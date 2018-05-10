Pattern Energy Group's (PEGI) CEO Mike Garland on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pattern Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2018 10:30 AM ET

Mike Garland - President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Lyon - Chief Financial Officer

Brian Lee - Goldman Sachs

Nelson Ng - Capital Markets

Ben Pham - BMO Capital Markets

Jeff Kramer - Morgan Stanley

Rupert Merer - National Bank

Julien Dumoulin-Smith - Bank of America

Sophie Karp - Guggenheim

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer

Mike Garland

Thank you, Operator. Good morning to everyone this morning. Earlier this morning, we released our 2018 first quarter results, which you can find on our Web site, at patternenergy.com. First quarter was a solid strong quarter. I will provide more details, and my quick summary of the quarter is, our $43.1 million cash available for distribution, or CAFD, in Q1 was right on our internal forecast for Q1, which puts us solidly on track to meet our full year CAFD target.

The most significant event in Q1 was our acquisition of the five Japanese projects, which positions us well in one of the best renewable markets in the world with exciting opportunities for significant upside from these projects. Japan also represents our move into owning and operating solar assets.

We also made a further modest investment in Pattern Development 2.0, and we are expecting to see Pattern Development 2.0 monetize some of their recent activities within the next 12 to 18 months. Our operating projects continue to operate at the best-in-class with no new major challenges. We're starting to see some of the efficiency improvements in our corporate and project operations, which we will discuss in more detail next quarter after we have seen more results.

The other items I will address include the potential acquisitions we are considering in possible recycling of capital. The fact that we do not anticipate any equity raise at this time or any time soon and there is no change in our dividend policy. This morning, we announced a quarterly dividend of $0.4220 per common share for the second quarter of 2018, which is unchanged from the last two quarters.

So let me go into a few details. We are reaffirming our full year 2018 CAFD guidance of $151 million to $181 million with this morning's report. The midpoint of the range of $166 million represents CAFD growth of 14% over 2017 CAFD. Our investment in Japan included the acquisition of a solar and wind portfolio of 206 megawatts, and an investment in the development business in Japan. These are our first investments in the Japanese market.

Just as a reminder, Japan is the third largest electrical grid in the world, the third largest economy and the industry -- the wind industry has a goal of reaching 36 gigawatts of installed wind by 2030 from a base of 3 gigawatts in 2016. The Japanese acquisition included three operating projects Otsuki, Futtsu, Kanagi and one project that commenced commercial operations in Q1, Ohorayama, and one project in construction, Tsugaru. The construction of Tsugaru is on schedule and on budget.

The first four projects total 84 megawatts and were acquired at 10.5 times multiple of their five-year average CAFD, which means the acquisition is immediately accretive to our business. These assets were funded from existing liquidity. Each of these projects have 20 year PPA. The contract price is on average equivalent of $230 per megawatt hour. We also acquired 122 megawatt owned interest in Tsugaru project at a price that represented 9.3 times multiple of the five-year average CAFD. The acquisition of this 206 megawatts immediately creates a critical mass of assets for doing business in Japan for Pattern Energy.

As a reminder, renewable assets in Japan are quite different than your typical North American asset. As a general rule of thumb, the bill cost of a Japanese asset is 2 to 3 times the bill cost of a North American asset. So 100 megawatt project in Japan is equivalent to 200 or 300 megawatts project in North America. But more importantly, the power prices even higher multiple than it would be in the United -- North America.

The Japanese portfolio of assets, we just acquired, have an average power contract price equivalent to the $230 per megawatt hour. Therefore, the 206 megawatt we acquired is equivalent to 400 to 600 megawatts in North America. And as such, provides a strong basis for growing our Japanese business. We believe our position in Japan today is analogous to our position in Ontario at the time of the IPO five years ago. By the end of this year, our Ontario operating portfolio will exceed 1 gigawatt of gross capacity, which we believe represents a similar growth trajectory in terms of potential returns to the business.

Additionally, the debt and equity capital markets for renewables in Japan are becoming very attractive. Historically, Japan has had some of the lowest cost of capital available, and we believe over time, we will be able to refinance these assets with considerable upside. The outlook for growth in Japan is yet another reason why we believe our investment in Pattern Development 2.0 is so important to the long-term growth of Pattern Energy.

Pattern Development 2.0 has expanded its Japanese development pipeline to 2.4 gigawatts, including 600 megawatts of wind capacity, which has qualified for PIF contracts. During the first quarter, we funded $27 million towards Pattern Development 2.0 acquisition of its ownership stake in GPI, the local developer and Japanese pipeline. Japan is one of the most exciting renewable markets in the world, and GPI is a leading renewable company with one of the strongest pipelines in Japan.

We are also currently considering several acquisitions, including for example, Belle River, North Kent, El Cabo is substantially new opportunities that third parties have brought to us. We will decide on the acquisition strategy for these opportunities likely in Q2. These are acquisitions that are in addition to the acquisition of MSM, which we are committed to acquire most likely in end of Q2 or early Q3.

