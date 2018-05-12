A 12% Yield, Just Reported Major Growth In Q1, With Much More Growth Due In 2018

There's also a new preferred series selling below its $25 call value.

This LP has multiple long-term growth projects which are coming online in 2018.

The yield on these common units is 12.36%, with 1.18X trailing coverage.

Does size matter? Guess it depends on your partner. In the case of Energy Transfer Partners (ETP), it definitely does. Management has acquired and built an enormous energy infrastructure system, which is still constantly evolving.

In fact, ETP's gas and crude gathering assets are located in counties where ~70% of total US rigs are currently drilling - and that's just one segment of its business:

(Source: ETP site)

They've built a diversified mix of energy infrastructure assets, with crude and NGL and refined products being their two leading segments:

(Source: ETP site)

The thing is, this is a rapidly-moving target - management has a large array of growth projects which are scheduled to come online in 2018-2020.

(Source: ETP site)

They also announced plans on today's Q1 '18 earnings call to "build a crude pipeline from the Permian basin in Texas to the Houston Ship Channel and Nederland, Texas, which will have an initial capacity of up to 600,000 barrels per day." (Source: Reuters)

This would solve a major problem for West Texas producers. As management pointed out on today's earnings call,

"There is a massive difficulty in getting barrels out of West Texas, so Permian Express 3 expansion has become much more important quicker. Clearly the market believes there's going to be a shortage of crude and gas space over the next two years in the (Permian) basin."

Earnings:

Here's how all of these projects have affected ETP's growth over the past four quarters. DCF has grown from 18% to 29% each quarter, while EBITDA has risen from 17% to 30%, and revenues have averaged a 25.6% rise.

Sequentially, DCF hit a company record in Q1 '18, while EBITDA was the second highest ever.

Unit count rose by 41.52% over the past four quarters, as management funded its many growth projects, so total distributions just about kept pace with DCF growth. Hence, ETP's distribution coverage improved just slightly, albeit to a respectable 1.18X factor:

But there's more to the distribution coverage story. ETP's GP, Energy Transfer Equity (ETE), committed subsidizing ETP's distributions, via relinquishing substantial amounts of money each quarter.

We put together this table in order to see how well ETP would have done without these IDR relinquishments.

Up through Q3 '17, ETP would have had a shortfall in coverage. However, the good news is that ETP turned a corner in Q4 '17 and Q1 '18, and had a surplus amount of DCF each quarter, and would have covered its payouts by 1.09 and 1.10, respectively, even without the IDR relinquishments, as new assets started contributing to earnings.

Common Distributions:

ETP pays in the usual Feb/May/Aug/Nov. cycle for LPs, and its unitholders get a K-1 at tax time. Its next payout should go ex-dividend ~8/3/18.

At its intraday price of $18.29, ETP was yielding ~12.36%, as of 5/10/18:

Options:

if you want to take a position in ETP, but hedge your bet a little, selling covered calls offers you some extra income to do so, on a short-term basis.

The September $20.00 call strike pays $.50, slightly less than ETP's quarterly payout.

Conversely, you may want to try to get a lower entry point via selling cash secured puts below ETP's price/unit. The September $17.00 put strike pays $.85, which gives you a breakeven of $16.15. There are many option strikes available for ETP near the money, usually in $1.00 increments.

New Preferred Units:

In April 2018, ETP issued 18 million of its 7.375% Series C Preferred Units at a price of $25 per unit, resulting in total gross proceeds of $450 million. The proceeds were used to repay part of its revolving credit facility, and for general purposes.

This is a combo Fixed to Floating rate Preferred series. On and after May 15, 2023, distributions on the Series C Preferred Units will accumulate for each distribution period at a percentage of the $25.00 liquidation preference equal to an annual floating rate of the three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.530% per annum.

These units are cumulative, which means that ETP must pay holders any skipped distributions before paying common unitholders. They rank senior to ETP's common units.

(Source: ETP-C prospectus)

(Source: Quantumonline)

These units should go ex-dividend ~7/231/18, with a pay date of 8/15/18. At $24.82, they're currently yielding 7.43%, with a call date of 5/15/23, but no maturity date.

