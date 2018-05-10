PagSeguro Is A Great Brazilian FinTech Growth Play

Because of the stock's high volatility, I recommend buying the stock on a monthly basis. This strategy should ensure a reasonable price and provide the investor enough time to see results from the company.

FinTech in Brazil should profit in the coming years from secular growth, and PAGS is well positioned to reap the rewards.

What is PAGS?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) is a Brazilian Company that has presented outstanding growth in the past few years. The stock recently went public in January of this year. It opened at around $28 a share and then went on to have a spectacular rise to $40. Lately, it seems to be stabilizing around the lower 30's and, at the time of this writing, its shares trade at $32 (10/May/2018).

Its business is akin to Square (NYSE: SQ). It sells payment devices and systems for merchants in Brazil. With that, merchants can accept credit and debit cards, which helps them grow their business. For shareholders, this is a bet on the Brazilian economy and the future of Fintech.

Investors in PAGS will not have any sway over decisions in its business. The publicly traded shares of PAGS are class A. Class A shares, have one vote vs. class B shares which have ten votes. This IPO gives PAGS investors less than 10% of voting power, which poses inherent risks. So who would be your biggest partner in PAGS?

Source: PagSeguro’s prospectus.

From their prospectus, PAGS tells us that the majority shareholder is Universo Online S.A. or UOL. It owns more than 60% of the company's shares. UOL is a privately held company, so there is little information beyond their business web page, which strikes me to be similar to a Brazilian Yahoo.

At any rate, let's jump into PAGS's financials and see if it is worth its pricey valuation.

Financials

Source: PagSeguro’s prospectus and author’s elaboration.

As you can see, PAGS produces very fast-growing revenues. It makes sense to expect this growth rate to be sustainable in the coming years since Brazil is in an expansion. The company should be able to profit from a population that increasingly has more access to the internet and demands better ways of payment.

Source: Statista.

From a 2015 e-commerce Summary report, we can see that this segment is expected to grow by 40% in 2018. At this rate, there should be approximately $27 billion in online sales. Although PAGS is not an e-commerce pure play stock, it will significantly benefit from an expanding market and online payment culture. Naturally, other companies like PayPal, Alipay and Mercado Libre are going to compete with PAGS and others for a market share in this growing market. So far PAGS seems to have enough brand recognition in Brazil to put up a decent fight. Its rapidly growing top-line proves this situation.

Source: PagSeguro’s prospectus and author’s elaboration.

Their primary segment comes from their activities and other services. This section of PAGS consists of fees and commissions generated from transactions and settlements from credit and debit cards. It also includes the fees charged to merchants on the transactions of their clients.

Source: One of PAGS’s Payment Devices.

The second biggest segment profits from the sale of the payment devices. These devices help merchants with their working capital requirements. PAGS's usual clients are Micro-Merchants or SMEs that should continue to see expansion in their business as Brazil's economy improves.

Finally, financial income proceeds from offering merchants the option to obtain early payment of their receivables from credit card installments. Naturally, this feature is hugely profitable for PAGS, because it allows it to profit twice as much from transactions with their devices. The only drawback from this segment is that it requires significant working capital to operate.

Source: PagSeguro’s prospectus and author’s elaboration.

As you can see, the biggest contributor to total revenues comes from transactional fees. I expect that fees and commissions from transactions will continue to be the primary revenue generator for PAGS.

Management forecasts that as their business grows, financial income from Merchants will represent a lower percentage of total revenues. This lower rate would occur because more prominent Merchants do not require help with their working capital and are unlikely to opt to receive early payment of their sales through credit cards. Nevertheless, management expects that the business as a whole will continue to grow.

Valuation

As investors, we usually assign multiples based on investments growth rates. In PAGS’s case, growth is stellar, and so it should make sense to see high multiples to compensate for that. The ratio that takes into accounts both the multiple and its growth is the PEG ratio. Therefore, for a stock growing at 10% and trading at a PE ratio of 10, the resulting PEG ratio is 1.

As a rule of thumb, a PEG ratio of 1 is considered fair value. As the price deviates upwards or downwards from a PEG of 1, it becomes overvalued or undervalued accordingly.

Source: PagSeguro’s prospectus and author’s elaboration.

The table above shows the growth rate for their revenue, operational results, and net income. As you can see, even its compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) is extraordinarily high. Using this data and solving it for the PEG ratio, we obtain the following results. In other words, I will value each segment separately and add it all up to come up with a valuation for PAGS.

I will use Operating Income to evaluate the business because I do not want to factor in taxes. Although it is a little arbitrary, it usually makes the results from my valuations easier to compare. Below are the results.

Source: PagSeguro’s prospectus and author’s elaboration.

Since the company has such fast growth, it results in high valuations. This situation makes sense because you have to pay extra for significant growth. Although in the case of PAGS you also have to discount the additional risks of investing in a foreign company. However, even when you price that in, it looks like PAGS is trading at a very deep discount vs. its potential growth valuation.

Source: PagSeguro’s prospectus and author’s elaboration.

When you calculate what those valuation results translate in share price you get the figures of the table above. According to my valuation model, the company's stock should trade at a much higher price to compensate for its growth.

Conclusion

After the recent sell-off in PAGS stock, the company trades at an attractive valuation. I calculate that the shares could trade as high as $57 to reach fair value according to my valuation model. This deep discount should provide investors with a wide margin of safety to initiate a position in PAGS.

Although because of the stock's high volatility, I suggest that investors average into a position in the next six to twelve months. Preferably buy at a price below $35-$40 to ensure a good potential upside. I think that the company's high growth should propel the stock much higher in the following years.

Finally, this is an investment that should profit from a growing Brazilian economy and a strengthening middle class. It is also reliant on the adoption of e-commerce and deepening internet access. If any of these factors were to play out negatively for the stock, the growth story could be seriously jeopardized.

However, for now, the future looks bright for PAGS.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PAGS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please be aware of the additional risks inherent in investing in foreign companies before making an investment decision concerning PagSeguro (PAGS).