I do want to be clear that we are not going to raise common equity for these acquisitions. In addition to these near term acquisitions, we also have a pipeline available to us for acquisitions later in the year and in 2019. It is unlikely we will acquire 100% ownership of each of these projects, but instead we’ll likely acquire some or all of these assets with partners, such as PSP Investments or others. Also, we recently reviewed our opportunity to invest in Pattern Development's current Mexico portfolio, which are going into construction -- portfolio of projects, which are going into construction. And we have decided not to invest in those assets at this time. However, we have an option to potentially buy 25% interest at COD.

We have also continued to evaluate our 283 megawatt Gulf Wind project, and have included that as an attractive repowering opportunity with the ability to qualify for PTCs through our working arrangements with Pattern Development 2.0. We will be conducting the detailed engineering work in project scheduling in Q2, which we will report back on the next earnings call. We have multiple options for funding these acquisitions, including our current revolver, cash on hand and recycling capital through our asset rotation.

At present, we have approximately $200 million of dry powder available for growth, $40 million of which is committed to acquire MSM project in Québec. As I previously mentioned, we will determine our priorities to deploy the remaining capital over the course of the next three to four months. For today, we do not have any further information to report related to our strategic review of our Chilean business. We should be able to report back to you in the near future on this activity. And we are evaluating other assets for potential recycling to determine their strategic and economic importance to our ongoing business.

With the Japanese acquisition, our portfolio stands at 4 gigawatts of operating capacity and nearly 3 gigawatts of own capacity. Our iROFO list currently stands at more than 935 megawatts of near-term dropdowns, and Pattern Development pipeline is more than 10 gigawatts. We remain committed to our core regions of U.S., Canada and Japan. Based on recent developments in Mexico, we have tampered our growth targets in that region given the competitive pricing environment. We believe investments in Mexico require higher returns thresholds than the U.S. or Canada. And at this time, the economics in Mexico do not align with our return expectations.

Pattern Development 2.0 remains active in the region. We will benefit from this market through our ownership interest in Pattern Development 2.0, and we will retain the opportunity to invest in this market in the future under ROFO rights.

Now, let me touch on our current operations. In Q1, our assets continue to operate at best-in-class levels with availability in excess of 97%, and our wind index was at 98% of long-term average, or LTA. So our production levels are solid, except for two primary operating challenges, which we have reported to you previously and which include -- we included in our guidance.

Our two primary operating challenges are congestion in ERCOT and returning to full operations in Puerto Rico. In the Panhandle of Texas, we continue to be affected by the overbuild situation and transmission repairs, which create a few challenges. The prime ones being higher basis costs and low spot prices which lowers our revenues for the projects in that region.

We are within our guidance assumptions for the impact of congestion, and we continue to work with ERCOT, the transmission companies, the Texas PUC, and other generators affected by congestion and some progress is being made, but we do not think it will be resolved soon. Again, we assume the situation would not be fully resolved when we came up with our guidance.

I also wanted to provide an update on our Santa Isabel project in Puerto Rico. The project is operating today and feeding into the grid. We reinitiated production early in Q1, and PREPA has allowed us to slowly increase our capacity since that time. However, we are not yet at full capacity. At the current capacity levels, we believe we can generate a majority of our expected annual revenue as a result of the fact that Puerto Rico is a relatively low capacity wind environment. We assumed we would not be at full production for part of the year, and we will continue to work with PREPA to achieve full production levels.

Cost reductions are another important component of our operating growth strategy. As I have mentioned in the past, we successfully transitioned five projects to self-perform during 2017, and we achieved significant savings. We have achieved additional savings through the renegotiation of a select number of long-term service agreements with our vendors. If we look at the cost of our turbine maintenance, we saved nearly $2 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 2017 for the five projects that went to self-perform in 2017.

As a reminder, due to existing contract commitments, we are not in a position to transition any projects to self-perform in 2018, but we will continue to work on lowering our operating and service costs through other actions, as well as making corporate operational improvements, which we will report to you on in future calls once we have implemented them.

These initiatives are part of our plan to drive down the payout ratio, while maintaining the current dividend. We have been asked by investors to -- if reducing the dividend is an option to accelerate achieving our long-term payout ratio target of 80%. The board and management have had no discussions to reduce our dividend, nor do we anticipate any plans to do so. We are committed to the current level of dividend. And given the nature of our asset base, we’re supported by long-term fixed price contracts with creditworthy off-takers. We have the utmost confidence in the sustainability of our dividend.

The last topic I will touch on before turning it over to Mike Lyon is our commitment to effectively grow our CAFD per share at 3% to 4% annually without access to common equity. Here is how we can do that. First, we are focused on driving down our payout ratio back to the 80% target. That provides 20% of cash flows to reinvest in new growth. If we reinvest that capital at historical 10% cash flow yield, we would create roughly 2% growth in CAFD per share, maintaining our commitment to one-third debt and two-third equity invested in the business, a 2% growth moved up to 3%.

As I mentioned, we are committed to achieving further efficiencies in our business, both at the project and the corporate level, to deliver another 1%, taking us to 4% growth per year in CAFD per share. So in total, 2% is from reinvested cash flow, 1% from additional leverage and 1% through efficiencies makes us confident we can grow the business sustainably at 2% to 3% in CAFD per share annually. And we believe we will see a significant return on our investment in Pattern Development, which would result in material increases above 3% to 4% growth rate once we start receiving dividends. So we do not envision any scenario where we would go to a no growth strategy. With a more competitive cost of capital, we could return to high single or low double-digit growth.