This table details your "yield to call date," a scenario in which ETP redeems your units on the 5/15/23 call date. Since they're $0.18 below their $25.00 call value, your yield to call of 7.55% is slightly higher than the current yield:

This is a very complex company, with vast, inter-related holdings. Potential investors should take a look at their investor presentations to get a deeper understanding of ETP's operations. New potential investors should be aware that ETP hasn't been a smooth rise for past unitholders - it fell from the low $30s in 2016 into the teens in 2017.

Analysts asked numerous questions about the possibility of a structural simplification between ETP and its GP, Energy Transfer Equity (ETE), on the Q1 earnings call. Management said,

"We are carefully evaluating a C-Corp. structure. We do not want to do something which is irreversible. It would almost certainly be a structure in which ETE acquires ETP."

However, in other comments, they said that they're not totally sold on the C-Corp structure, due to double taxation, among other issues.

Dilution: When asked about any plans for further equity issuance in 2018, management replied with the following on the Q4 '17 earnings call:

We expect our recent financings, proceeds from the sale of CDM, and the SUN unit sale, and anticipated excess coverage in 2018 provide us liquidity to fund our 2018 growth projects. While we continue to expect that we will not need to issue equity at least through the middle of this year, we are targeting not having any equity needs in 2018, and we will continue to access the appropriate debt equity in hybrid security markets to term out our revolving borrowings and refinance 2018 debt maturities. (emphasis added)

Debt Leverage: This is a key factor to watch out for with MLPs, since they need to fund growth projects via either equity or debt issuance. Many of them ended over-leveraged when energy prices dove in 2015, and ended up being acquired by stronger companies.

Project Delays: These have caused problems for ETP in the past - it was on the hook for the financing costs before it had the benefit of the earnings from new assets. Fortunately, many of the new projects have come online and greatly improved ETP's cash flow, a trend which should continue in 2018.

New Developments:

ETP listed several new projects and positive developments on its Q1 '18 earnings release, including:

"In March 2018, ETP announced the formation of a joint venture, Orbit Gulf Coast NGL Exports, LLC, with Satellite Petrochemical USA Corp., with the purpose of constructing a new export terminal on the US Gulf Coast to provide ethane to Satellite for consumption at their ethane cracking facilities in China. Subject to Chinese Governmental approval, it is anticipated that the Orbit export terminal will be ready for commercial service in the fourth quarter of 2020." "In May 2018, ETP announced the formation of a joint venture to resume service on the Old Ocean natural gas pipeline and expand its jointly owned North Texas 36-inch pipeline that will provide more capacity from West Texas for deliveries into the Old Ocean Pipeline." "In May 2018, ETP announced the receipt of approval to place a portion of Phase 2 of the Rover pipeline in service, allowing for the full commercial operation capability of the Market Zone North Segment."

Analysts' Price Targets:

At $18.29, ETP is 3.74% below analysts' lowest price target and ~24% below the average price target of $24.05.

ETP has a higher-than-average yield and much lower price/DCF, price/book, price/sales, and EV/EBITDA valuations than the averages from other LPs which we cover in our articles.

Management has improved its ROA ratio and has been up and down with its ROE ratio over the past three quarters, as asset and equity deals have occurred. Notably, they've improved ETP's net debt/EBITDA leverage from 5.43X to 4.62X, and its debt/equity ratio from 1.26 to .97. Its operating margin has improved but is still below peer averages.



Debt and Liquidity:

"As of March 31, 2018, ETP’s $5.00 billion revolving credit facilities had $2.76 billion of outstanding borrowings, and its leverage ratio, as defined by the credit agreement, was 3.89x."

Here's a look at ETP's liabilities and equity as of 3/31/18 (left column) and 12/31/17 (right column):

(Source: ETP site)

Summary:

We continue to rate ETP a long-term buy, based upon its ongoing growth, its increasingly well-supported attractive yield, and its strategic positioning in key energy production and shipping areas. All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.



Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.