stephanie, let me say in summary that I feel extremely positive about our opportunity to generate substantial revenue synergies. Our clients understand the promise of the new Worldpay and every time, with whom we have spoken to is excited to gain access to the capabilities that together we are bringing to the market. As Charles mentioned, we are already building a pipeline, but we will need some time to complete the integration, particularly for global e-commerce. Therefore, we continue to expect to see these revenue synergies will begin to flow through in the second half of 2019.

With that, I will now hand over the call to Stephanie who will review our financial performance and discuss our outlook for the second quarter and the full year. Stephanie?

Stephanie Ferris

Thank you, Philip and thanks everyone for joining the call. As Charles and Philip noted, we had a very strong quarter that continues to demonstrate the strength of our financial model. Before I get into the details of the first quarter’s performance, let me briefly reviewed the aspects of our business model that give Worldpay such an attractive financial profile as outlined on Slide 13.

Our revenue stream is highly recurring. Our contracts are long-term in nature and are with the diverse client base. This gives us a very high degree of visibility and predictability. In addition, approximately 40% of our revenue growing is from our rapidly expanding Technology Solutions segment sustainable growth leading a clear path to sustainable growth. As a result of our significant scale, we enjoy operating leverage and inherent cost efficiency, which means historically and we will continue to enhance through synergies from M&A. Finally, our business generated significant free cash flow. Our high rate of free cash flow conversion provides us with the flexibility to strategically deploy capital and to reinvest in the high growth businesses.

Now, turning to Page 14, as Charles mentioned, we began the year with another strong performance exceeding our expectations for net revenue and EPS in the first quarter and leading us to raise our full year guidance to reflect the down performance. On a reported basis, net revenue grew 81% to $851 million, adjusted net income grew 76% to $237 million and adjusted net income per share grew 19% to $0.81. These exceptional growth rates include our Worldpay acquisition, which closed on January 16, 2018. When looking at the numbers on a pro forma basis, as if our transaction with Worldpay that closed on January 1 of last year, the results are similarly impressive. Net revenue grew 12% on a pro forma basis this quarter, including 300 basis points of currency benefits. This exceeded our expectations both before and after currency. All of our segments did better than expectations, but growth in Technology Solutions is particularly strong at 29% on a pro forma basis, including 400 basis points benefit from currency. This strength expand both e-commerce and integrated payments giving us continued confidence in our forecast for Technology Solutions to grow mid to high teens for the reminder of the year.

Merchant Solutions’ net revenue grew 5% on a pro forma basis to $466 million, net revenue in the Merchant Solutions segment benefited by 4 basis points from currency. As Charles mentioned, our Merchant Solutions growth reflects strong consumer spending in the U.S. partially offset by weaker economic conditions in the UK. We expect these underlying trends to continue and forecast low single-digit rates of growth in Merchant Solutions for the reminder of the year. Issuer Solutions declined by 4% on a pro forma basis, underlying trends remained healthy and we continue to expect this segment to return to low single-digit recent growth in the second half of this year once we lasted the de-conversion of Capital One. Adjusted net income expanded by 26% on a pro forma basis growing faster than revenue as we benefited from a combination of $10 million in cost synergies as well as lower than expected interest expense.

We were able to achieve the cost synergies, primarily through the elimination of duplicate common company costs and other overlapping corporate overhead expenses during the quarter. Interest expense came in slightly better than anticipated as we finalized our financing for the Worldpay transaction during the quarter. As a result, we now expect to incur approximately $340 million to $350 million in interest expense for 2018 or approximately $85 million to $95 million per quarter for the final three quarters of the year.

Rounding out my discussion of expenses, depreciation and amortization expense, excluding the amortization of intangibles was $34 million consistent with our expectations. We continue to expect to incur approximately $165 million to $175 million in depreciation and amortization expense, excluding intangibles amortization for the full year of 2018. Our adjusted tax rate was 10% as we benefited from seasonality. Please recall that our tax adjustment, including those related to TRA typically remained consistent on a dollar basis each quarter, creating seasonality as pre-tax income declined throughout the year. We continue to expect to generate an adjusted tax rate of 13% on a full year basis.

