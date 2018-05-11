Crude Oil Keeps On Going

Crude oil has had some kind of week. In fact, 2018 has been a very bullish year for the energy commodity after the high-flying final six months of 2017.

The active month NYMEX crude oil futures contract traded to a low of $42.05 per barrel on June 21, 2017. After the energy commodity fell below critical technical support at the $42.20 level, some analysts believe the price would fall back to a $30 handle. After all, just eighteen months earlier, the price of NYMEX crude oil had found a bottom at $26.05 per barrel as the world was awash in petroleum.

Meanwhile, OPEC extended their production quotas throughout 2018 in the days that followed the low last June and the price was off to the races. By the end of July, the price was back above the $50 per barrel level, and at the end of last year, it was flirting with sixty bucks.

On May 7, the price of oil traded above $70 per barrel for the first time since November 2014 and on May 10 the June futures contract reached a high at $71.89 per barrel.

Aside from strong demand and bullish inventory numbers this past week, President Trump's exit from the Iran nuclear nonproliferation agreement pushed the price of the energy commodity into a new zone, and now it looks like it is only a matter of time until we reach the next milestone at $75 per barrel.

A lame attempt at a pullback - a little pre-announcement manipulation?

It should come as no surprise to the market that the U.S. departure from the Iran deal caused the price of crude oil to rise. In the weeks leading up to President Trump's announcement on May 8, the president used his favorite modern-day bully pulpit in an attempt to manage the price of crude oil which had reached a new high at $69.55 per barrel on the June NYMEX futures contract on April 19. The following day, the president tweeted:

The April peak in crude oil stood until Friday, May 4, when the news that the U.S. would walk away from the Iran deal began to take a grip on markets.

In the hours leading up to the announcement on Tuesday, May 8, the price of crude oil spiked lower.

Source: CQG

The 10-minute chart of the June NYMEX futures contract on May 8 shows that over 168,000 contracts traded over a twenty-minute period a few hours before the announcement about Iran. The selling took the price of the energy commodity from $69.88 per barrel 10 minutes before it started to a low of $67.63. The price snapped back and closed the day over $70 per barrel in the wake of the announcement.

The selling on May 8 smells very fishy to me, and while I have no data to support this supposition, it is possible that the administration could have used a heavy hand on the NYMEX market knowing President would be uttering very bullish words for oil later in the day. I am still wondering if the ex-Goldman Sachs Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin leaned into the oil futures market with some selling from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to manage the potential for a dramatic upside reaction to the departure from the Iran agreement. Since May 8, the price of crude oil has not traded below the $69.85 per barrel level on the June futures contract.

$70 per barrel arrives on Iran

The $70 per barrel level opens up a whole new world for crude oil and new sanctions on Iran could limit the amount of selling by the theocracy in coming months. OPEC will meet on June 22 in Vienna, and while production quotas will continue throughout this year, the Saudis recently indicated that they are working with Russia on a long-term deal to manage output and keep prices of the energy commodity high. The Saudis also said that they believe the price of Brent is heading for the $85 per barrel level, which would put NYMEX WTI at just below the $80 price given the current level of the Brent-WTI spread in July at around $6 per barrel.

Higher oil will continue to encourage U.S. shale production. Last Friday, Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE) reported that the rig count in the U.S. rose by another nine and stands at 834 compared to 703 rigs in operation last year at the end of the first week of May. During this week last year, the price of NYMEX futures traded to a high of $48.22 and at $71.89 on the highs this year, the energy commodity is over 49% higher.

$70 may have arrived on the back of the U.S. move to walk away from the agreement with Iran, but there is a lot of data out there that supports the current price level for the energy commodity.

Market structure adjusts to the new highs, and inventories validate the rally

The market structure of the crude oil market is like a collection of puzzle pieces that when connected tend to present a picture that reveals the supply and demand fundamentals for the petroleum market.

Term structure is the forward curve of the oil market, and both WTI and Brent one-year spreads from the active month are both trading at around $6 per barrel backwardation. Backwardation is a condition where deferred prices are lower than nearby prices in a commodities market, and it typically reflects the markets supply concerns.

