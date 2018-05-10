Protalix: Valuable, Misunderstood, And Deeply Mispriced

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome The Sensible Steward as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

About Protalix (PLX)



Protalix is a development-stage biotech company based in Carmiel, Israel. The company has several notable features:

ProCellEx, its proprietary plant cell-based protein expression technology

A wholly-owned, FDA-approved and cGMP-compliant protein drug manufacturing facility (Carmiel, Israel), whereby Protalix produces biologics using ProCellEx technology

One commercially approved drug, Elelyso (Gaucher – rights in Brazil; ex-Brazil owned by Pfizer)

(3) drugs in development pipeline – PRX-102 (Fabry – main candidate, Phase III), OPRX-106 (Ulcerative Colitis – Phase IIa) and PRX-110 (Cystic Fibrosis – Phase IIa)

Undisclosed drugs in pre-clinical pipeline (hint: plant cell-based Humira analog)

Pages 5-18 of Protalix’ 2017 10-K describe in greater detail the business model, ProCellEx platform and drug pipeline.

ProCellEx & the Protalix Business Model

ProCellEx, Protalix’ plant-based protein expression platform, produces biologics with inherent structural advantages over mammalian cell-expressed biologics, which constitute the vast majority of biologics manufactured today. These structural advantages result in clinically meaningful effects, such as reduced immunogenicity (better safety), reduced degradation (longer acting), and in some cases, more convenient drug delivery (i.e. oral vs injected).

Owing to the ProCellEx advantage, Protalix operates much like a generic or biosimilar drug manufacturer. It takes existing, off-patent drugs and seeks to express faithful analogs via ProCellEx. The result is a “bio-better” drug that has not only the same mechanism of action as the existing drug, but in many cases a better safety profile, longer efficacy, and potentially more convenient drug delivery. In other words, Protalix aims to make drugs that have a competitive advantage over the drugs it seeks to mimic.

What this means for the investor is simple:

Protalix should get name-brand pharma returns for generics business risk.

Incidentally, Protalix’ Chairman Shlomo Yanai was President and CEO of Teva Pharmaceuticals from 2007 to 2012, and current Protalix CEO Moshe Manor was previously the President of Teva Asia & Pacific. It’s fair to assume that they know how to run a generics business.

Intrigued? Read on.

Commercial Drugs

Protalix currently manufactures (1) commercially available drug:

Elelyso / UPLYSO (taligluercase alfa) – Injectable drug for Type 1 Gaucher’s disease. Jointly developed by Protalix and Pfizer; approved for commercial development in 2012. Was the first plant cell-based biologic approved by the FDA, as well as the first commercial product developed by Protalix via the ProCellEx platform.

Protalix currently owns the sales license to Brazil. Pfizer owns the global sales license for Elelyso elsewhere. Protalix supplies drug substance to Pfizer under a licensing agreement, and Brazilian sales are made in small quantities to Fiocruz, an arm of the Brazilian Ministry of Health. Both of these are discussed later under Aside: Protalix’ Gross Margins.

Drug Development Candidates

Protalix has (3) drug development candidates:

PRX-102 (pegunigalsidase alfa, Phase III) – Lead drug candidate for Fabry disease. Aims to displace Fabrazyme (Sanofi/Genzyme) in the US and Fabrazyme and Replagal (Shire) in the EU/ROW.

Phase III trials are ongoing for lead drug candidate PRX-102 for Fabry disease. The trials are intended to show superiority vs Fabrazyme (leading Fabry disease drug) in the US and comparability with potential for superiority in Europe and rest of world (ROW). Top-line results for the 12-month safety and comparability trials are due in 2019, the 24-month US superiority trial in 2020. Recently, on the Company's May 9th 1Q18 earnings call, management made positive statements regarding observed levels of Fabrazyme antibody interactions with PRX-102. Data is due to be presented in a poster at the end of May.



In October 2017, the company cut a favorable licensing deal with Chiesi, a privately-held pharma company, for the Ex-US rights to PRX-102, for which Protalix will receive $10mm per annum (up to $25mm) for development costs, commercial and regulatory milestone payments of up to $320mm and tiered royalties of 15-35% based on sales.

Recently, additional competition has come from Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD), which in Feb 2018 submitted an NDA requesting FDA approval for its Fabry drug Galafold (migalastat). Galafold is a chaperone drug and is efficacious only for the subpopulation of Fabry patients that have an amenable mutation, which Amicus estimates to be 30-50% of the total Fabry population. Amicus expects an FDA decision on Galafold by August 2018. Galafold was given EU approval and initiated EU sales in 2017.

In spite of Galafold’s entry into the Fabry market, 2017 sales of Fabry drugs Fabrazyme and Replagal increased over 2016, suggesting that there remains a sizeable untreated patient population and that the Fabry market is growing. Assuming a 1.1:1 USD:Euro conversion rate, total 2017 sales for Fabrazyme, Replagal and Galafold were approximately $1.3bn, implying significant market opportunity for PRX-102.

2017 Fabrazyme Sales (€mm), Sanofi (SNY) 10-K

2017 Replagal Sales ($mm), Shire plc (SHPG) 10-K

2017 Galafold Sales ($000), Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) 10-K

2. OPRX-106 (Phase IIa complete) – Oral anti-TNF α drug for Ulcerative Colitis (UC); first oral anti-TNF α drug targeting UC

Top-line results for Phase II trial for OPRX-106 (UC) were reported January 2018 with positive results. Some investors were concerned about patient drop-out figures, but management has since reaffirmed that drop-out rates were within expected ranges. Management has not yet secured a partner for OPRX-106 but stated on its FY2017 conference call that they have received inbound interest regarding OPRX-106 and more broadly, Protalix’s oral anti-TNF α platform capabilities.