Turning to Slide 15, based on the current business and transaction trends, we now expect to generate 2018 net revenues of $3.81 billion to $3.90 billion. Please also note that these expectations exclude net revenue related to the stub period from January 1 through January 15, 2018 prior to the transaction closed on January 16, 2018. We continue to be focused on execution and disciplined expense management as I mentioned we realized cost synergies of approximately $10 million during the first quarter and we remained confident in our ability to deliver $45 million of cost synergies this year. We are therefore also increasing our guidance for adjusted net income per share to a range of $3.71 to $3.81 for the full year of 2018. This $0.05 increase primarily reflects our out-performance in the first quarter as well as lower interest expense expectations for the remainder of this year and we laid out the rest of our guidance assumptions on the bottom of the slide.

Turning to our guidance for the second quarter, we expect to generate net revenue of $960 million to $980 million representing growth of 6% to 8% on a pro forma basis. In terms of adjusted net income per share, we expect to earn approximately $0.93 to $0.96 representing growth of 12% to 16% over 2017.

And with that, I will pass the call back over to Charles for his concluding remarks before we open the call up to Q&A. Charles?

Charles Drucker

Thanks, Stephanie. I would like to conclude with several key points. First, our Technology Solution segment is performing extremely well, 29% growth is exceptional. I am excited to see our strong business momentum across our segments and geographies and many new wins and renewals are gratifying. We are pleased that our clients chose us and I know that we will do everything whatever it takes to earn that business each and everyday.

Our integration is progressing very well and I am highly confident in our ability to continue to achieve our projected synergies. As I mentioned earlier, it’s encouraging to see how quickly our companies are coming together and how well our colleagues are working together. All these factors keep me excited about the future. The products and solutions that will bring to the market together will enable us to really move the needle and to generate revenue synergies next year. Finally, for all of you on the line, thank you for taking the time this morning to listen to our earnings call.

And with that, operator, we would like to open up the call for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we will take our first question from Dan Perlin with RBC. Please go ahead.

Dan Perlin

Thanks, guys. Good quarter. I wanted to just drill down a little bit on what you guys are seeing in the market from a competitive perspective and now you are together you are obviously have more in-depth conversations with kind of multinational clients and there is clearly some competitors out there that are making some noise as well. So, I just wanted to get a sense of what you are – what this conversations are like and then when we could expect maybe some announcements that would be really the connected tissue between both Vantiv and Worldpay combined?

Charles Drucker

Yes. So, I think our focus has been initially on global e-commerce side. And we are getting very good traction with our clients. I think clients looking to have someone who have the reach in the solution that we can bring is extraordinarily positive. Obviously, we have some other competitors out there, but we feel we are very, very strong positioned and clients were looking for some of that have that geographical reach. As far as – Philip?

Philip Jansen

Yes. The other thing I would add is I think the combination of the two companies has given us a unique opportunity to go and talk to our customers and really understand deeply to possibly kind of what that aims might be for the next few years. So I think it’s allowed us to get a deeper understanding of what they might want over UGS and we are making sure we are developing against that. So, it’s been very, very helpful to us to almost have a reset with our large customer sale, where do they come up from your perspective, what are you looking for and how does the competitive dynamics work from your perspective and so that’s all fed into our integration work and our technology roadmap to make sure that what we are delivering over the course of next few years is on the money for these key customers. So, it’s actually very helpful.

Charles Drucker

And I would say that the dialogue has started and we are often talking to our clients so the back half of the year I think you can expect to see wins for next year.

Dan Perlin

Maybe a quick follow-up, the cost synergies, certainly encouraged to seeing already happening its $1 million, Charles I heard you say something about your expectation for the U.S. cost [indiscernible] consolidated by the first or the second quarter of 2019, I just want to confirm that?

Charles Drucker

Yes, first part of ‘19, yes.

Dan Perlin

Okay. And how much of that is part of the U.S. harmonization strategy that you had then talked about which I think is 3%?

Charles Drucker

That’s a complete, so we have moved clients and do that in ways and in the first half of ‘19 we will have that completely, our expectation is that we have completely gone and have the platforms shutdown everything on our platform. We have a lot of good people that have done this before driving very well.

Dan Perlin

Great. Thank you, guys.