At this point, I’d like to turn it over to Mike Lyon to review the financials in more detail.

Michael Lyon

Thank you, Mike. Let’s start with electricity sales. We report electricity production on a proportional basis to reflect our ownership interests in operating project. Proportional gigawatt hours sold increased 4% and 2,127 gigawatt hours in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to the new acquisitions since the same period of last year, specifically Broadview, Meikle and the partial period contributions from the Japan assets.

Overall, the production was 7% below the long-term average forecast during the first quarter. The reduced production was primarily due to both low wind in transmission repair outages in Puerto Rico and modestly low wind in eastern states combined with curtailment in ERCOT. Our wind index was 98% across the portfolio versus the long-term average for the first quarter.

Total revenue increased 11% to $111.7 million in the first quarter of 2018 from the same period in 2017. The improvement was primarily related to volume increases as a result of the acquisitions in 2017 and in the first quarter of 2018, as well as $5.8 million business interruption insurance settlement related to Santa Isabel. These increases were largely offset by curtailment at Santa Isabel, and curtailment and congestion in the ERCOT market, as well as the slightly unfavorable wind conditions in ERCOT that I mentioned earlier, and an increase in unrealized loss on our energy derivatives.

Adjusted EBITDA increased more than 6% to $104.2 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to $20.2 million increase in revenues, excluding the unrealized loss on energy derivative and amortization of PDAs. This increase was partially offset by increases of $5.5 million in project expenses, $7.1 million in transmission costs and $0.8 million in transaction costs related to the Japan acquisitions.

Cash available for distribution was $43.1 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to $45.1 million in the same period in 2017. The change was primarily due to increases of $12.6 million in project and transmission costs, primarily due to the acquisitions in 2017 and the first quarter of 2018, $6.5 million in distributions to non-controlling interest, $3.9 million in interest expense and $3.5 million in principal payments on project level debt, also a decrease of $0.9 million in distributions from unconsolidated investments.

These changes were partially offset by increases of $20.2 million in revenue that I referenced earlier, $4.3 million in cash from other, primarily related to $3.4 million project reserve funding requirement made in the first quarter of 2017, and $2.5 million in release of unrestricted cash during the quarter.

This morning, we reaffirmed our cash available for distribution guidance for the full year 2018, which we established as $151 million to $281 million. One unusual item worth mentioning is $149 million of non-controlling interest on the income statement for the first quarter. This is primarily the result of a one-time $150 million reduction in non-controlling interest in our consolidated projects that have been financed using tax equity partnerships. The adjustment arises out of the reduction in the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% that took effect on January 1st of this year.

As of March 31, 2018, our available liquidity was $880 million, which consisted of approximately $162 million of unrestricted cash on hand, $18 million of restricted cash, $153 million available under our revolving credit agreement, $376 million of available undrawn capacity under certain project debt facilities and $170 million of project facilities for post-construction use. As of May 7, 2018, the amount available on the revolving credit agreement was $174 million. As we acquire new assets, we intend to draw on the revolver to fund those transactions.

Thank you. And I'll now turn the call back over Mike Garland.

Mike Garland

Just a quick review before we open it up for questions. We are on track to meet our 2018 full year guidance -- CAFD guidance. The assets continue to operate very well; we have made and we’ll continue to make important investments in accretive project acquisitions and our investments in Pattern Development 2.0; and we are maintaining our dividend policy; and we are not raising common equity at this time or anytime soon. With that, I'd like to thank the shareholders. We have a plan for creating long-term value for the investors, changing the way electricity is made and transferred in developing countries, while respecting the communities and the environment where our projects are located.

And with that, I’d like to turn it open -- open it up for questions. Operator, could you open the line?

Brian Lee

I guess maybe just on the wind production in the quarter, because there is been a lot of focus on this given some of the underperformance through much last year. If we try to drill down into the moving pieces here, it seems like Santa Isabel was about 2% impact on production in the quarter, another 2% as you outline was the wind index and then was the other 3% all Texas wind curtailment. I guess, first question is, is that the right mix? And then what would you be expecting for the impact of the Santa Isabel and Texas curtailment trends for 2Q and then the rest of 2018?

Mike Garland

So the wind during the quarter, as you noted, did have some weak spots. I mentioned El Arrayán and the Panhandle of Texas. We also had pockets of weakness elsewhere. There's always a mix of strength and weakness. So for example, Canada was at about 103% on wind index and production as a percentage of our LTA 3% above. There were places like St. Joseph or Meikle, where it was low or even substantially below the long-term average. So it’s hard to put a -- I think what he was going to with the total as you look at the production aggregate, he’s just breaking it down 2% for Santa Isabel, 2% for the index. And generally, the rest of it is congestion in ERCOT. And Brian, that's exactly right. In fact, the biggest underproduction was due to the congestion in Texas.

