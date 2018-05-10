Despite Concerns, Omega Healthcare Looks Cheap

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) surprised investors the other day when management reported both revenue and FFO (funds from operations) that topped analysts' expectations for the first quarter of its 2018 fiscal year. While important, it's imperative to dig into some more fundamental data to assess the quality of the business. In all, while Omega does have some challenges ahead for it, the business is attractive and market participants should consider it as a viable prospect.

The headline news was positive

What caught the attention of investors was the fact that both revenue and FFO for Omega came in stronger than anticipated. According to management, sales for the business totaled $220.2 million, which was $5.35 million above what analysts thought it would be. Meanwhile, FFO per share came in at $0.78, $0.04 higher than forecasted but below the $0.86 reported the same quarter last year. While the sales and FFO beat is positive, investors should consider that the reason for Omega's strong results can be chalked up to the timing of its asset sales, not because of industry or company-specific improvement, so it should be treated as such.

Guidance shows a continued decline, but a low price too

According to management, this year is likely to be another good year in terms of cash flow, but relative to prior years it will be painful. In its press release on the issue, Omega said that, like in the prior quarter, its AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) will be between $2.96 and $3.06 per share this year. Assuming management does not continue selling shares on the market (it sold nearly $4.9 million worth in the first quarter, or roughly 0.2 million), this will translate to between $615.68 million and $636.48 million. At the mid-point, this implies AFFO of $626.08 million.

While this is robust, it will represent a decline of 8.3% compared to the $682.99 million the company reported in 2017 and will be lower still than 2016's $688.66 million. Poor performance from some tenants, and various asset sales as management tries to optimize the company's asset base, appear to be the primary contributors to this decline. This sort of turn lower is disconcerting to say the least, but it also gives investors an opportunity to get in on the cheap.

Using the mid-point of AFFO guidance, shares of Omega are appealing to me. With a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, shares are going for a price/AFFO multiple today of 8.8. Though perhaps a crude comparison, data from NYU Stern places an EV/EBITDA multiple on REITs at 20.79. A similar computation for Omega, substituting out EBITDA and putting in its place AFFO gives a multiple on the company of 17.6. Not only that, but also investors buying in today can lock down a 9.5% distribution so long as management is not forced to reduce it in the future.

This doesn't mean, of course, that there aren't some concerns. In particular, I'd like to point out that the cost of growing the firm is showing signs of being on the rise. In the first quarter of this year, Omega's acquisitions (mostly of SNFs (skilled nursing facilities)) totaled $29.7 million and resulted in the firm bringing on 266 beds to its portfolio. The average cost per bed, according to my math, came out to $111,654. Looking solely at SNFs, this figure is still high at $105,102 per bed. To put this in perspective, while the cost per bed has, on a fairly regular basis, been high for care facilities, SNF costs only rose to or above this level in the first quarter of 2016. However, to help offset this in 2016's first quarter, management bought 2,446 beds at an average cost per bed of $86,877, bringing the average cost to $111,894 for that quarter.

Created by Author. Excludes beds purchased as part of joint ventures

In all, the newest purchases by Omega are more costly than anything we've seen on the SNF side dating back two years. Cost should always be considered by investors because it's a factor in how quickly the business can grow. However, if management is correct, the 9.5% initial yield on cash, plus the 2.5% annual escalator, is in line with prior purchases, but as the restructuring of Orianna earlier this year showed, there are limits to how much SNFs can afford. If management is buying assets at high prices and overcharging in order to capture their desired rate, there's a risk down the line of trouble. Two cases, Orianna and Daybreak, are not proof of this happening, but investors should keep their eyes open because if there are more instances of tenants facing financial troubles and if the price paid per bed at SNFs continues to come in high, it could be the first signs of any trouble that might face the business in the future.

Taken from Omega Healthcare Investors

Absent this fear coming to pass (and absent fraud, which I have seen no evidence of, and a major change in regulations), though, there don't appear to be any real business-specific risks shareholders need to worry about. Take a look, for instance, at the image above. As you can see, most of Omega's contracts are long-term in nature and spaced out rather nicely. Only around 11% of the firm's leases and mortgages (as defined by revenue) expire before 2023 and an impressive 72.6% of them expire after the year 2027. This means that management has structured the enterprise to be protected from year to year by avoiding any major player ending its relationship with the business when its lease term expires.

Takeaway

As I mentioned in the last article I wrote about Omega, I am interested in the business and I believe its potential for shareholders should not be understated. Shares at these levels look cheap, the distribution is high, and even though AFFO this year will be lower than in the prior two years, the business' performance is attractive nonetheless. Investors should watch out for the investments being made by the company since OHI's and its tenants' financial issues could be early indicators of problems down the line, but absent that and the other items I listed above, I believe that the downside risk to shareholders is limited.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.