Additionally, on the Company's May 9th 1Q18 earnings call, management revealed that new clinical data on OPRX-106 will be presented in June. Management believes that the data will positively support the compound's efficacy, and this in turn should be supportive of licensing efforts.



3. PRX-110 (alidornase alfa, Phase IIa complete) – Inhalable enzyme for Cystic Fibrosis. Aims to displace Pulmozyme (Roche/Genentech).

Results for the Phase II trial comparing PRX-110 (NYSE:CF) to Pulmozyme were reported June 2017 with mixed results. Although PRX-110 was shown to be efficacious on an absolute basis, there was strangely no reported difference in lung function between Pulmozyme (dornase alfa) use and washout (baseline).

In March 2018, the company reported that it was denied a grant by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, likely due to the puzzling baseline results. On the FY2017 conference call, management stated its desire to find a partner for PRX-110 to jointly design a new trial, after which it may reapply for the foundation grant.

For additional information on Protalix’ development pipeline, I recommend that investors view the Protalix March 2018 Corporate Update presentation found here.

News Flow

Lately, Protalix has been subject to consistently negative news flow, which I believe has played a part in its undervaluation. Also, with its share price under $1.00, Protalix does not get much institutional coverage, which adds to the inefficiency in its stock price. Fortunately, these factors can work in the favor of value investors, as I believe they do with Protalix. Below is a sampling of Protalix headlines and their impact over the last several months:

June 2017 – PRX-110 (CF) results were met with skepticism; biotech commentator Adam Feuerstein writes a negative article on PLX

Over a conference call, the Company CEO dismisses concerns over PRX-110 (CF) results, adding to negative investor perception

January 2018 – OPRX-106 (UC) results were met with skepticism due to patient drop-outs

February 2018 – US FDA accepts NDA for Amicus’ competing Fabry drug Galafold (chaperone drug type, efficacy limited to ~30% of total Fabry population)

March 2018 – The Company announces the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation declined to extend a grant for its PRX-110 (CF) program

March 2018 – The Company releases its annual proxy, requesting a 40% share count increase from 250mm to 350mm shares outstanding, stoking dilution fears

March 2018 – A pair of negative articles about PLX surface on SeekingAlpha, generating concerns about the company’s margins and production costs

Negative headlines notwithstanding, astute investors will note that the vast majority relate to Protalix’ non-core drug candidates – OPRX-106 (UC) and PRX-110 (CF) – on ancillary concerns (i.e. not drug efficacy). In contrast, management clearly stated on its FY2017 conference call that its focus is on developing its main drug candidate, PRX-102 (Fabry). For OPRX-106 (UC) and PRX-110 (CF), management is actively seeking partners for development and sounded optimistic on this front.

Even so, one noteworthy concern for Protalix main candidate PRX-102 (Fabry) is the FDA acceptance of Amicus Therapeutics’ Galafold NDA, as discussed previously. I consider its potential commercial impact on PRX-102 in greater detail in the Valuation section.

Other news regarding PRX-102 has generally been positive. For instance, PRX-102 Phase II data was compelling and based on a 2-year long trial, significantly de-risking current Phase III comparability studies. Furthermore, in January 2018 the FDA conferred fast-track designation on PRX-102. This in turn implies reduced trial design risk, as one surmises the FDA made a meaningful review of the PRX-102 trial parameters.

Near-Term Business Strategy

It is worth clarifying that in spite of the news flow, the path forward for Protalix remains straightforward:

Get PRX-102 (Fabry) through commercial development without significant shareholder dilution. Once PRX-102 starts generating cash, consider further development of OPRX-106 (UC), PRX-110 (CF) and/or other pre-clinical candidates.

Also, the Company could at any time consider an M&A exit, the potential for which I discuss at the end of the article.

Financial Position & Dilution Risk

With respect to Protalix’ financial position, on the FY2017 conference call (March 2018), management publicly stated that it has enough cash to get through 2019 (“funded into 2020”). Meanwhile, top-line 12-month Phase III results for PRX-102 (Fabry) are expected mid-2019 – within the timeline, but perhaps too close for comfort. Hearkening to the old adage “trust but verify,” we are thus obliged to consider ourselves whether the Company can indeed get there.

Here’s a back-of-the-envelope snapshot of Protalix’s financial situation:

$41mm cash (as of March 31, 2018)

Burn Rate (based on 2017 run-rate):

-$40mm / year OpEx ($30mm R&D + $10mm SG&A; assumes 2017 run-rate)

-$5mm / year Interest Expense ($55mm 7.5% convertible notes)

+$10mm / year Chiesi development payments

+$5mm / year net Elelyso sales to Fiocruz (Brazilian government)

Burn rate per year = $30mm

Years remaining (as of March 31, 2018) = $41mm / 30mm = 1.37 years

Burn Rate (cessation of active OPRX-106 and PRX-110 development):

Assuming R&D expenses are reduced ~$5mm / year due to cessation of OPRX-106 and PRX-110 development, we have:

Burn rate per year = $25mm

Years remaining (as of March 31, 2018)= $41mm / 25mm = 1.64 years

Note that neither of these burn rate calculations include revenues from potential licensing deals for OPRX-106 or PRX-110. Again, on the FY2017 conference call, management stated that they have been actively seeking partners for these compounds, and they have received inbound interest regarding OPRX-106 in particular. Furthermore, it seems likely that successful 12-month Phase III trial results will trigger a milestone payment from partner Chiesi, since the 12-month Phase III trial is all that is needed for European comparability approval.

