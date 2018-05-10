Gannett Agrees To Acquire WordStream For Digital Marketing Buildout

The deal will fill out Gannett's digital marketing offerings for digital advertising clients at the local and regional level.

WordStream provides SaaS software for small- and medium-sized firms to more efficiently manage their online advertising and marketing.

Gannett has announced an agreement to acquire WordStream for up to $150 million in cash and earnouts.

Gannett Co. (GCI) announced that it has agreed to acquire WordStream for up to $150 million in cash and earnouts.

WordStream has developed a suite of digital marketing tools to enable small and medium businesses to maximize their ROI from their online advertising efforts.

GCI is acquiring WordStream to provide a full range of digital marketing offerings to small and medium businesses wishing to improve their marketing efficiency.

Target Company

Boston, Massachusetts-based WordStream was founded in 2007 to help small business owners efficiently use online advertising platforms to generate sales.

Management is headed by CEO Howard Kogan, who has been with the firm since June 2017 and was previously President of C Space and Molecular.

Below is an overview video of WordStream’s Advisor service:

(Source: WordStream)

The firm’s primary capabilities include:

Managing campaigns across multiple platforms - Google, Bing and Facebook

Facebook Generate and replicate ad creative

Search query analysis

Conversion tracking

Remarketing

WordStream Advisor is sold either direct to brand owners, via a managed service and to digital agencies, with pricing starting as low as $244/month (paid annually).

Investors invested at least $28.4 million into the firm since inception and include venture capital firms Baird Capital, Sigma Partners and Egan-Managed Capital.

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by MarketsAndMarkets, the digital marketing software market is expected to reach $74.96 billion by 2022.

This represents a CAGR of 14.9% from 2017 to 2022, which is a significant growth rate given the baseline market size of $37.48 billion in 2017.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the continued growth of social media, increasing use of mobile devices as well as growing adoption of digital marketing solutions by small and medium enterprises.

Major competitive vendors that provide digital marketing software include firms such as:

Adworthy

Pixability

Marketo (MKTO)

HubSpot (HUBS)

Act-On Software

SimplyCast

Adobe Systems (ADBE)

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Gannett disclosed the acquisition price as $130 million in cash plus up to $20 million in earnouts dependent on achieving revenue targets.

WordStream is expected to add $55 million in annual revenue and $16 million in Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP).

Gannett will borrow from its revolving facility to fund the transaction. As of its March 31, 2018 10-Q, GCI had $146 million in cash and equivalents and $1.5 billion in total liabilities, so the deal will add to its debt load.

GCI is acquiring WordStream to add to its existing digital marketing suite, ReachLocal and SweetIQ.

As Gannett CEO Robert Dickey stated in the deal announcement,

This acquisition marks another critical milestone in Gannett’s digital transformation, enhancing our ability to support businesses and agencies in our local markets with the intelligent, data-driven marketing solutions they need to drive growth.

With the addition of WordStream, Gannett is now able to offer prospective clients a ‘full spectrum of digital marketing services from DIY to managed service to any local or regional business or agency.’

GCI’s stock rose slightly on the announcement, however the stock jumped earlier in the week on May 7 due to a positive quarterly earnings report, as the chart below indicates:

(Source: SEEKING ALPHA)

It appears investors like Gannett’s operating results; its stock has risen by almost 50% in the past 12 months.

WordStream is a company that has been around for many years and the deal is a low-risk acquisition of a market-tested solution for helping small and medium businesses market online more efficiently.

Growth prospects in the industry are strong, as there is a surprisingly high percentage of small businesses that are still not online. Additionally, medium-sized firms are still in the early days of making their transition from legacy, on-premises IT systems to the cloud.

As I see it, Gannett management is making the right move to build up its offerings with the WordStream buy, as market forces are in their favor in the years ahead.

