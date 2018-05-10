HedgePath Pharmaceuticals: What To Expect Next?

It's been nearly 4 months since HedgePath Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:HPPI) has shared any news with investors. Best I can tell, the timeline of major events has not slipped at all, so this likely means there will be a lot of news for investors in a relatively compressed timeline over the remainder of 2018 that could cast the company in a greatly needed new light. A very poor investor relations effort (i.e. no quarterly earnings releases or conference calls with management commentary, failure to release top-line data in a more timely manner, etc.) certainly benefits very few, especially in light of the strong clinical results shown to-date in the company's Ph. 2(b) trial in BCCNS (Basal Cell Carcinoma Nevus Syndrome) and what I believe will be just as strong once the complete data set is made available, but management is doing things their way certainly.

For investors new to the HPPI story, my original comprehensive article from November 2017 can be found here. That article discusses the BCCNS market, the company's SUBA-itraconazole drug, competing drugs, future possible cancer indications, the interim data released by the company thus far from the Ph. 2(b) trial in BCCNS, and the Mayne Pharma (OTC:MYPHY) relationship. A follow-up article from January 2018 can be found here and builds on the company's January 2018 press release.

Without further ado, these are the topics I'd expect to get clarity on from the company over the next 6-9 months in the way of press releases.

1. Top-line data from the company's pivotal Ph. 2(b) trial in BCCNS - The last clinical update from October 2017 showed that enrollment was ~84% complete - at least 32 of the final n=38 patients enrolled at that time - and the data looked spectacular up to that point (as discussed in my original article in November 2017). I think the data from the last ~16% of enrolled patients will look like the first 84% of patients, which will bode quite well for the company regarding FDA approval. The company has the final data already, but exactly what is the holdup in releasing the top-line results is certainly up for speculation. A pessimist would naturally say the final data is problematic or disappointing in some way due to the final 16% of patients, but I firmly believe this is not the case. At any rate, this clinical trial should be the company's only trial needed prior to NDA submission and FDA approval.

2. Pre-NDA meeting update - In January 2018, the company said it expected to have the pre-NDA meeting by the end of June 2018, and there are normally ~60 days between the pre-NDA meeting request and the meeting itself. Thus, we are now within the 60-day window if the company still expects this meeting to happen by the end of June. Given the totality of the clinical data seen thus far and what I presume will be similar to the final data following full enrollment, I simply can't imagine the FDA holding the subsequent submission up to any appreciable degree. The targeted indication, BCCNS, is an orphan cancer indication, and the risk/reward with SUBA-itraconazole has been absolutely exceptional, especially compared to other similar drugs that are used off-label in BCCNS but aren't adequate for the necessary longer-term, chronic usage demanded by BCCNS patients due to toxicity issues.

3. Filing for Fast Track status again - I expect the company to file for Fast Track/Breakthrough Therapy/Accelerated Approval/Priority Review status for its SUBA-itraconazole product in BCCNS. A couple of years ago, they were denied "Fast Track status" essentially because they did not have enough data to support it at that time. This time, with the full data set finally available, I would expect the company to receive some form of Fast Track status, shortening the FDA review time to as short as 6 months vs. the standard 10-12 months.

4. NDA filing for SUBA-itraconazole in BCCNS - I expect (hope?) this to be completed by the end of July 2018, though it could happen sooner than that. The sooner the better obviously, though the exact timing is probably tied to the feedback received in the pre-NDA meeting. Presumably, NDA acceptance should be somewhat of a formality following the submission, but it is a necessary step for HPPI in order for the company to satisfy the new terms of the Supply and License Agreement established in January 2018.

4. Commercialization Plans/Partnership - Because the company leans so heavily on its corporate partner Mayne Pharma (for better or worse to be honest), I'd expect some kind of announcement whereby Mayne is designated as the official CSO (Contract Sales Organization) - or some other equivalent term in effect - of SUBA-Itraconazole in BCCNS. The SUBA technology is already Mayne's, the drug will be manufactured in Mayne's North Carolina facility, and they already have a large derma sales staff anyway. Plus, they own ~55% of HPPI already, and the FDA just accepted Mayne's NDA for use of SUBA-itraconazole in systemic fungal indications (different indication than HPPI's BCCNS targeted indication), so in lieu of buying out the rest of the shares they don't own, I expect Mayne to try to capture much of the economics in the BCCNS market by marketing and selling the drug for HPPI essentially. Who knows what the economic split would be between Mayne and HPPI, and that's a legitimate risk going forward, but the flip side is it is better than the company trying to build its own sales organization. HPPI is a very, very thin organization and will likely stay that way, so this anticipated partnership should allow the company to start generating sales pretty fast after FDA approval.

5. Reverse Split, Uplist, Equity Secondary, Sell-Side Coverage? - HPPI management desires an uplisting to the NASDAQ exchange, and if the stock price ever gets to more "reasonably valued levels", I think we may see some corporate actions needed to move to the NASDAQ. Sell-side coverage could come as well if there is any associated secondary equity offering in conjunction with such corporate maneuvers.

6. Next cancer indication identified - Once the SUBA-itraconazole NDA filing is made in BCCNS, I think we will hear what cancer indication will be targeted next. It's very likely to be either lung or prostate cancer. Adding a second cancer indication to its currently non-existent pipeline should add some much-needed credibility for investors. I would expect clinical work in a second indication to start sometime well into 2019.

7. FDA Approval for SUBA-itraconazole in BCCNS - In a perfect world, the company could receive FDA approval for SUBA-itraconazole in BCCNS by year-end 2018. This assumes Fast Track status of some kind that allows for a 6-month review time and a rapid NDA submission following the pre-NDA meeting with the FDA, which also would probably have to happen by early June 2018 to allow for the other dominoes to fall in place in time. However, this will probably prove aggressive for some reason I am sure, so FDA approval in 1Q 2019 is probably more realistic.

Summary: These are the major catalysts I see ahead over the next 6-9 months. It will be very interesting to see if this sleepy and little-known company can find its day in the sun as a cancer biotech with investors. The clinical data, thus far, certainly supports such a claim, and it's often hard to say what catalysts are needed to spark a major upward revaluation in a biotech, but my expectations are that the ones mentioned above will at least collectively do just that for HPPI. Perhaps the top-line data release from the Ph. 2(b) trial will be the spark needed to wake investors up to the opportunity in HPPI for those that can tolerate illiquidity and a non-traditional corporate ownership structure. It is quite uncommon for a publicly traded biotech to have a market cap < $200M with an approved cancer indication, so a material revaluation upwards would seem inevitable should FDA approval be granted.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HPPI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The information in this report is for informational purposes only and shall not be used or construed as an offer to sell or be used as a solicitation of an offer to buy any services or securities. You hereby acknowledge that any reliance upon any information shall be at your sole risk. None of the information provided in this report should be viewed as an invite and/or induce or encourage any person to make any kind of investment decision in HedgePath Pharmaceuticals. The information provided in this report is not tailored to the needs of particular persons and may not be appropriate for you depending on your financial position or investment goals or needs. You should apply your own judgment in making any use of the information provided in this report, especially as the basis for any investment decisions. The author is not registered as an adviser under the securities legislation of any jurisdiction of the United States.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.