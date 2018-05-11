Silver Is An Equal Opportunity Technical Offender

The price of silver tends to look its best when it is at the top end of its trading range and its worst at the bottom. Silver is a speculative precious metal that attract trend-following traders and market participants looking for a high degree of price volatility. Memories of fantastic bull markets that led to highs of over $50 per ounce in 1980 and just under that level in 2011, cause many market participants to flock to the silver market when it shows signs of life on the upside. However, when the price of silver begins to move lower, short-side traders seize the opportunity to take advantage of price corrections.

So far in 2018, the price of silver has traded in a range from $16 to $17.705 per ounce. The price range has been narrow in the silver market, which has been making lower highs since back in 2016 when the price reached a peak at just over $21 per ounce. Most recently, the silver futures market threatened to break to the upside in mid-April, but it failed and fell to the lowest level of this year, and it failed there too.

Silver is a master when it comes to spoofing market participants, and it just handed out a pair of false technical breaks to bulls and bears as it is an equal opportunity technical offender.

A false break to the upside

On April 18, the price of silver broke out to the upside when it rose above the three levels of technical resistance at $16.89, $16.975, and $17.11 on the July COMEX futures contract.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, after making lower highs and lower lows since late January when the price peaked at $17.875 per ounce, silver ran all the way up to a high of $17.425 on April 19 where it looked like it was on its way to challenge the highs for the year. However, silver picked the wrong to time to rally as the dollar index began to edge higher on April 19.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of the dollar index illustrates that the greenback fell to a higher low on April 17, and since then it has moved higher in 14 out of 18 trading sessions as of May 10. The dollar index moved above its first level of technical resistance after falling steadily since January 2017.

Silver picked the wrong time to try the upside, and it disappointed and offended the longs because of its historical inverse price relationship with the dollar. Dreams of silver breaking above the $18 level were gone as the precious metals declined swiftly through the $17 per ounce level on April 23.

A false break to the downside

A steep decline followed the false bullish breakout in the silver market as typically occurs when the volatile metal that attracts lots of speculative interest fails to follow through and settle into a sustained price trend. The continuation of a rally in the dollar index turned the silver bull into a bear as it broke through technical support on the downside and fell to a new low for 2018 on May 1.

Source: CQG

The daily chart shows that silver declined to a low of $16.07 per ounce on the July contract on the first day of May and on the expiring May futures contract the low was at $16.00. Silver fell to its lowest level since mid-December 2017 and posted a new nadir for the year. On May 1, it looked like silver was going to move through the $16 per ounce level like a hot knife through butter, but it decided to do the same thing to the shorts that it did to the longs just twelve days earlier.

The metal stopped dead in its tracks and began a recovery, even while the dollar continued to move to higher highs. Those who hopped on board what looked like an emerging bearish trend that would take the price considerably lower got a taste of what the longs experienced as the metal proved offensive to the shorts.

Silver is like a volatile yo-yo even within a narrow range

On May 10, the price of silver was trading at the $16.745 per ounce level on the July futures contract right in the middle of its recent range. In 2016, silver traded in a $7.365 range. Last year, the band narrowed with the precious metal moving $3.505 from high to low. So far, in 2018, the trading range has been even tighter with the precious metal moving only $1.705 from the peak to its recent nadir on the continuous contract.

Interestingly, the 2017 range has half 2016's, and the 2018 band has been half of the last year's at this point. Silver has been moving up and down like a yo-yo, frustrating longs, and shorts alike. However, the narrowing of the trading range is starting to feel like a stretching rubber band that is getting so thin it will eventually snap.

Silver has a long history of frustrating market participants looking for a big move. The metal tests the patience of all who venture into the treacherous waters of the silver futures or ETF/ETN markets. However, when it does eventually make its move, there is nothing like silver when it comes to riding a trend.

This market is doing lots of work before it finally makes a move

While the longs and short of recent weeks lick their collective wounds and many swear never to return to the market, that is an equal opportunity offender, silver is not looking too bad from a long-term perspective.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart demonstrates, silver has been making higher lows since it took off to the upside fourteen years ago in 2014. The high that year was at $8.31 per ounce, the highest price since 1987. Silver continued to climb, reaching a peak at $49.82 in 2011, just 54 cents shy of its all-time high at $50.36 way back in 1980. Silver has not traded below the $10 per ounce level in almost a decade, and the price pattern appears bullish on the quarterly pictorial for the precious metal.

My bet is still to the upside

I continue to believe that the current price consolidation, which has caused the price range to narrow dramatically since 2016 will eventually resolve itself to the upside for three significant reasons.

Gold is trading at the $1315 level, which is only $62.50 or 4.8% off its July 2016 high and the area of critical technical resistance for the yellow metal. By contrast, silver at $16.57 is $4.525 or 27.3% off its level of critical technical resistance at the July 2016 high of $21.095. Compared to gold, silver is undervalued at its current price level.

The second reason that the price of silver will eventually move significantly higher is that while the dollar index has recovered over recent weeks, the price action is still far from a raging bull market as the index remains well below its January 2017 high at 103.815. At the 93 level, the dollar has declined by 10.4%. During the first week of January 2017, the price of silver traded in a range from $15.935 to $16.76. The price of silver is currently within that trading range even though the dollar is over 10% lower.

Finally, the temperature of the geopolitical landscape in the Middle East is as hot as it has been in decades after President Trump walked away from the nuclear nonproliferation agreement. Things have gotten so tense in the region that both Israel and Saudi Arabia find themselves on the same side against Iran.

With Russia backing the theocracy, things could get awful messy and violent in the region over coming weeks and months as sanctions once again choke the Persian nation and the leadership retaliates against its enemies. Precious metals tend to thrive during periods of uncertainty and conflict in the world, and the situation in the Middle East is as dangerous today as it was during the Iran hostage crisis back in the late 1970s.

Silver is the kind of market that shakes out all weak longs and shorts before finally making a move. The narrowing trading range could continue for coming weeks, or even months, but will eventually move swiftly and decisively and my bet is that the path of least resistance is higher for the precious metal. When silver breaks higher, lots of trend-following longs will chase the price higher until it finally finds a level where it offends once again.

Source: Barchart

Over the past year, USLV has traded in a range from $9.03 to $14.96 per share. At $10.40 on May 10, the triple-leveraged silver vehicle is close to its lows of the year. I believe that this instrument will soar when the price of silver takes off to the upside and frustrates all who have been looking for the big move and thrown in the towel after a series of disappointments. The equal opportunity technical offender looks like it is biding its time before it makes a significant move.