Stephanie Ferris

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Tien-tsin Huang with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Tien-tsin Huang

Thank you. Good morning. So very stable growth here just on the technology side about 20 plus percent, I think you said Stephanie mid to high teens for the year, anything specific there that that might drive that deceleration, it sounds like there is some backlog of wins, wondering how retention is going?

Stephanie Ferris

Yes. Thanks Tien-tsin. So that’s the segment continues to do really, really well for us the combination of those wins in secular growth in e-commerce. So we are positioned really well. Nothing specific in terms of the guidance being very consistent with our expectations around this segment being mid to upper teens in terms of our expectations for outlook, so nothing specific there.

Tien-tsin Huang

And then on the integrated side, are you – I am curious Lightspeed win for example, are you winning more exclusive deals or do you find that you are getting added as an alternative provider in some of the wins in the respective conversations that you are having?

Charles Drucker

Yes. I was thinking most of the deals aren’t for say exclusive, but when they are provided to just someone they are choosing one, so the choices aren’t necessarily just for backup, it’s for they believe that with the destination, but typically, they are not – they want to have the multiple choice and they are up in the software. So when we talk about wins, we expect to get a substantial share of the clients. We don’t expect just the secondary backup. So we have talked about the wins as our expectation, but it’s typically not exclusive, but our products the way we take care of our clients actually stands us apart.

Tien-tsin Huang

Okay, it sounds great. Forgive this I had a last quick question, just second quarter, what’s the implied constant currency to the pro forma growth that you have for 3Q if you could just want to make sure I get the constant currency right and if there is anything unusual in 2Q to consider on revenue? Thank you.

Stephanie Ferris

Yes. No problem. So we hadn’t changed our expectations around constant currency. We have kept them very consistent. This is exactly consistent with what we guided for the fourth quarter, which is about 1.35 exchange rate with respect to the pound and the dollar, so no change from how we guided us in the fourth quarter.

Tien-tsin Huang

Yes, thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Dave Koning with Baird. Please go ahead.

Dave Koning

Yes. Hey guys, nice job on the first quarter.

Stephanie Ferris

Thank you.

Dave Koning

Yes. And I guess first of all and just I guess what Tien-tsin was asking I think Q1 last year was about $909 million and then you still have a little bit of pay metric and a little FX, so it looks like Q2 growth is only like 3% to 5% organic constant currency is that just conservatism or is there something that’s slowing a little bit in Q2?

Stephanie Ferris

No, I don’t think anything is slowing from a net – are you talking about net revenue?

Dan Perlin

Yes.

Stephanie Ferris

Yes. I mean, we would see the guide as a 6% to 8% gross guide, nothing specific there. Again, I think it’s by virtue, the Technology Solutions stressing really strong outpaced growth in the first quarter, above 20% and then keeping our guidance within expectations for that segment of mid to upper teens. So, again nothing specific driving that guide there, but just being very consistent around our expectations for the segment.

Dan Perlin

Okay, great. And then I guess secondly just the cash flow statement, I know a ton of moving parts in the first quarter of an acquisition. Free cash flow looked a little below earnings, but is that just from a new ship of the first quarter and do you expect it to be like reasonably close on an adjusted basis for the year?

Stephanie Ferris

Yes, we do. We did see slightly lower free cash flow in the first quarter because of all the expenses associated with the acquisition we would expect it to continue to expand throughout the year.

Dan Perlin

Got it. Great. Well, thanks. Good job.

Charles Drucker

Thank you.

Our next question comes from George Mihalos with Cowen & Company. Please go ahead.

George Mihalos

Great. Good morning, guys and let me add my congrats on the strong revenue growth. Is it possible maybe to take a bit of a deeper look at the Technology Solutions piece and sort of what drove that upside? Maybe any commentary you could provide around acceleration in e-commerce versus the integrated payments?

Stephanie Ferris

Maybe I will start with the numbers and then if Charles and Philip want to add in qualitatively, but both of these segments as you guys know benefit from the strong secular growth as well as our ability to continue to win. Both of them experienced very strong growth one is on outpacing the other in terms of either new business wins or organic secular card growth. So, really strong growth coming out of both of them as we know, the segment is about half in half. So, we were really pleased with the results of both channels there.

