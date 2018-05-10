MoviePass Is Still Headed To Zero

With ongoing shareholder dilution certain to continue at basement prices, plus the risk of a reverse split, shares look poised for more downside.

Its recent declines are due to management stating that they will need to issue equity in May.

Thesis

Helios & Matheson Analytics (HMNY), the majority owner of MoviePass, has fallen hard since giving a financial update. Given that management will be greatly diluting shareholders and the possibility of a reverse split, I have a short rating on these shares, which appear to be getting more and more expensive the farther they fall.

Do stocks always get cheaper when they fall?

When the S&P 500 fell in 2009, this was a great buying opportunity to buy deeply discounted shares:

(Yahoo Finance)

What is the reason why the market came back? In my opinion, it’s the fact that the majority of companies in the index did not require their stock prices to be high to continue generating earnings and earnings growth. Oh, and perhaps the fact that they indeed were generating earnings. Both of these prerequisites are notably missing from HMNY.

This isn’t my first rodeo

I have a long history with HMNY. When I first wrote about HMNY, I actually recommended a bullish position through selling cash covered puts. This was dumb, and a mistake I corrected quickly when I took a 12% loss and stated that HMNY was headed in a straight line to zero. The problem was that I realized that not only did they face an insurmountable task in raising enough subscribers for negotiating leverage, but more importantly it is not clear that they would have any leverage even if they did. It is hard to buy high and sell low, but it’s an important discipline to cut your losses short when the story changes (which it did for me). So far, it has clearly been a great short as HMNY has since declined 91%, greatly underperforming the S&P 500: (Yahoo Finance)

Now before readers start doubling down thinking that this is the next Netflix (NFLX), I want to explain the surprising possibility that despite falling down tremendously in price, this stock has become tremendously more expensive.

At The Money Program

In my last article I pointed out that HMNY had set up a $150 million at the money (‘ATM’) program to raise funds through equity issuance. I also noted that HMNY did not create the program just for show and absolutely intended to use it. It appears that this time has come sooner than expected.

On May 8th, HMNY released an update in which they stated that they only had $15.5 million in available cash and $27.9 million in account receivables. It was this line that sent the stock cratering:

“However, we will need proceeds from sales of our common stock pursuant to our Equity Distribution Agreement with Canaccord Genuity, or other sources of capital, starting in May 2018. Further, if we use all or a portion of the anticipated net proceeds from sales of our common stock pursuant to our Equity Distribution Agreement with Canaccord Genuity for acquisitions of other companies or financial interests in additional movies (through our subsidiary, MoviePass Ventures), we will need additional capital to offset our monthly cash deficit.”

They noted that their average monthly cash deficit has been approximately $21.7 million. Connecting the dots, from the $15.5 million in cash on hand to management explicitly stating that they will be diluting shareholders, I think it’s clear that they will be diluting shareholders very soon.

Lesson in shareholder dilution

It is easy to get confused in thinking that equity issuance is ok for as long as you are a long term investor. There is not necessarily anything wrong with needing to issue equity to cover operational costs, as seen with Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix, both of which have seen tremendous stock returns. However, in this case it is very important to be issuing equity when your stock price is higher, not lower.

According to their recent SEC filing, they had 53 million shares outstanding. Consider two scenarios, one in which HMNY trades at $1.00 and another in which it trades at $15. In the first case, a shareholder would be buying into a $53 million business versus $795 million in the latter. If they then need to raise $150 million, it would hit each one equally, right?

Whereas the increase in market capitalization would be the same in both scenarios ($150 million), shareholders in the first scenario are hit especially hard as compared to the second. The key metric to look at is how many “new shares” would be created as a result of the issuance. In the first scenario there would be 150 million new shares, increasing the share count 283%, versus 10 million new shares in the latter, increasing the share count only 18.9%.

The problem is that yes, a cheaper stock is supposed to be more value when you are buying. But when you are selling the stock to raise cash, you actually want the stock to be higher, otherwise you get diluted to a greater extent (and end up with a lesser share of earnings).

Management has made this an easy short target

When management buys back shares, almost at any price, the stock tends to perform well.

However when management is selling shares, almost at any price, that provides natural headwinds for the stock to keep going lower. Recall that management has issued shares at (not even accounting for necessary downward adjustments due to warrants) $6.50 in December, $5.50 in February, and $2.75 most recently. With shares trading below $1, the next issuance should be even lower.

Normally the problem with a short is that there is no obvious catalyst for shares to go lower. In this case the catalyst is clear and confirmed by a management needing to sell shares just to keep running the business and gaining new subscribers.

Reverse split is the “kiss of death”

With shares hovering below $1/share, HMNY may soon find itself executing a reverse split, in which (for example) 10 $1 shares combine into one $10 share. Stocks seem to have a tendency to fall even further after a reverse split. It may be possible due to the higher stock price making it appearing like it has more room to fall (though in percent terms it is still the same 100%), but in my opinion more likely is that many stocks which require a reverse split were doing so poorly (as indicated by the falling stock price) that it’s only natural for the stock to continue falling. Whatever the reason, investors need to be aware that should HMNY announce a reverse split in the future, this may be a catalyst for further downside.

Conclusion

While MoviePass is a great product for its subscribers, profits continue to elude the company. With management focused on subscriber growth, there is very certain shareholder dilution coming to a theater near you, and the falling stock price means that this currency is becoming more and more expensive. Shares remain a compelling short due to ongoing dilution and the possibility of a reverse split. Target price: $0.