On balance, it appears the company can make it to the PRX-102 12-month Phase III results without diluting shareholders. Furthermore, the company has shown a desire to issue convertible debt with higher conversion prices than prevailing stock prices to help reduce dilutive impact.

Aside: Weighing Proposal #4 to Increase Authorized Share Count

In spite of affirming in March that the Company has sufficient cash to operate through 2019, Protalix management has requested an increase to authorized share count for the upcoming May 2018 annual meeting. So important was this proposal that management postponed the annual meeting to May 13, 2018 to give shareholders additional time to weigh the increase in authorized share count from 250mm to 350mm.

Ordinarily this type of proposal gets rubber-stamped through, as limiting a company’s access to equity markets could easily jeopardize the business. Nevertheless, Protalix sent physical mailers to encourage its shareholders to vote Yes on the proposal, so it’s clear that management is concerned that shareholders won’t go for it.

On some level, this is not surprising. Shareholders hate dilution, and the increased share count seems like a sure sign of dilution. Right?

Not so fast.

While it is possible that Protalix management is just itching to attempt another equity offering, I believe there may be other legitimate business development reasons for needing the increased share count authorization.

Allow me to explain:

Per the 2017 10-K, Protalix has two tranches of convertible debt outstanding, the 2013 notes and 2016 notes. The full $5.9mm balance of 2013 notes are current and due September 2018, which means that Protalix needs to retire the debt in a few months. The conversion price for the 2013 notes is $5.76 per share, so conversion is out of the question.

Meanwhile, the company has ~$47mm 2016 convertible notes out, which are convertible at $0.85. If all of the debt were to be converted at this rate, it would represent ~55mm shares.

Per the 10-K, as of March 1, Protalix had ~146mm shares outstanding. Additionally, as of December 31, 2017, there were ~4.8mm options outstanding.

Thus, assuming 100% conversion of debt and options, we have a total share count of:

146mm + 55mm + 4.8mm = 205.8mm shares outstanding (fully converted)

This represents 82% of the current 250mm issuable shares, which leaves far too little room for the Company to maneuver. Real business needs for additional share capital aside from development equity include:

Signing a licensing deal in which the prospective partner purchases equity (just like Pfizer did with Protalix on their joint development of Elelyso)

Issuance of additional convertible debt to stave off immediate dilution

Share-based executive compensation to better align management incentives

Protalix management stated that they are actively looking for partners for their secondary candidates OPRX-106 and PRX-110. Having share count headroom would naturally increase negotiating flexibility by allowing Protalix to include equity as part of any development agreement. Partner purchase of company equity is a common feature of many licensing deals (see the Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) / Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) pre-clinical pipeline licensing agreement for a recent comp), and again, there is precedent as Protalix did this with Pfizer in the past.

On the debt side, most holders of Protalix’ 2013 notes rolled their debt into 2016 convertible notes, which had much lower conversion prices than the 2013s ($0.85 vs $5.67). Thus, if Protalix wanted to roll the 2013 debt due September 2018 using a similar structure (maybe even issue more) rather than pay using the cash they have earmarked for pipeline development, they’ll need the share count headroom.

For additional assurance regarding dilution concerns, Protalix CFO Yossi Maimon made the following statement May 9th, on the Company's 1Q18 earnings call:



Lastly I just wanted to touch upon a concern we've been hearing around upcoming potential dilution and especially I guess that's due to the increasing authorized request, I want to be clear that currently we do not have any plans for going back to that in the near future and while we cannot guarantee of course we believe that the next inflow of funds into the company would come in non-dilutive manner which is still on target for happening in 2018.

In summary, shareholders should vote Yes for Proposal #4 to increase the authorized share count. Based on the available information, fears of rampant dilution appear overblown, and refusing poses the real risk of hamstringing the Company from making even shareholder-friendly licensing deals.

Valuation

And now for the main event –

Enterprise Value

Assuming a share price of $0.50 and full conversion of convertible debt and options, we arrive at a market value of $0.50 * 206mm = ~$103mm. I consider this the all-equity enterprise value, without making any subtraction for cash. I assume that the Company spends its $50mm cash on development costs, and no debt remains on the balance sheet, as it will have been converted.

Turning now to estimating intrinsic value for Protalix, I make the following considerations:

I assume Protalix hinges on the success of PRX-102 (Fabry). Using the 12-month Phase III trial outcome as the benchmark, I consider the outcomes as binary – Phase III trial success, and Phase III trial failure.

To keep things simple, I assign zero value to Protalix shares if PRX-102 fails.

The question is, if PRX-102 succeeds in Phase III trials, what would it be worth? Also, what kind of value should we ascribe to its development compounds and pre-clinical pipeline?

DCF Valuation Method – PRX-102 Only

Below is a quick-and-dirty model valuing PLX, assuming success for PRX-102 alone. Assuming a discount rate of 15% and giving zero revenue credit for the rest of its pipeline (while pipeline development costs continue), I calculate an NPV for Protalix of ~$650mm or roughly $3.00 per fully converted share. Handicapped at 66% success, this translates to $2.00 per share. This figure should serve as a bare minimum value marker.

Assumptions are outlined in the table below. Note that in future years (2022+), Protalix’ market value increases dramatically as PRX-102 begins to generate net income. Also, I’ve modeled peak sales of $480mm annually by 2024 (6 years out), which given current Fabry growth rates should represent less than 35% of the total market, even though PRX-102 should be clinically superior to competing treatments.

