Quorum Health's (QHC) CEO Tom Miller on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE:QHC) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Tom Miller - President and CEO

Alfred Lumsdaine - Incoming CFO and EVP

Analysts

Frank Morgan - RBC Capital Markets

Jonathan Jenson - Imperial Capital

Operator

Good morning. My name is Heidi, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Quorum Health Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Alfred Lumsdaine, Executive Vice President and CFO, you may begin your conference.

Alfred Lumsdaine

Thank you, Heidi. Good morning and welcome to Quorum Health's first quarter conference call.

Joining me this morning is Tom Miller, President and CEO; Martin Smith, Executive Vice President of Operations and Dr. Shaheed Koury, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer. Tom and I will begin the call by providing commentary on our first quarter results, then we'll open the call for your questions.

Before we begin the call, I would like to read the following disclosure statement. This conference call may contain certain forward-looking statements including all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, which are described in headings such as Risk Factors, in our Form 10-K filing, our current Form 10-Q and other reports filed or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

As a consequence, actual results may differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statements in today's discussion. We do not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements.

We issued a press release yesterday afternoon with our financial statements and definitions and calculations of adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA adjusted for divestitures including reconciliations to U.S. GAAP measurements. We have included a slide presentation on our website to supplement today's discussions.

Our results consolidate the results of a 28 owned or leased hospitals and the results of Quorum Health Resources. Our same-facility information excludes the results of the ten facilities we've divested of closed since this been off through March 31, 2018.

In addition, we also filed our quarterly report for the first quarter on Form 10-Q yesterday. All of our discussions today are supplemented by the press release, the earnings presentation on our website, and our Form 10-Q. All non-GAAP calculations we will be discussing exclude certain legal, professional and settlement costs, charges relating to impairment of long lived assets and goodwill, The net gain or loss on sale of hospitals. The net loss on the closure of hospitals, cost associated with the transition of the transition services agreement or TSAs, servants cost for headcount reductions and executive changes as well as any changes and estimate related to the collectability of patient accounts receivable. Please refer to the earnings presentation for a further description and calculation of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA adjusted for divestitures.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Tom.

Tom Miller

Thank you and welcome again, Alfred. Good morning everyone.

As you saw in yesterday's press release we reported same facility net operating revenues of $465.6 million. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $18.4 million significantly affected by the closure of Affinity and the sale of Clearview. And adjusted EBITDA adjusted for divestitures for the quarter was $26.8 million. These earnings results are below our expectation and as we progress through our prepared remarks, you will see that we have identified key areas for improvement and it implemented a comprehensive plan to get our bottom line back on track.

Same facility volume during the quarter was positive with admissions and adjusted admissions up 0.4% and 1.1% even after a closure of certain product lines and that we closed two skilled nursing facilities or read that facility and terminated two managed care contracts in Illinois that would have affected our admissions by 229 or about an additional 1%.

Same facility Medicare case mix increased 2.9%, while same facility all payer case mix increased by 4.4%. Alfred will get into the nuances later but suffice to say that our first quarter revenues grew as a result of higher year-over-year volumes and higher acuity, but we're offset than offset by higher expenses.

On slide four, you will see a list of new of our key initiatives. Our focus remains on improving our operations and adding value for our shareholders. We will go into the more detail on each of these as we progress through the call, these initiatives focused on the following. Refining our portfolio and reducing our debt through expanded divestiture strategies.

Second, improving EBITDA margin by reducing cost, increasing productivity, improving our revenue cycle management and growing profitable revenues.

Third, actively working to take control of our revenue cycle by standing by in house patient billing and collections, fourth, increasing our case mix index and intensity of patients that we serve by selling and quality in patient experience.

First, I want to provide an update on the divestiture program which you will see on slide five. As you are all aware, this is a major focus for us and we believe we are making good progress. Through the end of the first quarter, we have sold or closed 10 hospitals for total of $85 million. The vast majority of these proceeds from these divestitures have been utilized to pay down term loan facility.