And I think as we noted that that’s the curtailment that occurs there is almost a involuntary curtailment. It’s part of our managing the optimal amount of sales of electricity sometimes which are currently a negative power prices, but is economically good for us because of the PTCs that can be earned. So we can tolerate a certain amount of negative power sales, but at some point we don't want that until we curtail instead.

Brian Lee

Brian Lee

Michael Lyon

Michael Lyon

Mike Garland

Mike Garland

And so we are working very diligently with ETT and ERCOT and others of how can we manage this. So for example, when it originally started, they just were going to shut down. They didn't care how it affected people, and they’ve been trying to be responsive. And there is several areas that are really simple examples of how they try to be responsive. One is they have come back and said listen, if you guys can tell us that wind is going to be strong for the next four or five days, we can put the lines back online and let you guys produce, and so that frees up the flow of electrons through that area and lowers the basis his. And it opens up, as Mike said, our ability to bid in at different pricing than we might do if it was highly congested with basis reduction.

So that we’re optimistic that we’re going to keep seeing improvements through the year on the ability to manage the congestion, but it is a complicated piece of work. And we always love new investors who come along and say, okay, we’ll invest in the whacky project out in the Panhandle and they add capacity to make it work. We don't see anything under construction currently in the Panhandle, and we don't anticipate additional construction or new projects coming on line that would exacerbate the problem in the next quarter or two. But over the next year or two, we just don't know.

Michael Lyon

Michael Lyon

So I think we’re well positioned to deal with the ongoing slowness in the ramp-up. But the other thing to note about Santa Isabel is that even at relatively low injection capacities, we can still get a majority. And based on the recent injection limitations imposed by PREPA, we’re still able to generate more than half, well over half, of the expected annual output of the project. So I think we feel pretty good about the cushion that we’ve got built into our guidance around PREPA.

Mike Garland

The last thing I would say, Brian, is I think the assumptions -- I think you -- Santa Isabel, I think you can assume that we’re going in a continue to ramp-up, and maybe I am helpful over the next quarter, we’ll see full production. And like Mike said, we’ll be 80% of production, 75% of the production anyway at these low capacities. So I am hopeful that we'll be at full capacity. And remembers it’s a small project with not -- the revenues are not those big. And so if we’re not at full capacity, it’s very modest impact on our cash flows. So we can work with you on what we think that ramp might look like.

In Texas, I do think you can assume, for the next couple of quarters, we’re going to have congestion on the same order of magnitude as what we've been seeing. Now, that affects of our revenues and our production level. But keep in mind, there's two offsets for that. One is the one is the one Mike mentioned, which is we’re self imposing some restrictions on negative cash flow. And what I mean by that is when prices are negative $30 a megawatt hour, we’re making -- we’ve come to the conclusion that in the near term, it doesn't make sense for us to effectively pay having a negative cash flow out of those projects. So we’re scaling back our production during those very negative periods of time.

So while it hurts our revenues and that it’s not positive cash flow, it hurts less than producing during those periods. So there's a trade-off between revenues and production. The second is that we're working with our contractors to lowering our operating costs, both on Santa Isabel and on -- in the Panhandle to try to offset some of those reduced revenues. And so we think we can recover some, maybe not 100% but we’ll recover most of the net cash flow out of those projects through these different measures.

Brian Lee

Maybe just two quick ones if I could squeeze and then I’ll jump back in the queue, one on Santa Isabel is there. Is there -- I know you’ve talked about the cushion here. Is there more business interruption insurance proceeds that you're expecting to receive in future quarters? And it is something that is meaningful enough to be modeling here? And then secondly on projects set up that are next to drop, I know you mentioned MSM here. There is a couple more here in the 1.0 ROFO that are operational. How should we be thinking about which projects are next up for potential drop downs as we move through the year? Thank you.

Mike Garland

On our insurance, I’m going to say something first. We’re always asking for more coverage at our insurance, doesn't mean we're getting it. But yes, we continually look at how we might be able to try to get more out of insurance for any of our losses.

Michael Lyon

But I will say in this situation, we have settled our claim for the loss event that occurred. And unless a new loss event occurs, you shouldn't expect additional insurance coverage related to the events in Puerto Rico.

Mike Garland

On the drop side, I said in my remarks, we’ll give you more details. So we’re evaluating it right now. I don't want to give you any -- since we haven't made a decision, anything I say here would just mislead you probably. So let us make a decision and we’ll come back to you and tell you what we think are the likely drops.

Nelson Ng

Mike, you mentioned capital recycling a few times. So in terms of, I guess selling assets. Were you more thinking about selling like a minority interest, something similar to what you did with PSP or 100%?

Mike Garland

We look at both. I mean, I think Chile is a good example, Nelson, that that I don't think it makes sense to the sell a percentage interest there, because if we’re going to sell -- it's so far away and it commands such a large percentage relative to other assets of overhead. We don't anticipate expanding our Chilean operations significantly over the next couple years. So that strategic review is really about -- doesn't make sense to sell 100% of our business in Chile.