Location and quality spreads can tell us a lot about market fundamentals at times. The Brent-WTI oil spread is both a location and a quality spread. Brent crude oil has a higher sulfur content which makes it more appropriate for refining into distillate products. WTI is a lighter and sweeter oil with lower sulfur content, which makes it desirable for processing into gasoline. At the same time, the Brent oil field is located in the North Sea making it the benchmark pricing mechanism for European, African, and Middle Eastern crudes. Two-thirds of the world uses the Brent price for their requirements. The other third uses WTI which is the oil that trades on the NYMEX division of the CME for delivery in Cushing, Oklahoma. Over recent years, a rise in the Brent premium tends to be bullish for the price of the energy commodity. The Brent-WTI spread often serves as a barometer for political risk in the Middle East. The Brent premium over WTI has moved from $2.87 in early March to its current level at $6.14 per barrel.

Finally, processing spreads reflect the economics of cracking a barrel of crude oil into oil products like gasoline and distillates. On May 10, both of the active-month crack spreads were stronger than last year at this time with the gasoline processing spread over the $20 per barrel level and the heating oil spread over $21 per barrel. The heating oil processing spread is a proxy for other distillates like jet and diesel fuels.

Even though the price of oil is at its highs, all of the pieces of the puzzle when it comes to market structure remains highly supportive of the price of crude oil at this time. Moreover, this week's inventory from the API and EIA represented another compelling reason for a higher price for the energy commodity.

On Tuesday, May 8, the API reported that oil inventories declined by 1.85 million barrels and the following day the EIA said they dropped by 2.2 million for the week ending on May 4. Both agencies reported significant declines in gasoline and distillate stockpiles. The API said they dropped by 2.06 million and 6.67 million barrels, respectively. The EIA reported a decline of 2.2 and 3.8 million barrels of gasoline and distillate products on May 9. The decline in oil and oil products inventories is yet another sign of strength in demand for the energy commodity as economic growth has increased requirements.

Market structure in the oil market has adjusted to the current price level that is now over $70 per barrel.

Geopolitics can cause spikes

The Middle East is home to more than half the world's crude oil reserves, and it is the most turbulent political region on earth. This week's announcement by the Trump Administration has pushed the Iranians on the back on their heels, and after rebuking the decision by the U.S. President, there are signs that Iranian actions will speak louder than words.

The Iranians and Israelis have been trading rockets in the Golan Heights since the U.S. announcement, and it is likely that the proxy war in Yemen between KSA and Iran will increase in intensity. Over past weeks, Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen have fired countless rockets into Saudi sovereign territory. It may not be long before hostilities intensify and oil production, refining, and logistical routes in the region become targets for Iranian revenge. Moreover, the blockade of Qatar by the Saudis and their allies in the Gulf States could present logistical problems for the oil market, given Qatar's strategic location in the Persian Gulf.

It would be interesting to be a fly on the wall during the upcoming meeting of the oil ministers of OPEC in Vienna when the Saudi and Iranian representatives are in the same room to discuss production policy, given the current political state in the region.

When it comes to the technical state of the oil market, any political issues that impact the energy commodity will be met by little resistance on the monthly chart if the pride decides to spike to the upside.

$75 next stop on its way to $100 again

The monthly pictorial for crude oil shows that it did all of its technical work on the upside in January when the price rose above the critical resistance level at the May 2015 high at $62.58 per barrel.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart shows, the next level of technical resistance for NYMEX crude oil stands at $107.73 per barrel, the June 2014 peak. Even though price momentum and relative strength metrics are in overbought territory, rising open interest alongside higher prices presents a technical validation of the bull market in crude oil futures.

With crude oil closing in on the $75 level on NYMEX futures, the market structure supportive of gains, and the temperature at a boiling point in the Middle East, it is likely that we will see volatility increase in the oil market. Additionally, we cannot discount the potential for an upside spike in the price of the energy commodity that could take it back to the triple-digit level in the blink of an eye. It is likely that the biggest gains could come in nearby Brent crude oil prices as they are most sensitive to the events in the Middle East.

Source: Barchart

The United States Brent Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:BNO) product seeks to replicate daily changes in the price of nearby ICE Brent crude oil futures. The ETF traded in a range from $8.80 to $46.68 since 2010. At $21.42 on May 10, the BNO could be an excellent product to take advantage of the current trend and potential for upside spikes in the crude oil market over coming days and weeks.

Crude oil has been like the energizer bunny in 2018; it just keeps on going. Market fundamentals and the geopolitical landscape are telling us that the rally could keep going and that at any moment we could see the price of the energy commodity explode if the situation in the Middle East continues to deteriorate. However, the overly bullish orientation these days is a reason for caution when it comes to the path of least resistance for the price of crude oil. If the energy commodity were to drop to the $65 level, it could set up a compelling buying opportunity to get in while others are getting out.

