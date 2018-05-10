Term CEF Ladder #5: Corporate Bond Closed-End Fund Potpourri

The fundamental worksheet will grow to include convertible bond, municipal bond, and preferred stock CEFs over the next few weeks.

Updated data for 45 Term CEFs is provided, as well as a worksheet with fundamental information for 23 mortgage / senior loan / corporate bond CEFs.

Two investment-grade CEFs, an emerging market CEF, and two very short global income funds are discussed.

This is the fifth installation in a series of articles discussing the concept of a Term CEF Ladder.

The first article in this series, which framed our investment objective and introduced the idea of a Term CEF Ladder, can be found here. We then covered Mortgage Bond, Senior Loan, and High-Yield CEFs. I had originally planned to cover preferred stock and IG corporate funds today, but a discussion in the comments section of our HY CEF article prompted me to rethink those plans.

Today I would like to present two Investment-Grade Corporate Bond CEFs as well as an emerging markets fund.

In the second half of this article, we will examine two funds from Deutsche Bank that are set to liquidate in 2018. We will contrast those funds with the Nuveen CEFs from our last article. The goal of this section is to highlight potential pitfalls arising from different liquidation strategies.

For a more thorough discussion of corporate capital structure, please visit the articles on Senior Loan and HY CEFs above. I will avoid repeating myself here, so let’s dive straight into the data. As always, the funds are sorted alphabetically by ticker. The funds listed below did not seem to slot naturally into any of my previous articles, so I am including them all here as a sort of corporate potpourri.

Sheet #1: Master Term CEF Worksheet:

(Source: CEFConnect, Fidelity, Morningstar, Fund Fact Sheets, Author's Own Spreadsheet)

Sheet #2: Fundamental Worksheet – Investment-Grade Corporate Bond CEFs Added:

(Source: CEFConnect, Fidelity, Morningstar, Fund Fact Sheets, Author's Own Spreadsheet)

Corporate Bond Fund #1: Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund (GDO)

Investment Objective: According to the GDO fund page, GDO:

Provides a portfolio of U.S., foreign, and emerging market corporate fixed income securities, with a limited term structure that will liquidate on or about December 2, 2024.

Seeks to provide current income and secondarily capital appreciation through investments in the global bond universe while maintaining an overall investment grade credit quality. May invest up to 35% below investment grade.

Emphasizes team management and extensive credit research expertise to identify attractively priced securities.

Term Date: 12/2/2024

Current Pricing (5/8/18 close):

1 yr Z-Score: -1.10

Current Premium / Discount: -8.28%

Market Return YTD: -5.23%

NAV Return YTD: -2.80%

Distribution Rate (Mkt): 7.84%

Underlying Assets: According to the latest fact sheet, effective duration is 5.8yrs with a weighted average life of 6.4yrs.

(Source: GDO Fact Sheet, 3/31/18)

Leverage / Expenses: According to the fact sheet, leverage is 23.5% and is in the form of a bank revolver. Page 48 of the annual report discusses the fund’s borrowing agreement with the National Australia Bank. Like many other CEFs we have looked at, GDO borrows at a spread over LIBOR.

Baseline expenses are 1.15% according to the GDO fund page.

Manager Commentary: As discussed in our last article, Western Asset Management Company has long been affiliated with Legg Mason Asset Management. The commentary associated with GDO is different than the commentary associated with HYI that we looked at last week. Pages 5-8 of the annual report also discuss the fund’s strategy in more detail for those interested.

GDO Commentary as/of 12/31/17:

Western Asset Management’s ("Western") economic outlook for 2018 looks to be another 2+% growth year, and with many of the new tax bill provisions taking effect almost immediately, perhaps even better. In Western’s view, returns in high-quality fixed income products are likely to be modest. The demand for income and yield — with diminishing prospects for an imminent, significant rise in interest rates — provides the possibility of spreads tightening further… … We have been believers that the process of inflation bottoming and the resulting path to interest rate normalization would be very, very slow. Yet, even we have been surprised with just how sluggish U.S. inflation has been in light of a pickup in global growth. We continue to believe this is inflation delayed, not aborted. Still, one should respect the evidence. In the U.S., the core PCE index has not been above the Fed’s target of 2% since 2012. At its current annual rate of 1.5%, the need to more preemptively raise short-term rates does not appear to be compelling. In our view, the inflation outlook is likely to remain a sticking point for the Fed, constraining the pace of rate hikes now and the eventual level of terminal fed funds later… … A further note of caution is exemplified by the flattening of the yield curve. Historically, the yield curve has the best predictive success of all the ‘leading economic indicators.’ Indeed, the yield curve has often been called the ‘Cassandra’ of leading indicators. As per the Greek myth, Cassandra’s predictions were always right, yet never believed. And so it is with the flattening of the yield curve. So often this occurs as the Fed is tightening. The Fed does this based on the economic evidence it has on hand. The prevailing financial wisdom of the times is invariably supportive of this policy. When the yield curve flattens meaningfully in this process, it seems that either the Fed or the market has it wrong. So, in order to keep hiking away, the Fed and the financial community must come up with a highly plausible explanation of why ‘this time it is different.’ The simple truth is that when the central bank is hiking into a seriously flattening yield curve, it must have a narrative to explain why the yield curve is wrong. Otherwise it rationally follows that the Fed should stop hiking. With every cycle, such a narrative is produced. It seems eminently plausible. After all, the concurrent evidence is that the economy is growing, so it is easy to dismiss Cassandra’s warnings. … But to our minds the rates the central bank controls are more reliably short-term rates, whereas long-maturity bond investors have a free choice. We take the warning sign of the yield curve at face value. With global growth picking up, emerging markets in particular healing readily, and European optimism growing, there should be few headwinds from abroad to impede U.S. growth. We believe that in this environment spread products should still continue to outperform government bonds. While we may not get the meaningful benefit from spread compression that we did in 2016 and 2017, this environment remains supportive of successfully clipping coupons. That is the challenge of a low-growth, low-inflation environment. Returns in high-quality fixed income products should be expected to be modest.