And in terms of the U.S. and Canada, we are looking at a few assets. And whether it makes sense to sell portions or all, you have the example of Panhandle where PSP bought a piece of that, a percentage, that's a reasonable expectation that some of our assets we may sell partial interests. But if there's not a strategic reason for holding onto an asset at all, then we would consider selling it. In some cases -- very few cases, but there's a couple cases where we’re a minority partner, and doesn’t make sense to retain the minority interest.

Nelson Ng

And then is the simple math that you’re trying to buy projects at, call it, 10% cash flow yield and you’d look to sell assets at 5%, 6%, 7% or 8% cash flow yield and earn the spread. And that will be the model you would use so that you wouldn’t have to raise any equity?

Mike Garland

No, I think that there -- short term, we don’t see the need for raising equity. Going forward, we’ll look at whether we need to -- can we offset raising equity with recycling capital. And we haven't made any determination that that’s the core way we’re going to raise capital. It is largely -- I think it's a very good way to reduce or eliminate the need to raise capital. But I look at it as really a strategic issue first.

We don't think we can continue buying assets materially above the market and turning around and selling them at aggressive markets that doesn't -- we’d love to do that, but I don't know that we can make a business out of that, because it just doesn't compute to me that we could be buying assets from even third parties and then selling them for a lot less.

There are some cases where we can do that where we add value. But what we're looking at is some of our assets we bought at higher cash flows and yields, and we’re seeing the market for some of those assets has lower than what they’re being valued at currently under our current share price, and that's what we’d look at is that's the better way to recycle money is to look at those areas where we can get the biggest thing for the buyer.

Nelson Ng

And I guess you wouldn't -- would you also consider, I guess, if you're saying that you're selling an asset that your share price is valuing it at a lower value. Would you also look at share repurchases?

Mike Garland

Yes, absolutely. We’re not -- we don’t think that’s a great way -- I mean, Mike, you should imbalance on this. We always look at that it doesn't make sense to do. And I think there is good arguments to do it and there's arguments not to if we can buy accretive assets, our business is owned and operate assets. So we probably prefer to buy assets rather than buy back stock.

But as one investor told us, if we can sell assets at 22, 23, 24, 25 multiple, and are share price equivalent and buy back stock at 18 that seems like a pretty good investment. They also went on to say, but I understand why you would want to invest as opposed to just buyback. So we actively have discussions internally all the time about what's the best use of the fund.

Michael Lyon

I might just add just a pinch of extra color. We’re always focused on doing the -- applying the capital that we have in the best possible use of that capital to increase our net present value, increase the value of the business and a share purchase if we had unlimited funds available for it, and if we could be convinced of the lasting impact of a share repurchase spend and might be attractive. But more often than not, we think the answer will be that that's not the very best thing to do with our available capital.

Nelson Ng

And then just moving to Gulf Wind repowering, so Pattern Development 2.0 has the PTC qualified turbines, right. So you would have to essentially buy turbines from them, or buy it from yourself to make that project work?

Mike Garland

And this was something we shook hands on when we decided -- when PEGI decided not to order turbines last year for Gulf Wind is that we had an outline of an agreement that would work for both parties. So we have an arrangement that would allow us to utilize. There’s benefits to LP, Pattern Developing 2.0 and there's benefits to PEGI for using those turbines. And so it’s a mutually beneficial arrangement and we think there's a result and positive uplift in value for both PEGI and for Pattern Developing 2.0.

And I am not trying to be cute here, I’m just -- the use of and how to manage your turbine position is an active one. You got to find places you don't want to be long on turbines when if you can’t deploy them efficiently. So we’re over a pattern development doing a lot to make sure that our turbine position is always covered, and Gulf is one of those projects that allow us to cover a portion of the turbines, but it also acts as, what we call a flywheel, that we could put all the -- we could -- I think we have 108 turbines that we could use at Gulf. And depending on when we build out Gulf, Pattern Development will be looking for other opportunities.

And so we may shift some of those turbines off to another project, and we’ll renew turbines that, without losing any PTC qualification at all, we could send 50 of those turbines over to another site, qualify it to -- for PTCs as well. And that's mutually beneficial. Pattern Development sees another project that is successfully using PTC turbines and Gulf Wind, improves its economics through using the most efficient turbines at the site in addition to the PTC turbines.

So it's a fairly complicated arrangement, how do you maximize value for the use of PTC turbines, but it's a great opportunity for both parties to try to create more and more value, so that's all I was going to -- I didn’t -- I am being a little vague, it's just because these are private arrangements and we don't want to get into a situation where we’re disclosing things that aren’t appropriate.

Nelson Ng

And then just one last question on Pattern Development. Do you have a sense of how much additional capital you need to put into Pattern Development this year? And I guess a longer-term question is I presume 2018 and 2019 would still be years where you contribute capital into Pattern Development. And is 2020 the year where Pattern Development could potentially be self-sufficient, or even provide cash flow back to Pattern Energy or PEGI?

Mike Garland

I can't remember what we said. Things haven't changed very much. I think we said we could start seeing potentially as early 2019. But I think it's fair to say 2020 is a net cash flow, like you say, self-sustaining or net distributions out of the business. I think we’re going to see, like I said in my remarks, monetization of certain assets well before that. And Pattern Development 2.0 may make some distributions if they don't have immediate use of that capital. But they may need additional capital to be reinvested.

