Investors Warm To The Idea Of Higher Rates

Rising Treasury bond yields remain a pressing concern for the stock market. The liquidation of rate-sensitive stocks and funds has been in evidence this week, as in previous weeks. As we’ve discussed in previous reports, however, there has been a subtle shift in investor sentiment recently which is allowing equities to shrug off rising yields. In this report we’ll examine an area which should benefit from a rising rate environment, namely the bank stocks. We’ll also look at some indicators which are flashing positive signals in spite of rising bond yields and which suggest that the bull market for equities remains intact.

If Wednesday’s session was any indication, investors are starting to come to grips with higher Treasury rates. Despite a 1.18% rally in the 10 Year Treasury Note Index (TNX), the NASDAQ Composite and S&P 500 were each up 0.97% for the day. Significantly, the financial sector outperformed with the banks as a group rising 1.59% for the day. While this may have been an anomaly, the pattern of the most actively traded bank shares in recent weeks has been one of relative strength when compared with the S&P. Ironically, the bank stocks are in a position to benefit from higher rates as we’ll discuss here.

The prospect of a rising interest rate environment resulted in a dramatic spike in options volatility earlier this year. This volatility spike is visible in the chart of the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), below. Since the initial interest rate scare in February, however, volatility has subsided and is closer to its low for the year. Options traders have obviously become inured to the idea that higher rates are here to stay and they’re not at all bothered by it.

Source: BigCharts

Meanwhile, the professional options traders who tend to be correct in their intermediate-term (3-6 month) market positions evidently aren't worried about higher rates, either. The market bias of this segment of options traders is largely reflected in the CBOE S&P 100 (OEX) open interest ratio. The open interest ratio has been in a downward trend for several weeks and is near a multi-year low. This trend, which is visible in the following chart, reflects a bullish bias among what many consider to be "smart money" options traders. When the OEX open interest ratio is this low it has historically augured well for the interim outlook for the large cap stocks reflected by the OEX.

Source: CBOE

Financial sector stocks are also warming to the idea of higher interest rates. Higher Treasury bond yields tend to benefit banks, as higher rates allow them to charge customers more on loans. Already there has been evidence in the latest earnings reports that banks have benefited from this, most notably U.S. Bancorp (USB). According to the Wall Street Journal, U.S. Bancorp posted a 13% increase in Q1 earnings which was mainly attributed to higher interest rates and lower taxes.

That banks benefit from rising rates partly explains the fact that banks as a group have outperformed the major indices in recent weeks. Below is the graph of the PHLX/KBW Index (BKX), which is overlaid with the S&P 500 (SPX). BKX has clearly outperformed the SPX and has just pushed above its April peak, unlike the S&P. The breakout performance in the BKX occurred as Treasury yields were rising, which clearly shows that bank stock investors are at peace with the rising rate environment.

Source: BigCharts

Closely related to the banks are the broker/dealer stocks which also show signs of being unconcerned by the prospect of higher rates. Shown here is the NYSE Securities Broker/Dealer Index (XBD). XBD is also outperforming the SPX and can be considered as a leading indicator for the broad market due to the sensitivity of broker/dealer stocks to anything which impacts the demand for equities. The relative strength visible in XBD is therefore another reason for assuming a positive outcome to the February-May broad market correction.

Source: BigCharts

Another sign that stocks are starting to shrug off higher rates and are still in demand is evident in the fact that while the liquidation of bond funds continues to populate the NYSE new 52-week lows list, the number of stocks making new 52-week highs is expanding. On Wednesday for instance there were 152 new highs on the NYSE against 60 new lows. While the new lows are still too high for comfort, the numerical difference between the highs and lows is steadily expanding and the high/low ratio is improving. A perfectly healthy new high/low ratio is 3:1 or higher, which the Big Board is steadily approaching.

The improvement in the new highs-lows ratio is especially true on a 4-week rate of change basis, as the following graph shows. This indicator reflects the market’s near-term path of least resistance based on the assumption that the rate of change (momentum) of the 52-week new highs and lows measures the incremental demand for equities. This indicator has just entered positive territory for the first time in months, which is a sign that short-term internal momentum for equities is improving.

Source: WSJ

On a strategic note, conservative investors should continue keep a large portion of their capital in cash and wait for the aforementioned improvement in the new 52-week lows of both exchanges to be made before substantially increasing long commitments among stocks and ETFs. We still need to see the new 52-week lows decline below 40 for a few days to let us know that the broad market correction which began in late January has finally ended. Some nibbling can be done among the relative strength areas of the market, however, as previously discussed, including banks and broker/dealers.

