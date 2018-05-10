Whitebox Vs. Blackbox: BlackBerry Sells Avaya Settlement's Rights For $40M

As with every other IP settlement BB has made in thepast three years (with IGT, Canon, BLU, Timex, Ford, and unnamed others), thislatest one with Whitebox remains a “blackbox” deal, as we know more about its broadinputs and outputs than we do about its inner workings.

On April 24 BlackBerry sold its claims on Avaya to a pair of hedge funds managed by Whitebox Advisors LLC, indicating an exchange of royalty-based payments over the long term.

When BlackBerry's litigation against Avaya for patent infringement was settled on February 20, 2018, the terms were not disclosed.

To recap, BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) sued Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) on August 5, 2016 for infringement of the following eight patents:

Nos. 9,143,801 and 8,964,849, relating to “significance maps” for coding video data;

No. 8,116,739, describing methods of displaying messages;

No. 8,886,212, describing tracking location of mobile devices;

No. 8,688,439, relating to speech decoding and compression;

No. 7,440,561, describing integrating wireless phones into a PBX network;

No. 8,554,218, describing call routing methods; and

No. 7,372,961, a method of generating a cryptographic public key.

On October 4, 2017 Avaya emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, and on January 17, it regained its listing on the NYSE. Avaya indicated to shareholders that it had settled all claims brought against it by its many lienholders and litigants. However, it soon became clear there was one key exception to this claim, the suit brought by BlackBerry.

In this other article I wrote for SA (January 19), it was showed that Avaya had set aside a loss reserve in the form of “a restructuring reserve split into two parts, which amounted to a total of $73M.

At the time I was in the camp of those who believed the award to BlackBerry would be much greater than $73M.

In December, for example, I suggested the amount could be in the range of $350-500 million and I later joined in the speculation that an acquisition of AVYA by BB was another viable path forward. Of course, that in turn depended on the thesis that Avaya's debt to BlackBerry would be onerous enough for the company to seek radical solutions.

Then, on February 20, 2018 the litigation was settled but terms were not disclosed, letting speculation to go to wild extremes, ranging from the idea that BB would receive nothing more than a few million to the belief that Avya’s obligations were so large that the company would have to accept a BB takeover

Recently, a poster named REALALOY at StockTwits uncovered court documents revealing that BlackBerry had sold the sum total of its rights in the Avaya case to two hedge funds managed by Whitebox Advisors.

Previously, Whitebox had been one of Avaya’s many creditors, and had just recently signed off on the deal to reduce the company’s debts and get it up and running again on the NYSE.

Terms of the deal

Here is the wording of the two deals signed between BlackBerry and Whitebox (with an assist from SA member Yasch 22 for the transcription and summation):

#1

...Assignor [BlackBerry] hereby unconditionally and irrevocably sells, transfers, and assigns to Assignee [Whitebox Multi-Strategy Partners] $21,200,000 of its right, title, interest, claims, and causes of action in and to, or arising under or in connection with, Claim Nos. 3089 and 3104 (as modified and allowed by Settlement Agreement, dated as of February 20, 2018, the “Claim”) filed against Avaya Inc., et. al. (the “Debtor”), the debtor in Case No. 17-10089 (NYSEARCA:SMB) pending in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York....



#2 Same as above, but replace Assignee's name with “Whitebox Asymmetric Partners” and replace the value of the transaction with “$18,800,000”.

All in all, the two claims numbered 3089 and 3104 – whatever their original value may have been – were sold for the grand total of $40M. They cover the whole extent of BlackBerry's settlement with Avaya, ranging from the agreement regarding the eight patents to claims for settlement of all legal costs.

This relatively small payment was, to say the least, a surprise to a number of investors, myself included.

Perhaps we should have seen the writing on the wall during the Q4 2018 conference call. Not one of the analysts who spoke with John Chen and Steve Capelli asked about the Avaya settlement, and as far as I know none of them followed up with comments in their reports from the recent Analyst Summit. Furthermore, there had been no major movement of the share price following news of the settlement. It's safe to say that the majority of analysts felt all along that BB's victory was a minor one at best.

Nevertheless, the whole story has not yet been told, and may never be fully known. Although we’ve become aware of a number of the inputs and outputs from the settlement, it remains a blackbox, where we do not know very much about its inner workings.

One of the main unanswered questions is this: If BB has been so determined to turn “lumpy” IP payments into recurring revenue, why would they settle for a single lump sum of $40M?

My best guesses are as follows:

First, BB's agreement with Avaya was probably structured in several parts, where part of the settlement was paid up front, with the rest to come in the form of future, recurring royalty payments. Later, BB calculated that it would be better in both the short and long term to take the lump sum from Whitebox. Better to have a bird in the hand than two in the bush, so to speak, especially given the risks still associated with Avaya.

Clearly, however, the counter-argument from Whitebox Advisors would be that Avaya was a safe bet to survive, and that the returns on the royalties would in time thoroughly justify the one-time payment of $40M.

We can think of several other reasons BlackBerry settled the case in this manner. To begin with, they have shown to all future targets of litigation that they’re prepared to settle at fair and friendly terms.

Even more importantly, BlackBerry gained the court's acceptance of eight previously untested patents. One of these – No. 7,372,961, “a method of generating a cryptographic public key” – is also an important part of the recently instigated lawsuit against Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Instagram, and Whatsapp. Avaya's settlement will certainly help BB in that particular battle.

Conclusion

BlackBerry settled its litigation against Avaya for patent infringement on February 20, 2018, without disclosing the terms of the deal.

Yet some court papers show now that actually all the rights of the litigation were sold by BlackBerry to two hedge funds managed by Whitebox Advisors for $40M.

Even if everyone can start speculating about this outcome, what we know for sure is that John Chen is seeking many ways to monetize the company’s intellectual property and patent infringement litigation is included in his strategy.

The next on the list is Nokia’s litigation (NYSE:NOK), then Facebook and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) with other settlements probably coming. Another good reason to buy BB today.