And so while we may see some good returns starting to happen at Pattern Development sooner, I think your comment, Nelson, it’s safe to say by 2020, I think you'll start seeing net dividends.

Nelson Ng

Okay…

Michael Lyon

So we made a further investment in Pattern Development, as you know, earlier this year about $35 million. And I think you can expect that will make a few tens of million dollars at a time incremental investments -- two or three times a year, but there may be developments very lumpy and big projects may have large capital needs if they’re very successful. So it could be more than that. And if it is, that will actually be really good news. But I think you can expect relatively modest incremental investments a few times a year.

Nelson Ng

Okay, thanks…

Mike Garland

And then we also have the purchase of the rest of LP1s interest LP2 that we could exercise this year to take us up to the 29% or 30% ownership interest, which we’d like to do sooner rather than later just from the benefit of the larger ownership.

Ben Pham

I actually just had one question. Your comments on the 4% sustainable growth, thanks for providing that. I’m curious though that to really get to that 4%, so you need to -- your payout ratio down from 100 to 80 I believe and with which means that’s probably just around 2% assuming no dropdown. So wouldn’t that take forever to get there, or as I missing something…

Michael Lyon

No, it won’t take forever, Ben. And you're quite right that the premise for that scenario is that we’ve driven ourselves down to 80% payout ratio. But also think about the mechanics of CAFD per share versus payout ratio. And if we’re maintaining our dividend and driving towards the 80% payout ratio that the same thing is saying we’re achieving cash flow per share growth, or CAFD per share growth in its own right.

So the very act of taking steps as we begun doing to drive the payout ratio down, we’ll achieve some of that early growth in CAFD per share, which once we’ve achieved that level, then turns into sustainable CAFD per share growth through reinvestment of the unused portion of the of the cash flow that’s giving rise to that 80% payout ratio. And we think that’s two or three-year process, maybe a little faster. But we’re very pleased by the beginning results that we think we’re going to -- that we’re starting to see and then we think we’ll start to see throughout the course of the year.

Mike Garland

I think the only thing I would add is, we are able to do a number accretive acquisitions, we believe, this year and that contributes to driving down the payout ratio as well.

Jeff Kramer

Just following up on that. I think you said 8% ratio, I think that dovetails with where leverage maybe over the next couple of years. Could you update us where you're thinking target leverage at the corporate level?

Michael Lyon

We continue to believe that a three to four times multiple on our cash flow which is adjusted CAFD. If you think of it as CAFD plus the cost of servicing our corporate debt which today is about $30 million a year. And so if you look at the CAFD at the midpoint of 166 and add $30 million of corporate level debt, that takes us close to $200 million. And at a three to four multiple that would say $600 million to $800 million of corporate level debt is in a comfort zone. And I think we could -- we might proceed being above that from time-to-time for short periods of time with visibility to -- near term events that might change that. So we don’t feel locked into that, but that’s in the target zone that we’re looking for, and that we’re comfortable with.

Jeff Kramer

I think you’re 823 right now with the revolver draws. So I guess, should we assume then in the interim there’ll be some cash used to be take that if we’re not using equity?

Michael Lyon

Yes, I think that we’ll -- we actually think we can continue to drop it. As I said, we feel comfortable rising above the high end of that range for periods of time. And remember that as we use it, we are growing our cash flow base. So the multiple applied to the base extends the number of hire as well. And we don't have immediate plans for a term out of the revolver, but that’s something we’re continually looking at and conditions in the marketplace and availability of attractive capital.

Jeff Kramer

And maybe just one last follow-up on that, if I could; the 166 midpoint on CAFD just given the acquisitions so far. What would you say the exit rate is on that at the end of the year as we stand today once MSM is closed and what not? So I imagine that’s not going to be full year.

Michael Lyon

Sort of a run rate cash flow?

Jeff Kramer

Well, just the 166, doesn’t have the full year benefit of the acquisitions you’ve made to-date or when you closed MSM. How much higher would that be if there was a full year of those?

Michael Lyon

I think a few million dollars perhaps. You have to, I mean, recognize that the acquisitions that we’ve made that are included in our guidance, which is principally the Japanese assets, are actually fairly close to a full year contribution. They’re missing their first couple of months roughly. And the MSM acquisition is fairly modest-sized acquisition. It’s a $40 million purchase price commitment. So in the scheme of things, it’s also relatively small and the annualization of that maybe a couple of million dollars. So it's -- I think you’d have to look at as being a fairly small increment. And we haven't been providing run rate cash flow numbers. But I think that’s -- if you think about in those terms, I think that’s a reasonable way for you to start to annualize those impacts.

Rupert Merer

You mentioned that you may look to acquire assets with partners going forward. I know you’ve done that with PSP. With those transactions, would you be looking to participate on the same terms with your partners, or any potential for uplift to cash flows for PEGI based on your access to the deals or opportunities to generate operating fees?

Mike Garland

Yes absolutely. It would be a motivator for being a minority partner as if we are getting management fees and operating fees and so on. There's not a whole lot of motivation if all we are is a minority partner. So yes, we’re going to looking to getting additional fees in any partnership where we’re providing the managing partner role.