Page 11 of GDO’s annual report (dated 10/31/17) discusses spread duration – this is an important concept that is often overlooked as investors tend to focus on interest-rate risk:

(Source: GDO Annual Report, 10/31/17)

The annual report also gives a nice breakdown of the fund’s interest rate exposure (this number is slightly dated relative to the fact sheet - effective duration has increased since this report was released):

(Source: GDO Annual Report, 10/31/17)

My Thoughts on GDO:

Bloomberg’s Lisa Abramowicz recently posted this interesting chart on Twitter:

(Source: Lisa Abramowicz on Twitter, 5/8/2018)

The chart represents 7-10yr IG corporate spreads less 1-3yr IG corporate spreads according to BofAML index data. Essentially, longer corporate bonds have been widening relative to shorter corporate bonds since the beginning of the year, resulting in a steeper spread curve.

GDO provides good evidence of this fact, as this fund has more exposure to longer-dated assets than most of the other CEFs we have looked at. When its annual report was published (10/31/17), GDO was riding a strong wave of performance over its previous 12 months, but 2018 has been a different story. YTD market and NAV returns for GDO reflect the weakness in longer corporate paper depicted in the chart above. Even though current pricing reflects a juicy discount of close to 9%, the current market environment makes this fund a difficult one to own. Until we see spreads stabilize in longer paper, I will probably be avoiding this fund. The 2024 term date is probably too far out to make a difference at this point.

Corporate Bond Fund #2: Western Asset Investment-Grade Defined Opportunity Fund (IGI)

Investment Objective: According to the IGI fund page, IGI:

Provides a portfolio of primarily investment grade U.S. corporate fixed-income securities, with a limited term structure that will liquidate on or about December 2, 2024.

Seeks high income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

Emphasizes team management and extensive credit research expertise to identify attractively priced securities.

Term Date: 12/2/2024

Current Pricing (5/8/18 close):

1 yr Z-Score: 1.00

Current Premium / Discount: 5.38%

Market Return YTD: -5.99%

NAV Return YTD: -3.39%

Distribution Rate (Mkt): 4.90%

Underlying Assets: Effective duration is 7.2yrs according to the latest fact sheet.

(Source: IGI Fact Sheet, 3/31/18)

Leverage / Expenses: IGI does not appear to use leverage in the traditional sense. It does not rely on preferred securities or debt instruments for funding. According to the annual report, IGI “… may take on leveraging risk by utilizing certain management techniques, whereby it will segregate liquid assets, enter into offsetting transactions or own positions covering its obligations.”

Baseline expenses are relatively low at 0.77% according to the fund’s website.

Manager Commentary: The commentary associated with IGI is identical to the commentary associated with GDO, so I will not repeat it here. Pages 7-10 of the annual report discuss the fund’s strategy and positioning in 2017.

On pages 14 and 15 of the annual report, we have these useful charts on spread and effective duration:

(Source: IGI Annual Report, 11/30/17)

My Thoughts on IGI: Compared to GDO, IGI has slightly higher credit quality as represented by ratings agency metrics. IGI does not use leverage but does have higher effective and spread duration.

What’s confusing to me is that IGI trades at a premium to NAV, but GDO trades at a substantial discount. As of the publication of its annual report (11/30/17), IGI had outperformed its benchmark by a substantial margin over the previous 12 months, but so had GDO.

IGI’s NAV has actually underperformed GDO’s NAV YTD. As I mention above, I am a bit wary of longer duration corporate funds right now, but between the two, GDO definitely looks more interesting at this point.