Secondly, I'd like to talk a bit about our divestiture strategy this has evolved. Since the spin off we have targeted the divestiture of certain non-core underperforming facilities as part of our strategy to reduce our debt and refine our portfolio. This is certainly still the case. However, we are no longer viewing potential divestitures as a static group of hospitals that we wish to sell and said we have opened our process to evaluate the sale of facilities based on valuations and proceeds needed to delever and refinance our long-term debt.

You will notice that this change and how we talk about our continuing business and how we think about guidance which Alfred will discuss later. We believe this change in strategy is already providing successful as we have already signed non-binding letters of intent covering seven facilities. Well these LOIs are not definitive and do not always result in sales at the current LOIs were to become definitive purchase agreements we estimate that the potential net proceeds for these seven facilities will be well in excess of $100 million.

Overall, we remain committed to our divestiture program and target a total of $165 million to $250 million of net proceeds for divestitures in the end of 2019.

While we are pleased with the early indications of expanding our divestiture pipeline, we've recognized that delevering efforts can only be truthful of divestitures of care with operational excellence at our hospitals. As an evidenced by our first quarter results, our EBITDA margins have declined as a consequence of cost growth exceeding revenue growth.

On slide six, we showed a high-level overview of our cost reduction program. As you are all aware, one of the growth strategies has been considerable investment and are recruiting physicians to our markets. In order to better serve our communities.

These efforts are necessary to create volume growth and increase acuity. As evidenced by our volume and acuity trends, our physician recruitment efforts have been successful on achieving these goals. But with this growth there's come higher costs and we must prudently manage these costs to improve our profitability.

As such, we have identified a strategy that focuses on managing productivity, minimizing excess supply costs and discontinuing and underperforming service lines and improving our revenue cycle and of course enhancing volumes.

We have already begun implementing various spots - of this strategy at our facilities and we are currently anticipating to see intangible benefits on these initiatives starting later this year and ramping into next year. For 2018, we expect at least $20 million to $25 million of positive impact from these initiatives.

As we noted in our earnings release, management is in the process of engaging an outside consultant firm that has work with company in the past and is to move with our revenue cycle process, in order to support and enhance the company's margin improvement plans.

On the topic of quality of care, turn to see slide seven. Here you will see an overview of the efforts on this front, importantly we are very proud of the 90% reduction in serious safety event rates at our facilities through the fourth quarter of 2017, relative to the 2013 baseline.

Again, our success for the company depends on providing safe and high-quality care of communities and we are proud of continuing improvements in these patient's standard endeavors.

If you turn to slide eight, one last topic I like to address before turning it over to Alfred is recent developments regarding our TSAs with our former parent. As previously disclosed on March 19, 2018, we received notice from CHS, that CHS was seeking to terminate effective September 30, 2018, two of the transitional service agreements, the shared service center TSA and the creator and data processing or IT TSA. The notice with CHS also provide an indication with CHS' preferences to terminate the remaining TSAs as well.

We continue to believe that the terminates [ph] of all the TSAs is in our best long-term interest and we will assure that the transition are undertaken in the matter that minimizes the associated risk inherent and such a migration. The effect in CHS support another termination, will be litigated during the course of arbitration scheduled at the end of June. Our migration from a TSA will be a tedious process and one that is substantially dependent on CHS' cooperation.

Once we have fully brought these services in house, we expect to see significant annual cost savings. We also believe that by bringing these services associated with the shared service in our TSA in-house will have the ability to improve our revenues once this migration is complete.

I am also glad to announce that on April 2, 2018 QHCs counsel was informed by the U.S. Attorney's office for the Northern district of Illinois that the United States was declining to intervene, and false claims act complaint filed against the Metro Medical Center. On April 9, 2018, the federal district court dismissed the key lawsuit against the hospital.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Alfred to discuss our financial results and outlook for the remainder of the year. Alfred?

Alfred Lumsdaine

Thanks, Tom.

Before diving into the financial review of the quarter, I'd like to first touch on a matter which impacts our financial reporting starting this quarter.