Rupert Merer

And looking at the repowering of Gulf Wind, it sounds like you can't tell us everything here. But how much better are the economics on the transaction like that and the economics, let’s say, on a typical drop down? And where is the uplift coming from understanding the tax credits. But how much of uplift could you get from the capacity factor of the wind farm or lower maintenance fees or some other driver?

Mike Garland

I think that’s really situational, Rupert. And we’re still working, as Mike said earlier, we’re still working at the details of the particular plan that we think should give rise to the repowering, which probably doesn't occur until late this year or early next year and its implementation. And I think we should probably wait and tell you -- I think one thing we need to say is that the economics we would expect will be better than a fair value asset acquisition. But the degree to that improvement, I think we should probably wait and flush out where we talked about it.

Rupert Merer

And then moving forward with a project like that, would it also be dependent upon signing a PPA?

Mike Garland

Not necessary. The first part of thinking is the PTCs can almost pay for the improvement. And so the merchant side of the shop is not as negative, if you will, if you were just building a routine project without PTCs in Texas at the moment. So really in a way the PTCs will pay for the repowering, and the upside really comes from the spot market. And we’ll be talking to a lot of off-takers about potential of doing a hedge or a PPA. But as you know, Texas right now is pretty competitive. And a lot of people wonder short-term, whether it makes sense to be doing a PPA. If people are doing it at low prices that maybe below spot prices at times, a good part of the time of year.

So we were going to evaluate what we think we can get on a spot basis or say contract basis and make a determination, which one we think is a better result for us. Obviously, if we can get something that's even comparable to spot, we would do a contract. But at same time, we don't want to be giving away a reasonable upside if the market is really having to finance some of the projects through securing a contract when we can secure the financing of the project through the PTCs.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

So perhaps just go back the last point very quickly here. On the re-contracting of Gulf power though, or Gulf Wind rather. How are you thinking about the contracting piece vis-à-vis the ERCOT exposure here, and the volatility that you’re exposed to? I mean, it would seem as if it you would be gating item if you were going to repower that you would want a contract that would reduce some of the exposure, or as I hearing you wrong?

Mike Garland

No, absolutely we love stability, as you know. And so the issue is just what you’re trading off. For example, let’s take a serve example. If we think the average market price for the next 10 years is going to be $0.025 or $0.03 for Merchant Power, and the only contract you get is $0.01. Does it really make sense to do the contract? That's all I was referring to. If it looks like the contract is $0.02 and we think the market is $0.025, my guess is we’ll contract. But we just have to get down to the negotiations. As you know, it's a regional issue in Texas now, and it’s a profile of the production that matters at times too.

The nice thing about Gulf is it does produce during a higher value period. It's not a Panhandle type project that everybody is getting production at the same time. And it does produce in late afternoon, for example, more than it does even. And so that's a benefit to the project, and we may be able to find an off-taker who values that more than if the project was in West Texas or something. And so we’ll just make that judgment at the time.

I think right now all we’re saying is the PTCs pay for the project, and so there's really nothing but upside. Yes, if we go un-contracted, it’s more volatile and we’ll have to figure out how to manage that a little bit better. But it’s economically could be better, but we haven't made that determination, that's what we’re going to be doing over the next quarter.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

And then quickly if I can just a follow-up on the availability of liquidity here, and your willingness to pursue, perhaps other structures. How do you think about hybrids and other approaches to funding dropdowns vis-à-vis both the leverage target and your commitment to no equity here, and may let’s just be clear. How much available capacity under your leverage target do you have today net of the contemplated acquisitions announced to continue to spend?

Michael Lyon

Yes, we do look at hybrids. We talk with our bankers about a whole variety of capital sources available to us. And hybrids have, I would say, featured more prominently on that discussion over the past year or so than they did previously. Hybrid pricing is not completely divorced from the yield on our common stock. And so we’re still not seeing a price point that makes us want to execute on that alternative.

Debt reducing that we have capacity, depending on what we do with the use of proceeds of couple hundred million or more for some additional long-term debt on the balance sheet. And we can think of that as buying down the revolver and refreshing the revolver for continued expansion of our asset base. And we just need to integrate that with how we think about asset rotation, for example, or improving impact of the payout ratio over time.

Sophie Karp

I wanted to ask a little more on the 3% to 4% sustainable organic growth rate that you discussed. And I believe you said that you contemplate in that calculation about one-third of debts in the total capital stack. And right now, there’s an acquisition that’s certainly quite a bit higher than that. So I mean do you envision at some point for that to reposition to that level of debt on those acquisitions to get that levels and put yourself on the path to achieving that organic growth rate, or is it more of a theoretical consideration. How should we think about this?

Michael Lyon

You’re query is right. If you look at our entire capital stack, the debt represents so much higher proportion. But when we look at the corporate level capital, which we deploy into financed projects, which may already have debt financing or they have tax equity financing, is at that corporate level where we've been saying really for almost three years now that we think of incremental capital that we’re raising being roughly one third corporate level debt and two thirds common equity.

