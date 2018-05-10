Stronger Than Steel And Cheaper

10% - 15% of their revenue is exposed to an Argentine default or credit crisis. The Strengthening US dollar will hurt Q2.

Ternium S.A. (TX) the Central and South America steel producer remains more than undervalued. The stock has been on quite the run in the past two months moving from low 30's to above 41 and nesting back around the 39 to 40 range. Steel prices and demand have rebounded giving the company an opportunity for a banner 2018.

Quarter 1 2018 and full year 2017's peak performance were a boon to investor but the likelihood of record profits in 2018 doesn't come without risks. Much although a minority portion of Ternium's revenue is generated from Argentina, Brazil and the US, three worrying markets. Argentina faces a credit crisis; the strengthening of the USD could cause a trouble in Brazil and Trump's American first policies will hurt US steel importers and International exporters.

Ternium remains deeply undervalued, even with the several apparent risks and I will address each concern individually. Ternium is a buy under $40. News about Argentina might move the stock lower over the next month or two presenting a greater discount from its fundamentals.

Results

In 2017, Ternium laid the foundations for a new growth cycle in the coming years." said Rocca, Ternium's CEO.

The statement provides investor confidence that depressed steel market is on the upswing and that the peak of the cycle is yet to come.

The numbers tell the story for Ternium. Plain and simple Ternium had an excellent first quarter of 2018. Financially the company looks very different from a year ago. The company strongly benefited from a demand comeback for primary product (Steel) by increasing their shipments 42%. Ternium's simply stepped up production taking advantage of market conditions. EBITDA Margin % and EBITDA per Ton were unchanged.

The sequential Q over Q growth is the key information, it shows recent demand and execution remain strong.

Summary of First Quarter Results 1Q 2018 4Q 2017 1Q 2018/ 4Q 2018 % Change 1Q 2017 1Q 2018 / 1Q 2017 % Change Steel Shipments (tons) 3,523,000 3,411,000 3% 2,475,000 42% Iron Ore Shipments (tons) 929,000 875,000 6% 863,000 8% Net Sales (USD million) 2,961.30 2,767.50 7% 2,075.10 43% Operating Income (USD million) 523.1 350 49% 364.2 44% EBITDA (USD million) 665.1 502.3 32% 464.8 43% EBITDA Margin (% of net sales) 22.5 18.2 -1% 22.4 0% EBITDA per Ton (NYSEARCA:USD) 188.8 147.3 28% 187.8 1% Net Income (USD million) 422.1 198 113% 310.4 36% Equity Holders' Net Income (USD million) 366.7 180.2 103% 261.3 40% Earnings per ADS (USD) 1.87 0.92 103% 1.33 41%

Data from 6-K filled April 25th 2018 Reporting Q1 2018.

Shipping 14 million tons of steel and nears 4 million tons of iron ore annually, Ternium's bottom line will be huge with solid margins. 4 million tons of iron ore shipments is ambitious, but I would be willing to bet they will ship 14 million tons of steel barring an economic catastrophe in Argentina.

I expect to see comparable operating and financial results through quarter 2 of 2018 and throughout the year. Free cash flow for the first quarter 2018 was $90 million while capital expenditures were slightly over $100 million. The company continues to invest significant capital towards capacity expansion in South America and Mexico. Ternium has a healthy balance sheet with Total Long-Term Debt only 36% greater than the last twelve months pre-tax income.

Segment Revenue Strong

Ternium's reported record shipments to Mexico in 2017. The Mexico market's spine is strong, continued industrial demand for steel is expected over the next quarter while the commercial market will should show some weakness. Significant revenue growth in all markets came from increased shipments and pricing in Mexico and the Southern Region, yet average pricing was down less than 1% overall. Ternium's revenue increase in their 'Other Markets' segment contributed the most to revenue growth even as pricing was substantially down. The 'Other Markets' segment includes the United States, Brazil, Columbia and Central America.

Segment Analysis 1Q 2018 1Q 2018 Revenue / Ton % Of Steel Revenue 1Q 2017 1Q 2017 Revenue / Ton % Of Steel Revenue % Change Mexico 1515.4 $854 51% 1299.8 $782 63% 17% Southern Region 637 $987 22% 511.4 $938 25% 25% Other Markets 725.3 $658 24% 223.9 $839 11% 224% Total steel products net sales 2877.7 $817 97% 2035 $822 98% 41% Other products (1) 83.5 3% 40.1 2% 108% Steel segment net sales 2961.2 100% 2075.1 100% 43%

(1) The item "Other products" primarily includes Ternium Brazil's and Ternium Mexico's electricity sales. Data from 6-K filled April 25th 2018 Reporting Q1 2018.

Ternium's last quarter was huge. I am excited for a comparable shipments and pricing in Q2. If the company can carry this performance through 2018 their ADR will earn $6 to $7 per share, not bad for a stock trading around $40 per share.

Segment Risks

Mexico

Of the three regional segments Mexico is poses the least risk and is the largest by revenue (51%). The risks in order of severity are:

Appreciation of the US Dollar against the Peso Higher Inflation and Interest Rate Construction slow down

The strengthening of the USD against the Peso reduces reported USD revenue but also costs for the company's ADR. The Mexican market operates in Peso's, but the company reports in USD. The Recent appreciation of the USD hurt TX last quarter and will hurt even more in quarter 2 as the Peso continues to devalue.