On January 1st of this year, we adopted the new revenue recognition standard. The adoption of this standard results in a change in the presentation of the provision for bad debts line item in our reported financial statement. Beginning January 1, 2018, what had previously been presented as the provision for bad debt, is now considered an implicit price concession and it's the direct reduction of our net operating revenues.

Therefore, the revenue comparisons discussed include net operating revenues after the implicit price concession. That said, please turn to slide nine which shows our net patients revenues from our hospital operations for the first quarter.

On a same facility basis, total net patient revenues were approximately $444 million or an increase of 5.4% year-over-year. When factoring out the California HQAF and the Medicaid low volume extenders adjustment relating to the fourth quarter of 2017. Total net patient revenues would have increased 2.9% year-over-year.

Next, I'd like to turn to slide 10, as Tom touched on earlier, our same facility admissions adjusted admissions, surgeries and ER visits were up 0.4% - 1.1% - 0.1% and 2.3% respectively compared to the first quarter of 2017. These positive volume trends are a continuation of the growth that we've seen in the past four quarters. These overall positive volume trends were impacted by a number of puts and takes on a year-over-year basis. During the quarter we caused ample of service lines in select markets which negatively impacted our admissions as Tom mentioned.

Additionally, our surgical volumes were negatively impacted due to the termination of certain managed Medicaid contracts where we were receiving an unacceptable level of reimbursement. We also saw a 4.5% decline in births. Importantly we did see continued growth in major hip and knee joint replacements which were up 5.9% as a result of our recruiting efforts in this specialty. In terms of payor mix on the same-facility basis our managed care and commercial payor mix in Q1 of 2018 improved to 38.1% of revenues from 37.3% of revenues a year ago.

This year-over-year improvement was somewhat muted by the impact of the California - program revenues of almost $8 million which increased Medicaid revenues relative to the first quarter of 2017. So overall in this area of same facility net operating revenues it was a story of stronger volumes, higher equity and improved payor mix relative to the first quarter of 2017.

Now turning to expenses please refer to slide 12 as Tom mentioned earlier we're seeing our overall operating expenses increased as a percent of net revenue. Further details can be obtained in our Form 10-Q, but I'll briefly review a couple of the major items that impacted us this quarter.

Overall salaries, wages and benefits increased $13 million year-over-year on a same-facility basis. This increase is largely driven by the following items approximately $4 million in increases related to more employee positions, a $3 million increase relating to merit increases at our facilities, almost $2 million in severance cost for headcount reductions and executive severance at the corporate office and $3 million from increased benefit cost.

Same facility supply expense increased $4 million year-over-year this increase was predominantly due to higher volumes particularly higher implant cost as a result of the increase in orthopedic surgeries we discussed earlier.

Same facility other operating expenses increased approximately $7 million year-over-year, this increase was primarily the result of $2.6 million and provider tax expenses related to the California HQAF program revenues as well as the new Oregon sales tax, a $1.4 million increase in medical specialty fees and an aggregate of $3 million increase across a broad range of purchased services and other operating expenses categories.

In addition to the previously mentioned expense items our margins were also impacted in the quarter by the following. A decrease in same facility hi-tech reimbursements of approximately $2 million and an impairment charge of almost $40 million which relates to the fair value of hospitals intended for divestiture.

As we continue to pursue divestitures in conjunction with our divestiture program we certainly could see additional impairment charges in 2018 as a consequence of our expanded efforts.

While not included in our same facility operating results our consolidated operating results also include approximately $22 million in cost associated with the divestiture of hospitals particularly cost associated with the closure of Affinity. These costs are added back to adjusted EBITDA but did materially impact our cash flow for the quarter and I'll discuss that in just a moment.

So overall on the topic of expenses while we are seeing some expense growth as a function of our higher volumes we did see cost outpacing associated revenue growth in Q1 and therefore have undertaken the comprehensive effort to review and manage our cost as well as improve our margins that Tom previously referenced.