Protalix Discounted Cash Flow Model (PRX-102 Only)

Model Assumptions

Elelyso Gross Margin Implied from reported $7.1mm Elelyso sales to Brazil in 2017, Pfizer agreement assumed to require Elelyso supply at cost EU/ROW PRX-102 Royalty Rate Rate path assumed based on announced 15-35% tiered royalty rate agreement with Chiesi US PRX-102 Cost of Sales Assume mostly fixed cost roughly similar to Elelyso cost (i.e. current COGS); variable cost limited to additional manufacturing salary needs) Regulatory Milestone Payments Assume milestone paid upon filing NDA; magnitude same as up-front payment received on deal signing Commercial Milestone Payments Assume payment path of First sale, $50mm, $100mm, $200mm, $300mm sales. $30mm payments each; payments < total Chiesi available Development Payments $10mm per year up to $25mm total from Chiesi, per Chiesi licensing agreement Licensing Payments Assumed $10mm; timing based on management commentary (actively seeking partners; target EOY 2018) Development Expense - PRX-102 $25mm per year; ceases after PRX-102 enters into commercial development Development Expense – Others $25mm per year; begins after PRX-102 enters into commercial development Selling Expense For US Sales of PRX-102 only. Assume $10mm pre-sales ramp-up in 2019, $30mm run-rate in 2020+ G&A Held flat. Note - Manufacturing personnel salaries included in COGS Interest Expense Held flat based on current run-rate for convertible debt until meaningful operating income (2022); zero thereafter (notes converted). Income Taxes Assume 0% tax rate until >$200mm net income achieved due to NOLs; long-term tax rate of 21% Cash Cash updates with EBT until 2021; updates with Net Income (incl. cash taxes) thereafter Net Income No credit for D&A for simplicity; treated as operating cash flow in out years when taxes are paid in cash Misc. Financial Obligations Protalix has a ~$5mm promisory note due to Pfizer in 2022. All other debt assumed to convert to equity. Terminal Value (Perpetual Growth) Gordon growth method. Assume 3% cash flow (net income) growth rate, accounting for growth in Fabry indications and inflation. Discounted 8 years (i.e. from 2026) Terminal Value (Terminal Multiple) Assume 10x terminal multiple on cash flow (net income). Discounted 8 years (i.e. from 2026) Total NPV Sum of net income NPV and average of discounted perp. growth and term. multiple terminal values, according to discount rate

Aside: Protalix’ Gross Margins

As of late, a serious misunderstanding regarding Protalix’ gross margin seems to be propagating within the investor community. Based on a surface reading of the P&L statement, it would appear that Protalix’ gross margins are minimal, which in turn suggests that its drugs are too expensive to produce to adequately turn a profit. Below is a screenshot of Protalix’ 2017 10-K Income Statement, which illustrates the apparent concern:

In spite of how the income statement appears, the notion that Protalix’ normalized cost of sales is high is incorrect. The current cost of sales situation arises from special agreements that Protalix has with its two customers – Pfizer and Fiocruz – and is fully explained in the accompanying notes (yes, the accompanying notes are in fact an integral part of the consolidated financial statements!). From those notes, we find that Protalix’ normalized gross margins for its commercial drug Elelyso / UPLYSO are closer to 85%, a figure that is more typical for a commercial biotech firm. I explain below.

2015 Pfizer Agreement Amendment (Note 2 of Protalix 2017 10-K)

Pfizer and Protalix jointly developed the Gaucher drug Elelyso, and prior to 2015, Protalix retained development and sales rights to Israel and Brazil. In October 2015, however, Protalix sold its Israel rights to Pfizer for $36mm in cash and a $10mm purchase of PLX shares. The outcome of this agreement stipulated the following, as described in Note 2 of the Protalix 2017 10-K:

Amended Pfizer Agreement - Pursuant to the amendment, the Company granted Pfizer an exclusive license in the entire world, including Israel but excluding Brazil. Pfizer acquired all the information, knowledge and permission to manufacture and sell Elelyso. Protalix also agreed to provide Pfizer with: a. Manufacturing and supply of the drug substance for its incorporation into the licensed product in consideration of an agreed price per unit. b. Assistance in arranging for the manufacture of the drug substance by Pfizer or by alternative supplier chosen by Pfizer in consideration of an agreed hourly rate plus reimbursement of expenses.

In short, Protalix agreed to supply Pfizer with Elelyso drug substance “in consideration of an agreed price per unit,” which we can safely assume means “at cost.”

2013 Fiocruz Agreement

Meanwhile, with its second customer Fiocruz (an arm of the Brazilian Ministry of Health), Protalix has an agreement to supply Elelyso (UPLYSO in Brazil) under a separate technology transfer arrangement dating back to 2013.

Under the agreement terms, Fiocruz agreed to purchase annual quantities of UPLYSO from Protalix for 7 years (ending 2020), and once an aggregate of $280mm of UPLYSO has been purchased, Protalix would provide the Brazilian government the technology necessary to construct its own UPLYSO manufacturing facility.

Thus far, Fiocruz has not held up its end of the bargain. In 2017, Fiocruz finally put in a purchase order for $24.3mm of UPLYSO from Protalix, of which only $7.1mm has been recognized as of December 31, 2017. On p4 of the 2017 10-K, Protalix says that it continues to discuss with Fiocruz actions that Fiocruz may take to comply with its purchase agreement. At this point, it’s probably safe to assume that the technology transfer from Protalix to Fiocruz will not be happening, although potential UPLYSO sales to Fiocruz may be a tailwind.

Regarding Protalix’ gross margins, it is safe to assume that under the Fiocruz agreement, a set price (aka gross margin) was likely negotiated as part of the technology transfer agreement.