Mexico has hiked their interest rate 11 times to its current 7.5% since the beginning of 2016 to keep inflation under control. At the start of 2016 the Central Bank of Mexico's interest rate was 3.25% only 25 basis points above the sustained record low of 3% throughout 2014 and 2015. The steep interest rates have reduced inflation to an 11-month low of 5.04% only 2% above the 3% target but the raising rates has caused the Peso to devalue. It seems like inflation is under control for now and the countries balance of payments and balance sheet are hearty with solid foreign exchange reserves.

Ternium is expecting Mexican industrial demand to remain strong in Q2 but commercial demand is expected to slow down. The two changes should offset each other but if commercial demand is hit harder than expected TX will suffer.

Southern Region

Most of TX's shipments in this market are destined for Argentina where Ternium is the leading supplier of flat steel products. Steel demand in Argentina increased 17% YoY in 2017 and construction activity increased 12.7% driven by infrastructure and mortgage availability. That is excellent, but a credit crisis could be brewing. Over the past week Argentina's Central Bank hiked their interest rate 3 times from 27.25% to a staggering 40% in an attempt to defend the free falling Argentine Peso. Global emerging market risk increases with the almighty US dollar. A few sobering Argentine statistics:

Inflation 25.5%

Interest Rate 40%

USD/Argentine Peso 1 year ago 15.5, today 22.5

Foreign Exchange (FX) Reserves to External Debt Ratio 24.4%

It looks like Argentina wasn't paying any attention to the Federal Reserve and the implications of a major currency depreciation. They decided to have a grand time attempting to stimulate their economy through increased lending and public infrastructure spending not realizing it could push them into default or at least sovereign debt restructuring. Keep a careful eye on their currency and bond market, things could go south very quick.

How this will impact Ternium? Infrastructure, construction, lending and automobile production could all contract viciously. About 10% - 15% of their revenue is directly from Argentina. Enough is at risk to be concerned. Buyer beware.

Other Markets

NAFTA Renegotiation, Tariffs and Section 232 sanctions all pose a very real threat to Ternium's US business. Ternium is one of the many countries attempting to negotiate terms with the US government for exclusion from tariffs. There remains too much uncertainty about the outcome of NAFTA for to speculate, even expert opinion changes weekly. I wouldn't put too much emphasis on the new unknown and unfinished NAFTA deal. It could very likely be scrapped as soon as Trump is out of office and reason returns the White House.

Brazil is troublesome once again. High unemployment and currency devaluation are getting out of hand. Although Brazil a much larger economy than Argentina, the chance on default is magnitudes lower than Argentina which eases concerns about the Ternium's business there. Brazil has options to fight currency depreciation and a healthy Current Account to act as a buffer. Most importantly inflation is under control and the central banks has wiggle room to raise rates.

Deep Value

Ternium remains in deep value territory. As a cyclical commodity producer, it is expected the company should trade a lower valuation on the upside of the cycle and a higher valuation on the downside of the cycle. I believe the upside of the cycle has a few more years as China's steel exports dropped off dramatically and the world economy is still going strong.

I can't say it's surprising Ternium's valuation rose over the past year considering how cheap the company was trading before. At an Enterprise Value to EBIT of 7.078 the company is a steal. I would bet on the multiple increasing to 8 or more by the end of 2018. Combining this with strong operating performance TX shares have a very healthy upside. In the past Ternium has traded cheaper than it currently is although not significantly cheaper and not for a long period of time.

TX EV to EBIT (TTM) data by YCharts

Of the 20 comparable industry peers listed on Morning Star Ternium has the fifth lowest P/E. Their price to tangible book is 1.8, a little high but considering their solid return on assets of 8.43% it's not expensive. TX's sales are cheap, price to book is only 0.79 and the company is effective at turning those sales to profits with a current operating margin of 15.23%.

Conclusion

The reward to risk profile of Ternium is attractive. Ternium on a fundamental basis is undervalued and ready outperform 2017 this year. China has slowed the flood of steel to the global market creating favorable pricing and demand conditions globally. In light of reduced Chinese exports, annual shipments of 14 million tons of steel are possible and extremely economical for TX. Mexico is going strong into Q2 which ensures at least 50% of revenue is secure. Argentina poses the largest geographical risk. Ternium shipped 2.5 million tons to the Southern market last year, most headed for Argentina. I believe 1.5 - 2 million tons are at risk, about 10% - 15% of TX's total revenue. The uncertainty of Argentina might cause shares to pull back over the next several months which would create a good entry point. The stronger US dollar will hurt TX in more ways than one. The dollar's recent rally will hurt quarter 2 results more than the first quarter the impact won't but won't be catastrophic. The Fed is going to ease up their tightening, with a wait and see approach which will lessen the upward momentum of the US dollar.

Quantifying the risk and analyzing the fundamentals reduces my worry and makes me remain bullish on Ternium. TX had treated me well; my position is up 24% in less than two months. I plan on doubling the position size at an entry around $39. Shareholders will continue to prosper in 2018.