And in the context of this 3% to 4% exercise, the stand-in for common equity is the unused portion of our annual CAFD. And so it’s that combination of one third of debt and two thirds cash flow, or equity that we’re talking about. And that was, as I said, incremental as the mid-2015 is how we were thinking about that looking forward, because we already had a very large base, underlying base of common equity. And we’re just starting at that time to tap into our ability to raise corporate level debt. Does that answer the question?

Sophie Karp

And one other question is on the -- how should we think about the evolution revenue per megawatt hour, I guess, because it’s been very slightly down this quarter and maybe it’s the impact from the curtailments in ERCOT and Santa Isabel that you discussed. But you’ve been adding assets in Japan, which should have higher revenue per megawatt hour. How should we think about the top line going forward?

Michael Lyon

I think you’re right on all accounts there. The ERCOT pricing does have the impact of bringing down the average price across the portfolio. And as we add higher priced contracts that are available to us, primarily right now through Japan, we should expect that average price per megawatt hour to rise for a period of time now. And every time we add a new project, it has the potential for either increasing or decreasing our average price per megawatt hour, depending on where it's located and what the prevailing price structure is in that market. So we’re in this period of adding Japanese assets. We could expect to see an average price rise for, I think for a little period of time still.

Colin Rusch

I just have a quick one around technology. Given some of the advances that we’re seeing with power, electronics and battery cost reduction. Are you looking at any opportunities for avoided costs PPAs in the distribution market, or even in the transmission? Or are you seeing opportunities to augment some of that curtailment expense and the volume production in ERCOT?

Mike Garland

Well, I’m not sure I fully understand your question, the first part of it. But the second part, we have look at the economics and ERCOT pretty extensively in round numbers if you think of an example were, if you were to go in and just put in a battery, you look at -- there are times when you're selling power at negative 30, so you could charge your battery or negative 30 essentially at $1 a megawatt hour and then turn around and push that out of at say positive 30 during the right time. That looks like a very attractive proposition.

Generally speaking, at today's battery costs and operations, you need something closer to $90 delta between what you’re charging and selling at, and you need it consistent. And that's the big issue, there’s -- well there’s two issues. One is just putting a battery into Texas, you don't get the tax benefit that you do if you do it with solar, for example. If you charge it with solar, you get a 30% tax break. So putting it in the Texas, it cost you effectively and at a wind farm 30% more in rough numbers.

And you need about a $90 swing, which you do get sometimes in Texas. But you then have to have that consistently over the entire year. And that's where it fails mostly is that it just isn't a consistent enough delta every day to be able to pay for it in a reasonable way. Now, there is hope that some of the utilities are now starting to look at paying for the ancillary services benefits, and we are looking at that. But from a pure economic standpoint, we can't solve the problem in the Panhandle right now through batteries unless we can figure out another revenue stream.

Colin Rusch

And then just to clarify the first question. We’ve seen some utilities engaging conversations where they’re willing to look at paying for avoiding distribution investments. I am just wondering if you’re seeing those opportunities at all with any of your PPA counterparties.

Mike Garland

Not really. Let me make sure I understand it. Are you saying that their distribution -- meaning like group talk, generation, they’re using that…

Colin Rusch

Actually the smaller systems 5 to 20 megawatts augmenting some wind assets with energy storage and engaging it with…

Mike Garland

Sure, we’re looking at that. And I think we have a couple of opportunities. We did a couple projects recently. And the irony is we were really excited, because we had a fairly sophisticated modeling exercise, and we’re having discussions with a couple off-takers about doing -- taking such a hybrid system. But the couple that we actually did, we did multiple versions; one straight up wind, so straight up solar; solar wind; solar to wind and storage and so on. And the ones that typically win are the wind.

So there’s obviously an incremental cost of putting in the storage. You’ve seen some of the pricing coming down, such that it's getting closer and closer. And there's some small units that have achieved this. Certainly, in the combined solar battery we’ve seen a number of commitments made. But wind, solar and storage is something that people are looking at now and deciding whether they have -- they value it and do they -- some of the off-takers when they start, they love the idea but then they think well, maybe I should have it closer to the load where I want to relieve the transmission constraint or the distribution constraint. So isn't it better to put the batteries there rather than out of the wind side.

And I think the market is evolving right now. I think it's a very exciting time, because I think there's going to be a breakthrough on these hybrid systems that allow us to provide shaped products. And I've even talked about and we've even modeled a couple of opportunities where we could provide base load power. So we look at the opportunity to go into some of these areas where they maybe shutting down the nuke or shutting down a call facility and replacing it with renewables with a combination of wind, solar and battery. Those opportunities are coming, and we think it's a really interesting opportunity.

And as that market grows and other markets candidly, you’re going to see the cost of batteries shrinking pretty rapidly to the point where we’re hopeful that they'll be a turning the breakpoint where people say yes, let's do this more and more, and that just become self reinforcing and you start having the economies similar to what happened in solar with batteries that makes it really a great product to be able to go in and offer people shaped products. We had one opportunity where we actually went in and said what shape you want and we can provide it.

Mike Garland

Thank you, Operator. We’d like to thank all the investors and analysts for joining the call today. We look forward to further updates as we progress through the quarter. And wish you all of a great day. Thank you all for your time.