Pfizer and Fiocruz Margin Calculation

Given the above, we can now estimate the gross margins under the Pfizer and Fiocruz agreements. Furthermore, the 10-K provides additional information as to what normalized margins should look like.

Pfizer – The Pfizer gross margin case is easy. It’s zero, since revenues equal cost.

Fiocruz – Since Fiocruz sales are the only other source of revenue for Protalix, we can subtract total revenue from total cost of sales to figure the gross profit on Fiocruz sales (since the balance is at-cost sales to Pfizer). Thus we have: $19.2 - 15.2mm = $4mm. As mentioned, the Company sold $7.1mm of drug substance to Fiocruz in 2017 (p64, 2017 10-K), which means that Fiocruz gross margin is $4 / 7.1mm = 56%.

Keep in mind that neither Pfizer nor Fiocruz’ gross margins are indicative of normalized gross margins, because they are sales made under to overarching contractual terms.

Normalized Gross Margins

Normalized Protalix gross margins (what Protalix might earn under ordinary conditions) are indicated in Note 12 – Discontinued Operations of the 2017 10-K (p F-30). A screenshot of the table is provided below.

Here, we see the revenue and cost for worldwide sales of Elelyso / UPLYSO under the Pfizer collaboration at the time Protalix sold its commercialization rights in Israeli. Total revenue (Pfizer + Protalix) was ~$53mm while cost of revenues was $7.7mm.

Thus, normalized gross margins for Elelyso / UPLYSO were (53 – 7.7) / 53 = 85%

Incidentally, assuming constant margins, we can imply Pfizer’s Elelyso sales by looking at Protalix’ sales to Pfizer, given the assumption that Protalix makes drug substance for Pfizer at cost. Per the 2017 10-K, sales to Pfizer was $12.1mm, which represents a 57% increase over the $7.7mm 2015 cost of Elelyso sales.

With respect to Protalix’ gross margins, the bottom line is that investors have nothing to be concerned about. The Company’s normalized cost of sales are very reasonable, which suggests that the ProCellEx platform is cost-competitive versus the other commercially available expression platforms available (i.e. (mammalian cell platforms). Moreover, investors have every reason to believe that upon commercial success for PRX-102, gross margins will likely be north of 85%, as they were for Elelyso / UPLYSO.

Development Pipeline Value (excluding PRX-102)

The foregoing analysis does not ascribe any value to OPRX-106 or PRX-110 except for upfront licensing fees received from anticipated partnership agreements. I make allowance for continued development costs beginning 2021, after PRX-102 commercial sales have begun, but in the model I give zero sales credit to OPRX-102 and PRX-110.

Both OPRX-106 and PRX-110 showed great promise in early trials (in spite confusing baseline data for PRX-110), and OPRX-106 in particular could be huge (as will be apparent shortly).

Per Protalix, market sizes for OPRX-106 (UC + Crohns Disease) and PRX-110 (CF) are as follows:

OPRX-106 – Ulcerative Colitis: $5.5bn, Crohns: $3.0bn

PRX-110 – Cystic Fibrosis: $700mm (Pulmozyme sales)

It’s hard to say what kind of share OPRX-106 or PRX-110 might take in their respective markets, but early results suggest they should be competitive if they make it to market. OPRX-106 would be the first oral anti-TNF α drug, giving it a major competitive advantage, and PRX-110 showed significantly reduced degradation vs Pulmozyme in early trial results.

In the long run, OPRX-106 could be worth multiples of the PRX-102 franchise. Likewise, PRX-110 could very valuable, potentially equal to or greater than PRX-102 based on the competitive dynamics, given that Pulmozyme is the only mucus thinner besides hypertonic saline for cystic fibrosis. Based on Protalix’ valuation, the market is currently ascribing zero value to these compounds.

“Hidden” Pre-clinical Pipeline – Protalix Humira (Adalimumab) Analog

If undervaluation of its development pipeline wasn’t tantalizing enough, Protalix’ “hidden” pre-clinical pipeline gets even more interesting. There are no direct references to a pre-clinical pipeline anywhere in Protalix’ literature, so naturally very few people would consider what could be in it, let alone ascribe value to it.

Nevertheless, in the very last sentence of their January 2nd, 2018 press release describing interim data for OPRX-106, Protalix quietly revealed something that could be an absolute game-changer:

The Company has successfully expressed a plant cell based anti TNF alfa protein comparable to adalimumab (Humira®) for oral administration.

For those who are unaware, Humira is AbbVie’s blockbuster injectable anti-TNF α drug. In fact, Humira is one of the biggest blockbuster drugs of all time.

In 2017, Abbvie generated $18.5bn from Humira alone. (Yes, that is not a joke.)

Furthermore, Humira sales are still growing. In 1Q18, AbbVie generated $4.7bn from Humira sales, putting it on track to rake in $20bn in 2018.

If it isn’t already obvious, the revenue potential for manufacturers of Humira analogs – Protalix now included – appears massive.

Nevertheless, we must acknowledge a few things:

Humira is essentially patent protected in the US until 2023. Its US composition of matter patent expired in 2016, but owing to watertight manufacturing patents, Humira has managed to hold off biosimilar competition until 2023. For more information, I suggest reading articles on the recent Amgen / AbbVie litigation resolution over Humira’s patents.

Its US composition of matter patent expired in 2016, but owing to watertight manufacturing patents, Humira has managed to hold off biosimilar competition until 2023. For more information, I suggest reading articles on the recent Amgen / AbbVie litigation resolution over Humira’s patents. Competition is expected to be stiff. Many notable players already have Humira biosimilars waiting for US approval, such as Amgen (AMGN), Sandoz/Novartis (NVS), Samsung/Biogen/Merck (BIIB, MRK) and Behringer. Meanwhile, others have announced their intent to pursue a Humira biosimilar, such as Coherus Biosciences (CHRS).