Charles Drucker

Yes. I would just echo that we are pleased I think the credit goes to the strong group, so we have the lease shipping in that over the course of even through this traction that have come through, they have been able to focus on their clients, bring product and revenue that they implement on clients and I think we are just proud of how the leadership team through all the noise that happens to a merger occurs.

Philip Jansen

Yes. The only thing I would put there is from a global e-commerce point of view, I think as we have always said, there are some ups and downs in the way their volumes occur. So within individual clients and clusters of clients around certain segments, so there are clients who have the high volume events. So, that has been across the year and they landed certain courses by definition. So we are very pleased with the strong first quarter and looking forward we feel good about the growth rates in e-commerce and integrated payments.

George Mihalos

Okay, that’s great. It sounds like it’s I guess pretty broad-based. And then just two quick ones if I can sneak them in, one, just the performance in the UK, I think there was some commentary around that still being weak, but if we can kind of get a sense of how we performed relative to your expectations and maybe the prior quarter? And then just the revenue upside in 1Q, it didn’t seem to flow through down on the EBITDA side, the sales and marketing expenses were elevated, just any commentary around that would be helpful? Thank you.

Stephanie Ferris

Okay, yes, happy to. So in terms of the UK, as we know our expectations for the UK coming out of the fourth quarter you saw there continue to be pretty modest from a growth rate perspective. So, the UK on a constant currency basis declined 3% in the fourth quarter. We are seeing same type of low single-digit declines in the first quarter and are expecting us to continue throughout the rest of the year given the macroeconomic conditions in the UK. So, I don’t see a recovery there. Our expectations for the rest of the year continue to be in line with how we set the guide. I apologize can you repeat the sales and marketing question?

George Mihalos

Just the – if we look at the big revenue outperformance, it didn’t seem to flow through on the EBITDA side, it looked like sales and marketing expenses relative to what we were expecting were a little higher, just maybe any sort of color around that?

Stephanie Ferris

Yes. So, interestingly, we felt like it did flow through I mean in terms of margins, we are seeing 120 basis points of margin expansion being driven by both the outside performance and the Technology Solutions segment as well as the $10 million of synergies, so I am not exactly sure how you modeled that, but I didn’t see sales and marketing expanding beyond our expectations.

Charles Drucker

Yes. So just to be clear right, as we are looking at adjusted EBTIDA margins, we are comparing it to the pro forma combined company of last year, right, because obviously there is a margin differential between the two heritage companies and together on a pro forma combined basis, to Stephanie’s point, we drove about 120 basis points of margin expansion for adjusted EBITDA consistent with strong cost synergies that the team laid out.

George Mihalos

Great, thank you.

Charles Drucker

Thank you.

Stephanie Ferris

Thank you.

Our next question comes from [indiscernible] with Barclays. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thanks for taking my question. Two if I may. Just first of all just coming back on the kind of UK, if we could expect any kind of benefit from the scheme re-pricing, I think you have announced the second half of this year? And then just also want to come back to the operational kind of performance, if I look at the kind of guidance, then I think you guide now to 2.5% less share count for the full year and around $10 million to $20 million less interest cost. I got to around $0.14 to $0.15 uplift in my net EPS obviously to guidance was on always the kind of $0.05. It looks like an operational kind of downgrade to the numbers, I am just trying to understand where that’s coming from or if my math is somewhere around here? Thanks.

Stephanie Ferris

Yes, happy to have. So, in terms of the UK, the scheme repricing has been in our plans in terms of how we thought about the year coming into the fourth quarter and continue on in the first quarter. So, we don’t expect uplift from expectations for that, but the teams continue to execute upon that and don’t believe that to be a risk in anyway for our 2018 expectations. In terms of EPS, the way we thought about it Gerard is I am happy to go offline, if you want to get more specific, delivered out-performance in the first quarter of about $0.02 to our expectations primarily related to a bit of business outperformance, but also benefits in interest expense. We continue to expect those benefits in interest expense to roll forward about $0.01 a quarter. So, we took the $0.02 out-performance in the first quarter plus the $0.03, a $0.01 each quarter for interest expense and thought about a raise of $0.05, didn’t necessarily downgrade any operating performance per se in our expectations around that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then just maybe just to follow-up and what is the increase related to the lowest share count in the guidance? Thanks.