On the next slide, I'd like to briefly discuss our adjusted EBITDA results for the quarter. consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $18.4 million compared to $26.1 million in the first quarter of 2017.

As we discussed this decrease is primarily due to the deteriorating performance of the hospitals which we're divested or close during the quarter particularly Affinity. These hospitals lost and aggregate $8 million in the quarter. In addition, our margins were impacted by lower margins associated with the higher cost with certain facilities that we've mentioned.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted for Divestitures which we view as the best metric for our operating results was $26.8 million for the first quarter of 2018 or a decline of just over $4 million relative to the first quarter of 2017.

Now, I'd like to make some comments, does is relates to our cash flows for the first quarter, please refer to slide 14. Operating cash flow for the quarter was a negative approximately $3 million primarily due to the decline and the year-over-year profitability and closure cost that Affinity of which approximately $8 million for cash cost. We also saw a cash interest expense increased $2 million compared to the first quarter of last year primarily due to higher interest rates on our floating rate debt.

CapEx, including software capital expenditure down by nearly $10 million relative to the first period of 2017. This decline is primarily related to divestitures, lower spending on our Springfield, Oregon tower project which is nearly completion as well as overall enterprise efforts to manage CapEx effectively.

Continuing on the topic of cash flows, see slide 15 for an overview of the California HQAF program. As you may recall, the 2017 to 2019 program had yet to be approved during the first quarter of 2017. So, our financial results do not include any benefit from this program in the 2017 period. We expect our 2018 financial results to fully include the benefit of this program throughout the year, which isn't set to expire until the middle of 2019.

In connection with this program we've collected approximately $2 million cash during the first quarter, looking forward we expect to collected total of approximately $25 million during the second quarter of 2018 and the total of approximately $39 million in calendar 2018 relating to both current and prior HQAF program.

Moving to slide 16, our DSOs increased slightly to 64 days at the end of the first quarter of 2018, first is the 63 days at December 31, 2017. We certainly remain highly focused on improving our collection efforts, ultimately, we're very dependent on our third-party collections vendor.

As we've discussed in the past, we've higher an additional third-party vendor who is assisting us with our efforts to improve collections. We believe that our collections can improve after we're able to move away from our current TSA agreement.

Turning to slide 17, you'll see that our net secured leverage ratio on a trailing 12-month basis at March 31, 2018 is just under 4 times using the calculation specified in our recent credit agreement amendment. Our consolidated EBITDA cushion is approximately $35 million, and our secured debt cushion is $167 million.

Finally, please turn to slide 18, for a discussion of our updated 2018 guidance. We continue to expect net operating revenues for the year ended December 31, 2018 to range between $1.925 billion to $1.975 billion. We expect adjusted EBITDA, adjusted for divestitures to be in the range of $145 million to $165 million.

I would emphasize that this updated guidance for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted for divestitures is providing using an updated methodology relative to what we've done in the past, in that it includes $6 million of losses from four potential divestitures, which were excluded from our original guidance range.

Given the recent expansion of our divestiture strategy, we believe it isn't particularly useful to provide guidance that projects which potential future divestitures will happen. Instead, we believe that this updated approach to guidance represents the best view of our operations for the full year as we know it today.

As a result, we've added back to our guidance, the $6 million of projected losses associated with these four hospitals. It reduces methodology at the start of the year our original guidance for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted for divestitures for 2018 would have been in a range of $154 million to $174 million.

In addition to the update in our methodology regarding adjusted EBITDA, adjusted for divestitures. We've also removed our guidance for consolidated adjusted EBITDA. We believe then we've certainly seen this quarter that consolidated adjusted EBITDA can be heavily impacted by the decline in performance with divestitures of closures. And that makes our ability to forecast this metric very difficult especially in a period where we're likely to have a significant number of divestitures.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to Tom.

Tom Miller

Thank you, Alfred.

Our consistent success and expanding our services inter-markets as well as our focus on quality enhancements is evident in our results and we are pleased by the improvements we are seeing in our portfolio, particularly with volume growth against an industry backdrop of needed growth.

