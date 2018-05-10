Elon Musk's Joyride At Tesla May Be Over (Podcast)

A new, truly independent Board, could be bad news for the cavalier method with which Musk has gotten used to managing with.

The last few years have undoubtedly been a joy ride for Elon Musk and for his shareholders. The price of Tesla (TSLA) stock has done little but appreciate over the last five years and there have been enough “feel good“ stories coming out of the company – including international expansion and the introduction of new models – to keep the media happy and the Tesla profitability dream alive. The stock has also performed well over the last 5 years.

TSLA data by YCharts

Of late, however, the screws have started to tighten on Elon Musk and his merry band of brothers. Specifically, Elon‘s conduct, including his most recent outburst on a company conference call, has been called into question. First it was only skeptics and critics of the company that were sounding the alarm bells about missed production targets and some of Elon's statements. Then, the mainstream media piled in to some degree. Now, even shareholders are apparently starting to get worried.



It was announced yesterday that CtW, working with a group of pension funds that collectively owned Tesla stock, would be waging a proxy war against Elon Musk and some of his board members. The group believes that the board is beholden to Musk and not the other way around. The shareholders obviously also believe that corporate governance at the company is lacking in that perhaps Elon is not being held to the same accountability standards that a CEO with a quality Board of Directors would be held to.



In this podcast, I discuss why I believe this shareholder proxy battle could mean that Elon Musk’s joyride at the company is over. Gone are the days of keeping everybody happy with just a narrative and promises for the future.

Here are the days, now, where results and numbers and accountability are all going to matter. This could have a severe impact on how Elon Musk does business on a day-to-day basis and could, as I predicted in my podcast, sour relationships between him and his own board of directors.



For all of my thoughts as to why we are witnessing a sea change at Tesla with this proxy battle, listen to my full podcast below.