Stephanie Ferris

I would have to come back to you on that. I got to look at that specifically what you are talking about.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, sure. Thank you.

Charles Drucker

Thanks.

Stephanie Ferris

Thank you.

Our next question comes from David Togut with Evercore ISI. Please go ahead.

David Togut

Thanks. Good morning. Historically, you have provided some breakout at least in heritage U.S., heritage Vantiv on transaction growth in revenue per transaction, which was 6% trends growth and 11% growth in rev per trends in 4Q, I realized you are breaking things out differently now, but if you could give us some insight into what you are seeing in terms of revenue per transaction in the U.S. business in transaction growth? That will be helpful.

Stephanie Ferris

Yes. We don’t specifically breakout transactions. I can give you qualitative view towards it. So, in the U.S., we continue to see mid single-digit transaction growth. Remember, we have a lion’s share of large merchants there and we continue to see revenue per transaction expand in the U.S. as we continue to see the march down in terms of continuing to take share of the SMB. So, we didn’t see those trends change from where we – heritage Vantiv has been historically and continue to drive revenue increases as we march down and take more share in the SMB.

David Togut

Understood. And then Philip if I could ask you a question on how you see the European payments markets changing ahead of PSD2, it seems like there is a lot of consolidation occurring now with a leading PSP trust fleet recently being acquired, how you feel that Worldpay is positioned ahead of PSD2 and are there any additional steps you need to take to prepare the company for consumer ACH payments for e-commerce?

Charles Drucker

Yes. I think as you rightly say, the European market continues to the trends that we have experienced over the last 2 years, but I don’t know, it’s coming out of bank’s consolidation and new payment methods beginning to come up across different parts of the region. I think PSD2 will only accelerate that even further, particularly on that last point and that we are going to get more payment methods coming out as a result of PSD2 and specifically the ACH direct payments approach will definitely begin to fly a bit more than it has historically. So, we see that from a Worldpay point of view ideally placed and actively using some of the intelligence from old Vantiv to help us understand how we might attack the market has been very, very useful. So, we are getting ready to make sure in a post PSD2 wells, we can deliver new things to our clients that they simply at the moment can’t do.

David Togut

Understood. Thank you very much.

Charles Drucker

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Jim Schneider with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Jim Schneider

Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. I was wondering if you can maybe address you talked a lot about the e-commerce cross-sell opportunity and revenue synergies, but can you maybe address the potential for cross-selling the integrated payments capability into Europe? What your plans there are and over timeframe do you think that will play out?

Charles Drucker

Yes, absolutely. I mean, again you are doing it the right way. The number one priority is global e-commerce for large corporates. The combination of the two companies gives us a proposition to die for, right. So that is the number one priority, all the technology efforts are trying to connect the two platforms in a way that makes sense for the large companies, that’s number one priority. Probably, the second big revenue synergies bucket is integrated payments, but it’s going to take much longer. Having said that, we have already seen some really positive feedback from existing partners, who were in the U.S. for old Vantiv, new Worldpay, who want to expand across the wells. So we are doing that right now. So, we are not proactively going out selling it to new partners around the world, but there are plenty of partners who we are already integrated, we are connected to who have aspirations in the UK and other parts of Europe and other parts of the world, where we can relatively easily help them grow there even faster. So, that’s what we are doing and it’s a form of testing and understanding how the markets might develop in other parts of the world. I see that as a 2-year to 5-year view, not a 1-year to 2-year view.

Philip Jansen

Matt Taylor has had very good conversations. So the ones that are in our books lean forward quicker and then take a little bit more time for some of the other ones in the market, but we see that as a – in addition to the e-commerce just as a tremendous opportunity to help us achieve our revenue synergies in the future.

Charles Drucker

Yes, I am sure you know, but the actual integrated payments proposition in parts of Europe, for example, is significantly behind where the U.S. is. So, we see a huge opportunity to grow that market and be the pioneer in parts of Europe and other places.

Jim Schneider

That’s helpful. Thanks. And then maybe as a follow-up, now that you have been integrated for just less than a quarter, I am sure you have had a lot more time to exam on what the cost synergy opportunities might be beyond what you identified in terms of the Worldpay U.S. legacy platform transition? Can you maybe talk about some of the other programs you are thinking about that could drive potential cost synergies over time?