Many notable players already have Humira biosimilars waiting for US approval, such as Amgen (AMGN), Sandoz/Novartis (NVS), Samsung/Biogen/Merck (BIIB, MRK) and Behringer. Meanwhile, others have announced their intent to pursue a Humira biosimilar, such as Coherus Biosciences (CHRS). Humira biosimilars are set to launch in Europe later this year (Amgen, Sandoz, etc).

Biosimilars are already available in India at a fraction of the US price.

These are major concerns. Competition kills pricing, and Protalix must still complete requisite clinical trials for its would-be Humira analog. Are there still reasons to be excited?

Yes.

Recall – OPRX-106 is the first oral anti-TNF α drug, its character owing to ProCellEx plant cell expression. Meanwhile, Humira is an anti-TNF α drug. Express Humira via ProCellEx, and ostensibly, you get oral PLX-Humira.

Oral delivery would be a tangible competitive advantage for PLX-Humira, even in the midst of a plethora of injectable biosimilars. Furthermore, in its March 2018 corporate update presentation, the Company alluded to additional relative benefits of oral OPRX-106 over existing treatments, benefits that would very likely be conferred to an oral formulation of PLX-Humira. Indeed, management seemed to confirm this on the Company’s FY2017 conference call in response to an analyst question. The bottom line is that if PLX-Humira has meaningful clinical advantages, it may be able to command premium pricing relative to biosimilars and/or gain outsized market share among less efficacious peers.

Finally, the fact that Humira is patent-protected in the United States until 2023 gives Protalix and potential partners a 4-year runway to take PLX-Humira through clinical trials – just in time for commercial launch in the United States as Humira patents begin to expire. Ironically, Humira’s extended United States patent protection is a boon for Protalix; it effectively neutralizes the time-to-market advantage other Humira biosimilar manufacturers have built thus far and helps place a hypothetical PLX-Humira on equal footing with competitors as far as launch timing is concerned.

Given the advantages PLX-Humira might have over Humira and other biosimilars, the value of the PLX-Humira franchise could easily be multiples of its Fabry program, even if the wide variety of potential outcomes makes its present value difficult to quantify. Nevertheless, given where Protalix trades, it’s clear that the value of the PLX-Humira / oral anti-TNF α platform has been discounted, ignored or overlooked by the investor community entirely. Again, this is not terribly surprising as the Company only very quietly announced that it successfully expressed a Humira analog in what was essentially a footnote to its January 2018 update on OPRX-106. Furthermore, on its FY2017 conference call, Protalix management did not discuss Humira at all in its prepared remarks, addressing its thoughts on development only in response to an analyst question. It is unclear why the Company has chosen to be discreet about its Humira analog development, but its discretion clearly bodes well for the discerning investor.

“Hidden” Pre-clinical Pipeline – Other Compounds & Value

That Protalix has successfully developed a Humira analog naturally begs another question – what else could be in the pre-clinical pipeline?

While we can’t know for certain, the 2017 10-K gives us a pretty good idea of what management might be thinking of expressing next:

Many of the biotechnology industry’s largest and most successful therapeutic proteins, including Epogen®, Neupogen®, Cerezyme®, Rituxan®, Humira®, Enbrel®, Neulasta®, Remicade® and Herceptin® are produced through mammalian cell-based expression systems.

In other words, Protalix’ “hidden” pre-clinical pipeline could be any biologic blockbuster nearing patent expiration where enhanced (oral) drug delivery, reduced degradation and lower immunogenicity makes a clinically meaningful difference. A pipeline like this could easily be worth multiples of Protalix’ current value, particularly in the hands of financially capable partners.

Relative Valuation vs Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)



Continuing our discussion on value, we now look at comparables to infer reasonable values for Protalix.

With respect to PRX-102, the valuation for Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) is probably the best comparison, since its lead drug Galafold targets the same indication (Fabry) and the same markets (EU and US). Galafold is Amicus’ only commercial drug, and per its website, it has only one other drug in development (Pompe, Phase I/II), which means its development pipeline shouldn’t factor too heavily in its valuation. Meanwhile, Galafold is also early in its commercialization phase; it was approved for the EU in 2017 and Amicus filed an NDA with the US FDA in February 2018. Finally, Galafold is a chaperone drug that works only with Fabry patients that have an amenable mutation, which by Amicus’ estimates is 35-50% of the total Fabry market.

As of March 31, 2018, Amicus had $600mm of cash equivalents and marketable securities on the balance sheet against $166mm convertible debt outstanding.

Amicus’ market cap: $2.5bn.

Back out net cash, and you arrive at a $2.1bn enterprise value for Galafold and a small pipeline.

Let us now handicap the success of PRX-102. As an arbitrary starting point, I opt for a 66% success rate, which I believe is reasonable, even conservative. PRX-102 is a plant-based version of an existing drug, Fabrazyme (Sanofi/Genzyme), which has been used for over a decade. Furthermore, PRX-102 has shown lower immunogenicity and slower degradation than Fabrazyme in 2-year Phase II trials, so efficacy is well-attested.