At the same time, our board of directors has appropriately expressed the disappointment in our most recent financial results to the company's senior management team. The management and our board focused on management's plan to improve the company's margins, operations and financial performance. I'd like to reemphasize that we expect to realize between $20 million and $25 million impact in 2018 from this plan.

And while we're pleased with the efforts that we've made in reducing our debt, we acknowledge that plenty of work remains. We believe the most recent change in our divestiture strategy will help us to continue our success in this initiative and look forward to updating you on the progress as we continue through the year.

In closing, I'd like to thank our physicians, our hospital teams [ph] and nurses and other teams that Quorum Health Resources into the corporate office for their dedication and hard work. We'll also thank all of our shareholders for your support.

With that Heidi, we're ready to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. And we have a question in the queue from the line of Frank Morgan with RBC Capital. Please go ahead.

Frank Morgan

Good morning. I was hoping we could start on the TSA agreements. I mean I think the number that I always heard was like 40 to 45 in cost savings and I'm hearing the 15 to 20. So, I'm just hoping you can sort of maybe reconcile that walk me through the math on how that works and what you're seeing now that may cause that difference.

Alfred Lumsdaine

Sure, Frank. Happy to do that. really there is no difference from the previous conversations that we have and hopefully I can clarify. There is really two separate element that we believe and work that we've done internally and with some external consultants around the opportunity as we come out of those TSAs. You can put it into two distinct buckets.

First, we think that we can achieve cost savings just on the underlying cost of delivering or obtaining those services out in the market. And we believe that that number is a $15 million to $20 million range.

In addition, we've quantified, I'll call it a revenue cycle enhancement opportunity that is separate and distinct from cost savings by simply improving our throughput as it relates to the revenue cycle. And we think that that range as $20 million to $25 million. So, if you just do the math, you end up with the $35 million to $45 million range. And I believe that's what we've consistently spoken to.

Frank Morgan

Okay. And I guess I maybe I missed that in the past. I just thought the 40 to 45 was just cost and not heard that breakout. But that's okay. And I think Tom, you had mentioned as you do this transition through the year, that I think you used the term potentially tenuous and needing the help with the first move transition over. Can you maybe elaborate on that a little bit kind of what - how that process will work and what are sort of the things that you're watching closely and most concerned about to make sure that process goes off seamlessly.

Tom Miller

Well as you know Frank, it's a very complicated structure. But as we've previously disclosed in March, we were see notice from CHS to CHS while seeking the terminate effective September 30th to the transitional service agreement. So that was the shared service TSA in a computer and data processing TSA.

The notice from CHS also brought an indication of their preference to terminate the remaining TSAs. Under the computer and data processing TSA, CHS has been based on our information technology better for the company, we continue to believe that the termination of all the TSAs is on long-term nurses that we desire to undertake the termination no matter than minimize the associated risk inherent with such a termination.

While we continue to work towards September 30th termination date for the termination of the shared service center TSA and the three revenue cycle TSAs. After our comprehensive review by our transitional team and our TSA project manager, we now believe that terminating the computer and data processing TSA which covers our information technology system at all of our hospitals on an arbitrary September 30th timeframe present significant risk and we believe an orderly transition grade which could be staggered overtime is necessary to ensure patients safety and minimize associated risk and up transition.

For example, while, with respect to the termination of the IT TSA on arbitrary transition schedule could force all of our hospitals to a new IT platform simultaneously as oppose to an orderly conversion. Therefore, we are just feeling an arbitration the September 30th termination date with respect to the IT TSA. We believe an orderly transition or information systems will help to minimize our risk hospitals of our patients during the transition period. Hope that make sense to you.

Frank Morgan

Okay, it sounds like you are prepared for that question. So, does that computer and data processing is that part of the $15 million of $20 million of cost savings or would that be on the $20 million to $25 million of enhanced revenue opportunity. Where would that fall?

Alfred Lumsdaine

It falls more on the - it falls specifically on the cost savings and probably of that cost savings range. But it is an element of it.