Corporate Bond Fund #3: Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (JEMD)

Investment Objective: According to the JEMD fund page:

The Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about December 1, 2022.* The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade (BB+/ Ba1 or lower). However, the Fund invests no more than 10% of its Managed Assets in securities rated below B-/B3 or that are unrated but judged by the managers to be of comparable quality. The Fund invests 100% of its Managed Assets in U.S. dollar denominated securities. No more than 25% is invested in securities of issuers located in a single country. In seeking to return the original NAV on or about December 1, 2022, the Fund intends to utilize various portfolio and cash flow management techniques, including setting aside a portion of its net investment income, possibly retaining gains and limiting the longest effective maturity on any holding to no later than June 1, 2023. This Fund uses leverage. *The objective to return the Fund’s Original NAV is not an express or implied guarantee obligation of the Fund.

Term Date: 12/1/2022

Current Pricing (5/8/18 close):

1 yr Z-Score: N/A

Current Premium / Discount: -4.06%

Market Return YTD: -2.66%

NAV Return YTD: -3.16%

Distribution Rate (Mkt): 5.82%

Underlying Assets: According to the latest fact sheet, leverage-adjusted effective duration is 4.73yrs. Effective maturity: 4.33yrs.

(Source: JEMD Fact Sheet, 03/31/18)

Leverage / Expenses: Effective leverage is 25.54%. According to Nuveen’s leverage grid, JEMD’s leverage is in the form of reverse repo agreements.

Baseline expenses are 1.40% according to the fund’s website. This is about 0.4% higher than most of the other Nuveen HY Term CEFs we have looked at.

Manager Commentary: This fund was launched in September 2017. The sub-adviser is Teachers Advisors, LLC. The annual report dated 12/31/17 provides some brief commentary on page 7:

The Fund’s relative underperformance was partially attributable to short-term performance impacts related to the Fund’s invest-up period. The Fund began operations during a rising market, and we were fully invested by early November 2017. Additionally, given the wider bid-ask spreads in less liquid, high yield markets such as emerging market debt, the Fund incurs higher costs investing the portfolio. We would also note the Fund’s focus on high yield bonds and its shorter duration profile compared to the benchmark moderately detracted. In terms of the portfolio’s positioning, the Fund’s holdings in Barbados and Lebanon underperformed. Barbados underperformed due to negative technicals related to selling pressure as it tends to be more illiquid and Lebanon faced an emerging political crisis. A larger weight than the benchmark in Turkish quasi-sovereign and corporate bonds, especially banks, was unfavorable as well. Turkish banks lagged due to fears of U.S.-imposed sanctions, although sanctions did not materialize. Israel-based drug company Teva Pharmaceutical was another main detractor. The company’s credit rating was downgraded to below investment grade during the abbreviated reporting period due to concerns about leverage and competitive pressures after the company lost a key patent. However, other positions contributed positively to the Fund’s performance. The Fund’s allocation to frontier markets, notably Ecuador, Zambia, Nigeria, Ghana, Egypt and Iraq, performed strongly. We also note that Argentina’s credit rating was upgraded during the abbreviated reporting period, which was consistent with our view that the ratings were close to troughing and expected to upgrade over time.

My Thoughts on JEMD: This fund is a pure-play emerging markets debt fund. As such, I would almost view its risk profile as more akin to equity than fixed income. 68.3% of the portfolio is B-rated, with 4.1% CCC-rated.

The fund manager specifically notes wider bid-ask spreads in less liquid markets as a detractor to performance. At this late point in the economic cycle, a sub-6% distribution yield on an emerging markets debt fund does not appeal to me, even if overseas economic fundamentals are on the upswing.

Corporate Bond Fund #4: Deutsche Multi-Market Income Fund (KMM)

Investment Objective: According to the KMM fact sheet:

Scheduled Liquidation date: No later than 12/31/18. The fund seeks to provide high income consistent with prudent total return. The fund invests in a range of income producing securities such as US corporate fixed-income securities and debt obligations of foreign governments, their agencies and instrumentalities which may be denominated in foreign currencies and may not be rated.”

Term Date: 12/31/2018

Current Pricing (5/8/18 close):

1 yr Z-Score: 2.30

Current Premium / Discount: -3.09%

Market Return YTD: 0.91%

NAV Return YTD: -0.76%

Distribution Rate (Mkt): 4.76%

Underlying Assets: According to the KMM fund page, effective duration is 3.51yrs with an effective maturity of 5.48yrs.

(Source: KMM Fact Sheet, 03/31/18)

KMM’s credit profile and sector allocations are provided in the latest annual report, dated 11/30/17:

(Source: KMM Annual Report, 11/30/17, Page 11)

Leverage / Expenses: Leverage is 18.32% according to the KMM fund page. In the annual report, that number was listed at about 26%, so the fund has been reducing leverage, likely in anticipation of the 12/31/18 termination date.