Now, assuming that a 66% chance of success is currently being applied to Protalix’ enterprise value, we arrive at the following relative valuation against Amicus (FOLD):

Amicus EV: $2,100mm

Protalix Handicapped EV @ 66% success rate: (100mm / 0.66) = $151mm

Meanwhile, since Amicus is ~3 years ahead of Protalix on commercialization, we apply an adjustment factor representing 3 years of compounding at a discount rate of 15.0%:

Protalix Handicapped EV, Future = $143mm *(1.15)^3 = $230mm

Relative Enterprise Value, Amicus vs Protalix: $2,100 / 230 = 9x

In other words, Amicus’ is being valued 9x more richly than Protalix, even after handicapping for a 66% likelihood of PRX-102 success.

Does this seem reasonable? At best, Galafold can take 50% of the Fabry market due to the fact that the drug only works on patients with an amenable mutation. Meanwhile, though an injectable, PRX-102 has meaningful clinical advantages over Fabrazyme and Replagal (current standards of care) and is applicable to the entire Fabry population. Nevertheless, suppose Galafold still outsells PRX-102 at 2:1 ratio. In this case, by buying FOLD, you would be paying 9x PLX enterprise value in exchange for 2x PLX sales, which implies that PLX is 4.5 times cheaper than FOLD on an EV/Sales basis.

What I’m arguing here is not that FOLD is expensive. I trust that the market knows what it’s doing with respect to FOLD. What I am arguing is that PLX, at today’s prices, is woefully undervalued relative to FOLD, even when considering only the effect of PRX-102. To eliminating the discount, PLX would have to trade at 4.5x its current all-equity enterprise value, which translates to $450mm ($2.20 per fully diluted PLX share). Incidentally, this figure is nearly equivalent to the handicapped, PRX-102-only DCF value for Protalix shown previously.

Compelling M&A Target

Owing to its valuable platform technology and severe undervaluation, I believe Protalix is also an extremely attractive M&A target, providing yet another avenue for value creation for shareholders.

Competition in the biosimilar space is heating up, and Protalix is in the right place at the right time to capitalize on this emerging trend. With the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act of 2009, the FDA streamlined the pathway to market for biosimilars, and biosimilars have just begun to hit the global market against blockbusters such as Amgen’s Neupogen and Neulasta, J&J’s Remicade and Abbvie’s Humira. Protalix’ ProCellEx platform technology confers concrete clinical advantages to expressed biologics, providing meaningful differentiation; coupled with its undervaluation, Protalix should thus be a compelling M&A target for any player in the biosimilars arena.

In defense of this view, below are the cases for a few potential suitors:

Pfizer (PFE)

Since last year, investors have speculated that Pfizer would be active on the M&A front. In late 2017, Pfizer’s CEO discussed looking at potential acquisitions as well as divesting its consumer healthcare business. As of yet, neither a large acquisition nor divestiture of its consumer healthcare business has occurred.

Even without a clear read on Pfizer’s M&A strategy, what we can say is that Pfizer appears to be in an acquisitive mood, and there is some level of investor expectation that Pfizer execute on the M&A front. On this point, I believe Protalix would be an excellent candidate for a tuck-in acquisition by Pfizer for the following reasons:

Protalix’ ProCellEx technology would give Pfizer a competitive advantage in the biosimilars space. Pfizer commercially produces a Remicade (infliximab) biosimilar and has a host of biosimilars in development. Biosimilars are clearly an important franchise for Pfizer, and Protalix’ ProCellEx platform technology allows Pfizer to manufacture clinically differentiated biosimilars in an increasingly competitive environment. Pfizer and Protalix have previously worked together on a clinically successful product. Pfizer and Protalix have prior experience collaborating on a drug that is currently being produced in commercial quantities, Elelyso / UPLYSO (Gaucher). Moreover, in 2015, Pfizer increased its investment in this franchise by buying the rights to commercialization in Israel from Protalix. Familiarity between the two teams should reduce integration hurdles in an acquisition scenario. Pfizer and Protalix already have an ongoing financial relationship. Pfizer owns approximately 3.92% of Protalix (as of February 2018) and is due roughly $5mm from Protalix in the form of a promissory note. In addition, Protalix is Pfizer’s sole supplier for Elelyso and holds the rights to commercialization in Brazil. Pfizer’s acquisition of Protalix would allow Pfizer to consolidate and simplify these interests. Pfizer has the financial resources to develop Protalix’ other development compounds. Protalix management has stated that it is winding down sole development of OPRX-106 (UC) and PRX-110 (CF) in favor of concentrating its financial resources on developing PRX-102 (Fabry). OPRX-106 and PRX-110 have shown great promise in their own right though, and Pfizer’s financial resources would enable continued development of these compounds to more expeditiously unlock value. For Pfizer, the Protalix acquisition size would be a non-event. Acquiring Protalix for even for $500mm ($2.50 per share), a slight premium to its 66%-handicapped PRX-102 DCF value, would be a non-issue for Pfizer whose market capitalization is ~$208 bn. Acquiring Protalix prevents other manufacturers from acquiring ProCellEx technology. Pfizer could ostensibly acquire Protalix as a defensive play, locking up valuable differentiating technology in an increasingly competitive biosimilar arena.

Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA)

Teva is a global pharmaceuticals manufacturer headquartered in Israel. It has two operating segments, Generics and Specialty Pharma, of which the Generics segment currently generates more revenue.

