Valeant Is Growing Once More

It is changing its name to Bausch Health Companies Inc., a clear symbol that the worst is over for the company.

Revenue and EBITDA were both down 9% YoY, mostly due to divestitures to pay down debt.

Valeant (VRX) reported a strong first quarter of the year, with the company exceeding analyst expectations and posting positive organic revenue growth for the first time in three years. Although Valeant, soon to be Bausch Health Companies, remains a distressed company, the trend-line is, finally, positive, and with management raising guidance for the rest of the year, it seems the company's turnaround is accelerating.

Growth and Future Potential

Valeant's positive organic revenue growth of 2% YoY is definitely the earnings call's most positive news. Investors had gotten used to Valeant hemorrhaging cash and double-digit reductions in revenue and profits for the last few years, and it seemed to many that the company was circling the drain. Although organic growth was relatively meager, it's the first positive result in three years and is a very clear indication of the company's successful turnaround strategy.

Revenue growth was driven by increased sales in Bausch/Lomb International, which focuses on eye care, and Salix (NASDAQ:SLXP), a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on gastrointestinal drugs. Valeant has, as of last quarter, divested itself of a significant portion of its assets, with Bausch and Salix accounting for around 76% of revenue.

(Source: Valeant's 1Q2018 Earnings Call Slides)

These results are generally consistent with management's strategy of focusing on the lens business for the last few years, as this was one of the better performing segments. To quote from the earnings call:

Beginning in late 2016, Joe took steps to globalize the lens business and to put in place leadership to drive this business forward. We started to see the results of those actions beginning in the second half of 2017, and that progress continued into Q1 of 2018. The progression over the last four quarters for the Global Vision Care business, beginning in Q2 of 2017, was minus 2% versus the prior-year quarter, then plus 8%, plus 5%, and now plus 9% in the current quarter. All of those again are on an organic basis, pretty good, right? (Source: Valeant's 1Q2018 Earnings Call Transcript)

Pretty good indeed! As revenue and EBITDA growth came in slightly higher than expected, management slightly increased guidance for the rest of the year. Although the increase in guidance was relatively small, it's indicative of the company's increasingly better performance across business lines.

In general terms, I believe current results bode well for the future. Valeant has divested itself from most of its underperforming assets and successfully refocused on a few core product lines which are finally growing again, pretty good results! The company's renewed focus on R&D, and seven new products coming on the pipeline, will ensure these goals are met.

Legacy Issues

Since becoming CEO in 2016, Joseph Papa has had to grapple with severe financial, legal, and reputational issues created by his predecessor's mismanagement and overly leveraged and risky strategies. Although everyone with any interest in the company is very likely aware of these, they bear repeating: accounting irregularities, misrepresentation in official documentation and figures, debt-fueled acquisitions, price gouging, and more. With management's position becoming untenable as the scandals deepened, Papa was brought in to turn the company around, with the company achieving solid progress so far.

During the quarter, Valeant continued trimming its balance sheet and extending the maturity of its liabilities. The company repaid $280 million of debt (about 1% of its total debt) with cash on hand, a relatively small sum for the quarter. Overall, debt reduction has been much greater in the recent past, with the company reducing its debt load by about $6 billion (about 20% of its total debt) during the last two years:

(Source: Valeant's 1Q2018 Earnings Call Slides)

At the same time, the company issued $1.5 billion in notes due 2026 to repurchase $1.45 billion in notes due 2020 and 2021, effectively extending the maturity of these obligations for five years. These financial transactions have, in combination with several others done in the past, ensured the company has no debts maturing in the next two years, giving the company significant breathing room to ensure it can repay, service, or extend its long-term debt. Although this is an overall low bar to clear, it wasn't that long ago that Valeant's debt load seemed completely unmanageable.

More work remains to be done, however, as Valeant remains the most indebted company (relative to its size) in the pharma industry by far:

(Source: Bloomberg)

Valeant also continues making progress on legal and regulatory issues, though class action lawsuits and proceedings with the US Department of Justice, the SEC, and several state attorney generals remain:

(Source: Valeant's 1Q2018 Earnings Call Slides)

From Valeant to Bausch Health Companies

Besides the good financial results, Valeant also announced it would be changing its name to Bausch Health Companies and will being trading under a new ticker - BHC.

Although this change is mostly cosmetic, it does symbolize how Valeant seems to have left behind most of its past issues and seems to be ready to become a more normal pharmaceutical company once more.

Conclusion

Valeant's results for the first quarter of the year were very strong and the surest sign of the company's successful turnaround strategy so far. Although the company remains heavily in debt and its financial results are still quite poor, the company should see rapid improvement from R&D investments and its product pipeline.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.