Baseline expense ratio is 1.97%, a relatively high amount for a fund this short.

Manager Commentary: The annual report contains commentary on the high yield market (pages 3-6), but I think it’s more interesting for what it does not contain. It does not contain a discussion of the proposed method of liquidation.

My Thoughts on KMM: This fund was launched in 1989. In 2016, the fund’s Board of Trustees approved a liquidating distribution to be made to shareholders no later than 12/31/2018. The press release, dated 7/13/16, can be found here.

We can see that the fund holds 6% cash and has been reducing leverage, but effective duration is still 3.51yrs, leverage is still over 18%, and the fund’s effective maturity is still 5.48yrs. KMM is a good example of a fund with an asset/liability mismatch.

I would like to have seen some commentary in the annual report regarding the managers’ plan for an orderly liquidation of the trust. Instead, the managers focused primarily on market commentary and a discussion of certain holdings. This method contrasts with Nuveen’s 2018 fund, JHA, which has a clear limit on final maturity and is already down to 0% leverage. We discussed JHA in our HY CEF article.

KMM’s expense ratio also seems awful high for a 2018 term fund.

I would probably avoid this fund given its high expense ratio and the fact that the portfolio assets are substantially longer than the termination date. This fund shows that all term CEFs are not created equal, and that different managers will pursue different strategies. If you are comfortable with additional market risk, KMM does provide a substantially higher current distribution yield than JHA.

Corporate Bond Fund #5: Deutsche Strategic Income Fund (KST)

Investment Objective: According to the KST fact sheet:

Scheduled Liquidation date: No later than 12/31/18. The fund seeks to provide high current income by investing its assets in a combination of (a) lower-rated, corporate fixed income securities; (b) fixed-income securities of emerging markets and other foreign issuers; and (c) fixed-income securities of the US government and its agencies and instrumentalities, and mortgage-backed issuers.”

Term Date: 12/31/2018

Current Pricing (5/8/18 close):

1 yr Z-Score: 2.90

Current Premium / Discount: -2.33%

Market Return YTD: 0.75%

NAV Return YTD: -0.89%

Distribution Rate (Mkt): 4.26%

Underlying Assets: According to the KST fund page, effective duration is 3.57yrs. Effective maturity: 5.55yrs.

KST has very similar assets to KMM, so I will not list them here.

Leverage / Expenses: The fund page lists leverage at 20.27%. The expense ratio is a hefty 2.51%.

Manager Commentary: KST’s annual report is here. Similar to KMM, there is little commentary on the pending liquidation of the fund.

My Thoughts on KST: KST is very similar to KMM. KST has underperformed KMM slightly over the life of both funds, likely due to higher expenses. KST is also a much smaller fund than KMM, with lower daily trading liquidity.

If you have interest in a very short duration fund, I prefer JHA to either KMM or KST due to JHA’s lower expenses and clear plan surrounding liquidation. Recall that JHA does not own any bonds with maturities more than six months longer than its December 1, 2018 scheduled termination date. Even though KMM and KST also have December 2018 termination dates, their portfolios hold longer securities that will be subject to greater market risk than JHA’s portfolio.

Summary and Conclusion:

We looked at five assorted corporate bond CEFs with termination dates. GDO and IGI are both longer, primarily investment-grade options, although IGI has a higher-quality portfolio than GDO and does not use leverage. That said, IGI trades at a fairly substantial premium to NAV, while GDO trades at a sizable discount. GDO’s NAV has actually outperformed IGI’s NAV YTD. GDO’s distribution is also about 300 bps higher than IGI’s. Of the two funds, I prefer GDO.

We then presented JEMD as a pure-play emerging markets debt CEF with a 2022 term date. This is a fairly unique fund. BGIO, the only other Term CEF labeled “Emerging Markets Income” by CEFConnect, has only ~ 26% exposure to emerging markets. JEMD is not for me, as I would consider its risk profile more akin to equity than fixed income, but investors seeking exposure to emerging market debt should definitely give it a look.

Finally, we compared three funds with December 2018 termination dates: KMM, KST and JHA. These funds provide contrasting examples of liquidation strategies for Term CEFs. The managers of JHA explicitly discuss the fund’s strategy to meet its late 2018 liquidation date, and JHA has a hard maturity cap of no more than six months beyond that date. KMM and KST, other than briefly mentioning the pending termination in their respective annual reports, do not discuss a strategy for liquidation. Both funds continue to hold longer-duration securities. KMM and KST thus have an asset/liability mismatch and will incur more market risk than JHA as their late 2018 termination dates are approached.

If you have found this series useful, please consider clicking the “Follow” button. Our next installment will cover municipal bond CEFs with termination dates. After that, we will move on to preferred stock and convertible bond CEFs before a final article that pulls everything together. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.