Tom Miller

The transitions of an IT system, we want to make sure is done in a process, so we can assure patients safety, and that's always our concern associated with it. So, a specific date to say and all of our hospitals change at one time just doesn't make sense to us, we need to be very cautious associated with that, and but again the cost associated with IT transition is less than $5 million, in that $5 million range. Because we want to be there in 2019. It just means that the September 30th date we just think it's an arbitrary date.

Frank Morgan

Got you. And in terms of just the notion of hiring the outside consultants the - is I mean is there of contracting more or just on all of these IT relates issues or there is something inside the hospital as you are actually looking as in terms of this cost program that you are putting in place is, how much of that's - versus what you are doing, I have seen you all probably already doing all these. But what's - kind of can you hit me there really understand that?

Tom Miller

Yeah, sure, as you look at our first quarter results, we showed significant volume increases, even after some services and we had positive revenue growth, but we start expenses go up and so we put together plans associated with how do we get our expenses back under control. It's a great situation, have revenues going up.

And you should be able to control your costs, but some of the physician's recruitment in getting them started is lagging behind our expectations associated with that. And we have identified a strategy all along if you go back to our strategies, we have identified a strategy of being the low-cost provider in the field and in our field. And that's why we have gone back and identified additional cost savings items that we will try to implement, we have begun implementing at our hospitals in that $20 million to $25 million range.

Our engagement with Alvarez and Marcel [ph] is to really help us look at our cost structure within our hospitals and to make sure that our goal is to achieve to be the low-cost providers and demonstrate that in the investor home field. That we are not missing any opportunities that are out there and so the focus is specifically to try to look at our costs structure, not necessarily the IT TSAs or the Central service TSAs, we have used some other groups associated with that. But to really focus on demonstrating two views in our investors that we can maintain our cost structure while growing around us.

Frank Morgan

Got you. And - but just - I agree, having volumes growth in this environment in rural America is actually quite impressive but as far as just - is it you had to have more labor costs that your costs spiked up high because you had use temporary labor or I guess I don't understand, it seems like by this point you would have a pretty good hand alone kind of the cost structure there of your hospitals. But, was it just a temporary labor to meet the needs in these markets or - popped up just right now.

Tom Miller

We have seen a couple of instances, we recruited the doctors, new doctors to our community. We've seen some of the lag behind getting the revenues associated with that, not in the volume standpoint but then into the expense categories, we're not - we're seeing those growth in revenues.

We also saw about $3 million increase in our salaries. Now, we do have some places with shortfalls and I would tell you throughout the industry there are - it's a difficult nature in regard to making sure we're competitive. But this represents about only a 2% merit increases that we have done within our hospitals and our nursing staff.

So, we continue to be competitive in our strategies but we're talking about a 2% range we think is probably on a slower side than what you're seeing in industry but in debt represents $3 million of cost.

The net specialty fees which our doctors that are hospital based hospitalists, intensivists, anesthesiologists, ER doctors, and we're continuing to push for the intensity of services within our hospitals so we've opened an additional CAT labs, we've opened additional ICUs associated with it and we're just seeing a lag of the increased cost to the revenues that should generated associated with that and so that continues to be a struggle for us and the intent behind looking at an outside group was let's make sure as we compare ourselves against the industry that we're doing what we're seeing we're doing and not missing any opportunities on cost control.

Frank Morgan

Got you. I'll jump back in the queue, but my last question you maybe should go and take more questions, but my last question is just to ask Alfred would you please go back through that your discussion on the change in the guidance that was a little bit for me to grab the first time through then I've had several clients that they call on that so maybe go and take questions but and then just if you wouldn't mind go back through that discussion about the change in the guidance assumptions at the very end. Thank you.

Tom Miller

Happy to do that. So, of course when we came into the year we guided on two earnings ranges, we guided on adjusted EBITDA that was a $145 million to $165 million range and we've discussed why we are no longer guiding to that range because of losses both that we incurred greater than we might have expected as we came into the year because of the unpredictability as we're shutting down or divesting facilities, so that range we no longer guiding on.

