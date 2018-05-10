Starbucks: Market Underrating Nestle Alliance

Competitive edge lies in consumer loyalty, which may often be overlooked; strong pricing power is vital in a rising cost environment.

Starbucks (SBUX) witnessed the price of their stock shed just over 6% after reporting Q2 earnings late last month. Shares have slowly climbed back, currently trading at ~3% from the high. Despite that, the future outlook for the trendy coffee company is brighter than ever.

Expansion into China stands to drive revenue for years to come, as Starbucks positions itself to capitalize off a rapidly changing economy. The recent multi-billion dollar Starbucks-Nestle alliance is another plus, with the potential to pump up Starbucks' bottom line.

When looking at Starbucks' valuation, it appears that the market is underestimating the potential benefits from the Nestle alliance, as well as the overall growth potential of Starbucks as a whole.

Financial Overview

Although share prices have remained stagnant over the last several years, revenue is a different story. Since 2013, Starbucks' top line has grown at a CAGR of ~11%, driven by healthy expansion.

As revenue growth decelerates, we believe that Starbucks' focus on China has the potential to pick things back up and spark further growth. Many companies are making the move into China, and nearly all for the same reason: a rapidly growing middle class population. Ploutos Investing released an article earlier this week highlighting consumer trends taking place in China, which we found to all be pluses for Starbucks' top line.

The recent Starbucks-Nestle deal would place Starbucks' in a much better position to continue growing in China. With Nestle taking the brunt of expenses in the deal, Starbucks' comes out the winner with an essentially "asset-light" partnership, and a favorable cost structure. Additionally, the deal is pushing out Starbucks' packaged products; with physical stores rolling out in the region, the Nestle deal covers the other important side of Starbucks' business.

Given the favorable cost structure, the deal could also help margins out. Starbucks' EBITDA (adjusted for non-recurring income/expenses) has been facing minor contraction over the last year, down 60 bps in the LTM.

Starbucks' largest competitive edge in the market is in their brand. Customer loyalty to the Starbucks brand is high - perhaps even comparable to Apple (AAPL). Although this coffee chain won't get near a $1 trillion market capitalization anytime soon, sticky revenue and loyal customers are great characteristics for companies to have in the restaurant space. With labor costs on the rise across the entire industry, pricing power is an immensely valuable tool capable of offsetting such threats, and further growing their bottom line.

Relative Valuation

When comparing Starbucks relative to peers, the stock does not seem all that pricey when taking into account the company's performance metrics, and growth prospects.

Starbucks trades at ~24.5x LTM earnings, below the peer average of ~26x. On a forward looking basis, the 20x multiple is in-line with peers. We believe the company does deserve a premium given their loyal customer base.

Factoring out capital structure, the company's EV/EBITDA multiple is quite high, above the industry average/median of ~14x/15x EBITDA. However, given the intangible aspects of the company, the valuation appears to be justifiable.

Conclusion

Starbucks' expansion efforts in China may be larger than investors realize - with the power to drive top line growth for years to come. As consumer trends shift in Starbucks' favor, there is little doubt that they are in a great position to capitalize off of this.

On top of rolling out new stores, the company has also struck a deal with food giant Nestle, which covers another overlooked part of the Starbucks' business: packaged goods. The asset-light nature of the deal is in Starbucks' favor, providing management a cost-effective way to expand their CPG segment in a huge market.

Valuation seems more than justifiable, given Starbucks' loyal customer base, which increases the company's pricing power substantially. Such a trait is envied in the restaurant space, and can benefit the company in a rising cost environment.

Looking forward, the expansion into China may be the kick in the rear the share price needs to break well above $60. Investors in it for the long-haul shouldn't fear entering a position at these levels, and although minor resistance may be felt, this is merely an opportunity to load up/average down. The long-term outlook for Starbucks remains bright, with plenty of bright days ahead of it.