Stephanie Ferris

Yes. So, I think about synergies specifically, I will start just the numbers and then I will let Charles and Phil talk about it, but as you know, U.S. harmonization is a really big one. We will start to see that come through at the end of this year and into 2019 and expect that to complete in the first half of 2019. That continues to progress really well for us. You are obviously seeing the benefit of the $10 million integration start to come through in terms of overlapping corporate G&A. I think the pieces that we are starting to look at and don’t necessarily have specificity around in terms of the actual dollar amount coming through and when and I have only talked about it being more in the back half thinking about more 2019 2020. It’s hard we start to put the global technology and operations group together, are there opportunities there as we start, because obviously a much larger company in terms of what kind of leverage we have with our vendors given the size and scale. So, those are the types of things that we thought about and continue to focus on with respect to I think beyond U.S. harmonization in corporate G&A.

Jim Schneider

Yes. I mean, quite clearly, the progress we have started and made in the U.S. platform. Like Stephanie said how we go out to vendors and leverage our scale and also looking at duplicate type of associations whether it’s PCR which is a chargeback system today have to do it in a multiple spot, how do we now have that down. So we think there is it gave us very high confidence in $200 million and as the month is still only a couple of months in a quarter we were focused on how we accelerate and make that U.S. happen. And I am actually just thrilled with the process – the progress that Mark Heimbouch and the team has really good start with the U.S.

Jim Schneider

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Ashwin Shirvaikar with Citi. Please go ahead.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Thank you. Congratulations guys. It seems to be on track here. My first question is on corporate allocation priority and the reason I am asking is because in the presentation there is this comment that you can get to 4x leverage or below in three to six quarters, which to be end of this year, it can be end of next year and it seems almost like you are more comfortable staying above that 4x leverage range, can you comment on that that are attracting deals sort of a new functionality that you found that you need and also perhaps in that context comment on the interest rate sensitivity of what you have?

Stephanie Ferris

Yes. So I am happy to start and then again I will let Charles or Philip follow-on. So you are exactly right Ashwin our focus right now is effective cash flow is you will see lever down to below a growth leverage ratio of 4x. We have expectations to do that as quickly as possible. We have given ourselves the leeway and leverage to be able to do that, like you said into mid next year 2019 given the cash flow expectations of the company though. We quickly get there sooner. We are absolutely focused on it and it’s our commitment to de-lever there quickly. In terms of interest rate sensitivity and I will let to Charles talk about where we might be at using leverage beyond once we get the lower end. In terms of interest rate sensitivity, we are thinking about 50% fixed to floating. I think we have been fairly conservative in terms of expectations around interest rate hike, but we continue to look at that fixed to floating rate percentage and look at whether we should be increasing it, but I do think anything we would do there is adequately baked in the interest expense forecast that there is 20. So we feel pretty good about even with the expectations around interest rates increasing if not impacting our revised guidance here. So with that, I will turn it over to Charles or Philip to have talk about profitability.

Charles Drucker

Yes. I would say we feel good about all the capabilities with the markets that we are currently going after especially with the metrics and the deal size. We have talked about going into the SMB for card not present. And in that space where we have capabilities we do look at accelerating capabilities in the future once we start to take down debt as we described to help to accelerate us into the card not present SMB market would be an area that we would look at and then we would look in verticals new verticals down the line. But right now, the features and functions we have and it’s about if there is an opportunity to accelerate into small merchant card not present.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

What percent of e-commerce for you guys currently is cross-border and can you either keep pace with the indicated market trends in our presentation to double it in 3 years or can you talk about cross-border because that obviously has implications on relative profitability?

Stephanie Ferris

Yes. I am happy to again give numbers and I will let Philip jump in, in terms of our ability to key things etcetera. Obviously, the ability to do cross-border is a huge value proposition for us in the global e-commerce segment. The majority of our – I think about it probably does come from the ability to do cross-border transaction. And so – and we continue see secular growth there, it’s a very strong secular growth transactions and a revenue accordingly.