So, the range I think you're speaking to when we came into the year we had a guidance range for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted for divestitures of $160 million to $180 million. That range included both divestitures and closures that had been completed when we provide guidance as well as it included losses $6 million of losses from projected divestitures from four specific facilities were not covered inside of that range 160 to 180.

As we've opened up the divestiture strategy and as we're looking at a whole broad range of divestitures as you've seen by the fact that we have seven hospitals under LOI not just before that we would have excluded from that 160 to 180 range. we no longer trying to predict which hospitals might be divested during the year so that $6 million relating to those four specific facilities that were not covered in the 160 to 180 range were added back to the range so if we were guiding again at the start of the year including those for facilities in our range, our range would have then 154 to 174 and which we have now updated to a 145 to 165 range.

And just to reemphasize that 145 to 165 does not project any losses from any future potential divestitures. I hope that's all.

Frank Morgan

Yup, I think I got at the second time. Thank you.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Jonathan Jenson with Imperial Capital. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Jenson

Thanks for taking my questions and I'll just start off with my first question as it relates to the seven hospitals under LOIs just trying to get a sense of how much EBITDA and revenue that might include just so we can estimate a pro forma number.

Alfred Lumsdaine

Jonathan I would we haven't disclosed that, but I would put it at a relatively low number depends on how you measure your retrospective or prospective, but I would suggest it's plus or minus a very few millions of dollars in single-digits of EBITDA.

Jonathan Jenson

Okay that's pretty helpful and then just moving back to the PSAs, on the shared services and computer data what exactly just based on those two what do you think just ballpark the EBITDA contribution could be? And then is there I'm just trying to clarify how much CapEx would be related to that that you may have to spend over the next year?

Alfred Lumsdaine

Yeah, on the CapEx question it's still something that we're looking at an expensive way and looking at our options as it relates to the transitional service. Some of that will depend on the timing that we have, obviously there is a shorter time horizon to do a conversion you would likely to spend more near-term CapEx then as it says much longer of a stage ratable conversion.

And it even goes to which systems always selecting and migrating to, so there is a whole lot of variables that would be difficult to land on a precise number. I think as we get further into the planning and more definition, we'll be able to give you better indication of the CapEx after transition. But the good news if you will, we believe outside of the TSA services, we actually believe that we'll be able to save OpEx once we get through the conversion and are running on platform, but there is relatively material OpEx savings. It's not included in that previous savings number.

Tom Miller

Let me come back to the question, we definitely about CapEx is here about $70 million. And we anticipated some of the cost associated with that within that $70 million. There is a potential that we'll not go up and additional $5 million associated with that but our goal within the CapEx just to stay within our cash flow. And so that's one our goal associate with it.

Jonathan Jenson

Okay. And then just after September 30th, which TSAs do you think would be easiest for you guys to takeoff beside these share services and repeated data?

Alfred Lumsdaine

Yes, I think our preference would be to potentially outside of IT TSA would be to migrate off of the other ones on September 30th.

Tom Miller

Yes, so, we're trying to be a little more specific we have an eligibility service that does our Medicare applications. We have a service called Pithy [ph] which is our collection service as we believe we'll be able to offset that. And we also have a position billing services call PEPC [ph].

And so those three along with TSA services that are provided and some HR payroll services. So, we're anticipating all of those would be - we would be able to - without the full cooperation from CHS, we will be able to move all of those offering [ph]

Jonathan Jenson

Great, thank you. And then just lastly some housekeeping items, just want to get a sense after the term loan payment that subsequently happened after Q1, what's the cash on the balance sheet, the total liquidity? And if you could, maybe just give us for granularity the LTM revenues of the current 28 hospital portfolio? I don't think I can across any presentation.

Alfred Lumsdaine

Yes, I'll start with the last, the revenues that contributed in Q1 from the four, we're very small I would say was approximately I'm going out of the memory which is always the dangers thing, I might, we may want to get back to you with that just to be should I get it right, but it was not material.

