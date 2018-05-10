Awilco Drilling: Discussing The Q1 Earnings Report

Shares of Awilco Drilling (OTCPK:AWLCF) have recently seen significant upside due to a combination of positive factors, including the company's decision to enter into a newbuild program, a strengthening North Sea market, and rising oil prices. Awilco has recently reported its first-quarter results, giving investors and traders a chance to look at how things are currently going inside the company.

Awilco reported revenue of $34.1 million and earnings of $0.62 per share. The company's only working rig, WilPhoenix, delivered strong operating results while keeping costs at bay at $77,600 per day. Current financial situation allowed the company to declare a dividend of $0.20 per share. Now that we are done with the main numbers, let's look at key drivers behind the company's share price.

The most important news of this year for Awilco is, of course, the announcement of the newbuild program and the subsequent share offering. As a reminder, the company will get a new rig in March 2021 for $425 million. The structure of the deal is very favorable for Awilco as the company will pay 80% of the rig's price at delivery. Also, it has options for three more rigs. These options are independent meaning that the company can use any number of these options or not use them at all.

Recent transactions indicate that Awilco got a great deal. Recently, harsh-environment semi-sub Stena MidMax (now Deepsea Nordkapp) was sold for $505 million (all data from Bassoe Analytics). The price of the rig's construction was around $720 million. Also, harsh-environment semi-sub West Rigel was sold for $500 million. Earlier, semi-sub Bollsta Dolphin went for $400 million. In comparison, a new-tech semi-sub tailor made to serve the North Sea market for just $425 million looks highly attractive.

The key issue for the company's shares right now will be the dividend. With an increased share count and a newbuild program, the company's ability to pay the dividend is under big question. During the earnings call, the management stated: "In view of the company's newbuilding program, Awilco Drilling's Board intends to review the future dividend policy".

Currently, the company has one warm stacked and one cold stacked rig. Negotiations on turning a letter of intent into a contract are actively ongoing.

The company stated that the WilPhoenix contract, while attractive, won't bring a lot of cash. Meanwhile, Awilco will be spending its full operating rate on the rig during the warm stack period as it prepares for the next contract and also in hope of getting a short-term job in summer. In my opinion, the dividend cut is a given under these circumstances.

While the dividend cut is rarely great news for the stock, the continuous improvement in the North Sea market could provide additional support for Awilco's shares. The increase in activity is very pronounced:

At the same time, a good portion of the recent part of Awilco's upside was based on the speculative flow of money into offshore drillers in general which, in turn, was tied to the upside in oil prices. With this in mind, I believe that short-term price dynamics of Awilco's shares depend more on the oil price fluctuations than on the potential dividend cut. Longer term, I'm optimistic on the company which has made a great deal with the yard. With improved oil prices and very strong activity in the North Sea, I see no fund-raising problems for the newbuild program, which will bode well for the company's share price.