Philip Jansen

Yes. The other thing I would add Ashwin is I mean the proposition to that it’s of a cross border payments for large global clients. From an eCommerce perspective it’s I will call core proposition right. And as Stephanie says the majority of the stuff comes from that kind of activity. The challenge and I think we have got no problem keeping up the growth rate. That’s not the challenge. The challenge is that it’s to make sure that we are growing at the rate and delivering the returns that we want. So, what we target is profitable? So, when we are looking at the segmentation of that marketplace geographically cross-border for e-commerce we are targeting the most complex, the most challenging, the most difficult payment problems for our customers solving them for them to get them better outcomes and delivering a decent margin return for us and that’s the challenge for us is to make sure that we maintain the growth at the margins we want and that you get the message, which is invest in technology, invest in propositions, get better outcomes is the Golden triangle of better authorization rates, lower cost, better fraud and therefore and charge the right prices for the value that we are driving. That’s our challenge.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Understood. Thank you all.

Stephanie Ferris

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Bryan Keane with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Bryan Keane

Hi, guys. Congrats. I wanted to ask about Merchant Solutions, it was better than we anticipated, I believe more near as anniversary, so you didn’t get any help there and the UK would solve. So just thinking maybe U.S. direct, it was a bit stronger just trying to figure out the moving pieces inside of Merchant?

Stephanie Ferris

Yes, I am happy to help there, so yes, consistent with probably what you read everywhere in the U.S. consumer is very strong and continues to do very well, inflation across the board and price increases across our entire merchant portfolio we are obviously benefiting from that. You are right the direct business did beat our expectations modestly, not necessarily paying a huge amount there, but the trends – the organic and secular trends are very strong for the quarter.

Bryan Keane

Okay, super. And then just on tax rate, it was a little bit lower in the quarter, it sounds like it’s going to come back in the back half of the year, can you just talk about the moving pieces and what’s moving that tax rate around? Thanks.

Stephanie Ferris

Yes. So as I said in the script, the tax rate – we do expect 13% effective tax rate for the year. That means that our tax rate adjustments don’t move easily, so the numbers stay static. So, as you think about our pre-tax earnings being a bit lower in the first quarter and then accelerating in the back half of the year, you are going to see the effective tax rate move back up, so that for the full year, it’s 13% effective tax rate.

Bryan Keane

Okay. But at the end of the day, we are still at 13% for the year even though it moves up the back half?

Stephanie Ferris

We are.

Bryan Keane

Okay, alright. Thanks, guys.

Stephanie Ferris

Thank you.

And we will take our last question from Vasu Govil with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Vasu Govil

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. Just on integrated payments, I know you guys have always maintained that the partnership model is what works best for you, but many of your competitors are increasingly moving towards ownership of software at least in some of the articles. Is that something you guys may consider at some point or perhaps as you push integrated payments into UK market or are you pretty much sort of married to the partnership model?

Charles Drucker

No, I would say we want Mercury, the clean and the green model of our servicing and working with their client and in big verticals like the restaurant – the retail verticals we have the leading share and for other players to get in, they probably needed to buy in those segments. So, in certain segments, this model is working tremendously well for us as you can see in our results. What we always left open in the future if there are other type of verticals that are not – that are more consolidated and there is not as many players where serving many is not the right strategy, we would consider it in other verticals, but in the core verticals that we are in today, we are very committed to our clients and providing the best service and being so they could depend us to compete directly against that.

Vasu Govil

Got it. Thanks very much. And then just a quick follow-up there have been some headlines about Amazon trying to get aggressive in pushing its digital wallet service to SMBs, any reaction to that and in a scenario where Amazon does gain traction, is that a competitive risk to a merchant acquire like Worldpay or is that a transaction where you would still play a role in processing?

Charles Drucker

We are still in the same thing with the Amazon, but the Amazon is an extraordinarily great business in the world. Visa, as we do, we work with Visa and Mastercard as they develop that aggregate button with tokenization in the card. So we think there is potentially competitive product. We think this is something it’s up a brand-new that over time will take a while and get developed. But we think we will be well positioned to be able to continue to grow.

Vasu Govil

Thank you very much.

Charles Drucker

Alright. Well, with that that was our last question, if you guys have any addition follow-up questions, please reach out to Ignatius or myself or anyone on our team and we will be happy to help you. Thank you, guys for joining the call today. Bye-bye.