Jonathan Jenson

Okay. And then just the cash and liquidity just after the term loan payment?

Alfred Lumsdaine

We probably want to update those relative to as you know we had not - we closed on the clear view transaction on March 31. So, as we close the quarter, the cash would be sitting on our balance sheet and we hadn't paid that out. Essentially, we pay - we pay down the term amount of the entire balance of the near-term proceeds which was roughly $30 million. So, I have to get back to you with that.

Jonathan Jenson

Okay, great. Thank you for the questions.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And your next question comes from Ali [ph] with Cantor Fitzgerald. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thanks for taking my call. I just want to understand certain numbers here. You approximately have $1.229 billion of debt, you're expecting at assets of proceeds in the range of $165 million to $215 million by the end of 2019. Is that correct?

Alfred Lumsdaine

That is correct.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So, you now have a new range of $145 million to $165 million as EBITDA, is that from what you view to be continuing on operations, or is that from all hospitals that you currently have?

Alfred Lumsdaine

That's from all hospitals that we currently have. I think as we mentioned the hospitals that we have under LOI have a very small amount of positive EBITDA.

Unidentified Analyst

So, in aggregate there is a small amount of positive EBITDA from the seven hospitals which are currently embedded in the $145 million to $165 million. So that number for continuing ops will be slightly less. The company is also expecting to get to rip a savings a minimum of 35 or in the range of $35 million to $45 from the aggregation of the TSA and revenue cycle. Is that correct?

Alfred Lumsdaine

That's correct.

Unidentified Analyst

Now you also have a separate cost containment program where you're trying to reduce overhead in cost in staffing et cetera is that correct.

Alfred Lumsdaine

That's correct.

Unidentified Analyst

I know did you mention how much you expect to save with that program?

Alfred Lumsdaine

$20 million to $25 million. I would it's beyond just cost savings with their revenue enhancement opportunities embedded in there as well, but that is correct and that's, but to be clear that's 2018 savings full year run-rate would be higher off of that 20 to 25 to give you annualized it.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So, one would expect that we'll take down that 145 to 165 range for the positive EBITDA of those 7 hospitals. And in 2019 hopefully get a full year benefit from the run-rate of the revenue cycle in TSA savings as well as the cost containment and revenue gains of that 20 to 25 which would be annualized which actually will be higher than that for 2019 all else being equal. Is that primary am I getting my [indiscernible] the road where I just want to get my numbers straight.

Alfred Lumsdaine

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you very much.

Alfred Lumsdaine

Thank you.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Rob [ph] with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, thank you for the question and I'm going to give you guys the breakthrough of that Q1 single question. So just wanted to clarify on the new EBITDA range inside to go back to this again. But if you take the 154 to 174 which was I guess the new methodology on your original EBITDA and to the new range there is a $9 million delta. Can you just give an idea of how much of that was first quarter performance versus expectation for the rest of the year?

Alfred Lumsdaine

Yeah, I think it's fair to attribute most of the decline to first quarter performance while not all, I think it's the majority of it.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that is that. Thank you, guys.

Alfred Lumsdaine

Thank you.

Operator

And there are no further questions in the queue. I'll turn the call back over to presenters.

Tom Miller

All right let me thank all of you for your support of our hospitals. I hope by this time you take a couple of things away.

One is, we are seeing and our strategy to continue to grow our hospitals and grow our volumes and the opportunities that we have in our markets exists. And we're being successful associated with that.

We continue to see improvements in regard to the quality of care as we measured across our organizations.

Our net revenues are growing which is a positive, our experience are growing as we believe within the team here we have the opportunity to improve and see those improvements for the rest of the year. we still believe, and we believe it's in our best interest to operate as an independent company and we're moving forward with our strategy in regard to the TSA implementations associated with that.

And from a company standpoint we appreciate your support and understanding associated without we're operating. We have great team of people who're all working together trying to show success associated with our company. With that, appreciate your time, and thank you very much.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.