Teva has seen significant revenue declines in much of its product portfolio, and the company is highly levered owing to its ill-conceived acquisition of Actavis’ generics business in 2015. Nevertheless, Protalix would be a natural acquisition target for Teva for the following reasons:

Protalix meaningfully expands Teva’s biosimilar platform. Although Teva has a long history in generics manufacturing, it does not have a significant pipeline of biosimilars per its published January 2018 Specialty Products Pipeline. Current development is limited to rituximab and trastuzumab (trade names Rituxan and Herceptin, respectively). Protalix thus enables Teva to expand in the biosimilar space with competitively advantaged technology, while expanding its biosimilar franchise to include adalimumab (Humira), among others. Protalix enhances Teva’s margin profile. As of 1Q18, Teva’s consolidated gross margins were approximately 46%, far lower than the 85%+ margins typical of many specialty pharma companies. Acquiring Protalix allows Teva to diversify away from lower-margin generics to higher-margin specialty drugs – all while maintaining the generics-type business approach of commercializing off-patent yet clinically superior biologics. Protalix executives have significant history with Teva. Protalix Chairman Shlomo Yanai was formerly President and CEO of Teva Pharmaceuticals from 2007 to 2012, and Protalix CEO Moshe Manor was previously the President of Teva Asia & Pacific. Assuming the two have positive ongoing relationships with Teva, they should be helpful to any merger-related discussions. Protalix and Teva are both headquartered in Israel. Teva and Protalix are both headquarted in Israel, which means that cultural differences and integration issues should be far less of a concern in an acquisition scenario. Protalix would be a small acquisition for Teva. Acquiring Protalix for even $500mm ($2.50 per share) would represent just 2.5% of Teva’s $20bn market capitalization. Acquisition size is relevant here because Teva’s leveraged financial position means that an acquisition would likely include a large stock component.

Coherus BioSciences (CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences is a development-stage pharmaceutical company focused on biosimilars. It recently re-submitted to the FDA a Biologics License Application (BLA) for CHS-1701, biosimilar pegfilgrastim (Neulasta), which if approved would become its first commercial biosimilar product. According to management, the Company expects EMA (European) approval for CHS-1701 in the second half of 2018, and an FDA response could likewise be forthcoming by the end of the year.

Regarding its capabilities, Coherus BioSciences claims special competency in the areas of biosimilar development and intellectual property management. Acquiring Protalix could complement its business in the following ways:

Protalix’ ProCellEx technology would give Coherus a competitive advantage in the biosimilars space. As with Pfizer, manufacturing biosimilars on the ProCellEx platform may result in meaningful differentiation and thus increased competitiveness for Coherus. Unlike Pfizer, however, Coherus is a pure-play biosimilar company, so a technological competitive advantage in biosimilars manufacturing would be even more relevant to its success. Protalix’ ProCellEx manufacturing capabilities complements Coherus’ drug development strengths. Coherus claims competency in the area of developing biosimilar compounds. Meanwhile, Protalix’ ProCellEx manufacturing technology confers tangible benefits upon expressed biologics. Pairing the two should make a formidable competitor in the biosimilars arena, one with a deep, competitively advantaged pipeline. Coherus obtains a captive manufacturing platform by acquiring Protalix. As discussed in its 2017 10-K, Coherus relies on third parties to manufacture its drug candidates. Acquiring Protalix allows Coherus to control their own manufacturing process and reap the additional benefits of vertical integration such as margin capture and sole-supplier partnerships. Timing is advantageous. Much of Coherus’ pipeline is in the pre-clinical or clinical development stage, which means that Coherus does not need to backtrack on clinical trials already started on mammalian cell-expressed compounds. Coherus can ostensibly acquire Protalix, express its biologics via ProCellEx and then move ahead, which would be a prudent move from a timing perspective.

Regarding share price consideration, an acquisition would likely be an all-equity transaction, as Coherus is burning cash on development and marketing expenses for CHS-1701. From a timing perspective, Coherus management would likely want to wait until it receives CHS-1701 approval from the EU and word from the FDA on its BLA, as these should increase the value of its equity currency, if successful.

Conclusion

At $0.50 per share, Protalix is trading for less than 25% of fair value (greater than $2.00), based on DCF valuation of its PRX-102 compound alone and comparable company analysis against Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD). Investors are currently ascribing zero value to two noteworthy development compounds, OPRX-106 (UC) and PRX-110 (CF), each of which have shown clinical efficacy and could generate hundreds of millions in annual revenues, if commercialized. Furthermore, investors are ascribing zero value to Protalix’ pre-clinical pipeline, which includes an analog of Humira (adalimumab). Humira is expected to surpass $20bn in sales in 2018.

In addition, investors have been unduly preoccupied with minutiae such as negative headlines discussing ancillary figures in trials on Protalix’ secondary compounds, the Company’s low reported gross margins and dilution fears related to an upcoming vote to increase authorized share count. The reality is that the Company’s main compound PRX-102 (Fabry) was well-attested in its 2-year Phase II trial, and its Phase III trial continues to move along as planned. Meanwhile, the global market for Fabry continues to grow, boding well for Protalix. A careful look at the Company’s filings reveals that normalized gross margins are ~85%, in line with what one might expect from a specialty pharma company. Lastly, legitimate business reasons attach to the request for an increase in authorized share count, including entering into licensing deals in which issuing equity is a component of the deal. Protalix management publicly stated that the Company is funded through 2019, and they are actively considering partners on OPRX-106 (UC) and PRX-110 (CF), respectively.

Finally, Protalix is a compelling M&A candidate, owing to its ProCellEx platform technology, solid development pipeline and severe undervaluation. Likewise, competition among biosimilars manufacturers is increasing at a time when expectations for M&A in the biotechnology space is high, creating a favorable environment for targets such as Protalix. On this front, Pfizer, Teva and Coherus BioSciences emerge as sensible acquirers, each benefitting materially by acquiring Protalix.

In closing, Protalix is a rare find: valuable, misunderstood, and deeply mispriced. At current prices, the company comes with significant “free” options for internal value creation and is an easy M&A target for external value creation. Investors would do well to take a second look.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.